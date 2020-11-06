Penumbra, Inc. to Present at the Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum

ALAMEDA, Calif., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN) today announced that its management team is scheduled to present at the Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Event: Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum

Date: Thursday, November 19, 2020

Time: 1:30pm ET / 10:30am PT

A webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the investors' section of the company's website at www.penumbrainc.com. The webcast will be available on the company's website for at least two weeks following the event.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc., headquartered in Alameda, California, is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets novel products and has a broad portfolio that addresses challenging medical conditions in markets with significant unmet need. Penumbra sells its products to hospitals and healthcare providers primarily through its direct sales organization in the United States, most of Europe, Canada and Australia, and through distributors in select international markets. The Penumbra logo is a trademark of Penumbra, Inc. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com .

