PEOPLE "Locks Arms" with Retailers CVS Health and Walmart for Immunization Initiative: "PEOPLE United to End the Pandemic"

NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's PEOPLE is "locking arms" with CVS Health and Walmart in a promotional initiative,

"PEOPLE United to End the Pandemic," which helps consumers navigate the process of finding convenient locations nationwide to get immunized.

As the country continues to move forward more than one year since the pandemic began, PEOPLE's partnership kicks off during the World Health Organization's World Immunization Week 2021 with the two major retailers helping to educate and inform consumers regarding the availability of COVID-19 vaccines in real time. A smart code embedded into a custom advertising spread featured in the May 3, 2021 issue of PEOPLE (on newsstands now) and in the May 17, 2021 issue directs consumers to each retailer's website where they can access information on how to register for a vaccine appointment in their local communities.

"PEOPLE has the largest audience reach of any magazine brand nationwide," said Catherine Levene, President, National Media Group, Meredith Corporation. "Our partnership with CVS Health and Walmart unites us for a great cause by spreading the word to millions of readers about the importance of getting vaccinated."

"We are pleased to join forces with PEOPLE to encourage everyone to get the vaccine. Most people have a CVS Pharmacy close by, and we've made it easy to book an appointment online or through our app," said Norman de Greve, Chief Marketing Officer, CVS Health. "We look forward to helping everyone get one step closer to the friends, family, and fun we've all been missing."

"Walmart is committed to helping expand access to COVID-19 vaccines, and we are excited to work with PEOPLE to help encourage vaccinations across the United States," said Karissa Price, Vice President Omni Marketing, Food, Consumables, Health and Wellness, Walmart US. "Nearly 4000 Walmart locations are located in rural and underserved communities, and the company is focusing its efforts on reaching those most vulnerable to COVID-19."

Since January 2021, PEOPLE's Why I'm Getting Vaccinated editorial campaign has been educating consumers on the importance of getting vaccinated by featuring positive and powerful stories from celebrities and everyday people who have been immunized.

