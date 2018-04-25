PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. Reports First Quarter 2018 Earnings

In addition to evaluating its results of operations in accordance with GAAP, Peoples routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible stockholders' equity and core net income ratios. The reported results included herein contain items, which Peoples considers non-core, namely losses incurred within investment securities available-for-sale, gains on the sale of our merchant services portfolio and the non-recurring tax provision related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. Peoples believes the reported non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding its operating performance and trends. Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure is provided in the accompanying tables. The non-GAAP financial measures Peoples uses may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures of other financial institutions.

Core net income, which we have defined to exclude losses or gains on investment securities, for the three months ended March 31, totaled $5.9 million and $4.8 million in 2018 and 2017, respectively. Core net income per share for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was $0.79, an increase from $0.65 for the same period in 2017. The results in 2018 include a $8 thousand loss in the value of our equity investment securities portfolio, while the results for 2017 do not include a comparable gain or loss.

NOTABLES

Loans, net growth of $32.7 million in the first quarter of 2018 (7.8% annualized rate), with growth of $165.9 million or 10.6% since March 31, 2017 .

in the first quarter of 2018 (7.8% annualized rate), with growth of or 10.6% since . Deposit growth of $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2018 (0.2% annualized rate), with growth of $104.5 million or 6.5% since March 31, 2017 .

in the first quarter of 2018 (0.2% annualized rate), with growth of or 6.5% since . Book value per share improved to $36.05 at March 31, 2018 from $35.82 at December 31, 2017 and from $35.07 at March 31, 2017 .

at from at and from at . Tangible book value per share improved to $27.08 at March 31, 2018 from $26.83 at December 31, 2017 and from $25.97 at March 31, 2017 .

at from at and from at . Tax-equivalent net interest income increased to $17.6 million for the first quarter of 2018 compared to $17.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, and $16.7 million for the first quarter of 2017.

for the first quarter of 2018 compared to for the fourth quarter of 2017, and for the first quarter of 2017. Return on average assets was 1.08% for the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared to 0.97% for the comparable period in 2017. Return on average equity was 8.89% for the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared to 7.51% for the year ago period.

compared to 0.97% for the comparable period in 2017. Return on average equity was 8.89% for the three months ended compared to 7.51% for the year ago period. Nonperforming assets to loans, net, and foreclosed assets increased to 0.72% at March 31, 2018 , from 0.68% at December 31, 2017 but decreased compared to 0.78% at March 31, 2017 .

, from 0.68% at but decreased compared to 0.78% at . The allowance for loan losses to loans, net was 1.14 % at March 31, 2018 , an increase from 1.12% at December 31, 2017 and an increase from 1.09% at March 31, 2017 .

, an increase from 1.12% at and an increase from 1.09% at . The effective tax rate decreased to 11.7% in the first quarter of 2018 resulting from the tax reform legislation enacted in December 2017 .

INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW

The tax-equivalent net interest margin for the three months ended March 31 was 3.57% in 2018, compared to 3.73% for the same period in 2017. Yields and interest income on our tax-exempt loans and investment securities were computed on a taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate in 2018 and a 35% tax rate in 2017, reflecting the 21% statutory tax rate that became effective for Peoples on January 1, 2018, under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. The change in tax rate in the current period resulted in an eight basis point reduction to our tax-equivalent yield on earning assets, and coupled with higher interest-bearing liability costs are the factors in the decrease to our net interest margin on a taxable-equivalent basis from the quarter ended March 31, 2017 to March 31, 2018.

Tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended March 31, increased $942 thousand to $17.6 million in 2018 from $16.7 million in 2017. The increase in tax equivalent net interest income was primarily due to a $191.6 million increase in average earning assets for the three months ended March 31, 2018 when compared to the same period in 2017. The tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio decreased to 4.38% for the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared to 4.40% for the comparable period in 2017. The current period tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio would have been 4.44% had it been calculated using the 35% tax rate. Loans, net averaged $1.7 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and $1.5 billion for the comparable period in 2017. For the three months ended March 31, the tax-equivalent yield on total investments decreased to 2.61% in 2018 from 2.89% in 2017. The current period tax-equivalent yield on total investments would have remained level at 2.89% had it been calculated using the 35% tax rate. Average investments totaled $279.6 million in 2018 and $274.9 million in 2017. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $152.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared to the corresponding period last year. The cost of funds, which represents our average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities, increased to 0.74% in the three months ended March 31, 2018 from 0.57% for the same period of 2017.

The provision for loan losses totaled $1.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and $1.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017.

For the three months ended March 31, noninterest income totaled $3.6 million in 2018, a decrease of 5.6% from $3.8 million in 2017. The largest decrease was to merchant services income due to the sale of our merchant business in the second quarter of 2017. Increases in service charges, fees and commissions, which include the accrual of bank owned life insurance benefits, and higher wealth management services revenue were more than offset by decreases in income generated from merchant services, income from fiduciary activities, income from mortgage banking activities and life insurance investment income.

Noninterest expense increased $725 thousand or 5.9% to $13.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, from $12.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017. Salaries and employee benefits increased $680 thousand or 10.8% due to merit increases and continued investment in our expansion markets in the Lehigh Valley and King of Prussia. Occupancy and equipment expenses also increased due to our market expansion when comparing the first quarter of 2018 and 2017 as those expenses increased $420 thousand or 17.5%. Partially offsetting the increase in salaries and occupancy expenses, merchant services related expenses decreased $728 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2018 due to the sale of our merchant business in the second quarter of 2017.

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

At March 31, 2018, total assets, loans and deposits were $2.2 billion, $1.7 billion and $1.7 billion, respectively. Loans, net increased $32.7 million, or 7.8% annualized from December 31, 2017 to March 31, 2018 and increased $165.9 million, or 10.6% from the year ago period. Total deposits grew $104.5 million or 6.5% from March 31, 2017 to March 31, 2018. Non-interest bearing deposits increased $36.2 million or 10.1% while interest–bearing deposits increased $68.3 million or 5.4% during that period. During the first three months of 2018, total deposits have increased $1.0 million or 0.2% annualized. Total investments were $280.6 million at March 31, 2018, including $271.6 million securities classified as available-for-sale and $9.0 million classified as held-to-maturity.

Stockholders' equity equaled $266.6 million or $36.05 per share at March 31, 2018, and $259.3 million or $35.07 per share at March 31, 2017. Tangible stockholders' equity improved to $27.08 per share at March 31, 2018, from $25.97 per share at March 31, 2017. Dividends declared for the three months ended March 31, 2018 amounted to $0.32 per share, a 3.2% increase from the year ago period, representing a dividend payout ratio of 40.5%.

ASSET QUALITY REVIEW

Nonperforming assets were $12.4 million or 0.72% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at March 31, 2018, compared to $11.6 million or 0.68% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at December 31, 2017 and $12.1 million or 0.78% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at March 31, 2017. The allowance for loan losses equaled $19.7 million or 1.14% of loans, net at March 31, 2018 compared to $19.0 million or 1.12% of loans, net, at December 31, 2017 and $17.0 million or 1.09% of loans, net at March 31, 2017. Loans charged-off, net of recoveries, for the three months ended March 31, 2018, equaled $292 thousand or 0.07% of average loans, compared to $192 thousand or 0.05% of average loans for the comparable period last year.

About Peoples:

Peoples Financial Services Corp. is the parent company of Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, a community bank serving Bucks, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming Counties in Pennsylvania and Broome County in New York through 27 offices. Each office, interdependent with the community, offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations and government entities. Peoples' business philosophy includes offering direct access to senior management and other officers and providing friendly, informed and courteous service, local and timely decision making, flexible and reasonable operating procedures and consistently applied credit policies.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

We make statements in this press release, and we may from time to time make other statements regarding our outlook or expectations for future financial or operating results and/or other matters regarding or affecting Peoples Financial Services Corp., Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Peoples") that are considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "intend" and "potential." For these statements, Peoples claims the protection of the statutory safe harbors for forward-looking statements.

Peoples cautions you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include, but are not limited to: prevailing economic and political conditions, particularly in our market area; credit risk associated with our lending activities; changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; changes in any applicable law, rule, regulation or practice with respect to tax or legal issues; our ability to identify and address cyber-security risks and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting Peoples' operations, pricing, products and services and other factors that may be described in Peoples' Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

In addition to these risks, acquisitions and business combinations, present risks other than those presented by the nature of the business acquired. Acquisitions and business combinations may be substantially more expensive to complete than originally anticipated, and the anticipated benefits may be significantly harder-or take longer-to achieve than expected. As regulated financial institutions, our pursuit of attractive acquisition and business combination opportunities could be negatively impacted by regulatory delays or other regulatory issues. Regulatory and/or legal issues related to the pre-acquisition operations of an acquired or combined business may cause reputational harm to Peoples following the acquisition or combination, and integration of the acquired or combined business with ours may result in additional future costs arising as a result of those issues.

The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, Peoples assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

[TABULAR MATERIAL FOLLOWS]

Summary Data Peoples Financial Services Corp. Five Quarter Trend (In thousands, except share and per share data)





































Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31





2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Key performance data:































Per share data:































Net income

$ 0.79

$ 0.36

$ 0.72

$ 0.77

$ 0.65

Core net income (1)

$ 0.79

$ 0.71

$ 0.72

$ 0.59

$ 0.65

Cash dividends declared

$ 0.32

$ 0.32

$ 0.32

$ 0.31

$ 0.31

Book value

$ 36.05

$ 35.82

$ 36.00

$ 35.63

$ 35.07

Tangible book value (1)

$ 27.08

$ 26.83

$ 26.97

$ 26.56

$ 25.97

Market value:































High

$ 47.53

$ 51.06

$ 49.00

$ 45.73

$ 49.57

Low

$ 41.06

$ 44.04

$ 39.25

$ 39.25

$ 39.66

Closing

$ 45.65

$ 46.58

$ 47.80

$ 43.73

$ 41.80

Market capitalization

$ 337,650

$ 344,529

$ 353,553

$ 323,434

$ 309,075

Common shares outstanding



7,396,505



7,396,505



7,396,505



7,396,163



7,394,143

Selected ratios:































Return on average stockholders' equity



8.89 %

3.92 %

8.00 %

8.71 %

7.51 % Core return on average stockholders'

equity (1)



8.90 %

7.81 %

8.00 %

6.70 %

7.51 % Return on average tangible

stockholders' equity



11.84 %

5.22 %

10.70 %

11.73 %

10.15 % Core return on average tangible

stockholders' equity (1)



11.85 %

10.39 %

10.70 %

9.03 %

10.15 % Return on average assets



1.08 %

0.49 %

1.03 %

1.11 %

0.97 % Core return on average assets (1)



1.08 %

0.98 %

1.03 %

0.85 %

0.97 % Stockholders' equity to total assets



12.17 %

12.21 %

12.73 %

12.76 %

12.82 % Efficiency ratio (2)



60.69 %

57.81 %

57.81 %

63.95 %

59.13 % Nonperforming assets to loans, net, and

foreclosed assets



0.72 %

0.68 %

0.83 %

0.73 %

0.78 % Net charge-offs to average loans, net



0.07 %

0.26 %

0.04 %

0.09 %

0.05 % Allowance for loan losses to loans, net



1.14 %

1.12 %

1.15 %

1.11 %

1.09 % Interest-bearing assets yield (FTE) (3)



4.14 %

4.13 %

4.19 %

4.14 %

4.17 % Cost of funds



0.74 %

0.66 %

0.61 %

0.60 %

0.57 % Net interest spread (FTE) (3)



3.40 %

3.47 %

3.58 %

3.54 %

3.60 % Net interest margin (FTE) (3)



3.57 %

3.63 %

3.73 %

3.68 %

3.73 %

(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures. (2) Total noninterest expense less amortization of intangible assets divided by tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income less net gains(losses) on investment securities available-for-sale. (3) Tax-equivalent adjustments were calculated using the federal statutory tax rate prevailing during the indicated periods of 21% in 2018 and 35% in 2017.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data)



















Mar 31

Mar 31

Three Months Ended

2018

2017

Interest income:













Interest and fees on loans:













Taxable

$ 17,509

$ 15,541

Tax-exempt



870



726

Interest and dividends on investment securities:













Taxable



858



697

Tax-exempt



701



794

Dividends



16



12

Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks



40



29

Interest on federal funds sold













Total interest income



19,994



17,799

Interest expense:













Interest on deposits



1,834



1,434

Interest on short-term borrowings



667



174

Interest on long-term debt



306



348

Total interest expense



2,807



1,956

Net interest income



17,187



15,843

Provision for loan losses



1,050



1,200

Net interest income after provision for loan losses



16,137



14,643

Noninterest income:













Service charges, fees, commissions



2,088



1,572

Merchant services income



250



1,015

Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities



497



508

Wealth management income



411



319

Mortgage banking income



147



179

Life insurance investment income



187



189

Net (loss) gain on investment securities



(8)







Total noninterest income



3,572



3,782

Noninterest expense:













Salaries and employee benefits expense



6,955



6,275

Net occupancy and equipment expense



2,814



2,394

Merchant services expense



2



730

Amortization of intangible assets



230



268

Other expenses



3,080



2,689

Total noninterest expense



13,081



12,356

Income before income taxes



6,628



6,069

Provision for income tax expense



774



1,269

Net income

$ 5,854

$ 4,800

Other comprehensive income (loss):













Unrealized (losses) gains on investment securities available-for-sale

$ (2,376)

$ 273

Income tax related to other comprehensive income



(499)



96

Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of income taxes



(1,877)



177

Comprehensive income

$ 3,977

$ 4,977

Per share data:













Net income

$ 0.79

$ 0.65

Cash dividends declared

$ 0.32

$ 0.31

Average common shares outstanding



7,396,505



7,394,143



Peoples Financial Services Corp. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data)







































Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Three months ended

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Interest income:































Interest and fees on loans:































Taxable

$ 17,509

$ 16,925

$ 16,535

$ 15,945

$ 15,541

Tax-exempt



870



829



813



795



726

Interest and dividends on investment securities available-for-sale:































Taxable



858



819



714



719



697

Tax-exempt



701



737



716



752



794

Dividends



16



15



13



12



12

Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks



40



26



40



38



29

Total interest income



19,994



19,351



18,831



18,261



17,799

Interest expense:































Interest on deposits



1,834



1,833



1,654



1,529



1,434

Interest on short-term borrowings



667



301



177



248



174

Interest on long-term debt



306



307



344



349



348

Total interest expense



2,807



2,441



2,175



2,126



1,956

Net interest income



17,187



16,910



16,656



16,135



15,843

Provision for loan losses



1,050



1,200



1,200



1,200



1,200

Net interest income after provision for loan losses



16,137



15,710



15,456



14,935



14,643

Noninterest income:































Service charges, fees, commissions



2,088



1,934



2,156



1,682



1,572

Merchant services income



250



185



165



1,178



1,015

Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities



497



515



540



494



508

Wealth management income



411



330



414



348



319

Mortgage banking income



147



208



193



204



179

Life insurance investment income



187



192



193



195



189

Net (loss) gain on investment securities



(8)

























Net gains on sale of merchant services business





















2,278







Total noninterest income



3,572



3,364



3,661



6,379



3,782

Noninterest expense:































Salaries and employee benefits expense



6,955



6,819



6,550



7,026



6,275

Net occupancy and equipment expense



2,814



2,648



2,483



2,450



2,394

Merchant services expense



2



12



33



1,033



730

Amortization of intangible assets



230



249



259



258



268

Other expenses



3,080



2,727



3,155



3,235



2,689

Total noninterest expense



13,081



12,455



12,480



14,002



12,356

Income before income taxes



6,628



6,619



6,637



7,312



6,069

Income tax expense



774



3,971



1,287



1,653



1,269

Net income

$ 5,854

$ 2,648

$ 5,350

$ 5,659

$ 4,800

Other comprehensive (loss) income :































Unrealized (losses) gains on investment securities available-for-sale

$ (2,376)

$ (2,866)

$ (381)

$ 1,184

$ 273

Change in pension liability









318



















Income tax related to other comprehensive (loss) income



(499)



(892)



(133)



414



96

Reclassification related to tax reform legislation









(1,101)



















Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of income taxes



(1,877)



(2,757)



(248)



770



177

Comprehensive income (loss)

$ 3,977

$ (109)

$ 5,102

$ 6,429

$ 4,977

Per share data:































Net income

$ 0.79

$ 0.36

$ 0.72

$ 0.77

$ 0.65

Cash dividends declared

$ 0.32

$ 0.32

$ 0.32

$ 0.31

$ 0.31

Average common shares outstanding



7,396,505



7,396,505



7,396,505



7,396,163



7,394,143



Peoples Financial Services Corp. Details of Net Interest and Net Interest Margin (In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)





































Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Three months ended

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Net interest income:































Interest income































Loans, net:































Taxable

$ 17,509

$ 16,925

$ 16,535

$ 15,945

$ 15,541

Tax-exempt



1,101



1,274



1,250



1,223



1,117

Total loans, net



18,610



18,199



17,785



17,168



16,658

Investments:































Taxable



912



859



766



768



709

Tax-exempt



887



1,132



1,102



1,156



1,222

Total investments



1,799



1,991



1,868



1,924



1,931

Interest on interest-bearing balances in other

banks



2



2



1



1



29

Federal funds sold































Total interest income



20,411



20,192



19,654



19,093



18,618

Interest expense:































Deposits



1,834



1,833



1,654



1,529



1,434

Short-term borrowings



667



301



177



248



174

Long-term debt



306



307



344



349



348

Total interest expense



2,807



2,441



2,175



2,126



1,956

Net interest income

$ 17,604

$ 17,751

$ 17,479

$ 16,967

$ 16,662

Loans, net:































Taxable



4.45 %

4.36 %

4.43 %

4.37 %

4.41 % Tax-exempt



3.57 %

4.36 %

4.33 %

4.29 %

4.30 % Total loans, net



4.38 %

4.36 %

4.42 %

4.36 %

4.40 % Investments:































Taxable



2.15 %

2.01 %

1.93 %

1.93 %

1.87 % Tax-exempt



3.33 %

4.08 %

4.09 %

4.17 %

4.30 % Total investments



2.61 %

2.82 %

2.81 %

2.85 %

2.89 % Interest-bearing balances with banks



1.74 %

0.74 %

1.46 %

1.31 %

1.16 % Federal funds sold































Total interest-bearing assets



4.14 %

4.13 %

4.19 %

4.14 %

4.17 % Interest expense:































Deposits



0.56 %

0.54 %

0.50 %

0.48 %

0.47 % Short-term borrowings



1.66 %

1.43 %

1.30 %

1.13 %

0.86 % Long-term debt



2.51 %

2.44 %

2.43 %

2.44 %

2.44 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



0.74 %

0.66 %

0.61 %

0.60 %

0.57 % Net interest spread



3.40 %

3.47 %

3.58 %

3.54 %

3.60 % Net interest margin



3.57 %

3.63 %

3.73 %

3.68 %

3.73 %

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)





































Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

At period end

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Assets:































Cash and due from banks

$ 26,699

$ 36,336

$ 31,839

$ 41,026

$ 31,511

Interest-bearing balances in other banks



76



1,152



1,067



375



304

Federal funds sold































Investment securities:































Available-for-sale



271,378



272,502



259,108



256,774



264,644

Equity investments carried at fair value



189



46



30













Held-to-maturity



9,028



9,274



9,564



9,868



10,180

Loans held for sale









106



460









444

Loans, net



1,725,781



1,693,065



1,632,515



1,597,362



1,559,867

Less: allowance for loan losses



19,718



18,960



18,831



17,802



16,969

Net loans



1,706,063



1,674,105



1,613,684



1,579,560



1,542,898

Premises and equipment, net



37,511



37,557



37,373



35,892



34,967

Accrued interest receivable



6,482



6,936



5,908



6,206



5,604

Goodwill



63,370



63,370



63,370



63,370



63,370

Other intangible assets, net



2,948



3,178



3,427



3,685



3,944

Other assets



67,887



64,469



66,406



68,002



65,640

Total assets

$ 2,191,631

$ 2,169,031

$ 2,092,236

$ 2,064,758

$ 2,023,506

Liabilities:































Deposits:































Noninterest-bearing

$ 394,729

$ 380,729

$ 372,146

$ 356,435

$ 358,538

Interest-bearing



1,325,289



1,338,289



1,315,709



1,282,998



1,257,006

Total deposits



1,720,018



1,719,018



1,687,855



1,639,433



1,615,544

Short-term borrowings



142,500



123,675



71,900



91,500



77,475

Long-term debt



49,265



49,734



50,199



57,160



57,615

Accrued interest payable



518



497



481



431



457

Other liabilities



12,706



11,131



15,505



12,725



13,096

Total liabilities



1,925,007



1,904,055



1,825,940



1,801,249



1,764,187

Stockholders' equity:































Common stock



14,793



14,793



14,793



14,792



14,792

Capital surplus



135,080



135,043



134,988



134,937



134,884

Retained earnings



124,841



121,353



119,971



116,988



113,621

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(8,090)



(6,213)



(3,456)



(3,208)



(3,978)

Total stockholders' equity



266,624



264,976



266,296



263,509



259,319

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,191,631

$ 2,169,031

$ 2,092,236

$ 2,064,758

$ 2,023,506



Peoples Financial Services Corp. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)





































Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Average quarterly balances

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Assets:































Loans, net:































Taxable

$ 1,596,493

$ 1,540,356

$ 1,482,215

$ 1,464,401

$ 1,429,323

Tax-exempt



125,142



116,055



114,455



114,287



105,442

Total loans, net



1,721,635



1,656,411



1,596,670



1,578,688



1,534,765

Investments:































Taxable



171,634



169,973



157,104



159,841



159,593

Tax-exempt



107,917



109,979



106,865



111,061



115,347

Total investments



279,551



279,952



263,969



270,902



274,940

Interest-bearing balances with banks



467



1,069



272



307



349

Federal funds sold































Total interest-bearing assets



2,001,653



1,937,432



1,860,911



1,849,897



1,810,054

Other assets



194,928



195,815



195,773



196,913



194,499

Total assets

$ 2,196,581

$ 2,133,247

$ 2,056,684

$ 2,046,810

$ 2,004,553

Liabilities and stockholders' equity:































Deposits:































Interest-bearing

$ 1,323,993

$ 1,338,282

$ 1,299,661

$ 1,270,459

$ 1,244,021

Noninterest-bearing



377,124



376,888



366,610



356,282



346,567

Total deposits



1,701,117



1,715,170



1,666,271



1,626,741



1,590,588

Short-term borrowings



162,965



83,791



54,084



87,739



82,002

Long-term debt



49,486



49,949



56,270



57,372



57,856

Other liabilities



16,054



16,411



14,820



14,305



14,872

Total liabilities



1,929,622



1,865,321



1,791,445



1,786,157



1,745,318

Stockholders' equity



266,959



267,926



265,239



260,653



259,235

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,196,581

$ 2,133,247

$ 2,056,684

$ 2,046,810

$ 2,004,553



Peoples Financial Services Corp. Asset Quality Data (In thousands)





































Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31





2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

At quarter end































Nonperforming assets:































Nonaccrual/restructured loans

$ 11,283

$ 10,559

$ 11,714

$ 10,429

$ 11,446

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



435



734



1,509



835



462

Foreclosed assets



685



284



358



384



236

Total nonperforming assets

$ 12,403

$ 11,577

$ 13,581

$ 11,648

$ 12,144



































Three months ended































Allowance for loan losses:































Beginning balance

$ 18,960

$ 18,831

$ 17,802

$ 16,969

$ 15,961

Charge-offs



426



1,139



268



431



311

Recoveries



134



68



97



64



119

Provision for loan losses



1,050



1,200



1,200



1,200



1,200

Ending balance

$ 19,718

$ 18,960

$ 18,831

$ 17,802

$ 16,969



Peoples Financial Services Corp. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except share and per share data)





































Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Three months ended

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Core net income per share:































Net income GAAP

$ 5,854

$ 2,648

$ 5,350

$ 5,659

$ 4,800

Adjustments:































Less: Gain on sale of merchant services business





















2,278







Add: Losses on investment securities



8

























Less: Losses on investment securities tax adjustment



2

























Add: Expenses related to sale of merchant services business





















271







Add: Gain on sale of merchant services business tax adjustment





















702







Add: Tax expense from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017









2,623



















Net income Core

$ 5,860

$ 5,271

$ 5,350

$ 4,354

$ 4,800

Average common shares outstanding



7,396,505



7,396,505



7,396,505



7,396,163



7,394,143

Core net income per share

$ 0.79

$ 0.71

$ 0.72

$ 0.59

$ 0.65

Tangible book value:































Total stockholders' equity

$ 266,624

$ 264,976

$ 266,296

$ 263,509

$ 259,319

Less: Goodwill



63,370



63,370



63,370



63,370



63,370

Less: Other intangible assets, net



2,948



3,178



3,427



3,685



3,944

Total tangible stockholders' equity

$ 200,306

$ 198,428

$ 199,499

$ 196,454

$ 192,005

Common shares outstanding



7,396,505



7,396,505



7,396,505



7,396,163



7,394,143

Tangible book value per share

$ 27.08

$ 26.83

$ 26.97

$ 26.56

$ 25.97

Core return on average stockholders' equity:































Net income GAAP

$ 5,854

$ 2,648

$ 5,350

$ 5,659

$ 4,800

Adjustments:































Less: Gain on sale of merchant services business





















2,278







Add: Losses on investment securities



8

























Less: Losses on investment securities tax adjustment



2

























Add: Expenses related to sale of merchant services business





















271







Add: Gain on sale of merchant services business tax adjustment





















702







Add: Tax expense from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017









2,623



















Net income Core

$ 5,860

$ 5,271

$ 5,350

$ 4,354

$ 4,800

Average stockholders' equity

$ 266,959

$ 267,926

$ 265,239

$ 260,653

$ 259,235

Core return on average stockholders' equity



8.90 %

7.81 %

8.00 %

6.70 %

7.51 % Return on average tangible equity:































Net income GAAP

$ 5,854

$ 2,648

$ 5,350

$ 5,659

$ 4,800

Average stockholders' equity

$ 266,959

$ 267,926

$ 265,239

$ 260,653

$ 259,235

Less: average intangibles



66,433



66,673



66,926



67,185



67,448

Average tangible stockholders' equity

$ 200,526

$ 201,253

$ 198,313

$ 193,468

$ 191,787

Return on average tangible stockholders' equity



11.84 %

5.22 %

10.70 %

11.73 %

10.15 % Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity:































Net income GAAP

$ 5,854

$ 2,648

$ 5,350

$ 5,659

$ 4,800

Adjustments:































Less: Gain on sale of merchant services business





















2,278







Add: Losses on investment securities



8

























Less: Losses on investment securities tax adjustment



2

























Add: Expenses related to sale of merchant services business





















271







Add: Gain on sale of merchant services business tax adjustment





















702







Add: Tax expense from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017









2,623



















Net income Core

$ 5,860

$ 5,271

$ 5,350

$ 4,354

$ 4,800

Average stockholders' equity

$ 266,959

$ 267,926

$ 265,239

$ 260,653

$ 259,235

Less: average intangibles



66,433



66,673



66,926



67,185



67,448

Average tangible stockholders' equity

$ 200,526

$ 201,253

$ 198,313

$ 193,468

$ 191,787

Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity



11.85 %

10.39 %

10.70 %

9.03 %

10.15 % Core return on average assets:































Net income GAAP

$ 5,854

$ 2,648

$ 5,350

$ 5,659

$ 4,800

Adjustments:































Less: Gain on sale of merchant services business





















2,278







Add: Losses on investment securities



8

























Less: Losses on investment securities tax adjustment



2

























Add: Expenses related to sale of merchant services business





















271







Add: Gain on sale of merchant services business tax adjustment





















702







Add: Tax expense from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017









2,623



















Net income Core

$ 5,860

$ 5,271

$ 5,350

$ 4,354

$ 4,800

Average assets

$ 2,196,581

$ 2,133,247

$ 2,056,684

$ 2,046,810

$ 2,004,553

Core return on average assets



1.08 %

0.98 %

1.03 %

0.85 %

0.97 %

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except share and per share data)



















Mar 31

Mar 31

Three Months Ended

2018

2017

Core net income per share:













Net income GAAP

$ 5,854

$ 4,800

Adjustments:













Add: Losses on investment securities



8







Less: Losses on investment securities tax adjustment



2







Net income Core

$ 5,860

$ 4,800

Average common shares outstanding



7,396,505



7,394,143

Core net income per share

$ 0.79

$ 0.65



