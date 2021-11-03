Penumbra, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

ALAMEDA, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN), a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Revenue of $190 .1 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 25.8%, or 25.6% in constant currency1, compared to the third quarter of 2020.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue increased to $190.1 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $151.1 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 25.8%, or 25.6% on a constant currency basis. The United States represented 71% of total revenue and international represented 29% of total revenue for the third quarter of 2021. Revenue from sales of vascular products grew to $105.5 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 40.3% on both a reported and constant currency basis. Revenue from sales of neuro products grew to $84.7 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 11.5%, or 11.1% on a constant currency basis.

Gross profit was $119.9 million, or 63.1% of total revenue, for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $90.9 million, or 60.2% of total revenue, for the third quarter of 2020.

Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2021 were $111.1 million, or 58.5% of total revenue. This compares to total operating expenses of $111.1 million, or 73.5% of total revenue, for the third quarter of 2020. R&D expenses were $16.7 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $34.9 million for the third quarter of 2020. SG&A expenses were $94.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $76.2 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Operating income for the third quarter of 2021 was $8.8 million. This compares to an operating loss of $20.2 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Updated Full Year 2021 Financial Outlook

The Company is increasing its guidance for 2021 total revenue to be in the range of $735 million to $740 million, which represents 31% to 32% growth over 2020 revenue of $560.4 million. This new range compares to the previous range of $720 million to $730 million.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Penumbra, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (833) 350-1434 for domestic and international callers (conference id: 2341689), or the webcast can be accessed on the "Events" section under the "Investors" tab of the Company's website at: www.penumbrainc.com . The webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least two weeks following the completion of the call.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc., headquartered in Alameda, California, is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets novel products and has a broad portfolio that addresses challenging medical conditions in markets with significant unmet need. Penumbra supports healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics in more than 100 countries. The Penumbra logo is a trademark of Penumbra, Inc. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures in this press release: a) non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share ("EPS") and b) constant currency.

Non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP diluted EPS. The Company defines non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income (loss) attributable to Penumbra, Inc. excluding the effects of the impairment loss on an indefinite-lived intangible asset and the excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation arrangements. The Company defines non-GAAP diluted EPS as GAAP diluted EPS, excluding the effects of the same items above.

Constant Currency. The Company's constant currency revenue disclosures estimate the impact of changes in foreign currency rates on the translation of the Company's current period revenue as compared to the applicable comparable period in the prior year. This impact is derived by taking the current local currency revenue and translating it into U.S. dollars based upon the foreign currency exchange rates used to translate the local currency revenue for the applicable comparable period in the prior year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period. It does not include any other effect of changes in foreign currency rates on the Company's results or business.

Full reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is set forth in the tables below.

Our management believes the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this press release are useful to investors in assessing the operating performance of our business and provide meaningful comparisons to prior periods and thus a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. Specifically, we consider the change in constant currency revenue as a useful metric as it provides an alternative framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. We consider non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP diluted EPS useful metrics as they provide an alternative framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding the impairment loss on an indefinite-lived intangible asset and the excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation arrangements.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release may be different from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to GAAP measures. We urge investors to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included in this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, certain statements in this press release are forward-looking in nature and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. Our business and operations are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and, consequently, actual results may differ materially from those projected by any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those projected include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition; failure to sustain or grow profitability or generate positive cash flows; failure to effectively introduce and market new products; delays in product introductions; significant competition; inability to further penetrate our current customer base, expand our user base and increase the frequency of use of our products by our customers; inability to achieve or maintain satisfactory pricing and margins; manufacturing difficulties; permanent write-downs or write-offs of our inventory; product defects or failures; unfavorable outcomes in clinical trials; inability to maintain our culture as we grow; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; potential adverse regulatory actions; and the potential impact of any acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments we may make. These risks and uncertainties, as well as others, are discussed in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on February 23, 2021. There may be additional risks of which we are not presently aware or that we currently believe are immaterial which could have an adverse impact on our business. Any forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions regarding future events and are applicable only as of the dates of such statements. We make no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may change.

Penumbra, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands)





September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 66,290



$ 69,670

Marketable investments

200,637



195,162

Accounts receivable, net

120,074



114,608

Inventories

258,316



219,527

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

22,670



18,735

Total current assets

667,987



617,702

Property and equipment, net

56,632



48,169

Operating lease right-of-use assets

133,552



41,192

Finance lease right-of-use assets

36,845



38,065

Intangible assets, net

9,490



10,639

Goodwill

7,911



8,372

Deferred taxes

49,454



50,139

Other non-current assets

11,370



8,705

Total assets

$ 973,241



$ 822,983

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 13,679



$ 14,109

Accrued liabilities

93,222



85,795

Current operating lease liabilities

7,531



4,697

Current finance lease liabilities

1,627



1,331

Total current liabilities

116,059



105,932

Non-current operating lease liabilities

138,169



44,183

Non-current finance lease liabilities

26,775



27,066

Other non-current liabilities

7,635



8,014

Total liabilities

288,638



185,195

Stockholders' equity:







Common stock

36



36

Additional paid-in capital

621,457



598,299

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(1,093)



2,541

Retained earnings

70,539



40,622

Total Penumbra, Inc. stockholders' equity

690,939



641,498

Non-controlling interest

(6,336)



(3,710)

Total stockholders' equity

684,603



637,788

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 973,241



$ 822,983



Penumbra, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue

$ 190,117



$ 151,076



$ 543,579



$ 393,514

Cost of revenue

70,205



60,153



193,644



149,652

Gross profit

119,912



90,923



349,935



243,862

Operating expenses:















Research and development

16,734



34,923



52,548



70,594

Sales, general and administrative

94,397



76,158



264,831



210,465

Total operating expenses

111,131



111,081



317,379



281,059

Income (loss) from operations

8,781



(20,158)



32,556



(37,197)

Interest income, net

138



413



917



820

Other (expense) income, net

(1,137)



14



(3,021)



(1,130)

Income (loss) before income taxes

7,782



(19,731)



30,452



(37,507)

(Benefit from) provision for income taxes

(249)



(9,855)



3,196



(15,618)

Consolidated net income (loss)

$ 8,031



$ (9,876)



$ 27,256



$ (21,889)

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

(819)



(1,061)



(2,661)



(2,539)

Net income (loss) attributable to Penumbra, Inc.

$ 8,850



$ (8,815)



$ 29,917



$ (19,350)



















Net income (loss) attributable to Penumbra, Inc. per share:















Basic

$ 0.24



$ (0.24)



$ 0.82



$ (0.54)

Diluted

$ 0.24



$ (0.24)



$ 0.80



$ (0.54)

Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic

36,617,961



36,207,716



36,532,822



35,568,591

Diluted

37,611,355



36,207,716



37,592,095



35,568,591



Penumbra, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) and GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS1 (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020



Net

income

Diluted

EPS

Net (loss)

Diluted

EPS

Net

income

Diluted

EPS

Net (loss)

Diluted

EPS GAAP net income (loss)

$ 8,850



$ 0.24



$ (8,815)



$ (0.24)



$ 29,917



$ 0.80



$ (19,350)



$ (0.54)

GAAP net (loss) income includes the effect of the

following items:































Impairment loss on indefinite-lived intangible

asset

—



—



—



—



—



—



2,500



0.07

Excess tax benefits related to stock compensation

awards

(4,244)



(0.12)



(7,386)



(0.21)



(7,431)



(0.20)



(10,188)



(0.29)

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$ 4,606



$ 0.12



$ (16,201)



$ (0.45)



$ 22,486



$ 0.60



$ (27,038)



$ (0.76)



































GAAP diluted EPS





$ 0.24







$ (0.24)







$ 0.80







$ (0.54)

Non-GAAP diluted EPS





$ 0.12







$ (0.45)







$ 0.60







$ (0.76)



































Weighted average shares outstanding used to compute:































GAAP diluted EPS

37,611,355

36,207,716

37,592,095

35,568,591 Non-GAAP diluted EPS

37,611,355

36,207,716

37,592,095

35,568,591

____________ 1 See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures.

Penumbra, Inc. Reconciliation of Revenue Growth by Geographic Regions to Constant Currency Revenue Growth1 (unaudited) (in thousands)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Reported Change

FX Impact

Constant Currency Change



2021

2020

$

%

$

$

% United States

$ 134,834



$ 109,656



$ 25,178



23.0 %

$ —



$ 25,178



23.0 % International

55,283



41,420



13,863



33.5 %

(355)



13,508



32.6 % Total

$ 190,117



$ 151,076



$ 39,041



25.8 %

$ (355)



$ 38,686



25.6 %





Nine Months Ended September 30,

Reported Change

FX Impact

Constant Currency Change



2021

2020

$

%

$

$

% United States

$ 383,306



$ 283,473



$ 99,833



35.2 %

$ —



$ 99,833



35.2 % International

160,273



110,041



50,232



45.6 %

(5,459)



44,773



40.7 % Total

$ 543,579



$ 393,514



$ 150,065



38.1 %

$ (5,459)



$ 144,606



36.7 %

Penumbra, Inc. Reconciliation of Revenue Growth by Product Categories to Constant Currency Revenue Growth1 (unaudited) (in thousands)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Reported Change

FX Impact

Constant Currency Change



2021

2020

$

%

$

$

% Vascular

$ 105,465



$ 75,159



$ 30,306



40.3 %

$ (23)



$ 30,283



40.3 % Neuro

84,652



75,917



8,735



11.5 %

(332)



8,403



11.1 % Total

$ 190,117



$ 151,076



$ 39,041



25.8 %

$ (355)



$ 38,686



25.6 %





Nine Months Ended September 30,

Reported Change

FX Impact

Constant Currency Change



2021

2020

$

%

$

$

% Vascular

$ 295,314



$ 180,684



$ 114,630



63.4 %

$ (1,692)



$ 112,938



62.5 % Neuro

248,265



212,830



35,435



16.6 %

(3,767)



31,668



14.9 % Total

$ 543,579



$ 393,514



$ 150,065



38.1 %

$ (5,459)



$ 144,606



36.7 %

____________ 1 See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above for important information about our use of constant currency and other non-GAAP measures.

