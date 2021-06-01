‘PEOPLE ROYALS’ SUMMER ISSUE FEATURES PRINCESS DIANA IN HONOR OF HER 60TH BIRTHDAY: ‘THE WOMAN WHO CHANGED EVERYTHING’

NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's PEOPLE, the No.1 brand in the United States celebrating popular culture, announces the second edition of a new quarterly publication focused exclusively on all things Royal. The Summer 2021 issue of PEOPLE Royals hits newsstands nationwide on Friday, June 11 for 12 weeks. The tag line "majesty, glamour, inspiration," displayed on the cover, touts Princess Diana in honor of her 60th birthday as "The Woman Who Changed Everything." It explains how her extraordinary life reshaped the monarchy and set the path for her sons William and Harry today.

The 96-page premium publication's newsstand price is $12.99 US/$15.99 Canada and is also available via annual subscription (four issues; $20) or two-year subscription (eight issues; $30) at peopleroyals.com/launch. Each cover story focuses on a different member of the Royal family and offers a rich look into his or her untold story -- from the debut Spring 2021 issue, which featured Royal mom of three Princess Kate and future King Prince William -- to American Royal Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, and more. With a chic, modern design, and expert insights that only the editors of PEOPLE can provide, this quarterly perfect-bound publication is a coveted collectible for Royals fans. In fact, the Spring issue of PEOPLE Royals was the most-read publication on Apple News+ -- right behind PEOPLE's weekly edition.

Features in the Summer Issue of PEOPLE Royals include a first-person essay, That Time I Met…Queen Elizabeth, written by former First Lady Michelle Obama. She writes: "Whether it was that first visit to Buckingham Palace [in 2009] or our final trip to the UK as President and First Lady – when Prince Phillip chauffeured us from the helicopter landing pad back to Windsor Castle – we'll cherish the moments we've shared with the Queen and Prince Phillip. Not just because of their place in history or the grandeur of the setting, but because of the window they offered us: a lesson in being symbols and heads of state, while staying true to ourselves." Also featured:

"The Rules on Public Displays of Affection"

"Inside the Closet: Kate's Favorite Children's Boutique"

"A Day in the Life of a Trooping Guard"

"Meghan & Kate: What Their Handwriting Reveals about Them"

"All the Queen's Horses: Meet the Queen's Horse Trainer"

"The Queen Carries On: Coping with the Loss of Prince Phillip "

" "Behind the Walls of Buckingham Palace: Royal Gardening Secrets"

"Where the Royals Go on Vacation"

"Classic Royals Summer Dessert" and more.

PEOPLE's vast audience has had an insatiable appetite for the Royals over the years. In fact, Princess Diana has appeared on the cover of PEOPLE 58 times -- more than any other subject in the brand's history. In 2017 PEOPLE partnered with ABC on "The Story of Diana," a two-night television event that marked the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana's tragic passing at 36 years old. The documentary debuted to impressive ratings and won the two-hour timeslot over two consecutive nights, which led to another two-night ABC documentary the following year called "PEOPLE Presents the Royals." And back in 1997, PEOPLE purchased at Christie's auction in New York one of Princess Diana's famous Jacques Azagury dresses, which was subsequently donated to the New-York Historical Society in 2015 and is now a part of the museum's permanent collection.

About PEOPLE

Meredith Corporation's PEOPLE revolutionized personality journalism when it launched as a weekly in 1974 with a mission to celebrate extraordinary people doing ordinary things and ordinary people doing extraordinary things.

SOURCE PEOPLE

