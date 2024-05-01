Penumbra, Inc. to Present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

May 01, 2024, 16:05 ET

ALAMEDA, Calif., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN) today announced that its management team is scheduled to present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

Event:

RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

Date:

Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Time:

8:00am ET/5:00am PT

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the "Events and Presentations" section under the "Investors" tab of the company's website at www.penumbrainc.com.  The webcast will be available on the company's website for at least two weeks following the event.

About Penumbra 
Penumbra, Inc., headquartered in Alameda, California, is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets novel products and has a broad portfolio that addresses challenging medical conditions in markets with significant unmet need. Penumbra supports healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Relations
Penumbra, Inc.
510-995-2461
[email protected] 

