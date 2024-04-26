PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. Declares Second Quarter 2024 Dividend

SCRANTON, Pa., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ: PFIS) declared a second quarter dividend of $0.41 per share. The $0.41 per share dividend represents the same per share dividend declared and paid in the first quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2023. The dividend is payable June 14, 2024 to shareholders of record May 31, 2024.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (the "Company") is the parent company of Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company (the "Bank"), an independent community bank serving its retail and commercial customers through twenty-eight full-service community banking offices located within the Allegheny, Bucks, Lackawanna, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Susquehanna, and Wyoming Counties in Pennsylvania, Middlesex County in New Jersey and Broome County in New York. Each office, interdependent with the community, offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations and government entities. The Company's business philosophy includes offering direct access to senior management and other officers and providing friendly, informed and courteous service, local and timely.

