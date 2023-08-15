People.ai Among 2023's Fastest-Growing US Companies

Leading revenue intelligence platform named to the Inc. 5000 list for the second time

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- People.ai , the enterprise revenue intelligence leader, has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies for the second consecutive year.

The Inc. 5000 award marks another milestone for People.ai in a year that has included multiple new product innovations for its customers including AI-powered account plans with Account GPT, more robust Engagement Dashboards providing complete visibility into account health and methodology adherence, and new visualizations and board design features to help sales leaders easily adhere to sales rituals and workflows. Also this year, Microsoft selected People.ai as an integration partner to deliver AI-driven insights into Microsoft Sales Copilot , making generative AI-driven insights available right inside the Microsoft productivity tools sellers are already using.

"Since our founding almost eight years ago, we have been maniacally focused on creating a data foundation collected from sales teams' emails, calendars and calls. We believed that the AI of the future would rely on this data to improve sales productivity and ultimately win more revenue for large enterprises" said Oleg Rogynskyy , founder and CEO at People.ai. "Given the recent advances in AI innovation, our thesis has been proven right and we're now perfectly positioned to lead the GenAI revolution in go-to-market productivity, catalyzed by the improvements in Large Language Models. We're thrilled to be recognized by Inc. as a frontrunner in this fast growing space."

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor in chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000 with the fast growth that requires is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

About People.ai

People.ai is an AI-powered revenue intelligence platform that helps customers win more revenue by providing sales, RevOps, marketing, enablement, and customer success teams with valuable insights. Companies such as Verizon, IBM Red Hat, Snowflake, Zoom, and Palo Alto Networks rely on our enterprise-grade, patented AI technology.

People.ai's unique dataset, consisting of trillions of sales activities, millions of deals, 160 million business contacts, and 69 approved patents related to AI-based business insights, sets us apart. We use this specialized GTM data to train our models and provide our customers with tailored business predictions and unique buyer insights.

People.ai has also received validation via Gartner Market Guide for Revenue Intelligence Platforms, the 5000 fastest-growing companies list, named a strong performer and the only enterprise-grade data management platform by Forrester Revenue Operations and Intelligence Wave, listed on the Y Combinator Top Companies List, and the Forbes AI 50 list in 2022.

Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, People.ai is backed by Y Combinator and Silicon Valley's top investors, including ICONIQ Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Akkadian Ventures, and Mubadala Capital. To learn more, please visit www.people.ai

