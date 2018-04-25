PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. Reports First Quarter 2018 Earnings

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

SCRANTON, Pa., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Financial Services Corp. ("Peoples") (NASDAQ: PFIS), the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, today reported unaudited financial results at and for the three months ended March 31, 2018.  Peoples reported net income of $5.9 million, or $0.79 per share for the first quarter of 2018, compared to $4.8 million, or $0.65 per share for the comparable period of 2017. The increase in earnings for the current period is the product of higher net interest income due to growth in our average earning assets of $191.6 million from the year ago period and a reduction in income taxes due to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, which reduced the corporate tax rate to 21% effective January 1, 2018. These increases were partially offset by higher non-interest expenses related to our market expansion initiative.

In addition to evaluating its results of operations in accordance with GAAP, Peoples routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible stockholders' equity and core net income ratios. The reported results included herein contain items, which Peoples considers non-core, namely losses incurred within investment securities available-for-sale, gains on the sale of our merchant services portfolio and the non-recurring tax provision related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. Peoples believes the reported non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding its operating performance and trends. Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure is provided in the accompanying tables. The non-GAAP financial measures Peoples uses may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures of other financial institutions.

Core net income, which we have defined to exclude losses or gains on investment securities, for the three months ended March 31, totaled $5.9 million and $4.8 million in 2018 and 2017, respectively. Core net income per share for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was $0.79, an increase from $0.65 for the same period in 2017. The results in 2018 include a $8 thousand loss in the value of our equity investment securities portfolio, while the results for 2017 do not include a comparable gain or loss.

NOTABLES

  • Loans, net growth of $32.7 million in the first quarter of 2018 (7.8% annualized rate), with growth of $165.9 million or 10.6% since March 31, 2017.
  • Deposit growth of $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2018 (0.2% annualized rate), with growth of $104.5 million or 6.5% since March 31, 2017.
  • Book value per share improved to $36.05 at March 31, 2018 from $35.82 at December 31, 2017 and from $35.07 at March 31, 2017.
  • Tangible book value per share improved to $27.08 at March 31, 2018 from $26.83 at December 31, 2017 and from $25.97 at March 31, 2017.
  • Tax-equivalent net interest income increased to $17.6 million for the first quarter of 2018 compared to $17.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, and $16.7 million for the first quarter of 2017.
  • Return on average assets was 1.08% for the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared to 0.97% for the comparable period in 2017. Return on average equity was 8.89% for the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared to 7.51% for the year ago period.
  • Nonperforming assets to loans, net, and foreclosed assets increased to 0.72% at March 31, 2018, from 0.68% at December 31, 2017 but decreased compared to 0.78% at March 31, 2017.
  • The allowance for loan losses to loans, net was 1.14 % at March 31, 2018, an increase from 1.12% at December 31, 2017 and an increase from 1.09% at March 31, 2017.
  • The effective tax rate decreased to 11.7% in the first quarter of 2018 resulting from the tax reform legislation enacted in December 2017.

INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW

The tax-equivalent net interest margin for the three months ended March 31 was 3.57% in 2018, compared to 3.73% for the same period in 2017. Yields and interest income on our tax-exempt loans and investment securities were computed on a taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate in 2018 and a 35% tax rate in 2017, reflecting the 21% statutory tax rate that became effective for Peoples on January 1, 2018, under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. The change in tax rate in the current period resulted in an eight basis point reduction to our tax-equivalent yield on earning assets, and coupled with higher interest-bearing liability costs are the factors in the decrease to our net interest margin on a taxable-equivalent basis from the quarter ended March 31, 2017 to March 31, 2018.

Tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended March 31, increased $942 thousand to $17.6 million in 2018 from $16.7 million in 2017. The increase in tax equivalent net interest income was primarily due to a $191.6 million increase in average earning assets for the three months ended March 31, 2018 when compared to the same period in 2017. The tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio decreased to 4.38% for the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared to 4.40% for the comparable period in 2017. The current period tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio would have been 4.44% had it been calculated using the 35% tax rate. Loans, net averaged $1.7 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and $1.5 billion for the comparable period in 2017. For the three months ended March 31, the tax-equivalent yield on total investments decreased to 2.61% in 2018 from 2.89% in 2017. The current period tax-equivalent yield on total investments would have remained level at 2.89% had it been calculated using the 35% tax rate. Average investments totaled $279.6 million in 2018 and $274.9 million in 2017. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $152.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared to the corresponding period last year. The cost of funds, which represents our average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities, increased to 0.74% in the three months ended March 31, 2018 from 0.57% for the same period of 2017.

The provision for loan losses totaled $1.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and $1.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017.

For the three months ended March 31, noninterest income totaled $3.6 million in 2018, a decrease of 5.6% from $3.8 million in 2017. The largest decrease was to merchant services income due to the sale of our merchant business in the second quarter of 2017.  Increases in service charges, fees and commissions, which include the accrual of bank owned life insurance benefits, and higher wealth management services revenue were more than offset by decreases in income generated from merchant services, income from fiduciary activities, income from mortgage banking activities and life insurance investment income.

Noninterest expense increased $725 thousand or 5.9% to $13.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, from $12.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017. Salaries and employee benefits increased $680 thousand or 10.8% due to merit increases and continued investment in our expansion markets in the Lehigh Valley and King of Prussia. Occupancy and equipment expenses also increased due to our market expansion when comparing the first quarter of 2018 and 2017 as those expenses increased $420 thousand or 17.5%. Partially offsetting the increase in salaries and occupancy expenses, merchant services related expenses decreased $728 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2018 due to the sale of our merchant business in the second quarter of 2017.

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

At March 31, 2018, total assets, loans and deposits were $2.2 billion, $1.7 billion and $1.7 billion, respectively. Loans, net increased $32.7 million, or 7.8% annualized from December 31, 2017 to March 31, 2018 and increased $165.9 million, or 10.6% from the year ago period. Total deposits grew $104.5 million or 6.5% from March 31, 2017 to March 31, 2018.  Non-interest bearing deposits increased $36.2 million or 10.1% while interest–bearing deposits increased $68.3 million or 5.4% during that period. During the first three months of 2018, total deposits have increased $1.0 million or 0.2% annualized. Total investments were $280.6 million at March 31, 2018, including $271.6 million securities classified as available-for-sale and $9.0 million classified as held-to-maturity.

Stockholders' equity equaled $266.6 million or $36.05 per share at March 31, 2018, and $259.3 million or $35.07 per share at March 31, 2017. Tangible stockholders' equity improved to $27.08 per share at March 31, 2018, from $25.97 per share at March 31, 2017. Dividends declared for the three months ended March 31, 2018 amounted to $0.32 per share, a 3.2% increase from the year ago period, representing a dividend payout ratio of 40.5%.

ASSET QUALITY REVIEW

Nonperforming assets were $12.4 million or 0.72% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at March 31, 2018, compared to $11.6 million or 0.68% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at December 31, 2017 and $12.1 million or 0.78% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at March 31, 2017. The allowance for loan losses equaled $19.7 million or 1.14% of loans, net at March 31, 2018 compared to $19.0 million or 1.12% of loans, net, at December 31, 2017 and $17.0 million or 1.09% of loans, net at March 31, 2017. Loans charged-off, net of recoveries, for the three months ended March 31, 2018, equaled $292 thousand or 0.07% of average loans, compared to $192 thousand or 0.05% of average loans for the comparable period last year.

About Peoples:

Peoples Financial Services Corp. is the parent company of Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, a community bank serving Bucks, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming Counties in Pennsylvania and Broome County in New York through 27 offices. Each office, interdependent with the community, offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations and government entities. Peoples' business philosophy includes offering direct access to senior management and other officers and providing friendly, informed and courteous service, local and timely decision making, flexible and reasonable operating procedures and consistently applied credit policies.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

We make statements in this press release, and we may from time to time make other statements regarding our outlook or expectations for future financial or operating results and/or other matters regarding or affecting Peoples Financial Services Corp., Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Peoples") that are considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "intend" and "potential." For these statements, Peoples claims the protection of the statutory safe harbors for forward-looking statements.

Peoples cautions you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include, but are not limited to: prevailing economic and political conditions, particularly in our market area; credit risk associated with our lending activities; changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; changes in any applicable law, rule, regulation or practice with respect to tax or legal issues; our ability to identify and address cyber-security risks and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting Peoples' operations, pricing, products and services and other factors that may be described in Peoples' Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

In addition to these risks, acquisitions and business combinations, present risks other than those presented by the nature of the business acquired. Acquisitions and business combinations may be substantially more expensive to complete than originally anticipated, and the anticipated benefits may be significantly harder-or take longer-to achieve than expected. As regulated financial institutions, our pursuit of attractive acquisition and business combination opportunities could be negatively impacted by regulatory delays or other regulatory issues. Regulatory and/or legal issues related to the pre-acquisition operations of an acquired or combined business may cause reputational harm to Peoples following the acquisition or combination, and integration of the acquired or combined business with ours may result in additional future costs arising as a result of those issues.

The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, Peoples assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

 

Summary Data

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Five Quarter Trend

(In thousands, except share and per share data)




















Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31


2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Key performance data:















Per share data:















Net income

$

0.79

$

0.36

$

0.72

$

0.77

$

0.65

Core net income (1)

$

0.79

$

0.71

$

0.72

$

0.59

$

0.65

Cash dividends declared

$

0.32

$

0.32

$

0.32

$

0.31

$

0.31

Book value

$

36.05

$

35.82

$

36.00

$

35.63

$

35.07

Tangible book value (1)

$

27.08

$

26.83

$

26.97

$

26.56

$

25.97

Market value:















High

$

47.53

$

51.06

$

49.00

$

45.73

$

49.57

Low

$

41.06

$

44.04

$

39.25

$

39.25

$

39.66

Closing

$

45.65

$

46.58

$

47.80

$

43.73

$

41.80

Market capitalization

$

337,650

$

344,529

$

353,553

$

323,434

$

309,075

Common shares outstanding

7,396,505

7,396,505

7,396,505

7,396,163

7,394,143

Selected ratios:















Return on average stockholders' equity

8.89

%

3.92

%

8.00

%

8.71

%

7.51

%

Core return on average stockholders'
equity (1)

8.90

%

7.81

%

8.00

%

6.70

%

7.51

%

Return on average tangible
stockholders' equity

11.84

%

5.22

%

10.70

%

11.73

%

10.15

%

Core return on average tangible
stockholders' equity (1)

11.85

%

10.39

%

10.70

%

9.03

%

10.15

%

Return on average assets

1.08

%

0.49

%

1.03

%

1.11

%

0.97

%

Core return on average assets (1)

1.08

%

0.98

%

1.03

%

0.85

%

0.97

%

Stockholders' equity to total assets

12.17

%

12.21

%

12.73

%

12.76

%

12.82

%

Efficiency ratio (2)

60.69

%

57.81

%

57.81

%

63.95

%

59.13

%

Nonperforming assets to loans, net, and
foreclosed assets

0.72

%

0.68

%

0.83

%

0.73

%

0.78

%

Net charge-offs to average loans, net

0.07

%

0.26

%

0.04

%

0.09

%

0.05

%

Allowance for loan losses to loans, net

1.14

%

1.12

%

1.15

%

1.11

%

1.09

%

Interest-bearing assets yield (FTE) (3)

4.14

%

4.13

%

4.19

%

4.14

%

4.17

%

Cost of funds

0.74

%

0.66

%

0.61

%

0.60

%

0.57

%

Net interest spread (FTE) (3)

3.40

%

3.47

%

3.58

%

3.54

%

3.60

%

Net interest margin (FTE) (3)

3.57

%

3.63

%

3.73

%

3.68

%

3.73

%

(1)

See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures.

(2)

Total noninterest expense less amortization of intangible assets divided by tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income less net gains(losses) on investment securities available-for-sale.

(3)

Tax-equivalent adjustments were calculated using the federal statutory tax rate prevailing during the indicated periods of 21% in 2018 and 35% in 2017.


Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)











Mar 31

Mar 31

Three Months Ended


2018

2017

Interest income:






Interest and fees on loans:






Taxable

$

17,509

$

15,541

Tax-exempt

870

726

Interest and dividends on investment securities:






Taxable

858

697

Tax-exempt

701

794

Dividends

16

12

Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks

40

29

Interest on federal funds sold






Total interest income

19,994

17,799

Interest expense:






Interest on deposits

1,834

1,434

Interest on short-term borrowings

667

174

Interest on long-term debt

306

348

Total interest expense

2,807

1,956

Net interest income

17,187

15,843

Provision for loan losses

1,050

1,200

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

16,137

14,643

Noninterest income:






Service charges, fees, commissions

2,088

1,572

Merchant services income

250

1,015

Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities

497

508

Wealth management income

411

319

Mortgage banking income

147

179

Life insurance investment income

187

189

Net (loss) gain on investment securities

(8)



Total noninterest income

3,572

3,782

Noninterest expense:






Salaries and employee benefits expense

6,955

6,275

Net occupancy and equipment expense

2,814

2,394

Merchant services expense

2

730

Amortization of intangible assets

230

268

Other expenses

3,080

2,689

Total noninterest expense

13,081

12,356

Income before income taxes

6,628

6,069

Provision for income tax expense

774

1,269

Net income

$

5,854

$

4,800

Other comprehensive income (loss):






Unrealized (losses) gains on investment securities available-for-sale

$

(2,376)

$

273

Income tax related to other comprehensive income

(499)

96

Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of income taxes

(1,877)

177

Comprehensive income

$

3,977

$

4,977

Per share data:






Net income

$

0.79

$

0.65

Cash dividends declared

$

0.32

$

0.31

Average common shares outstanding

7,396,505

7,394,143

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)





















Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Three months ended

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Interest income:















Interest and fees on loans:















Taxable

$

17,509

$

16,925

$

16,535

$

15,945

$

15,541

Tax-exempt

870

829

813

795

726

Interest and dividends on investment securities available-for-sale:















Taxable

858

819

714

719

697

Tax-exempt

701

737

716

752

794

Dividends

16

15

13

12

12

Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks

40

26

40

38

29

Total interest income

19,994

19,351

18,831

18,261

17,799

Interest expense:















Interest on deposits

1,834

1,833

1,654

1,529

1,434

Interest on short-term borrowings

667

301

177

248

174

Interest on long-term debt

306

307

344

349

348

Total interest expense

2,807

2,441

2,175

2,126

1,956

Net interest income

17,187

16,910

16,656

16,135

15,843

Provision for loan losses

1,050

1,200

1,200

1,200

1,200

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

16,137

15,710

15,456

14,935

14,643

Noninterest income:















Service charges, fees, commissions

2,088

1,934

2,156

1,682

1,572

Merchant services income

250

185

165

1,178

1,015

Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities

497

515

540

494

508

Wealth management income

411

330

414

348

319

Mortgage banking income

147

208

193

204

179

Life insurance investment income

187

192

193

195

189

Net (loss) gain on investment securities

(8)












Net gains on sale of merchant services business










2,278



Total noninterest income

3,572

3,364

3,661

6,379

3,782

Noninterest expense:















Salaries and employee benefits expense

6,955

6,819

6,550

7,026

6,275

Net occupancy and equipment expense

2,814

2,648

2,483

2,450

2,394

Merchant services expense

2

12

33

1,033

730

Amortization of intangible assets

230

249

259

258

268

Other expenses

3,080

2,727

3,155

3,235

2,689

Total noninterest expense

13,081

12,455

12,480

14,002

12,356

Income before income taxes

6,628

6,619

6,637

7,312

6,069

Income tax expense

774

3,971

1,287

1,653

1,269

Net income

$

5,854

$

2,648

$

5,350

$

5,659

$

4,800

Other comprehensive (loss) income :















Unrealized (losses) gains on investment securities available-for-sale

$

(2,376)

$

(2,866)

$

(381)

$

1,184

$

273

Change in pension liability




318









Income tax related to other comprehensive (loss) income



(499)

(892)

(133)

414

96

Reclassification related to tax reform legislation




(1,101)









Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of income taxes

(1,877)

(2,757)

(248)

770

177

Comprehensive income (loss)

$

3,977

$

(109)

$

5,102

$

6,429

$

4,977

Per share data:















Net income

$

0.79

$

0.36

$

0.72

$

0.77

$

0.65

Cash dividends declared

$

0.32

$

0.32

$

0.32

$

0.31

$

0.31

Average common shares outstanding

7,396,505

7,396,505

7,396,505

7,396,163

7,394,143

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Details of Net Interest and Net Interest Margin

(In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)




















Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Three months ended

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Net interest income:















Interest income















Loans, net:















Taxable

$

17,509

$

16,925

$

16,535

$

15,945

$

15,541

Tax-exempt

1,101

1,274

1,250

1,223

1,117

Total loans, net

18,610

18,199

17,785

17,168

16,658

Investments:















Taxable

912

859

766

768

709

Tax-exempt

887

1,132

1,102

1,156

1,222

Total investments

1,799

1,991

1,868

1,924

1,931

Interest on interest-bearing balances in other
banks

2

2

1

1

29

Federal funds sold















Total interest income

20,411

20,192

19,654

19,093

18,618

Interest expense:















Deposits

1,834

1,833

1,654

1,529

1,434

Short-term borrowings

667

301

177

248

174

Long-term debt

306

307

344

349

348

Total interest expense

2,807

2,441

2,175

2,126

1,956

Net interest income

$

17,604

$

17,751

$

17,479

$

16,967

$

16,662

Loans, net:















Taxable

4.45

%

4.36

%

4.43

%

4.37

%

4.41

%

Tax-exempt

3.57

%

4.36

%

4.33

%

4.29

%

4.30

%

Total loans, net

4.38

%

4.36

%

4.42

%

4.36

%

4.40

%

Investments:















Taxable

2.15

%

2.01

%

1.93

%

1.93

%

1.87

%

Tax-exempt

3.33

%

4.08

%

4.09

%

4.17

%

4.30

%

Total investments

2.61

%

2.82

%

2.81

%

2.85

%

2.89

%

Interest-bearing balances with banks

1.74

%

0.74

%

1.46

%

1.31

%

1.16

%

Federal funds sold















Total interest-bearing assets

4.14

%

4.13

%

4.19

%

4.14

%

4.17

%

Interest expense:















Deposits

0.56

%

0.54

%

0.50

%

0.48

%

0.47

%

Short-term borrowings

1.66

%

1.43

%

1.30

%

1.13

%

0.86

%

Long-term debt

2.51

%

2.44

%

2.43

%

2.44

%

2.44

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

0.74

%

0.66

%

0.61

%

0.60

%

0.57

%

Net interest spread

3.40

%

3.47

%

3.58

%

3.54

%

3.60

%

Net interest margin

3.57

%

3.63

%

3.73

%

3.68

%

3.73

%

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)




















Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

At period end

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Assets:















Cash and due from banks

$

26,699

$

36,336

$

31,839

$

41,026

$

31,511

Interest-bearing balances in other banks

76

1,152

1,067

375

304

Federal funds sold















Investment securities:















Available-for-sale

271,378

272,502

259,108

256,774

264,644

Equity investments carried at fair value

189

46

30






Held-to-maturity

9,028

9,274

9,564

9,868

10,180

Loans held for sale




106

460




444

Loans, net

1,725,781

1,693,065

1,632,515

1,597,362

1,559,867

Less: allowance for loan losses

19,718

18,960

18,831

17,802

16,969

Net loans

1,706,063

1,674,105

1,613,684

1,579,560

1,542,898

Premises and equipment, net

37,511

37,557

37,373

35,892

34,967

Accrued interest receivable

6,482

6,936

5,908

6,206

5,604

Goodwill

63,370

63,370

63,370

63,370

63,370

Other intangible assets, net

2,948

3,178

3,427

3,685

3,944

Other assets

67,887

64,469

66,406

68,002

65,640

Total assets

$

2,191,631

$

2,169,031

$

2,092,236

$

2,064,758

$

2,023,506

Liabilities:















Deposits:















Noninterest-bearing

$

394,729

$

380,729

$

372,146

$

356,435

$

358,538

Interest-bearing

1,325,289

1,338,289

1,315,709

1,282,998

1,257,006

Total deposits

1,720,018

1,719,018

1,687,855

1,639,433

1,615,544

Short-term borrowings

142,500

123,675

71,900

91,500

77,475

Long-term debt

49,265

49,734

50,199

57,160

57,615

Accrued interest payable

518

497

481

431

457

Other liabilities

12,706

11,131

15,505

12,725

13,096

Total liabilities

1,925,007

1,904,055

1,825,940

1,801,249

1,764,187

Stockholders' equity:















Common stock

14,793

14,793

14,793

14,792

14,792

Capital surplus

135,080

135,043

134,988

134,937

134,884

Retained earnings

124,841

121,353

119,971

116,988

113,621

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(8,090)

(6,213)

(3,456)

(3,208)

(3,978)

Total stockholders' equity

266,624

264,976

266,296

263,509

259,319

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

2,191,631

$

2,169,031

$

2,092,236

$

2,064,758

$

2,023,506

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)




















Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Average quarterly balances

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Assets:















Loans, net:















Taxable

$

1,596,493

$

1,540,356

$

1,482,215

$

1,464,401

$

1,429,323

Tax-exempt

125,142

116,055

114,455

114,287

105,442

Total loans, net

1,721,635

1,656,411

1,596,670

1,578,688

1,534,765

Investments:















Taxable

171,634

169,973

157,104

159,841

159,593

Tax-exempt

107,917

109,979

106,865

111,061

115,347

Total investments

279,551

279,952

263,969

270,902

274,940

Interest-bearing balances with banks

467

1,069

272

307

349

Federal funds sold















Total interest-bearing assets

2,001,653

1,937,432

1,860,911

1,849,897

1,810,054

Other assets

194,928

195,815

195,773

196,913

194,499

Total assets

$

2,196,581

$

2,133,247

$

2,056,684

$

2,046,810

$

2,004,553

Liabilities and stockholders' equity:















Deposits:















Interest-bearing

$

1,323,993

$

1,338,282

$

1,299,661

$

1,270,459

$

1,244,021

Noninterest-bearing

377,124

376,888

366,610

356,282

346,567

Total deposits

1,701,117

1,715,170

1,666,271

1,626,741

1,590,588

Short-term borrowings

162,965

83,791

54,084

87,739

82,002

Long-term debt

49,486

49,949

56,270

57,372

57,856

Other liabilities

16,054

16,411

14,820

14,305

14,872

Total liabilities

1,929,622

1,865,321

1,791,445

1,786,157

1,745,318

Stockholders' equity

266,959

267,926

265,239

260,653

259,235

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

2,196,581

$

2,133,247

$

2,056,684

$

2,046,810

$

2,004,553

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Asset Quality Data

(In thousands)




















Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31


2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

At quarter end















Nonperforming assets:















Nonaccrual/restructured loans

$

11,283

$

10,559

$

11,714

$

10,429

$

11,446

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

435

734

1,509

835

462

Foreclosed assets

685

284

358

384

236

Total nonperforming assets

$

12,403

$

11,577

$

13,581

$

11,648

$

12,144

















Three months ended















Allowance for loan losses:















Beginning balance

$

18,960

$

18,831

$

17,802

$

16,969

$

15,961

Charge-offs

426

1,139

268

431

311

Recoveries

134

68

97

64

119

Provision for loan losses

1,050

1,200

1,200

1,200

1,200

Ending balance

$

19,718

$

18,960

$

18,831

$

17,802

$

16,969

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except share and per share data)




















Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Three months ended

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Core net income per share:















Net income GAAP

$

5,854

$

2,648

$

5,350

$

5,659

$

4,800

Adjustments:















Less: Gain on sale of merchant services business










2,278



Add: Losses on investment securities

8












Less: Losses on investment securities tax adjustment

2












Add: Expenses related to sale of merchant services business










271



Add: Gain on sale of merchant services business tax adjustment










702



Add: Tax expense from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017




2,623









Net income Core

$

5,860

$

5,271

$

5,350

$

4,354

$

4,800

Average common shares outstanding

7,396,505

7,396,505

7,396,505

7,396,163

7,394,143

Core net income per share

$

0.79

$

0.71

$

0.72

$

0.59

$

0.65

Tangible book value:















Total stockholders' equity

$

266,624

$

264,976

$

266,296

$

263,509

$

259,319

Less: Goodwill

63,370

63,370

63,370

63,370

63,370

Less: Other intangible assets, net

2,948

3,178

3,427

3,685

3,944

Total tangible stockholders' equity

$

200,306

$

198,428

$

199,499

$

196,454

$

192,005

Common shares outstanding

7,396,505

7,396,505

7,396,505

7,396,163

7,394,143

Tangible book value per share

$

27.08

$

26.83

$

26.97

$

26.56

$

25.97

Core return on average stockholders' equity:















Net income GAAP

$

5,854

$

2,648

$

5,350

$

5,659

$

4,800

Adjustments:















Less: Gain on sale of merchant services business










2,278



Add: Losses on investment securities

8












Less: Losses on investment securities tax adjustment

2












Add: Expenses related to sale of merchant services business










271



Add: Gain on sale of merchant services business tax adjustment










702



Add: Tax expense from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017




2,623









Net income Core

$

5,860

$

5,271

$

5,350

$

4,354

$

4,800

Average stockholders' equity

$

266,959

$

267,926

$

265,239

$

260,653

$

259,235

Core return on average stockholders' equity

8.90

%

7.81

%

8.00

%

6.70

%

7.51

%

Return on average tangible equity:















Net income GAAP

$

5,854

$

2,648

$

5,350

$

5,659

$

4,800

Average stockholders' equity

$

266,959

$

267,926

$

265,239

$

260,653

$

259,235

Less: average intangibles

66,433

66,673

66,926

67,185

67,448

Average tangible stockholders' equity

$

200,526

$

201,253

$

198,313

$

193,468

$

191,787

Return on average tangible stockholders' equity

11.84

%

5.22

%

10.70

%

11.73

%

10.15

%

Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity:















Net income GAAP

$

5,854

$

2,648

$

5,350

$

5,659

$

4,800

Adjustments:















Less: Gain on sale of merchant services business










2,278



Add: Losses on investment securities

8












Less: Losses on investment securities tax adjustment

2












Add: Expenses related to sale of merchant services business










271



Add: Gain on sale of merchant services business tax adjustment










702



Add: Tax expense from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017




2,623









Net income Core

$

5,860

$

5,271

$

5,350

$

4,354

$

4,800

Average stockholders' equity

$

266,959

$

267,926

$

265,239

$

260,653

$

259,235

Less: average intangibles

66,433

66,673

66,926

67,185

67,448

Average tangible stockholders' equity

$

200,526

$

201,253

$

198,313

$

193,468

$

191,787

Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity

11.85

%

10.39

%

10.70

%

9.03

%

10.15

%

Core return on average assets:















Net income GAAP

$

5,854

$

2,648

$

5,350

$

5,659

$

4,800

Adjustments:















Less: Gain on sale of merchant services business










2,278



Add: Losses on investment securities

8












Less: Losses on investment securities tax adjustment

2












Add: Expenses related to sale of merchant services business










271



Add: Gain on sale of merchant services business tax adjustment










702



Add: Tax expense from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017




2,623









Net income Core

$

5,860

$

5,271

$

5,350

$

4,354

$

4,800

Average assets

$

2,196,581

$

2,133,247

$

2,056,684

$

2,046,810

$

2,004,553

Core return on average assets

1.08

%

0.98

%

1.03

%

0.85

%

0.97

%

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except share and per share data)











Mar 31

Mar 31

Three Months Ended


2018

2017

Core net income per share:






Net income GAAP

$

5,854

$

4,800

Adjustments:






Add: Losses on investment securities

8



Less: Losses on investment securities tax adjustment

2



Net income Core

$

5,860

$

4,800

Average common shares outstanding

7,396,505

7,394,143

Core net income per share

$

0.79

$

0.65

 

