Penumbra, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

ALAMEDA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN), a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Revenue of $151 .1 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 8.3%, or 7.7% in constant currency1, compared to the third quarter of 2019. US revenue of $109 .7 million was approximately 22% above the same period a year ago.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Total revenue increased to $151.1 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $139.5 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 8.3%, or 7.7% on a constant currency basis. The United States represented 73% of total revenue and international represented 27% of total revenue for the third quarter of 2020. Revenue from sales of vascular products grew to $75.2 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 33.6%. US vascular revenue increased 43.5%, while international vascular revenue declined 8.6% compared to the third quarter of 2019. Revenue from sales of neuro products declined to $75.9 million for the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 8.8%. US neuro revenue and international neuro revenue declined 1.0% and 17.9%, respectively, compared to the third quarter of 2019.

Gross profit was $90.9 million, or 60.2% of total revenue, for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $96.0 million, or 68.8% of total revenue, for the third quarter of 2019.

Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were $111.1 million, or 73.5% of total revenue. In the third quarter of 2020, total operating expenses include $20.7 million of one-time, non-recurring personnel-related expenses associated with the launch of our Lightning product. Excluding the one-time, non-recurring personnel-related expenses associated with the launch of our Lightning product, total adjusted operating expenses1 (a non-GAAP measure) were $90.4 million, or 59.9% of total revenue, for the third quarter of 2020. This compares to total operating expenses of $83.0 million, or 59.5% of total revenue, for the third quarter of 2019. R&D expenses were $34.9 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $13.7 million for the third quarter of 2019. SG&A expenses were $76.2 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $69.3 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Operating loss for the third quarter of 2020 was $20.2 million. Excluding the one-time, non-recurring personnel-related expenses associated with the launch of our Lightning product, total adjusted operating income1 (a non-GAAP measure) was $0.5 million for the third quarter of 2020. This compares to an operating income of $13.0 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

While we have continued to see some positive trends in certain areas of our business beginning in May, we remain mindful of the negative impacts on business trends we experienced in April due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Company has experienced and believes that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business differs by geography and procedure type. Due to the uncertain scope and duration of the pandemic, the global resurgence of cases, and uncertain timing of global recovery and economic normalization, we still cannot reliably estimate the future impact of the pandemic. Further, we think the on-going impact of the pandemic in the United States and other parts of the world could cause periodic disruption in our revenue until the pandemic is contained.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc., headquartered in Alameda, California, is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets novel products and has a broad portfolio that addresses challenging medical conditions in markets with significant unmet need. Penumbra sells its products to hospitals and healthcare providers primarily through its direct sales organization in the United States, most of Europe, Canada and Australia, and through distributors in select international markets. The Penumbra logo is a trademark of Penumbra, Inc. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com .

1See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures in this press release: a) non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share ("EPS") and b) constant currency.

Non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP diluted EPS. The adjustments to GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of:

the effects of the impairment loss on indefinite-lived intangible asset;

the effects of one-time, non-recurring personnel-related expenses related to the development and launch of the Lightning product; and

the excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation arrangements.

Constant Currency. The Company's constant currency revenue disclosures estimate the impact of changes in foreign currency rates on the translation of the Company's current period revenue as compared to the applicable comparable period in the prior year. This impact is derived by taking the current local currency revenue and translating it into U.S. dollars based upon the foreign currency exchange rates used to translate the local currency revenue for the applicable comparable period in the prior year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period. It does not include any other effect of changes in foreign currency rates on the Company's results or business.

Full reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is set forth in the tables below.

Our management believes the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this press release are useful to investors in assessing the operating performance of our business and provide meaningful comparisons to prior periods and thus a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. In addition, non-GAAP financial measures enable comparison of the Company's financial results with other public companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release may be different from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to GAAP measures. We urge investors to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included in this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, certain statements in this press release are forward-looking in nature and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. Our business and operations are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and, consequently, actual results may differ materially from those projected by any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those projected include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition; failure to sustain or grow profitability or generate positive cash flows; failure to effectively introduce and market new products; delays in product introductions; significant competition; inability to further penetrate our current customer base, expand our user base and increase the frequency of use of our products by our customers; inability to achieve or maintain satisfactory pricing and margins; manufacturing difficulties; permanent write-downs or write-offs of our inventory; product defects or failures; unfavorable outcomes in clinical trials; inability to maintain our culture as we grow; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and potential adverse regulatory actions. These risks and uncertainties, as well as others, are discussed in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on February 26, 2020, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on May 7, 2020 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 filed with the SEC on August 3, 2020. There may be additional risks of which we are not presently aware or that we currently believe are immaterial which could have an adverse impact on our business. Any forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions regarding future events and are applicable only as of the dates of such statements. We make no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may change.

Penumbra, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands)





September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 80,115



$ 72,779

Marketable investments

188,611



116,610

Accounts receivable, net

112,817



105,901

Inventories

191,547



152,992

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

17,109



14,852

Total current assets

590,199



463,134

Property and equipment, net

64,906



51,812

Operating lease right-of-use assets

41,778



43,717

Finance lease right-of-use assets

38,798



39,924

Intangible assets, net

10,640



25,407

Goodwill

8,004



7,656

Deferred taxes

47,910



31,305

Other non-current assets

8,068



2,946

Total assets

$ 810,303



$ 665,901

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 14,544



$ 15,111

Accrued liabilities

87,691



67,630

Current operating lease liabilities

4,484



4,142

Current finance lease liabilities

1,336



4,165

Total current liabilities

108,055



91,048

Non-current operating lease liabilities

44,998



47,242

Non-current finance lease liabilities

27,391



26,748

Other non-current liabilities

10,147



15,250

Total liabilities

190,591



180,288

Stockholders' equity:







Common stock

36



35

Additional paid-in capital

585,295



430,659

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

101



(2,324)

Retained earnings

36,974



57,522

Total Penumbra, Inc. stockholders' equity

622,406



485,892

Non-controlling interest

(2,694)



(279)

Total stockholders' equity

619,712



485,613

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 810,303



$ 665,901













Penumbra, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenue

$ 151,076



$ 139,502



$ 393,514



$ 402,142

Cost of revenue

60,153



43,504



149,652



128,306

Gross profit

90,923



95,998



243,862



273,836

Operating expenses:















Research and development

34,923



13,733



70,594



38,862

Sales, general and administrative

76,158



69,289



210,465



198,045

Total operating expenses

111,081



83,022



281,059



236,907

(Loss) income from operations

(20,158)



12,976



(37,197)



36,929

Interest income, net

413



759



820



2,276

Other income (expense), net

14



(772)



(1,130)



(819)

(Loss) income before income taxes

(19,731)



12,963



(37,507)



38,386

(Benefit from) provision for income taxes

(9,855)



1,963



(15,618)



683

Consolidated net (loss) income

$ (9,876)



$ 11,000



$ (21,889)



$ 37,703

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

(1,061)



(483)



(2,539)



(1,066)

Net (loss) income attributable to Penumbra, Inc.

$ (8,815)



$ 11,483



$ (19,350)



$ 38,769



















Net (loss) income attributable to Penumbra, Inc. per share:















Basic

$ (0.24)



$ 0.33



$ (0.54)



$ 1.12

Diluted

$ (0.24)



$ 0.32



$ (0.54)



$ 1.07

Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic

36,207,716



34,840,370



35,568,591



34,681,846

Diluted

36,207,716



36,271,394



35,568,591



36,243,222



Penumbra, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Expenses and GAAP Operating (Loss) Income to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses and

Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)1 (unaudited) (in thousands)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019 GAAP operating expenses

$ 111,081



$ 83,022



$ 281,059



$ 236,907

GAAP total operating expenses includes the effect of the following

items:















Impairment loss on indefinite-lived intangible asset

—



—



2,500



—

Expenses associated with Lightning launch

20,652



—



20,652



—

Non-GAAP operating expenses

$ 90,429



$ 83,022



$ 257,907



$ 236,907



















GAAP operating (loss) income from operations

$ (20,158)



$ 12,976



$ (37,197)



$ 36,929

GAAP operating (loss) income from operations includes the effect

of the following items:















Impairment loss on indefinite-lived intangible asset

—



—



2,500



—

Expenses associated with Lightning launch

20,652



—



20,652



—

Non-GAAP operating income (loss) from operations

$ 494



$ 12,976



$ (14,045)



$ 36,929





1See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures.

Penumbra, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net (Loss) Income and GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS1 (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019



Net (loss)

income

Diluted

EPS

Net

income

Diluted

EPS

Net (loss)

Diluted

EPS

Net

income

Diluted

EPS GAAP net (loss) income

$ (8,815)



$ (0.24)



$ 11,483



$ 0.32



$ (19,350)



$ (0.54)



$ 38,769



$ 1.07

GAAP net (loss) income includes the effect of the

following items:































Impairment loss on indefinite-lived intangible asset

—



—



—



—



2,500



0.07



—



—

Expenses associated with Lightning launch

20,652



0.55



—



—



20,652



0.58



—



—

Tax effect on the non-GAAP adjustments above2

(2,375)



(0.06)



—



—



(2,662)



(0.07)



—



—

Excess tax benefits related to stock

compensation awards

(7,386)



(0.19)



(2,285)



(0.07)



(10,188)



(0.29)



(11,274)



(0.31)

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$ 2,076



$ 0.06



$ 9,198



$ 0.25



$ (9,048)



$ (0.25)



$ 27,495



$ 0.76



































GAAP diluted EPS





$ (0.24)







$ 0.32







$ (0.54)







$ 1.07

Non-GAAP diluted EPS3





$ 0.06







$ 0.25







$ (0.25)







$ 0.76



































Weighted average shares outstanding used to compute:































GAAP diluted EPS

36,207,716

36,271,394

35,568,591

36,243,222 Non-GAAP diluted EPS3

37,400,611

36,271,394

35,568,591

36,243,222 ________________________ 1 See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures. 2 For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, management used a non-GAAP estimated discrete effective tax rate of 11.5%, since using a non-GAAP estimated annual effective tax rate would yield unconventional results. 3 For the purposes of calculating Non-GAAP diluted EPS for the three months ended September 30, 2020, non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 37,400,611 was used, as the Company had non-GAAP net income in the period.

Penumbra, Inc. Reconciliation of Revenue Change by Geographic Regions and Product Categories to Constant Currency Revenue Change1 (unaudited) (in thousands)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Reported Change

FX Impact

Constant Currency Change



2020

2019

$

%

$

$

% United States



























Neuro

$ 44,261



$ 44,701



$ (440)



(1.0) %

$ —



$ (440)



(1.0) % Vascular

65,395



45,571



19,824



43.5 %

—



19,824



43.5 % Total United States

$ 109,656



$ 90,272



$ 19,384



21.5 %

$ —



$ 19,384



21.5 % International



























Neuro

$ 31,656



$ 38,546



$ (6,890)



(17.9) %

$ (602)



$ (7,492)



(19.4) % Vascular

9,764



10,684



(920)



(8.6) %

(288)



(1,208)



(11.3) % Total International

$ 41,420



$ 49,230



$ (7,810)



(15.9) %

$ (890)



$ (8,700)



(17.7) % Total

$ 151,076



$ 139,502



$ 11,574



8.3 %

$ (890)



$ 10,684



7.7 %



Penumbra, Inc. Reconciliation of Revenue Change by Geographic Regions and Product Categories to Constant Currency Revenue Change1 (unaudited) (in thousands)





Nine Months Ended September 30,

Reported Change

FX Impact

Constant Currency Change



2020

2019

$

%

$

$

% United States



























Neuro

$ 128,009



$ 133,305



$ (5,296)



(4.0) %

$ —



$ (5,296)



(4.0) % Vascular

155,464



125,852



29,612



23.5 %

—



29,612



23.5 % Total United States

$ 283,473



$ 259,157



$ 24,316



9.4 %

$ —



$ 24,316



9.4 % International



























Neuro

$ 84,821



$ 112,960



$ (28,139)



(24.9) %

$ 497



$ (27,642)



(24.5) % Vascular

25,220



30,025



(4,805)



(16.0) %

(42)



(4,847)



(16.1) % Total International

$ 110,041



$ 142,985



$ (32,944)



(23.0) %

$ 455



$ (32,489)



(22.7) % Total

$ 393,514



$ 402,142



$ (8,628)



(2.1) %

$ 455



$ (8,173)



(2.0) % _____________ 1 See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important information about our use of constant currency and other non-GAAP measures.

