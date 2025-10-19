New China-Africa Trade Hub Opens in Guangzhou's Nansha

Jointly established by the Nansha District Government and the China-Africa Friendly Economic and Trade Development Foundation, the one-stop platform provides office space, trade and cultural exchange venues, and services such as policy consulting, legal support, and supply chain coordination.

Zhang Yi, president of the foundation, described the Greater Bay Area as a "golden link" between China and Africa, citing its strong industries, logistics, and market advantages. He said the foundation would work with Nansha to attract more Africa-related trade and make the center a new benchmark for China-Africa cooperation.

During the event, the China-Madagascar (Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area) Economic and Trade Cooperation Center became the first African institution to establish operations within the hub.

Jean Louis Robinson, Madagascar's Ambassador to China, called China a key partner in Madagascar's development and hailed the center's launch as a vital step in turning consensus into action. He noted Nansha's 25 Africa-bound shipping routes and favorable tax policies as strong foundations for a full-chain system of "African demand, Chinese processing, and Nansha sales," expressing confidence that Nansha will become "a Nansha for the world."

Looking ahead, the center will focus on promoting Sino-African joint investments in sectors such as agriculture, mining, new energy, and smart ports.

As one of China's largest hub ports, Nansha Port handled 20.5 million TEUs in 2024, ranking ninth worldwide. Connecting with over 310 ports in 120 countries and regions, it ensures fast global cargo transit. Recognized by UNESCO as a livable urban area, Nansha also offers premium coastal, cultural, sports, and cruise facilities, creating an ideal setting for international business and living.

Nansha is also accelerating the development of an integrated service base to support Chinese enterprises going global. It has built partnerships with five African economic and trade zones, six business associations, three investment promotion agencies, and five consulates or embassies, extending its network to 15 African countries and regions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2798555/image_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2798556/image_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2798557/image_3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2798558/image_4.jpg

