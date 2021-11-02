People with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Can Now Receive The Only Spinal Cord Stimulator FDA-Approved for the Condition at NeoSpine

PUYALLUP, Wash., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoSpine is now offering spinal cord stimulation (SCS) procedure(s) for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy (PDN). The technology is a newly approved nondrug treatment for PDN, and is the only SCS system with a specific indication to treat the condition.

HF10™ Spinal Cord Stimulation Therapy is a breakthrough treatment approved by the FDA for Painful Diabetic Neuropathy (PDN), as well as chronic back pain and leg pain. HF10™ Therapy is a minimally invasive procedure and drug-free treatment.

More than 34 million people in the U.S. have diabetes, and it's estimated that 20-25% of people with diabetes will develop PDN. The condition is associated with a wide range of symptoms including pain in the limbs described as burning, freezing, stabbing, shooting, hypersensitivity or deep aching. Traditional treatment options for PDN include over-the-counter medications, prescription medications, physical therapy and injections, but for many people, these options are inadequate for long-term relief.

HFX for PDN is the only spinal cord stimulation system approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with a specific indication for PDN. HFX is a comprehensive solution that includes a Senza spinal cord stimulation system and support services for the treatment of chronic pain. HFX for PDN means that a patient has been implanted with a Senza System and programmed to include a frequency of 10 kHz.

The Senza device is implanted during a quick and minimally invasive procedure, and then begins delivering mild pulses at a high frequency directly to the spinal cord to stop pain signals from reaching the brain. In a recent study, 92% of patients reported high satisfaction with the therapy.

"People with PDN know it to be a cruel addition to the chronic disease they must fight every day," said says Dr. Kathy Wang, Pain Management Specialist, NeoSpine. "HFX for PDN offers a new option to alleviate this agonizing and persistent sensation. There is no other therapy like this, and to offer it to people here at NeoSpine is an absolute privilege. I believe this can make a real difference for my patients with PDN."

For important safety information regarding this new treatment, please visit www.HFXforPDN.com.

NeoSpine believes each pain condition is as unique as the patients we serve. Our team of specialists provides comprehensive, multidisciplinary care in the fields of neurosurgery, orthopedic spine surgery, interventional pain management, and chronic pain management. This multidisciplinary approach allows our providers to effectively treat the full spectrum of spine conditions using innovative techniques, targeted therapies and minimally invasive procedures that are part of a broader, individualized treatment plans for long-term pain relief.

