Penumbra, Inc. Announces Investor Day 2019

ALAMEDA, Calif., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN) today announced that it will host an Investor Day on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in Boston, MA at 8:30am Eastern Time.

A webcast of the event can be accessed on the "Events" section under the "Investors" tab of the Company's website at: www.penumbrainc.com . The webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least two weeks following the completion of the event.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc., headquartered in Alameda, California, is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets innovative products and has a broad portfolio that addresses challenging medical conditions and significant clinical needs across two major markets, neuro and vascular. Penumbra sells its products to hospitals primarily through its direct sales organization in the United States, most of Europe, Canada and Australia, and through distributors in select international markets. The Penumbra logo is a trademark of Penumbra, Inc. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com .

