Peoples Bancorp Inc. To Announce 4th Quarter 2019 Earnings And Conduct Conference Call On January 21, 2020

MARIETTA, Ohio, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Bancorp Inc. ("Peoples") (Nasdaq: PEBO) today announced it intends to release fourth quarter 2019 earnings before the market opens on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, and conduct a facilitated conference call with analysts, media and individual investors at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same date.

The conference call will consist of commentary from Chuck Sulerzyski, President and Chief Executive Officer, and John Rogers, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, regarding Peoples' results and strategic outlook, followed by a question and answer period. The dial-in number for this call will be (866) 890-9285. A simultaneous webcast of the conference call audio (listen-only mode) and archived replay will be accessible online via the "Investor Relations" section of Peoples' website. The audio replay will be available for one year.

Individuals wishing to participate in the live conference call are encouraged to call or sign in at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Peoples is a diversified financial services holding company with $4.4 billion in total assets, 89 financial service locations, including 79 full-service bank branches and 86 ATMs in Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky. Peoples makes available a complete line of banking, investment, insurance and trust solutions through its subsidiaries - Peoples Bank and Peoples Insurance Agency, LLC. Peoples' common shares are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market® under the symbol "PEBO," and Peoples is a member of the Russell 3000 index of U.S. publicly-traded companies. Learn more about Peoples at www.peoplesbancorp.com.

SOURCE Peoples Bancorp Inc.

Related Links

http://www.peoplesbancorp.com

