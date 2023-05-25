PEOPLES BANCORP INC. ELECTS NEW DIRECTOR

News provided by

Peoples Bancorp Inc.

25 May, 2023, 16:10 ET

MARIETTA, Ohio, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Bancorp Inc. ("Peoples") (Nasdaq: PEBO) today announced that W. Glenn Hogan has been elected to the Peoples Board of Directors. He also joined the Board of Directors of Peoples' banking subsidiary, Peoples Bank. Mr. Hogan, 61, formerly served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Limestone Bancorp, Inc. ("Limestone") until Limestone was acquired by Peoples on April 30, 2023. He was a member of the Board of Directors of Limestone since 2006.

"We are pleased to welcome Glenn to our board," said Susan Rector, Peoples' Chairman. "We appreciate his willingness to serve and look forward to benefiting from his insights."

Chuck Sulerzyski, President and Chief Executive Officer for Peoples, said that he too is pleased with Mr. Hogan's election. "His extensive experience in commercial real estate development and his in-depth knowledge of the Louisville and other Kentucky markets served by Peoples will be of tremendous value. I'm delighted to have him join us."

Mr. Hogan is Chief Executive Officer of Hogan Real Estate, a full service commercial real estate development company founded by Mr. Hogan in 1987 and headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. He has more than thirty-five years of real estate development experience and has developed millions of square feet of retail space throughout the Midwest and Southeast. 

A graduate of Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky, Mr. Hogan is a Certified Commercial Investment Member ("CCIM") and past president of the Kentucky State CCIM Chapter. He is also a past member of the Board of Trustees of Bellarmine University.

On May 1, Peoples announced that it completed its acquisition of Limestone and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Limestone Bank. Peoples and Limestone had first announced that they had entered into an agreement to merge on October 25, 2022. Under the terms of the agreement to merge, following consummation of the merger, Mr. Hogan was to join Peoples' Board of Directors. 

Peoples Bancorp Inc. ("Peoples", Nasdaq: PEBO) is a diversified financial services holding company that makes available a complete line of banking, trust and investment, insurance, premium financing and equipment leasing solutions through its subsidiaries. Peoples has been headquartered in Marietta, Ohio since 1902. Peoples had $7.3 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2023, and 130 locations, including 113 full-service bank branches in Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Washington D.C. and Maryland. Peoples' vision is to be the Best Community Bank in America.

Peoples is a member of the Russell 3000 index of U.S. publicly-traded companies. Peoples offers services through Peoples Bank (which includes the divisions of Limestone Bank, Peoples Investment Services, Peoples Premium Finance and North Star Leasing) and Peoples Insurance Agency, LLC.

SOURCE Peoples Bancorp Inc.

Also from this source

PEOPLES BANCORP COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF LIMESTONE BANCORP

PEOPLES BANCORP INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.