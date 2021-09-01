PEOPLE and Great Place to Work® Name Farmers Insurance® One of the 2021 PEOPLE Companies that Care®

"It's an honor for Farmers to be recognized on this prestigious list for our ongoing efforts to help give back and make a difference in the communities we serve," said Farmers Insurance CEO Jeff Dailey. "Throughout our history, Farmers has been guided by a commitment to our people, our customers and communities. As we continue to navigate the challenges presented by COVID-19, we remain focused on living our values and being a force for good."

The Companies that Care list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

PEOPLE magazine teamed up with Great Place to Work® to produce the ranking using the workplace analytic firm's extensive database and inside knowledge of outstanding workplaces around the globe. Rankings are based on surveys representing over 5 million employees' experiences of how their workplaces have made a difference in their lives and in their communities. Rankings also reflect Great Place to Work's assessment of the generosity of each organization's benefits, philanthropic and community support, with particular focus on activities occurring in the last year.

"These companies show up for humanity in a variety of ways — from showing compassion for their employees to giving back to their communities to putting diversity and inclusion in the forefront.," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. "They are paving the way for more socially responsible business and are fostering high-trust workplaces for all. Congratulations to the winners of the PEOPLE's Companies that Care list!"

