Penumbra, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

ALAMEDA, Calif., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN), a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Revenue of $128.4 million in the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 25.1%, or 27.2% in constant currency1 , over the first quarter of 2018.

First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Total revenue grew to $128.4 million for the first quarter of 2019 compared to $102.7 million for the first quarter of 2018, an increase of 25.1%, or 27.2% on a constant currency basis. The United States represented 64% of total revenue and international represented 36% of total revenue for the first quarter of 2019. Revenue from sales of neuro products grew to $81.5 million for the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 14.1%, or 16.5% on a constant currency basis. Revenue from sales of vascular products grew to $47.0 million for the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 50.2%, or 51.8% on a constant currency basis.

Gross profit was $83.9 million, or 65.3% of total revenue, for the first quarter of 2019, compared to $66.6 million, or 64.8% of total revenue, for the first quarter of 2018.

Total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2019 were $72.8 million, or 56.6% of total revenue. This compares to total operating expenses of $62.5 million, or 60.9% of total revenue, for the first quarter of 2018. R&D expenses were $11.7 million for the first quarter of 2019, compared to $8.0 million for the first quarter of 2018. SG&A expenses were $61.1 million for the first quarter of 2019, compared to $54.5 million for the first quarter of 2018.

Operating income for the first quarter of 2019 was $11.2 million, compared to operating income of $4.0 million for the first quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures in this press release: a) non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share ("EPS") and b) constant currency.

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS. The Company defines non-GAAP net income as net income attributable to Penumbra, Inc. excluding a) the income tax effects from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (the "Tax Reform Act") and b) the effects of the excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation arrangements. The Company defines non-GAAP diluted EPS as GAAP diluted EPS, excluding the effects of the same items above.

Constant Currency. The Company's constant currency revenue disclosures estimate the impact of changes in foreign currency rates on the translation of the Company's current period revenue as compared to the applicable comparable period in the prior year. This impact is derived by taking the current local currency revenue and translating it into U.S. dollars based upon the foreign currency exchange rates used to translate the local currency revenue for the applicable comparable period in the prior year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period. It does not include any other effect of changes in foreign currency rates on the Company's results or business.

Full reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is set forth in the tables below.

Our management believes the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this press release are useful to investors in assessing the operating performance of our business and provide meaningful comparisons to prior periods and thus a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. Specifically, we consider the change in constant currency revenue as a useful metric as it provides an alternative framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. We consider non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS useful metrics as they provide an alternative framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding the one-time effects of the transition tax from the Tax Reform Act and the excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation arrangements, net of any related valuation allowance.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release may be different from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to GAAP measures. We urge investors to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included in this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

1See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important information about our use of constant currency and other non-GAAP measures.

Penumbra, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

(in thousands)













March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 95,606

$ 67,850 Marketable investments

99,241

133,039 Accounts receivable, net

94,679

81,896 Inventories

121,691

115,741 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

11,869

12,200 Total current assets

423,086

410,726 Property and equipment, net

35,380

35,407 Operating lease right-of-use assets

42,376

— Intangible assets, net

26,813

27,245 Goodwill

7,659

7,813 Deferred taxes

31,862

32,940 Other non-current assets

1,613

875 Total assets

$ 568,789

$ 515,006 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 7,692

$ 8,176 Accrued liabilities

58,032

57,886 Current operating lease liabilities

3,688

— Total current liabilities

69,412

66,062 Deferred rent

—

7,586 Non-current operating lease liabilities

46,070

— Other non-current liabilities

16,644

18,943 Total liabilities

132,126

92,591 Stockholders' equity:







Common stock

34

34 Additional paid-in capital

419,514

415,084 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,578)

(1,942) Retained earnings

19,762

9,064 Total Penumbra, Inc. stockholders' equity

436,732

422,240 Non-controlling interest

(69)

175 Total stockholders' equity

436,663

422,415 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 568,789

$ 515,006

Penumbra, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)









Three Months Ended March 31,



2019

2018 Revenue

$ 128,439

$ 102,701 Cost of revenue

44,529

36,144 Gross profit

83,910

66,557 Operating expenses:







Research and development

11,667

8,013 Sales, general and administrative

61,091

54,499 Total operating expenses

72,758

62,512 Income from operations

11,152

4,045 Interest income, net

733

749 Other income (expense), net

24

(290) Income before income taxes and equity in losses of unconsolidated investee

11,909

4,504 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

1,455

(1,938) Income before equity in losses of unconsolidated investee

10,454

6,442 Equity in losses of unconsolidated investee

—

(951) Consolidated net income

$ 10,454

$ 5,491 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

(244)

— Net income attributable to Penumbra, Inc.

$ 10,698

$ 5,491









Net income attributable to Penumbra, Inc. per share:







Basic

$ 0.31

$ 0.16 Diluted

$ 0.30

$ 0.15 Weighted average shares outstanding:







Basic

34,507,279

33,846,142 Diluted

36,213,164

35,917,051

Penumbra, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS1

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)













Three Months Ended March 31, 2019

Three Months Ended March 31, 2018



Net income

Diluted EPS

Net income

Diluted EPS GAAP net income

$ 10,698

$ 0.30

$ 5,491

$ 0.15 GAAP net income includes the effect of the following items:















Effect of the transition tax under the Tax Reform Act2

—

—

88

— Excess tax benefits related to stock compensation awards

(2,244)

(0.07)

(3,364)

(0.09) Non-GAAP net income

$ 8,454

$ 0.23

$ 2,215

$ 0.06





















1 See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures and further information about our non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS measures.



2 On December 22, 2017, the Tax Reform Act was enacted into law. This new tax law, among other changes, reduces the Company's U.S. federal statutory corporate income tax rate from 34% to 21% effective January 1, 2018. During the three months ended March 31, 2018, the Company recorded a provisional tax charge for the one-time transition tax on the undistributed earnings of its foreign subsidiaries.

Penumbra, Inc.

Reconciliation of Revenue Growth by Geographic Regions to Constant Currency Revenue Growth3

(unaudited)

(in thousands)





















Three Months Ended March 31,

Reported Change

FX Impact

Constant Currency Change



2019

2018

$

%

$

$

% United States

$ 82,511

$ 65,801

$ 16,710

25.4 %

$ —

$ 16,710

25.4 % International

45,928

36,900

9,028

24.5 %

2,214

11,242

30.5 % Total

$ 128,439

$ 102,701

$ 25,738

25.1 %

$ 2,214

$ 27,952

27.2 %

Penumbra, Inc.

Reconciliation of Revenue Growth by Product Categories to Constant Currency Revenue Growth3

(unaudited)

(in thousands)





















Three Months Ended March 31,

Reported Change

FX Impact

Constant Currency Change



2019

2018

$

%

$

$

% Neuro

$ 81,471

$ 71,433

$ 10,038

14.1 %

$ 1,714

$ 11,752

16.5 % Vascular

46,968

31,268

15,700

50.2 %

500

16,200

51.8 % Total

$ 128,439

$ 102,701

$ 25,738

25.1 %

$ 2,214

$ 27,952

27.2 %



















3 See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important information about our use of constant currency and other non-GAAP measures.

