People Intelligence Alliance Unveils Celebrated Thought Leadership Council

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier , the globally recognized leader in people analytics and planning, today announced a newly appointed thought leadership council for the People Intelligence Alliance . Visier is a founding member of the People Intelligence Alliance (PIA), which is a community of data-driven people leaders and industry experts helping to steer the future of work towards openness, transparency, and collaboration with an independent agenda.

Joining the People Intelligence Alliance Council are:

Al Adamson - Founder and CEO, PAFOW

- Founder and CEO, PAFOW Amit Mohindra - Founder and CEO, People Analytics Success

- Founder and CEO, People Analytics Success Brian Hershey - VP, Partnership, Gloat

- VP, Partnership, Gloat Heather Whiteman , PhD - Professor, University of Washington & Fellow, Future Workplace

, PhD - Professor, & Fellow, Future Workplace Ian Cook - VP, People Analytics, Visier

- VP, People Analytics, Visier Kathi Enderes , PhD - VP, Research, Josh Bersin Academy

, PhD - VP, Research, Josh Bersin Academy Lexy Martin - Principal, Research and Customer Value, Visier

- Principal, Research and Customer Value, Visier Melissa Arronte , PhD - Solution Principal, Medallia

, PhD - Solution Principal, Medallia Paul Rubenstein - Chief People Officer, Visier

- Chief People Officer, Visier Stacia Garr - Co-Founder, RedThread Research

- Co-Founder, RedThread Research Wes Wu - Managing Director, Accenture

"I was really excited when I first heard about the People Intelligence Alliance at last year's HR Tech," said Lexy Martin, Chair of the PIA Council, Principal, Research and Customer Value for Visier. "This initiative will help countless people and organizations collectively steer the future of work towards openness, transparency, and collaboration. The future of work is here and, without inspired leadership informed by the right data, the future of business will hang in the balance. We see solving this challenge as one that requires an active and engaged community, powered by the wisdom of many."



Launched in September 2020, the People Intelligence Alliance integrated a community of vendors, practitioners, customers, and service providers committed to openness and connectivity of data, to bring new levels of clarity and insights to HR and people management. Members of the People Intelligence Alliance pledge to uphold four primary values:

Placing people at the heart of our work, eradicating bias, and making people count. Connecting information seamlessly between applications in support of better decisions. Collaborating with alliance partners, customers, and experts to expand the "wisdom of many" to unlock innovation. Ensuring fair, ethical, and secure use of all information while respecting privacy.

The PIA welcomes data-driven people leaders who want to be part of the conversations. To join the movement, take the pledge at www.peopleintelligence.org .

