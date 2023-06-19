People-to-people diplomacy key to easing fraught China-US relations: American expert

News provided by

GDToday

19 Jun, 2023, 02:15 ET

GUANGZHOU, China, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We are at a crucial time, but is it the right time for Blinken to visit China? Better late than never. I'm still hopeful that as a result of these meetings starting today, China and the US will get back on a better footing and have a more positive relationship," said Harvey Dzodin, former legal adviser in the Carter administration, in an online interview with GDToday from Vienna, Austria.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Beijing on June 18 for a two-day visit to China. He is the highest-ranking US government official to visit the country since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021.

Reestablishment of communication channels urged to ease tension between China and the US

"The former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger is right that if the US and China don't change the present trajectory, we're in for big trouble. We have to step back from the edge of disaster," Harvey noted.

He recalled that China and the US used to hold multiple strategic and economic dialogues annually, which had been discontinued by the Trump administration.

"I hope more efforts will be made to get back to having channels of communication. And when there is a problem in between formal dialogues, officials on both sides will know who they can pick up the phone to or write an email to, in order to address a problem of mutual interest or concern," Harvey said.

People-to-people diplomacy key to improving China-US relations

On June 14, Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, started his first visit to China in four years, following the China trips by Western business leaders, such as JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk this year.

"We need more of such exchanges to perform a parallel track to formal diplomacy between the US and China. Zhou Enlai, your first premier, had a model of exactly this, called folk diplomacy. Today, we call it people-to-people diplomacy. It's actually a better solution even now," Harvey noted.

"Now that COVID-19's impacts on international transportation are being eased, I hope that more Americans and Europeans will visit China and look for themselves. They don't know the great progress China's made," Harvey said.

More:

Legal adviser in Carter administration on Blinken's China visit

https://www.newsgd.com/node_d36b0ef83f/0c1e8da516.shtml

SOURCE GDToday

Also from this source

My Guangdong Story | Un artiste français, dans la cinquantaine, refait sa vie à Guangzhou, par amour et par rêve

My Guangdong Story | La vie d'un artiste du kung-fu danois

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.