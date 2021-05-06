PEOPLE and Coty Partner for Live Beauty Event on May 19 Featuring Actress Lili Reinhart to Kick Off PEOPLE’s Three-Day Digital Social Shopping Experience with Beauty, Fashion, and Lifestyle Brands

NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's PEOPLE, the No. 1 multiplatform magazine brand in the United States and Coty Inc., one of the world's largest beauty companies with an iconic portfolio of brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care,are partnering for a live beauty event May 19 featuring actress Lili Reinhart. PEOPLE's three-day digital social shopping experience will take place on PEOPLE.com/shopping with products available at Ulta Beauty, the nation's largest beauty retailer.

The live, interactive beauty program, which begins at Noon ET, features three themed segments hosted by PEOPLE Style & Beauty Director Andrea Lavinthal. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn insider tips and tricks via easy to follow product demonstrations using Coty's COVERGIRL and Sally Hansen brands, which can be purchased in real time in Ulta Beauty stores and on Ulta.com, Coty's exclusive retail partner for the event:

Noon ET : COVERGIRL "Get the Clean Fresh Look"

Learn how to "get the look" with actress Lili Reinhart . A demonstration of how to achieve Reinhart's simple, easy breezy look using COVERGIRL's Clean Fresh.





Learn how to "get the look" with actress . A demonstration of how to achieve Reinhart's simple, easy breezy look using COVERGIRL's Clean Fresh. 3pm ET : COVERGIRL "Classic Favorites"

TikTok Beauty Influencer Deborah Ruiz appears in studio with Lavinthal for product demonstrations and conversation where they rediscover COVERGIRL's iconic best-sellers for face, eyes, and lips.





: TikTok Beauty Influencer appears in studio with Lavinthal for product demonstrations and conversation where they rediscover COVERGIRL's iconic best-sellers for face, eyes, and lips. 6pm ET . SALLY HANSEN "Salon Manicure at Home"

Kahlana Barfield Brown, Beauty & Fashion Editor and Expert, breaks down the latest nail polish trends and shows you how to get the perfect at home salon manicure with Sally Hansen .

Admission is complimentary to the event, which includes exclusive beauty offers, giveaways, and a gift from PEOPLE for those who pre-register at PEOPLE.com/live-beauty-event.

The live beauty event is part of PEOPLE's three-day digital social shopping experience at PEOPLE.com/shopping from May 19 – 21, where hand-picked deals from favorite beauty, fashion, and lifestyle brands are highlighted to make a fresh start to the season. According to a forecast by Insider Intelligence/eMarketer, retail social commerce sales in the United States will rise by 34.8 percent to $36.09 billion this year.

"The number of social shopping consumers in the U.S. rose more than 25 percent in 2020 due to the pandemic and will grow even more this year," said Carey Witmer, EVP/Group Publisher, Meredith. "This is the perfect time for Meredith's first foray into social shopping, which leverages the full multi-platform power of the PEOPLE brand with the expertise of Coty in makeup, skincare and nailcare."

"With 800 million people watching Instagram & Facebook Lives daily and 32 percent of consumers spending more time online shopping, Coty is thrilled to partner with PEOPLE to expand on our social shopping initiatives and meet our consumers where they are the most," Kevin Shapiro, SVP US Marketing, Coty Consumer Beauty shared. "Live events bring our brands into the hands of consumers, creating a unique experience for fans and newcomers to participate in exclusive conversations with some of our favorite brand advocates in real time."

"PEOPLE's audience loves to shop and learn about new products," added Andy Wilson, SVP, e-Commerce, Paid Product, Performance Marketing, Meredith. "In 2020 Meredith drove more than $800 million in sales at our retail partners with PEOPLE leading the way – especially in beauty, style, and home categories."

ABOUT PEOPLE

Meredith Corporation's PEOPLE revolutionized personality journalism when it launched as a weekly in 1974 with a mission to celebrate extraordinary people doing ordinary things and ordinary people doing extraordinary things. Ubiquitous and still at the center of pop culture more than 47 years later, the PEOPLE brand is accessible across all media and platforms (print, digital, video, OTT, mobile, social) bringing more than 100 million consumers a unique mix of breaking entertainment news, exclusive photos, video, unparalleled access to the red carpet, celebrities, and in-depth reporting on the most compelling newsmakers of our time. An essential component of PEOPLE's editorial vision remains human interest stories, which touch and often mirror the lives of our passionate audience. ComScore ranks the PEOPLE/Entertainment Weekly Digital Network No. 1 in the entertainment news category. PeopleTV, the advertiser-supported OTT streaming service from PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly that launched in 2016, features original series and specials focusing on celebrity, red carpet, pop culture, lifestyle and human-interest stories. PEOPLE (the TV Show!), a daily syndicated entertainment program, launched in Sept. 2020, and PEOPLE Every Day, a daily podcast produced in associated with iHeartMedia, launched in Feb. 2021. PEOPLE is an award-winning 24/7 news organization headquartered in NYC with reporters worldwide. For more information visit PEOPLE.com and follow @people on Twitter and Instagram, @peoplemag on Facebook, and the PEOPLE channel on YouTube and on Snapchat's Discover.

ABOUT COTY INC.

Coty is one of the world's largest beauty companies with an iconic portfolio of brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty is the global leader in fragrance and number three in color cosmetics. Coty's products are sold in over 150 countries around the world. Coty and its brands are committed to a range of social causes as well as seeking to minimize its impact on the environment. For additional information about Coty Inc., please visit www.coty.com.

