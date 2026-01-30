PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings

MOOSIC, Pa., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Financial Services Corp. ("Peoples" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PFIS), the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited financial results at and for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025.

Peoples reported net income of $12.0 million, or $1.19 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to net income of $15.2 million, or $1.51 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2025, and net income of $6.1 million, or $0.61 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Return on average assets ("ROAA") and return on average equity ("ROAE") on an annualized basis for the three months ended December 31, 2025, was 0.92% and 9.16% compared to 1.19% and 12.02% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, and 0.47% and 5.07% for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Net income in the current quarter was negatively impacted by the recognition of a $2.2 million pre-tax loss ($1.8 million after tax) on the sale of available for sale ("AFS") investment securities associated with a strategic portfolio repositioning. Net income in the fourth quarter of 2024 included $5.0 million in acquisition-related expenses. Core net income, a non-GAAP measure[1], was $13.7 million, or $1.36 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2025, and $10.0 million, or $0.99 per diluted share for the comparable three-month period of 2024.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, net income was $59.2 million, or $5.88 per diluted share an increase of $50.7 million compared to $8.5 million, or $0.99 per diluted share for 2024, which was primarily due to a full year of combined operations following the merger with FNCB Bancorp, Inc. ("FNCB" or "FNCB merger") on July 1, 2024, coupled with a reduction in the provision for credit losses. Higher levels of interest-earning assets, higher transaction volumes and purchase accounting related accretion resulting from the FNCB merger resulted in the increase in net interest income, noninterest income and noninterest expense when compared to the prior year. Net income in 2024 included acquisition-related expenses of $16.2 million compared to $0.2 million in 2025, and a non-recurring provision of $14.3 million for non-purchase credit deteriorated ("PDC") loans acquired in the FNCB merger. Core net income, a non-GAAP measure1 was $61.1 million, or $6.07 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2025, and $32.4 million, or $3.77 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2024. The Company's consolidated financial results for any periods ended or including periods prior to July 1, 2024, do not reflect the financial results of FNCB and its subsidiaries.

"We delivered solid full-year results in 2025, with net income of $59.2 million driven by strong net interest income and a lower provision for credit losses, reflecting the benefits of our expanded balance sheet and disciplined credit performance," said Gerard Champi, Chief Executive Officer of Peoples. "While fourth-quarter earnings were impacted by a strategic $2.2 million pre-tax loss related to the repositioning of our available-for-sale securities portfolio, this action strengthens our balance sheet and positions us well for future periods. Excluding this item, core earnings demonstrated continued momentum, supported by higher earning asset levels, increased transaction activity, and ongoing accretion from the FNCB merger. As we move forward, we remain focused on disciplined growth, operating efficiency, and delivering long-term value for our shareholders," concluded Champi.

In addition to evaluating its results of operations in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), Peoples routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible stockholders' equity, core net income and pre-provision revenue ratios, and tax-equivalent net interest income and related ratios, among others. The reported results included in this release contain items, which Peoples considers non-core, namely net gains and losses on the sale of AFS investment securities, acquisition-related expenses and merger-related adjustments to the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") for nonrecurring provisions for purchase credit deteriorated ("PCD") and non-PCD loans. Peoples believes the reported non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding its operating performance and trends. Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure is provided in the accompanying tables. The non-GAAP financial measures Peoples uses may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures of other financial institutions and should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP.

The Company completed a repositioning of a portion of its investment securities portfolio at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025. As part of the repositioning, the Company sold $78.6 million of lower-yielding, U.S. treasury bonds with a weighted average yield of 1.18%, resulting in an after-tax loss of approximately $1.8 million. The net proceeds of approximately $76.1 million from the sale were used to purchase higher-yielding investment securities that have been classified as AFS including $38.2 million of U.S. agency mortgage-backed securities and $37.9 million of tax-exempt municipal bonds. The purchased securities, which have been classified as AFS, have a weighted average book yield of approximately 4.67%. The Company expects to recover the after-tax loss recorded on the sale within approximately 10 months.

Non-performing assets to total assets improved to 0.23% at December 31, 2025, compared to 0.45% at December 31, 2024, and non-performing assets to total loans, net and foreclosed assets improved to 0.30% at December 31, 2025, compared to 0.58% at December 31, 2024.

Net interest margin ("NIM"), calculated on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis, a non-GAAP measure 1 , for the three months ended December 31, 2025, improved 35 basis points to 3.60% compared to 3.25% for the three months ended December 31, 2024. For the full year, the FTE NIM expanded 74 basis points to 3.58% in 2025 compared to 2.84% in 2024.

, for the three months ended December 31, 2025, improved 35 basis points to 3.60% compared to 3.25% for the three months ended December 31, 2024. For the full year, the FTE NIM expanded 74 basis points to 3.58% in 2025 compared to 2.84% in 2024. The FTE yield on interest-earning assets, a non-GAAP measure[2], increased 5 basis points to 5.56% for the fourth quarter of 2025, from 5.51% for the same quarter of 2024, and increased 43 basis points to 5.57% for the year ended December 31, 2025, from 5.14% for the year ended December 31, 2024.

The cost of funds, which represents the average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities, decreased 33 basis points to 2.55% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, from 2.88% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and decreased 34 basis points to 2.59% for the year ended December 31, 2025, from 2.93% for the year ended December 31, 2024.

The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 45 basis points for the three months ended December 31, 2025, to 2.30% from 2.75% in the three months ended December 31, 2024, and decreased 43 basis points to 2.39% for the year ended December 31, 2025, from 2.82% for the year ended December 31, 2024.

The cost of total deposits, which includes the impact of noninterest-bearing deposits was 1.82% for the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of 38 basis points from 2.20% for the same quarter of 2024. For the full year, the cost of total deposits decreased 40 basis points to 1.89% in 2025 from 2.29% in 2024.

The efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure[3], was 59.53% and 56.45% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, respectively, compared to 62.67% and 63.83% for the respective periods of 2024.

Net interest income on a FTE basis for the three months ended December 31, 2025, increased $4.5 million to $43.7 million from $39.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increase in FTE net interest income was due to a $0.9 million increase in tax-equivalent interest income, a non-GAAP measure1, coupled with a $3.6 million decrease in interest expense.

The $0.9 million increase in FTE interest income was largely due to an increase in the FTE yield on earning assets, primarily taxable loans and taxable and tax-exempt investments, coupled with an increase in total average earning assets. The FTE yield on earning assets increased 5 basis points to 5.56% for the fourth quarter of 2025 from 5.51% for the comparable quarter of 2024. The yield on taxable loans increased 15 basis points to 6.19% from 6.04% comparing the fourth quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. The yield on the total investment securities portfolio increased 17 basis points to 3.27% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, from 3.10% for the same three months of 2024 as new purchases were added at yields higher than existing portfolio yields. Total average earning assets increased $2.2 million comparing the fourth quarters of 2025 and 2024, due primarily to increases in average investments and federal funds sold, partially offset by a reduction in average loans. Accretion associated with purchase accounting fair value discounts on purchased loans was $4.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, and $4.4 million for the same period of 2024. Average investments totaled $643.1 million in the three months ended December 31, 2025, and $628.9 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $14.2 million. Average federal funds sold increased $5.2 million to $134.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, from $129.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Average loans, net, decreased $17.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to the prior year three-month period ended December 31, 2024.

The decrease in interest expense, comparing the three month periods ended December 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, was due primarily to decreases in average deposit rates, coupled with a reduction in higher cost brokered deposits, partially offset by increases in average volumes and rates on borrowed funds, which were largely related to the net new issuance of subordinated debt in the second quarter of 2025 in the amount of $52.0 million. Average interest-bearing deposits decreased $153.4 million to $3.4 billion, or 78.9% of total average deposits for the three months ended December 31, 2025, from $3.6 billion, or 79.8% of average total deposits, for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Average brokered deposits decreased $140.0 million to $158.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, from $298.5 million for the comparable three-month period of 2024. Average noninterest bearing deposits increased $9.7 million to $914.0 million, or 21.1% of total average deposits for the three months ended December 31, 2025, from $904.3 million, or 20.2% of total average deposits for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Average total borrowings increased $77.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, as compared to the same period of 2024, which was primarily due to a combination of increases in long-term borrowings and the new issuance of subordinated debt, which occurred in the second quarter of 2025. Additionally, the Company's cost of borrowings increased 42 basis points to 5.77% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to 5.35% for the same three months of 2024. In June 2025, the Company called and redeemed $33.0 million of its subordinated notes due in June 2030 that repriced to 9.08% and issued $85.0 million in fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due June 2035 at an initial fixed rate through June 2030 of 7.75%.

Short-term borrowings averaged $31.8 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2025, at an average cost of 3.87% compared to $39.3 million at an average cost of 4.80% for the comparable three-month period in 2024. Long-term debt, which includes term borrowings from the FHLB of Pittsburgh, averaged $145.4 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2025, at an average cost of 4.54% compared to $111.1 million at an average cost of 4.97% for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Subordinated debt averaged $83.1 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2025, at an average cost of 8.35% compared to $33.0 million at an average cost of 5.35% for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

For the three months ended December 31, 2025, the provision for credit losses was $1.0 million, a decrease of $2.4 million from the $3.4 million recorded in the year ago period. The decrease was due primarily to downward adjustments to qualitative factors on pooled loans, partially offset by an increase of $384 thousand in specific reserves on individually evaluated loans, while model loss rates were substantially unchanged.

Noninterest income was $3.7 million and $5.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, and 2024, respectively. The quarter ended December 31, 2025 includes a $2.2 million loss on the sale of AFS treasury securities as part of a strategy to restructure the portfolio with higher-yielding securities. Interest rate swap income increased to $0.7 million from $0.3 million due to increased commercial loan volume.

Noninterest expense decreased $3.8 million to $31.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, from $34.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, which primarily reflected the absence of acquisition related expenses, partially offset by increased occupancy and equipment expenses due to the corporate office relocation and higher maintenance costs, and increased professional services including loan review services for a larger combined loan portfolio and consulting services related to SOX control enhancement, process improvement and implementation of a new on-line account opening platform. Acquisition-related expenses were $5.0 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2024, with no comparable expenses in the quarter ended December 31, 2025. Occupancy and equipment expenses were $7.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, and $6.4 million for the same three months of 2024. Professional services totaled $1.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, and $0.8 million for the same three months of 2024.

Income tax expense was $2.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to a benefit of $0.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The effective tax rate was 18.6% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, while the prior year's quarter resulted in a tax benefit rate of 4.7%.

Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2025, increased $50.0 million to $166.0 million from $116.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. FTE net interest income, a non-GAAP measure[4], for year ended December 31, 2025, increased $50.3 million to $168.7 million from $118.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Tax-equivalent interest income, a non-GAAP measure1, increased $48.7 million to $262.5 million in 2025 from $213.8 million in 2024, due to higher levels of interest-earning assets such as loans and investments and an additional $7.2 million from accretion of purchase accounting marks on acquired loans. Average loans increased $541.4 million and average investments increased $24.1 million comparing the years ended December 31, 2025, and 2024. The tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets, a non-GAAP measure1, was 5.57% for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to 5.14% for the year ended December 31, 2024. Loan yields increased 37 basis points to 5.99% while investment yields increased 72 basis points to 3.15% for the year ended December 31, 2025. Average federal funds sold decreased $20.2 million to $58.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, from $78.7 million for the same period of 2024. Additionally, the average rate on federal funds sold decreased 111 basis points reflecting the 75-basis point cut to the federal funds rate by the Federal Open Market Committee in 2025.

Interest expense decreased $1.7 million to $93.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, from $95.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was primarily driven by a reduction in funding costs that outweighed increases to average balances. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $354.8 million to $3.6 billion from $3.3 billion comparing the years ended December 31, 2025, and 2024, which reflected higher volumes of both deposits and borrowings. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities during the year ended December 31, 2025, decreased 34 basis points to 2.59% from 2.93% for the year ended December 31, 2024. The cost of interest-bearing deposit products decreased 43 basis points to 2.39% for the year ended December 31, 2025, from 2.82% for the prior year, while borrowing costs increased 42 basis points to 5.71% from 5.29% for the year ended December 31, 2024. The increase in the cost of borrowed funds was largely due to the previously mentioned issuance of new subordinated debt, partially offset by a reduction in market rates for short-term borrowings.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, a provision for credit losses of $98 thousand was recorded compared to a prior year provision of $19.1 million. The prior year provision included a non-recurring, Day 1 provision of $14.3 million for non-PCD loans acquired in the FNCB merger. The 2025 provision was due primarily to improvement in qualitative factors driven by a reduction in commercial real estate concentration levels and a seasoning of the equipment financing portfolio, while overall model loss rates were substantially unchanged. Specific reserves on individually evaluated loans increased $384 thousand.

Noninterest income was $21.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, and $18.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The increase in non-interest income was primarily attributable to the increased size and scale of the Company following the FNCB merger. Comparing the years ended December 31, 2025, and 2024, service charges and fees increased $2.9 million, wealth management income increased $0.8 million, income from interest rate swap transactions increased $0.8 million, bank owned life insurance cash surrender value increased $0.5 million and merchant services income increased $0.4 million. Partially offsetting the increases was the net loss on the sale of AFS investment securities of $2.2 million resulting from the Company's partial investment portfolio repositioning.

Noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2025, was $115.4 million, an increase of $8.7 million from $106.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. Almost all noninterest expense line items increased as a result of the FNCB merger and the expanded operations of the combined Company. Salaries and employee benefits expenses increased $10.6 million compared to 2024 due to the addition of staff associated with the FNCB merger. Occupancy and equipment expenses were higher by $5.2 million in the current period due to increased technology costs related to system integration and increased account and transaction volumes, and higher facilities costs. Amortization of intangible assets increased $3.0 million in the year ended December 31, 2025, on the amortization of merger-related intangibles, primarily core deposit intangibles. Partially offsetting these increases was a decrease of $16.0 million in merger-related expenses to $0.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2025. The efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure[5], improved to 56.45% for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to 63.83% for the year ended December 31, 2024.

The provision for income taxes for the year ended December 31, 2025, totaled $13.0 million and the effective tax rate was 18.1% as compared to a tax benefit of $30 thousand, or 0.4% for the year ended December 31, 2024.

At December 31, 2025, total assets, loans, and deposits were $5.3 billion, $4.1 billion, and $4.4 billion, respectively.

Total loans, which were $4.1 billion at December 31, 2025, increased $73.4 million as compared to December 31, 2024. Increases in commercial loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and consumer loans were partially offset by reductions to equipment financing, and indirect auto loans.

Total investments were $587.2 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $606.9 million at December 31, 2024. At December 31, 2025, AFS securities totaled $512.6 million and the held to maturity securities totaled $72.0 million. The unrealized loss on AFS securities decreased $19.9 million from $49.0 million at December 31, 2024, to $29.1 million at December 31, 2025. The unrealized losses on the held to maturity portfolio totaled $9.2 million and $13.0 million at December 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively.

Total deposits increased $26.5 million to $4.4 billion at December 31, 2025. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $19.0 million to $954.5 million at December 31, 2025, from $935.5 million at December 31, 2024. Interest-bearing deposits increased $7.5 million comparing December 31, 2025, and 2024, which largely reflected increases in interest-bearing demand, money market accounts and retail time deposits, partially offset by a reduction in brokered deposits. The Company had $152.2 million and $256.4 million of longer-term brokered CDs at December 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively. As part of strategic balance sheet management initiatives, the Company reduced its higher rate brokered CD portfolio by $104.2 million during 2025. Total retail deposits, which exclude brokered deposits, increased $130.7 million to $4.3 billion at December 31, 2025, from $4.2 billion at December 31, 2024.

The Company's deposit base is diversified and consisted of 40.6% retail accounts, 35.6% commercial accounts, 20.4% municipal relationships and 3.4% brokered deposits at December 31, 2025. At December 31, 2025, total uninsured deposits were approximately $1.5 billion, or 34.3% of total deposits. Included in the uninsured total at December 31, 2025, were $494.3 million of municipal deposits collateralized by letters of credit issued by the FHLB, and $2.9 million of affiliate company deposits.

In addition to deposit gathering and current long-term debt, the Company has additional sources of liquidity available such as cash and cash equivalents, overnight borrowings from the FHLB, the Federal Reserve's Discount Window, correspondent bank lines of credit, brokered deposit capacity and unencumbered securities. At December 31, 2025, available borrowing capacity totaled $1.0 billion at the FHLB and $349.0 million at the Federal Reserve's Discount Window. At December 31, 2025, the Company had $269.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, an increase of $133.1 million from $135.9 million at December 31, 2024. For additional information on the deposit portfolio and additional sources of liquidity, see the tables on page 17.

The Company maintained its well capitalized position at December 31, 2025. Stockholders' equity equaled $519.8 million or $52.01 per share at December 31, 2025, compared to $469.0 million or $46.94 per share at December 31, 2024. The increase in stockholders' equity from December 31, 2024, is primarily attributable to net income and a $16.0 million decrease to accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCL") resulting primarily from a reduction in the unrealized loss on AFS securities, partially offset by dividends to shareholders. The net after tax unrealized loss on AFS securities included in AOCL at December 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, was $22.8 million and $38.3 million, respectively.

Tangible book value, a non-GAAP measure[6], increased to $41.64 per share at December 31, 2025, from $35.88 per share at December 31, 2024. Dividends declared for the year ended December 31, 2025, amounted to $2.47 per share.

Nonperforming assets, which include nonperforming loans, loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing, and foreclosed assets, were $12.1 million or 0.30% of loans, net, and foreclosed assets at December 31, 2025, compared to $23.0 million or 0.58% of loans, net, and foreclosed assets at December 31, 2024. As a percentage of total assets, nonperforming assets were 0.23% at December 31, 2025, compared to 0.45% at December 31, 2024. The reduction in nonperforming assets was largely due to an $11.7 million decrease in nonaccrual loans following the resolution of several large commercial credit relationships. At December 31, 2025, the Company had one foreclosed commercial property recorded at $0.8 million compared to one foreclosed residential property recorded at $27 thousand at December 31, 2024.

During the three months ended December 31, 2025, net charge-offs were $1.8 million and the provision for credit losses was $1.0 million, compared to net charge-offs of $0.9 million and a provision for credit losses of $3.4 million for the same period of 2024. Net charge-offs in the current quarter included a valuation adjustment of $0.8 million related to a commercial property foreclosure. During the year ended December 31, 2025, net charge-offs totaled $2.9 million and the Company recognized a provision for credit losses of $98 thousand. The allowance for credit losses equaled $39.0 million or 0.96% of loans, net, at December 31, 2025, compared to $41.8 million or 1.05% of loans, net, at December 31, 2024.

Summary Data Peoples Financial Services Corp. Five Quarter Trend (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)





Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31





2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

Key performance data:































Share and per share amounts:































Net income

$ 1.19

$ 1.51

$ 1.68

$ 1.49

$ 0.61

Core net income (1)

$ 1.36

$ 1.51

$ 1.69

$ 1.51

$ 0.99

Core net income (PPNR) (1)

$ 1.80

$ 1.81

$ 2.03

$ 1.83

$ 1.46

Cash dividends declared

$ 0.6175

$ 0.6175

$ 0.6175

$ 0.6175

$ 0.6175

Book value

$ 52.01

$ 50.95

$ 49.44

$ 48.21

$ 46.94

Tangible book value (1)

$ 41.64

$ 40.43

$ 38.75

$ 37.35

$ 35.88

Market value:































High

$ 53.22

$ 53.69

$ 51.21

$ 53.70

$ 58.76

Low

$ 44.54

$ 46.90

$ 40.67

$ 44.47

$ 44.73

Closing

$ 48.71

$ 48.61

$ 49.37

$ 44.47

$ 51.18

Market capitalization

$ 486,837

$ 485,837

$ 493,438

$ 444,499

$ 511,325

Common shares outstanding



9,994,595



9,994,595



9,994,696



9,995,483



9,990,724

Selected ratios:































Return on average stockholders' equity



9.16 %

12.02 %

13.87 %

12.70 %

5.07 % Core return on average stockholders' equity (1)



10.49 %

12.03 %

13.92 %

12.80 %

8.31 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (1)



11.47 %

15.24 %

17.73 %

16.46 %

6.62 % Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity (1)



13.14 %

15.25 %

17.79 %

16.59 %

10.87 % Return on average assets



0.92 %

1.19 %

1.36 %

1.22 %

0.47 % Core return on average assets (1)



1.05 %

1.19 %

1.36 %

1.23 %

0.76 % Stockholders' equity to total assets



9.86 %

9.87 %

9.67 %

9.64 %

9.21 % Efficiency ratio (1)(2)



59.53 %

56.52 %

53.92 %

55.77 %

62.67 % Nonperforming assets to loans, net, and foreclosed assets



0.30 %

0.42 %

0.44 %

0.59 %

0.58 % Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.23 %

0.33 %

0.34 %

0.47 %

0.45 % Net charge-offs to average loans, net



0.18 %

0.02 %

0.00 %

0.09 %

0.09 % Allowance for credit losses to loans, net



0.96 %

0.99 %

1.02 %

1.03 %

1.05 % Interest earning assets yield (FTE) (3)



5.56 %

5.56 %

5.68 %

5.50 %

5.51 % Cost of funds



2.55 %

2.64 %

2.60 %

2.58 %

2.88 % Net interest spread (FTE) (3)



3.01 %

2.92 %

3.08 %

2.92 %

2.63 % Net interest margin (FTE) (1)(3)



3.60 %

3.54 %

3.69 %

3.50 %

3.25 %





(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures on pages 19-21. (2) Total noninterest expense less amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related expenses, divided by tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income less net gains (losses) on investment securities AFS and net gains (losses) on sales of fixed assets. (3) Tax-equivalent adjustments were calculated using the federal statutory tax rate prevailing during the indicated periods of 21%.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)

















Dec 31

Dec 31 Year ended

2025

2024 Interest income:











Interest and fees on loans:











Taxable

$ 228,868

$ 184,907 Tax-exempt



8,356



7,354 Interest and dividends on investment securities:











Taxable



17,444



12,930 Tax-exempt



2,040



1,550 Dividends



160



89 Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks



405



498 Interest on federal funds sold



2,424



4,132 Total interest income



259,697



211,460 Interest expense:











Interest on deposits



81,174



87,934 Interest on short-term borrowings



1,287



2,031 Interest on long-term debt



5,562



3,317 Interest on subordinated debt



4,967



1,774 Interest on junior subordinated debt



745



415 Total interest expense



93,735



95,471 Net interest income



165,962



115,989 Provision for credit losses



98



19,131 Net interest income after provision for credit losses



165,864



96,858 Noninterest income:











Service charges, fees, commissions and other



13,618



10,673 Merchant services income



1,299



896 Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities



2,267



2,270 Wealth management income



2,958



2,118 Mortgage banking income



549



389 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance



2,076



1,572 Interest rate swap income



1,107



285 Net gains on equity investments



168



132 Net (losses) gains on sale of investment securities available for sale



(2,241)



1 Net loss on sale of fixed assets



(74)





Total noninterest income



21,727



18,336 Noninterest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits expense



56,341



45,746 Net occupancy and equipment expense



27,448



22,296 Acquisition related expenses



236



16,200 Amortization of intangible assets



6,397



3,367 FDIC insurance and assessments



3,288



3,158 Other expenses



21,647



15,959 Total noninterest expense



115,357



106,726 Income before income taxes



72,234



8,468 Income tax expense (benefit)



13,047



(30) Net income

$ 59,187

$ 8,498 Other comprehensive income:











Unrealized gains on investment securities available for sale

$ 17,574

$ 2,569 Reclassification adjustment for losses (gains) on available for sale securities included in net income



2,241



(1) Change in pension liability



674



1,518 Change in derivative fair value



(64)



632 Income tax expense related to other comprehensive income



4,421



1,062 Other comprehensive income, net of income tax expense



16,004



3,656 Comprehensive income

$ 75,191

$ 12,154 Share and per share amounts:











Net income - basic

$ 5.92

$ 1.00 Net income - diluted



5.88



0.99 Cash dividends declared

$ 2.47

$ 2.06 Average common shares outstanding - basic



9,994,281



8,531,122 Average common shares outstanding - diluted



10,073,996



8,586,035

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)



































Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31 Three months ended

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024 Interest income:





























Interest and fees on loans:





























Taxable

$ 58,576

$ 57,621

$ 57,459

$ 55,212

$ 57,048 Tax-exempt



1,658



2,151



2,302



2,245



2,238 Interest and dividends on investment securities:





























Taxable



4,371



4,335



4,604



4,134



4,359 Tax-exempt



708



537



399



396



397 Dividends



32



47



40



41



40 Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks



95



101



96



113



113 Interest on federal funds sold



1,332



372



435



285



1,608 Total interest income



66,772



65,164



65,335



62,426



65,803 Interest expense:





























Interest on deposits



19,830



20,194



20,303



20,847



24,718 Interest on short-term borrowings



311



341



410



225



474 Interest on long-term debt



1,665



1,509



1,211



1,177



1,389 Interest on subordinated debt



1,750



1,748



1,026



443



444 Interest on junior subordinated debt



182



189



188



186



267 Total interest expense



23,738



23,981



23,138



22,878



27,292 Net interest income



43,034



41,183



42,197



39,548



38,511 Provision (benefit) for credit losses



975



(838)



(239)



200



3,369 Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses



42,059



42,021



42,436



39,348



35,142 Noninterest income:





























Service charges, fees, commissions and other



3,164



3,386



3,664



3,404



3,368 Merchant services income



163



321



584



231



298 Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities



560



607



563



537



553 Wealth management income



739



950



619



650



633 Mortgage banking income



162



148



125



114



126 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance



472



543



535



526



456 Interest rate swap income



718



182



164



43



260 Net gains (losses) on equity investments



125



(21)



(7)



71



(23) Net (losses) on sale of investment securities available for sale



(2,241)























Net (losses) gains on sale of fixed assets



(139)



(615)









680



(165) Total noninterest income



3,723



5,501



6,247



6,256



5,506 Noninterest expense:





























Salaries and employee benefits expense



14,971



14,128



13,761



13,481



15,287 Net occupancy and equipment expense



7,333



7,221



6,284



6,610



6,386 Acquisition related expenses









16



66



154



4,990 Amortization of intangible assets



1,515



1,515



1,684



1,683



1,702 FDIC insurance and assessments



683



607



976



1,022



1,251 Other expenses



6,562



5,191



5,491



4,403



5,217 Total noninterest expense



31,064



28,678



28,262



27,353



34,833 Income before income taxes



14,718



18,844



20,421



18,251



5,815 Income tax expense (benefit)



2,742



3,598



3,465



3,242



(272) Net income

$ 11,976

$ 15,246

$ 16,956

$ 15,009

$ 6,087 Other comprehensive income (loss):





























Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities available for sale

$ 2,728

$ 7,415

$ 1,859

$ 5,572

$ (10,175) Reclassification adjustment for gains on available for sale securities included in net income



2,241























Change in benefit plan liabilities



674





















1,518 Change in derivative fair value



50



18



16



(148)



817 Income tax expense (benefit) related to other comprehensive income (loss)



1,208



1,621



409



1,183



(1,686) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax expense (benefit)



4,485



5,812



1,466



4,241



(6,154) Comprehensive income (loss)

$ 16,461

$ 21,058

$ 18,422

$ 19,250

$ (67) Share and per share amounts:





























Net income - basic

$ 1.20

$ 1.53

$ 1.70

$ 1.50

$ 0.61 Net income - diluted



1.19



1.51



1.68



1.49



0.61 Cash dividends declared

$ 0.6175

$ 0.6175

$ 0.6175

$ 0.6175

$ 0.6175 Average common shares outstanding - basic



9,994,595



9,994,629



9,994,955



9,992,922



9,994,605 Average common shares outstanding - diluted



10,083,044



10,086,915



10,082,260



10,043,186



10,051,337

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) (In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)









































Three Months Ended





December 31, 2025



December 31, 2024





Average

Interest Income/

Yield/



Average

Interest Income/

Yield/





Balance

Expense

Rate



Balance

Expense

Rate

Assets:



































Earning assets:



































Loans:



































Taxable

$ 3,756,872

$ 58,576

6.19 %

$ 3,757,273

$ 57,048

6.04 % Tax-exempt



261,029



2,099

3.19





278,429



2,834

4.05

Total loans



4,017,901



60,675

5.99





4,035,702



59,882

5.90

Investments:



































Taxable



529,838



4,403

3.30





541,526



4,399

3.23

Tax-exempt



113,302



896

3.14





87,419



502

2.29

Total investments



643,140



5,299

3.27





628,945



4,901

3.10

Interest-bearing deposits



9,683



95

3.89





9,116



113

4.93

Federal funds sold



134,742



1,332

3.92





129,517



1,608

4.94

Total earning assets



4,805,466



67,401

5.56 %



4,803,280



66,504

5.51 % Less: allowance for credit losses



40,117















39,850











Other assets



414,296















440,029











Total assets

$ 5,179,645













$ 5,203,459











Liabilities and stockholders' equity:



































Interest-bearing liabilities:



































Money market accounts

$ 972,871

$ 6,780

2.76 %

$ 945,644

$ 7,526

3.17 % Interest-bearing demand and NOW accounts



1,248,045



6,520

2.07





1,276,206



7,549

2.35

Savings accounts



495,001



403

0.32





502,028



651

0.52

Time deposits less than $100



316,533



2,670

3.35





497,473



5,428

4.34

Time deposits $100 or more



387,476



3,457

3.54





351,970



3,564

4.03

Total interest-bearing deposits



3,419,926



19,830

2.30





3,573,321



24,718

2.75

Short-term borrowings



31,862



311

3.87





39,319



474

4.80

Long-term debt



145,447



1,665

4.54





111,135



1,389

4.97

Subordinated debt



83,137



1,750

8.35





33,000



444

5.35

Junior subordinated debt



8,125



182

8.89





8,026



267

13.23

Total borrowings



268,571



3,908

5.77





191,480



2,574

5.35

Total interest-bearing liabilities



3,688,497



23,738

2.55 %



3,764,801



27,292

2.88 % Noninterest-bearing deposits



914,014















904,274











Other liabilities



58,201















56,445











Stockholders' equity



518,933















477,939











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 5,179,645













$ 5,203,459











Net interest income/spread







$ 43,663

3.01 %







$ 39,212

2.63 % Net interest margin













3.60 %













3.25 % Tax-equivalent adjustments:



































Loans







$ 441













$ 596





Investments









188















105





Total adjustments







$ 629













$ 701









The average balances of assets and liabilities, corresponding interest income and expense and resulting average yields or rates paid are summarized as follows. Averages for earning assets include nonaccrual loans. Investment averages include available for sale securities at amortized cost. Income on investment securities and loans is adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis using the prevailing federal statutory tax rate of 21%.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) (In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)







































Year Ended





December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024





Average

Interest Income/

Yield/

Average

Interest Income/

Yield/





Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Assets:

































Earning assets:

































Loans:

































Taxable

$ 3,724,920

$ 228,868

6.14 % $ 3,205,564

$ 184,907

5.77 % Tax-exempt



273,373



10,577

3.87



251,300



9,309

3.70

Total loans



3,998,293



239,445

5.99



3,456,864



194,216

5.62

Investments:

































Taxable



544,782



17,604

3.23



529,649



13,019

2.46

Tax-exempt



96,548



2,582

2.67



87,563



1,962

2.24

Total investments



641,330



20,186

3.15



617,212



14,981

2.43

Interest-bearing deposits



9,871



405

4.10



9,434



498

5.28

Federal funds sold



58,542



2,424

4.14



78,698



4,132

5.25

Total earning assets



4,708,036



262,460

5.57 %

4,162,208



213,827

5.14 % Less: allowance for credit losses



41,399













30,724











Other assets



402,931













362,130











Total assets

$ 5,069,568











$ 4,493,614











Liabilities and stockholders' equity:

































Interest-bearing liabilities:

































Money market accounts

$ 958,516

$ 27,884

2.91 % $ 621,993

$ 29,643

4.77 % Interest-bearing demand and NOW accounts



1,205,926



25,088

2.08



1,261,095



23,674

1.88

Savings accounts



497,991



1,530

0.31



463,199



4,625

1.00

Time deposits less than $100



371,339



13,812

3.72



480,737



18,124

3.77

Time deposits $100 or more



362,253



12,860

3.55



291,482



11,868

4.07

Total interest-bearing deposits



3,396,025



81,174

2.39



3,118,506



87,934

2.82

Short-term borrowings



29,241



1,287

4.40



37,083



2,031

5.48

Long-term debt



118,612



5,562

4.69



68,441



3,317

4.85

Subordinated debt



63,918



4,967

7.77



33,000



1,774

5.38

Junior subordinated debt



8,087



745

9.21



4,028



415

10.30

Total borrowings



219,858



12,561

5.71



142,552



7,537

5.29

Total interest-bearing liabilities



3,615,883



93,735

2.59 %

3,261,058



95,471

2.93 % Noninterest-bearing deposits



898,043













714,824











Other liabilities



57,651













106,970











Stockholders' equity



497,991













410,762











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 5,069,568











$ 4,493,614











Net interest income/spread







$ 168,725

2.98 %





$ 118,356

2.21 % Net interest margin













3.58 %











2.84 % Tax-equivalent adjustments:

































Loans







$ 2,221











$ 1,955





Investments









542













412





Total adjustments







$ 2,763











$ 2,367









The average balances of assets and liabilities, corresponding interest income and expense and resulting average yields or rates paid are summarized as follows. Averages for earning assets include nonaccrual loans. Investment averages include available for sale securities at amortized cost. Income on investment securities and loans is adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis using the prevailing federal statutory tax rate of 21%.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Details of Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) (In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)





































Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Three months ended

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

Net interest income:































Interest income:































Loans, net:































Taxable

$ 58,576

$ 57,621

$ 57,459

$ 55,212

$ 57,048

Tax-exempt



2,099



2,722



2,914



2,842



2,834

Total loans, net



60,675



60,343



60,373



58,054



59,882

Investments:































Taxable



4,403



4,382



4,644



4,175



4,399

Tax-exempt



896



680



505



501



502

Total investments



5,299



5,062



5,149



4,676



4,901

Interest on interest-bearing balances in other banks



95



101



96



113



113

Federal funds sold



1,332



372



435



285



1,608

Total interest income



67,401



65,878



66,053



63,128



66,504

Interest expense:































Deposits



19,830



20,194



20,303



20,847



24,718

Short-term borrowings



311



341



410



225



474

Long-term debt



1,665



1,509



1,211



1,177



1,389

Subordinated debt



1,750



1,748



1,026



443



444

Junior subordinated debt



182



189



188



186



267

Total interest expense



23,738



23,981



23,138



22,878



27,292

Net interest income

$ 43,663

$ 41,897

$ 42,915

$ 40,250

$ 39,212

Loans, net:































Taxable



6.19 %

6.12 %

6.22 %

6.05 %

6.04 % Tax-exempt



3.19 %

4.00 %

4.14 %

4.11 %

4.05 % Total loans, net



5.99 %

5.98 %

6.07 %

5.92 %

5.90 % Investments:































Taxable



3.30 %

3.14 %

3.45 %

3.05 %

3.23 % Tax-exempt



3.14 %

2.74 %

2.33 %

2.33 %

2.29 % Total investments



3.27 %

3.08 %

3.29 %

2.95 %

3.10 % Interest-bearing balances with banks



3.89 %

4.24 %

4.19 %

4.09 %

4.93 % Federal funds sold



3.92 %

4.41 %

4.46 %

4.45 %

4.94 % Total interest-earning assets



5.56 %

5.56 %

5.68 %

5.50 %

5.51 % Interest expense:































Deposits



2.30 %

2.39 %

2.41 %

2.46 %

2.75 % Short-term borrowings



3.87 %

4.63 %

4.62 %

4.52 %

4.80 % Long-term debt



4.54 %

4.62 %

4.81 %

4.88 %

4.97 % Subordinated debt



8.35 %

8.34 %

7.40 %

5.44 %

5.35 % Junior subordinated debt



8.89 %

9.26 %

9.34 %

9.37 %

13.23 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



2.55 %

2.64 %

2.60 %

2.58 %

2.88 % Net interest spread



3.01 %

2.92 %

3.08 %

2.92 %

2.63 % Net interest margin



3.60 %

3.54 %

3.69 %

3.50 %

3.25 %

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)



































Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31 At period end

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024 Assets:





























Cash and due from banks

$ 58,420

$ 62,133

$ 60,173

$ 60,125

$ 47,029 Interest-bearing balances in other banks



9,321



9,492



9,646



9,196



8,593 Federal funds sold



201,243



108,298



105,920



7,781



80,229 Investment securities:





























Available for sale



512,563



534,521



505,181



503,043



526,329 Held to maturity



72,047



73,286



75,137



76,689



78,184 Equity investments carried at fair value



2,598



2,473



2,494



2,500



2,430 Total investments



587,208



610,280



582,812



582,232



606,943 Loans held for sale



805



816



547



420





Loans



4,066,896



4,016,367



3,997,525



3,991,539



3,993,505 Less: allowance for credit losses



39,007



39,843



40,890



41,054



41,776 Net loans



4,027,889



3,976,524



3,956,635



3,950,485



3,951,729 Goodwill



75,986



75,986



75,986



75,986



75,986 Premises and equipment, net



78,496



77,009



76,896



72,492



73,283 Bank owned life insurance



88,645



88,175



87,635



87,953



87,429 Deferred tax assets



26,555



30,025



31,647



32,628



35,688 Accrued interest receivable



17,633



16,995



15,854



16,436



15,632 Other intangible assets, net



27,700



29,239



30,778



32,488



34,197 Other assets



70,677



74,664



73,350



71,136



74,919 Total assets

$ 5,270,578

$ 5,159,636

$ 5,107,879

$ 4,999,358

$ 5,091,657 Liabilities:





























Deposits:





























Noninterest-bearing

$ 954,485

$ 912,044

$ 899,597

$ 901,398

$ 935,516 Interest-bearing



3,479,584



3,377,687



3,387,752



3,415,529



3,472,036 Total deposits



4,434,069



4,289,731



4,287,349



4,316,927



4,407,552 Short-term borrowings



32,721



76,310



76,340



14,840



15,900 Long-term debt



134,352



137,029



103,449



88,403



98,637 Subordinated debt



83,187



83,111



83,164



33,000



33,000 Junior subordinated debt



8,140



8,114



8,088



8,063



8,039 Accrued interest payable



6,792



7,976



4,640



5,439



5,503 Other liabilities



51,470



48,105



50,753



50,832



54,076 Total liabilities



4,750,731



4,650,376



4,613,783



4,517,504



4,622,707 Stockholders' equity:





























Common stock



20,015



20,015



20,015



20,014



19,995 Capital surplus



251,023



250,735



250,468



250,488



250,695 Retained earnings



273,500



267,686



258,601



247,806



238,955 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(24,691)



(29,176)



(34,988)



(36,454)



(40,695) Total stockholders' equity



519,847



509,260



494,096



481,854



468,950 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 5,270,578

$ 5,159,636

$ 5,107,879

$ 4,999,358

$ 5,091,657

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Loan and Asset Quality Data (Unaudited) (In thousands)

























Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31 At period end

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024 Commercial





























Taxable

$ 596,422

$ 597,163

$ 595,042

$ 570,966

$ 556,630 Non-taxable



257,657



263,921



278,026



282,031



279,390 Total



854,079



861,084



873,068



852,997



836,020 Real estate





























Commercial real estate



2,330,282



2,278,745



2,252,574



2,275,241



2,294,113 Residential



602,309



588,520



573,864



560,067



551,383 Total



2,932,591



2,867,265



2,826,438



2,835,308



2,845,496 Consumer





























Indirect Auto



93,742



100,298



104,618



108,819



117,914 Consumer Other



17,496



14,212



13,929



14,209



14,955 Total



111,238



114,510



118,547



123,028



132,869 Equipment Financing



168,988



173,508



179,472



180,206



179,120 Total

$ 4,066,896

$ 4,016,367

$ 3,997,525

$ 3,991,539

$ 3,993,505





Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31 At period end

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024 Nonperforming assets:





























Nonaccrual/restructured loans

$ 10,796

$ 14,386

$ 17,390

$ 23,002

$ 22,499 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



524



886



72



655



458 Foreclosed assets



750



1,541









27



27 Total nonperforming assets

$ 12,070

$ 16,813

$ 17,462

$ 23,684

$ 22,984







Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31 Three months ended



2025

2025

2025

2025

2024 Allowance for credit losses:





























Beginning balance

$ 39,843

$ 40,890

$ 41,054

$ 41,776

$ 39,341 Charge-offs



1,960



489



1,151



1,233



1,108 Recoveries



149



280



1,226



311



174 Provision (benefit) for credit losses



975



(838)



(239)



200



3,369 Ending balance

$ 39,007

$ 39,843

$ 40,890

$ 41,054

$ 41,776

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Deposit and Liquidity Detail (Unaudited) (In thousands)



































Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31 At period end

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024 Interest-bearing deposits:





























Money market accounts

$ 989,230

$ 1,026,725

$ 971,136

$ 967,661

$ 936,239 Interest-bearing demand and NOW accounts



1,285,767



1,186,342



1,200,911



1,177,507



1,238,853 Savings accounts



497,523



493,957



500,680



502,851



492,180 Time deposits less than $250



477,115



497,131



543,257



599,127



620,725 Time deposits $250 or more



229,949



173,532



171,768



168,383



184,039 Total interest-bearing deposits



3,479,584



3,377,687



3,387,752



3,415,529



3,472,036 Noninterest-bearing deposits



954,485



912,044



899,597



901,398



935,516 Total deposits

$ 4,434,069

$ 4,289,731

$ 4,287,349

$ 4,316,927

$ 4,407,552







December 31, 2025 At period end



Amount

Percent of Total



Number of accounts

Average Balance Deposit Detail:



















Retail

$ 1,797,539

40.6 %

94,166 $ 19 Commercial



1,579,584

35.6



18,474

86 Municipal



904,725

20.4



2,531

357 Brokered



152,221

3.4



13

11,709 Total Deposits

$ 4,434,069

100.0 %

115,184 $ 38





















Uninsured

$ 1,519,528

34.3 %







Insured



2,914,541

65.7





































December 31, 2024 At period end



Amount

Percent of Total



Number of accounts

Average Balance Deposit Detail:



















Retail

$ 1,779,729

40.4 %

98,583 $ 18 Commercial



1,538,757

34.9



18,675

82 Municipal



832,665

18.9



2,427

343 Brokered



256,401

5.8



28

9,157 Total Deposits

$ 4,407,552

100.0 %

119,713 $ 37





















Uninsured

$ 1,381,492

31.3 %







Insured



3,026,060

68.7













































Total Available At December 31, 2025



Total Available



Outstanding



for Future Liquidity FHLB advances (1)

$ 1,692,839

$ 658,587

$ 1,034,252 Federal Reserve - Discount Window



348,996









348,996 Correspondent bank lines of credit



27,000









27,000 Other sources of liquidity:

















Brokered deposits



790,587



152,221



638,366 Unencumbered securities



221,170









221,170 Total sources of liquidity

$ 3,080,592

$ 810,808

$ 2,269,784



(1) Outstanding balance of FHLB advances includes letters of credit used to collateralize public fund deposits.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)



































Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31 Average quarterly balances

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024 Assets:





























Loans, net:





























Taxable

$ 3,756,872

$ 3,736,269

$ 3,707,650

$ 3,698,124

$ 3,757,273 Tax-exempt



261,029



269,757



282,406



280,555



278,429 Total loans, net



4,017,901



4,006,026



3,990,056



3,978,679



4,035,702 Investments:





























Taxable



529,838



553,151



540,424



555,910



541,526 Tax-exempt



113,302



98,608



86,899



87,072



87,419 Total investments



643,140



651,759



627,323



642,982



628,945 Interest-bearing balances with banks



9,683



9,441



9,186



11,197



9,116 Federal funds sold



134,742



33,443



39,084



25,979



129,517 Total interest-earning assets



4,805,466



4,700,669



4,665,649



4,658,837



4,803,280 Other assets



374,179



366,809



348,685



349,840



400,179 Total assets

$ 5,179,645

$ 5,067,478

$ 5,014,334

$ 5,008,677

$ 5,203,459 Liabilities and stockholders' equity:





























Deposits:





























Interest-bearing

$ 3,419,926

$ 3,353,559

$ 3,373,916

$ 3,437,355

$ 3,573,321 Noninterest-bearing



914,014



905,385



897,212



875,053



904,274 Total deposits



4,333,940



4,258,944



4,271,128



4,312,408



4,477,595 Short-term borrowings



31,862



29,208



35,587



20,176



39,319 Long-term debt



145,447



129,524



101,066



97,769



111,135 Subordinated debt



83,137



83,149



55,622



33,000



33,000 Junior subordinated debt



8,125



8,098



8,075



8,050



8,026 Other liabilities



58,201



55,530



52,608



58,018



56,445 Total liabilities



4,660,712



4,564,453



4,524,086



4,529,421



4,725,520 Stockholders' equity



518,933



503,025



490,248



479,256



477,939 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 5,179,645

$ 5,067,478

$ 5,014,334

$ 5,008,677

$ 5,203,459