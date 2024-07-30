Penumbra, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

ALAMEDA, Calif., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN), a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Revenue of $299.4 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 14.5% or 14.7% in constant currency 1 , compared to the second quarter of 2023.





U.S. thrombectomy revenue of $153.7 million in the second quarter of 2024 increased 24.9% compared to the second quarter of 2023.





Loss from operations of $81.0 million , which includes $110.3 million of one-time non-cash impairment and inventory write-down charges related to its Immersive Healthcare assets, and non-GAAP income from operations 1 of $31.7 million in the second quarter of 2024.





Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $46.3 million or adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.5% in the second quarter of 2024.





Cash and marketable investments increased $26.2 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2024 driven by an increase in non-GAAP profitability and improvements in working capital.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total revenue increased to $299.4 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $261.5 million for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 14.5%, or 14.7% in constant currency1. The United States represented 72.9% of total revenue and international represented 27.1% of total revenue for the second quarter of 2024. Revenue from the U.S. increased 16.8% while revenue from our international regions increased 8.7%, or 9.4% in constant currency1. Revenue from sales of our global thrombectomy products grew to $203.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 25.2%, or 25.4% in constant currency1 over the same period a year ago, driven primarily by the sales of our U.S. thrombectomy products which increased by 24.9% over the same period a year ago. Revenue from sales of our global embolization and access products declined to $95.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of 3.1%, or 3.0% in constant currency1 from the same period a year ago, driven primarily by our international embolization and access products which decreased by 10.8% from the same period a year ago.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2024 was $162.8 million, or 54.4% of total revenue, including a $33.4 million inventory impairment charge to cost of revenue in connection with an inventory write-down due to the impairment of assets related to our immersive healthcare business. Excluding this charge, non-GAAP gross profit1 was $196.2 million, or 65.5% of total revenue for the second quarter of 2024, compared to GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit of $166.9 million, or 63.8% of total revenue for the second quarter of 2023. Gross margin is impacted by product mix, regional mix, and production initiatives to support demand and create future efficiencies. As such, with favorable product mix, improvement in productivity, and by leveraging our fixed costs on higher volume of new product sales during the year, our gross margin may be positively impacted in the future.

Total operating expenses, including a $2.4 million amortization expense of finite lived intangible assets acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition for both periods and a $76.9 million long-lived assets impairment charge associated with the impairment of assets related to our immersive healthcare business during the second quarter of 2024, were $243.8 million, or 81.4% of total revenue for the second quarter of 2024, and $149.0 million, or 57.0% of total revenue for the second quarter of 2023. Excluding the charges noted above, total non-GAAP operating expenses1 were $164.5 million, or 54.9% of total revenue, for the second quarter of 2024, and $146.6 million, or 56.1% of total revenue for the second quarter of 2023. R&D expenses were $24.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $21.5 million for the second quarter of 2023. SG&A expenses were $141.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $127.4 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Loss from operations was $81.0 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to income from operations of $17.9 million for the second quarter of 2023. Excluding the amortization expense of finite lived intangible assets acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition of $2.4 million for both periods and $110.3 million in impairment charges associated with the assets related to our immersive healthcare business for the second quarter of 2024, non-GAAP income from operations1 was $31.7 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to non-GAAP income from operations of $20.3 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Updated Full Year 2024 Financial Outlook

The Company is updating its guidance range for 2024 total revenue to $1,180 million to $1,200 million, which is a reduction of $60 million at the midpoint from its previous guidance range of $1,230 million to $1,270 million. The $60 million change in guidance comes from 4 distinct components impacting our revenue in the second half of the year:

$20 million reduction to our business in China due to a more challenging economic backdrop for medical devices in the near-term;

reduction to our business in due to a more challenging economic backdrop for medical devices in the near-term; $15 million from our European business primarily from a slight delay to the expected launch timing of FLASH and BOLT 7 CAVT products in Europe ;

from our European business primarily from a slight delay to the expected launch timing of FLASH and BOLT 7 CAVT products in ; $5 million in revenue from our Immersive Healthcare business, due to our strategic move; and

in revenue from our Immersive Healthcare business, due to our strategic move; and Approximately $20 million change to our guidance for U.S. thrombectomy growth for full year 2024, which is now expected to be 23-25% year-over-year compared to 2023. This change aligns with our new guidance philosophy.

The Company continues to expect non-GAAP gross margin expansion in the range of 100 to 150 basis points in 2024 compared to full year 2023. The Company also continues to expect non-GAAP operating margin expansion of 100-200 basis points in 2024, with the timing of the reduction of Immersive Healthcare expenses being a primary driver of where the Company will land relative to this range.

1See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Penumbra, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2024 financial results after market close on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (888) 596-4144 for domestic and international callers (conference id: 5872954), or the webcast can be accessed on the "Events and Presentations" section under the "Investors" tab of the Company's website at: www.penumbrainc.com . The webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least two weeks following the completion of the call.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc., headquartered in Alameda, California, is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets novel products and has a broad portfolio that addresses challenging medical conditions in markets with significant unmet need. Penumbra supports healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www. penumbrainc .com and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures in this press release: a) constant currency, b) non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share ("EPS") and c) adjusted EBITDA.

Constant Currency. The Company's constant currency revenue disclosures estimate the impact of changes in foreign currency rates on the translation of the Company's current period revenue as compared to the applicable comparable period in the prior year. This impact is derived by taking the current local currency revenue and translating it into U.S. dollars based upon the foreign currency exchange rates used to translate the local currency revenue for the applicable comparable period in the prior year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period. It does not include any other effect of changes in foreign currency rates on the Company's results or business.

Non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin. The adjustments to the GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of non-cash inventory write-down charges related to the review of our immersive healthcare asset group for impairment.

Non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted EPS. The adjustments to the GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of:

the effect of the amortization of finite lived intangible assets acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition over their estimated useful lives;

the excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation arrangements;

non-recurring litigation related expenses; and

non-cash long-lived asset impairment and inventory write-down charges related to the impairment of our immersive healthcare asset group.

Adjusted EBITDA. The Company's adjusted EBITDA reflects the exclusion from GAAP net (loss) income of:

non-cash operating charges such as stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and impairment charges;

non-operating items such as interest income, interest expense, and (benefit from) provision for income taxes; and

non-recurring litigation related expenses.

Full reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is set forth in the tables below.

Our management believes the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this press release are useful to investors in assessing the operating performance of our business and provide meaningful comparisons to prior periods and thus a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. Specifically, we consider the change in constant currency revenue as a useful metric as it provides an alternative framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. We consider non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin useful metrics to investors as they eliminate the impact of non-cash inventory charges related to the impairment of our immersive healthcare asset group and allow a more direct comparison of our business performance between periods. We consider non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted EPS useful metrics as they provide an alternative framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding non-cash long-lived asset impairment and inventory write-down charges related to the impairment of our immersive healthcare asset group, the amortization expense of finite lived intangible assets acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition, the excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation arrangements, and expenses related to certain litigation matters that we have determined are not a normal or recurring part of our business, including settlement costs and legal fees. Further, we consider adjusted EBITDA a useful metric as it provides an alternative framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding non-cash operating charges such as stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and impairment charges, non-operating items such as interest income, interest expense, and provision for (benefit from) income taxes and non-recurring litigation related expenses.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release may be different from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to GAAP measures. We urge investors to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included in this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, certain statements in this press release are forward-looking in nature and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. Our business and operations are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and, consequently, actual results may differ materially from those projected by any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those projected include, but are not limited to: failure to sustain or grow profitability or generate positive cash flows; failure to effectively introduce and market new products; delays in product introductions; significant competition; inability to further penetrate our current customer base, expand our user base and increase the frequency of use of our products by our customers; inability to achieve or maintain satisfactory pricing and margins; manufacturing difficulties; permanent write-downs or write-offs of our inventory or other assets; product defects or failures; unfavorable outcomes in clinical trials; inability to maintain our culture as we grow; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; potential adverse regulatory actions; and the potential impact of any acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments we may make. These risks and uncertainties, as well as others, are discussed in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC on February 22, 2024. There may be additional risks of which we are not presently aware or that we currently believe are immaterial which could have an adverse impact on our business. Any forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions regarding future events and are applicable only as of the dates of such statements. We make no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may change.

Penumbra, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands)





June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 288,332

$ 167,486 Marketable investments

51,363

121,701 Accounts receivable, net

200,831

201,768 Inventories

373,799

388,023 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

29,470

36,424 Total current assets

943,795

915,402 Property and equipment, net

57,709

72,691 Operating lease right-of-use assets

183,316

188,756 Finance lease right-of-use assets

29,366

31,092 Intangible assets, net

6,955

71,056 Goodwill

166,050

166,270 Deferred taxes

108,852

85,158 Other non-current assets

38,518

25,880 Total assets

$ 1,534,561

$ 1,556,305 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 32,822

$ 27,155 Accrued liabilities

104,071

110,555 Current operating lease liabilities

11,776

11,203 Current finance lease liabilities

2,325

2,231 Total current liabilities

150,994

151,144 Non-current operating lease liabilities

192,216

197,229 Non-current finance lease liabilities

22,501

23,680 Other non-current liabilities

7,619

5,308 Total liabilities

373,330

377,361 Stockholders' equity:







Common stock

39

39 Additional paid-in capital

1,080,580

1,047,198 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(5,048)

(3,151) Retained earnings

85,660

134,858 Total stockholders' equity

1,161,231

1,178,944 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,534,561

$ 1,556,305











Penumbra, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenue

$ 299,403

$ 261,499

$ 578,058

$ 502,897 Cost of revenue

136,574

94,638

234,090

184,964 Gross profit

162,829

166,861

343,968

317,933 Operating expenses:















Research and development

24,942

21,537

49,568

41,523 Sales, general and administrative

141,903

127,435

286,315

250,513 Impairment charge

76,945

—

76,945

— Total operating expenses

243,790

148,972

412,828

292,036 (Loss) income from operations

(80,961)

17,889

(68,860)

25,897 Interest and other income, net

3,087

1,647

5,612

2,291 (Loss) income before income taxes

(77,874)

19,536

(63,248)

28,188 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes

(17,674)

576

(14,050)

666 Net (loss) income

$ (60,200)

$ 18,960

$ (49,198)

$ 27,522

















Net (loss) income per share:















Basic

$ (1.55)

$ 0.49

$ (1.27)

$ 0.72 Diluted

$ (1.55)

$ 0.48

$ (1.27)

$ 0.70 Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic

38,793,341

38,320,999

38,755,337

38,254,042 Diluted

38,793,341

39,201,155

38,755,337

39,151,412

Penumbra, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit and GAAP Gross Margin to Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin1 (unaudited) (in thousands, except for percentages)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 GAAP gross profit

$ 162,829

$ 166,861

$ 343,968

$ 317,933 GAAP gross profit includes the effect of the following item:















Inventory impairment charge2

33,359

—

33,359

— Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 196,188

$ 166,861

$ 377,327

$ 317,933 GAAP gross margin

54.4 %

63.8 %

59.5 %

63.2 % Non-GAAP gross margin

65.5 %

63.8 %

65.3 %

63.2 %

________________________ 1See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures. 2Represents a charge of $33.4 million to cost of revenue in connection with an inventory write-down to net realizable value due to the immersive healthcare asset group impairment during the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Penumbra, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Expenses and GAAP (Loss) Income from Operations to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses and

Non-GAAP Income from Operations1 (unaudited) (in thousands)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 GAAP operating expenses

$ 243,790

$ 148,972

$ 412,828

$ 292,036 GAAP operating expenses includes the effect of the following items:















Impairment charge2

76,945

—

76,945

— Non-recurring litigation related expenses

—

—

4,823

— Amortization of finite lived intangible assets acquired

2,380

2,380

4,759

4,759 Non-GAAP operating expenses

$ 164,465

$ 146,592

$ 326,301

$ 287,277

















GAAP (loss) income from operations

$ (80,961)

$ 17,889

$ (68,860)

$ 25,897 GAAP (loss) income from operations includes the effect of the following items:















Impairment charge2

110,304

—

110,304

— Non-recurring litigation related expenses

—

—

4,823

— Amortization of finite lived intangible assets acquired

2,380

2,380

4,759

4,759 Non-GAAP income from operations

$ 31,723

$ 20,269

$ 51,026

$ 30,656

________________________ 1See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures. 2Represents charges associated with the impairment of the immersive healthcare asset group during the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Penumbra, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net (Loss) Income and GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS1 (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023



Net (loss)

income

Diluted

EPS

Net

income

Diluted

EPS

Net (loss)

income

Diluted

EPS

Net

income

Diluted

EPS GAAP net (loss) income

$ (60,200)

$ (1.55)

$ 18,960

$ 0.48

$ (49,198)

$ (1.27)

$ 27,522

$ 0.70 GAAP net (loss) income includes the effect of the following items:































Impairment charge2

110,304

2.82

—

—

110,304

2.82

—

— Non-recurring litigation related expenses

—

—

—

—

4,823

0.12

—

— Amortization of finite lived intangible assets acquired

2,380

0.06

2,380

0.06

4,759

0.12

4,759

0.13 Tax effects on the non-GAAP adjustments above3

(27,157)

(0.69)

(558)

(0.01)

(28,893)

(0.73)

(1,116)

(0.03) Excess tax benefits related to stock compensation awards

(119)

—

(3,945)

(0.10)

(406)

(0.01)

(5,385)

(0.14) Non-GAAP net income

$ 25,208

$ 0.64

$ 16,837

$ 0.43

$ 41,389

$ 1.05

$ 25,780

$ 0.66

































GAAP diluted EPS





$ (1.55)





$ 0.48





$ (1.27)





$ 0.70 Non-GAAP diluted EPS4





$ 0.64





$ 0.43





$ 1.05





$ 0.66

































Weighted average shares outstanding used to compute:





























GAAP diluted EPS

38,793,341

39,201,155

38,755,337

39,151,412 Non-GAAP diluted EPS4

39,379,142

39,201,155

39,398,553

39,151,412

________________________ 1See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures. 2Represents charges associated with the impairment of the immersive healthcare asset group during the three months ended June 30, 2024. 3For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, management used a combined federal and state tax rate of 24.10% and 23.44%, respectively, to compute the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments. 4For the purposes of calculating Non-GAAP diluted EPS for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 39,379,142 and 39,398,553, respectively were used, as the Company had non-GAAP net income in the period.

Penumbra, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 (unaudited) (in thousands, except for percentages)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 GAAP net (loss) income

$ (60,200)

$ 18,960

$ (49,198)

$ 27,522 Adjustments to GAAP net (loss) income:















Depreciation and amortization expense

7,647

6,710

15,166

13,285 Interest income, net

(3,313)

(839)

(6,204)

(1,393) (Benefit from) provision for income taxes

(17,674)

576

(14,050)

666 Stock-based compensation expense

9,560

12,823

23,129

25,589 Impairment charge2

110,304

—

110,304

— Non-recurring litigation related expenses

—

—

4,823

— Adjusted EBITDA

$ 46,324

$ 38,230

$ 83,970

$ 65,669

















Revenue

$ 299,403

$ 261,499

$ 578,058

$ 502,897 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 46,324

$ 38,230

$ 83,970

$ 65,669 Adjusted EBITDA margin

15.5 %

14.6 %

14.5 %

13.1 %

________________________ 1See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures. 2Represents charges associated with the impairment of the immersive healthcare asset group during the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Penumbra, Inc. Reconciliation of Revenue Growth by Geographic Regions to Constant Currency Revenue Growth1 (unaudited) (in thousands, except for percentages)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Reported Change

FX Impact

Constant Currency Change



2024

2023

$

%

$

$

% United States

$ 218,180

$ 186,772

$ 31,408

16.8 %

$ —

$ 31,408

16.8 % International

81,223

74,727

6,496

8.7 %

497

6,993

9.4 % Total

$ 299,403

$ 261,499

$ 37,904

14.5 %

$ 497

$ 38,401

14.7 %

















Six Months Ended June 30,

Reported Change

FX Impact

Constant Currency Change



2024

2023

$

%

$

$

% United States

$ 427,824

$ 358,651

$ 69,173

19.3 %

$ —

$ 69,173

19.3 % International

150,234

144,246

5,988

4.2 %

(141)

5,847

4.1 % Total

$ 578,058

$ 502,897

$ 75,161

14.9 %

$ (141)

$ 75,020

14.9 %

Penumbra, Inc. Reconciliation of Revenue Change by Product Categories to Constant Currency Revenue Growth1 (unaudited) (in thousands, except for percentages)







Three Months Ended June 30,

Reported Change

FX Impact

Constant Currency Change



2024

2023

$

%

$

$

% Thrombectomy

$ 203,502

$ 162,503

$ 40,999

25.2 %

$ 324

$ 41,323

25.4 % Embolization and Access

95,901

98,996

(3,095)

(3.1) %

173

(2,922)

(3.0) % Total

$ 299,403

$ 261,499

$ 37,904

14.5 %

$ 497

$ 38,401

14.7 %



















Six Months Ended June 30,

Reported Change

FX Impact

Constant Currency Change



2024

2023

$

%

$

$

% Thrombectomy

$ 391,205

$ 307,483

$ 83,722

27.2 %

$ 13

$ 83,735

27.2 % Embolization and Access

186,853

195,414

(8,561)

(4.4) %

(154)

(8,715)

(4.5) % Total

$ 578,058

$ 502,897

$ 75,161

14.9 %

$ (141)

$ 75,020

14.9 %

Penumbra, Inc. Reconciliation of Revenue Change by Product Categories and Geographic Regions to Constant Currency Revenue Growth1 (unaudited) (in thousands, except for percentages)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Reported Change

FX Impact

Constant Currency Change



2024

2023

$

%

$

$

% Thrombectomy



























United States

$ 153,728

$ 123,051

$ 30,677

24.9 %

$ —

$ 30,677

24.9 % International

49,774

39,452

10,322

26.2 %

324

10,646

27.0 % Total Thrombectomy

203,502

162,503

40,999

25.2 %

324

41,323

25.4 % Embolization and Access



























United States

64,452

63,721

731

1.1 %





731

1.1 % International

31,449

35,275

(3,826)

(10.8) %

173

(3,653)

(10.4) % Total Embolization and Access

95,901

98,996

(3,095)

(3.1) %

173

(2,922)

(3.0) % Total

$ 299,403

$ 261,499

$ 37,904

14.5 %

$ 497

$ 38,401

14.7 %















Six Months Ended June 30,

Reported Change

FX Impact

Constant Currency Change



2024

2023

$

%

$

$

% Thrombectomy



























United States

$ 304,013

$ 234,240

$ 69,773

29.8 %

$ —

$ 69,773

29.8 % International

87,192

73,243

13,949

19.0 %

13

13,962

19.1 % Total Thrombectomy

391,205

307,483

83,722

27.2 %

13

83,735

27.2 % Embolization and Access



























United States

123,811

124,411

(600)

(0.5) %





(600)

(0.5) % International

63,042

71,003

(7,961)

(11.2) %

(154)

(8,115)

(11.4) % Total Embolization and Access

186,853

195,414

(8,561)

(4.4) %

(154)

(8,715)

(4.5) % Total

$ 578,058

$ 502,897

$ 75,161

14.9 %

$ (141)

$ 75,020

14.9 %

_________________________ 1See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures.



