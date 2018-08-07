Penumbra, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

ALAMEDA, Calif., Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE : PEN ) today announced that its management team is scheduled to present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Event: 2018 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference



Location: Boston, MA at The Westin Copley Place



Date: Wednesday, September 5, 2018



Time: 1:50pm ET / 10:50am PT

Event: Morgan Stanley 16th Annual Global Healthcare Conference



Location: New York, NY at the Grand Hyatt New York



Date: Wednesday, September 12, 2018



Time: 3:40pm ET / 12:40pm PT

A webcast of each presentation will be available by visiting the investors section of the company's website at www.penumbrainc.com. The webcast will be available on the company's website for two weeks following each event.

About Penumbra



Penumbra, Inc., headquartered in Alameda, California, is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices and has a broad portfolio of products that addresses challenging medical conditions and significant clinical needs. Penumbra sells its products to hospitals primarily through its direct sales organization in the United States, most of Europe, Canada and Australia, and through distributors in select international markets. The Penumbra P logo is a trademark of Penumbra, Inc. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com.

