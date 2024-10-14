Penumbra, Inc. Announces Completion of THUNDER IDE Study Enrollment for Acute Ischemic Stroke

ALAMEDA, Calif., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN), the world's leading thrombectomy company, announced the completion of enrollment in its THUNDER clinical study for patients with acute ischemic stroke. THUNDER is evaluating the safety and efficacy of the company's latest computer assisted vacuum thrombectomy (CAVT™) technology, Penumbra System™ with Thunderbolt™ Aspiration Tubing, for the removal of blood clots in the brain.

"This critical milestone brings us another step closer to providing physicians with the latest technology for stroke management," said Adam Elsesser, president and chief executive officer of Penumbra. "The THUNDER study will provide the data set needed to evaluate Penumbra's Thunderbolt technology and I am optimistic that we are at the dawn of a new era in stroke treatment."

Penumbra System with Thunderbolt Aspiration Tubing uses an advanced CAVT software algorithm to generate proprietary modulated aspiration, reducing friction between the clot and reperfusion catheter and facilitating a more rapid and complete removal of blood clots in the brain. Thunderbolt Aspiration Tubing has been designed for use with Penumbra ENGINE™ and RED™ reperfusion catheters.

The THUNDER study (NCT05437055) is a multi-center, single-arm study evaluating patients with acute ischemic stroke secondary to intracranial large vessel occlusion (LVO) who are eligible for mechanical thrombectomy. The primary efficacy endpoint includes revascularization of the occluded target vessel at immediate post-procedure.

Penumbra Inc., the world's leading thrombectomy company, is focused on developing the most innovative technologies for challenging medical conditions such as ischemic stroke, venous thromboembolism such as pulmonary embolism, and acute limb ischemia. Its broad portfolio, which includes computer assisted vacuum thrombectomy (CAVT), centers on removing blood clots from head-to-toe with speed, safety and simplicity. By pioneering these innovations, Penumbra supports healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics in more than 100 countries, working to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com and connect on Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

