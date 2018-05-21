PEO Industry Gathers in Washington to Advocate for Small Businesses

PEO industry executives will also meet with members of Congress to highlight the positive economic impact of the industry, as well as the multiple ways PEOs benefit both small businesses and their employees.

PEOs provide comprehensive HR, benefits, and compliance assistance solutions for 156,000 to 180,000 small businesses and between 2.7 and 3.4 million worksite employees. The current size of the industry is between $136 and $156 billion.

"The PEO industry is booming and that's because more and more business owners realize that using a PEO allows them to focus on running their businesses by handing off all the HR and compliance related tasks, " NAPEO President & CEO Pat Cleary.

"PEOs help small and midsized businesses comply with a host of labor and employment laws, both federal and state. They also help small businesses grow 7-9 percent faster, have 10-14 percent lower turnover, and generate higher profits. That's something every member of Congress can appreciate."

About NAPEO

The National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO) is The Voice of the PEO Industry™ and represents about 85 percent of the industry's estimated $136-$152 billion in gross revenues. NAPEO has some 250 PEO members that provide payroll, benefits, and other HR services to between 156,000 to 180,000 businesses employing 2.7 and 3.4 million people. An additional 200 companies that provide services to PEOs are associate members of NAPEO. For more information, please visit www.napeo.org.

