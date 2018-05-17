'PEOPLE' Announces Podcast Series, 'Cover-Up'

NEW YORK, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PEOPLE presents Cover-Up, a new weekly podcast series that explores the unanswered questions surrounding the tragic car accident that occurred off the island of Chappaquiddick, Massachusetts on July 18, 1969. Presidential hopeful Senator Ted Kennedy escaped, but his passenger, 28-year-old Mary Jo Kopechne, died, sparking a mystery that has lasted nearly half a century. What transpired in the hours following the accident changed the course of American presidential history. In seven episodes, PEOPLE's east coast editor, Elizabeth McNeil, speaks with more than 50 individuals – family members, law enforcement officials, and witnesses -- who played a part in what became a political scandal. Cover-Up, PEOPLE's first podcast series, premieres May 31 and airs through July 19 on Apple Podcasts Spotify, Google Play, and wherever podcasts are available.

Throughout Cover-Up, PEOPLE investigates what happened that night when Kennedy's car drove off the Dike Bridge and plunged into the dark waters below. Why did Kennedy, the youngest son of America's most powerful political dynasty, wait ten hours to report Kopechne's death? And why does her death haunt those who knew her to this day? Cover-Up seeks to answer these questions and more. Listeners may follow the investigation and hear from, among others, the diver who pulled Kopechne's body from the car, the police chief who was the first official on the scene, Kopechne's aunt (and only living relative), and those who witnessed unusual occurrences that night.

"After all these years, the mysteries surrounding Chappaquiddick and the Kennedy family continue to fascinate the public," said Jess Cagle, editor in chief, PEOPLE "Cover-Up is a captivating, thought-provoking series that involves key figures from Camelot to Watergate, creating a compelling narrative that centers around the Kennedys, America's most storied political dynasty. PEOPLE is excited to debut its first podcast series with content that is engaging and topical."

PEOPLE's original podcast series, Cover-Up, is produced by Cristina Everett, Meredith Corporation, in conjunction with Cadence13, a leader in premium, on-demand audio. Cadence13 works with top media companies and outstanding talent across news, sports, lifestyle, tech and culture to develop compelling stories and ongoing conversations for listeners around the globe.

"With PEOPLE's unrivaled access to the stories and individuals who were there in 1969 when the events around this tragedy took place, the Cover-Up podcast series weaves an extensive list of in-depth first-hand accounts into a powerful story," said Chris Corcoran, chief content officer, Cadence13.

