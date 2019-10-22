Peoples Financial Services Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Earnings

SCRANTON, Pa., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Financial Services Corp. ("Peoples") (NASDAQ: PFIS), the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, today reported unaudited financial results at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. Peoples reported net income of $7.1 million, or $0.97 per share for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $6.7 million, or $0.91 per share for the comparable period of 2018. The increase in earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2019 is the product of higher net interest income of $1.3 million due to growth of $116.1 million in our average earning assets from the year ago period and a decrease of $0.4 million to the provision for loan losses when comparing the three months ended September 30, 2019 to the same period in 2018, partially offset by an increase of $1.5 million in noninterest expenses in the current period.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, totaled $20.7 million or $2.80 per share, an 11.7% increase when compared to $18.5 million or $2.50 per share for the same period last year. The increase in earnings in the current period is the result of higher net interest income of $3.5 million due to our earning asset growth coupled with a $1.1 million decrease in the provision for loan losses when comparing the nine months ended September 30, 2019 to the same period in 2018. These positives were partially offset by an increase of $2.4 million in salaries and employee benefit expenses and $0.6 million in occupancy and equipment expenses in support of our growth initiative.

In addition to evaluating its results of operations in accordance with GAAP, Peoples routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible stockholders' equity and core net income ratios. The reported results included herein contain items, which Peoples considers non-core, namely gains and losses incurred within the investment securities portfolio and gains on the sale of other business lines. Peoples believes the reported non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding its operating performance and trends. Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure is provided in the accompanying tables. The non-GAAP financial measures Peoples uses may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures of other financial institutions.

Core net income, which we have defined to exclude losses or gains on investment securities and gains from other nonrecurring sources, for the three months ended September 30, totaled $7.1 million and $6.7 million in 2019 and 2018, respectively. Core net income per share for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $0.97, an increase from $0.91 for the same period in 2018. The results in both 2019 and 2018 exclude a pre-tax $14 thousand gain in the value of our equity investment securities portfolio.

Core net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $20.7 million or $2.80 per share, an increase of 13.1% compared to $18.3 million or $2.47 per share for the same period of 2018. Results for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 exclude a pre-tax gain of $23 thousand on the sale of debt securities and a pre-tax $6 thousand gain in the value of our equity investment securities portfolio. The 2018 results were impacted by a pre-tax $14 thousand gain in the value of our equity investment securities portfolio and the pre-tax gain of $291 thousand from the sale of our credit card portfolio.

NOTABLES

Loans, net growth of $101.6 million or 5.7% since September 30, 2018 , with growth of $57.8 million or 4.2% annualized for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 .

or 5.7% since , with growth of or 4.2% annualized for the nine months ended . Deposit growth of $173.4 million or 9.5% compared to September 30, 2018 . Deposits increased $126.3 million or 9.0% annualized for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 .

or 9.5% compared to . Deposits increased or 9.0% annualized for the nine months ended . Tangible book value per share improved to $31.27 at September 30, 2019 from $28.78 at December 31, 2018 and from $27.99 at September 30, 2018 .

at from at and from at . Tax-equivalent net interest income increased $3.5 million or 6.5% to $57.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to $54.0 million for the same period in 2018.

or 6.5% to for the nine months ended compared to for the same period in 2018. Return on average assets was 1.21% and 1.19% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to 1.19% and 1.12%, respectively for the comparable periods in 2018. Return on average equity was 9.65% and 9.63% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to 9.81% and 9.21%, respectively for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 .

compared to 1.19% and 1.12%, respectively for the comparable periods in 2018. Return on average equity was 9.65% and 9.63% for the three and nine months ended compared to 9.81% and 9.21%, respectively for the three and nine months ended . The allowance for loan losses to loans, net was 1.19% at September 30, 2019 , an increase from 1.17% at December 31, 2018 and 1.15% at September 30, 2018 .

INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW

Calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE"), our tax-equivalent net interest margin for the three and nine months ended September 30 were 3.61% and 3.60% respectively in 2019, compared to 3.57% respectively for the same periods in 2018. The tax-equivalent yield on earning assets increased 17 and 26 basis points to 4.42% and 4.45% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 from 4.25% and 4.19% during the same periods in 2018. At the same time, we experienced higher interest-bearing liability costs due to higher short-term market rates. Our cost of funds, which represents our average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities, increased 21 and 33 basis points to 1.10% and 1.14% respectively for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 when compared to 0.89% and 0.81% respectively for the same periods in 2018. Although the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) has decreased the federal funds rate target 50 basis points to a target range of 1.75% to 2.00%, the short end of the yield curve has remained elevated, resulting in higher deposit costs.

Tax-equivalent net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, increased $3.5 million or 6.5% to $57.5 million in 2019 from $54.0 million in 2018. The increase in tax equivalent net interest income was primarily due to a $110.8 million increase in average loans for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 when compared to the same period in 2018. The tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio increased to 4.75% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to 4.44% for the comparable period in 2018. Loans, net averaged $1.9 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and $1.7 billion for the comparable period in 2018. For the nine months ended September 30, the tax-equivalent yield on total investments decreased to 2.49% in 2019 from 2.60% in 2018. Average investments totaled $273.1 million in 2019 and $282.3 million in 2018. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $49.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to the corresponding period last year due to growth in average deposits.

The provision for loan losses totaled $2.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and $3.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. For the quarter ended September 30, the provision for loan losses was $0.7 million in 2019 and $1.1 million in 2018.

For the nine months ended September 30, noninterest income totaled $11.3 million in 2019, an increase from $10.5 million in 2018. Fee income generated by commercial loan interest rate swap transactions totaled $1.1 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to $0.1 million during the corresponding period of 2018 while in the year ago period, a gain on the sale of our credit card portfolio of $291 thousand and bank owned life insurance income of $365 thousand were recognized. Increases in revenues from merchant services, income from fiduciary activities, and income generated from wealth management services more than offset a slight decrease in income from mortgage banking activities. For the three months ended September 30, noninterest income totaled $3.7 million in 2019, an increase from $3.3 million in 2018. The increase was due to higher revenue related to commercial loan interest rate swaps, increases in revenues from merchant services, income generated from wealth management services, and income from mortgage banking activities partially offset by a slight decrease in income from fiduciary activities and life insurance investment income.

Noninterest expense increased $2.9 million or 7.4% to $42.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, from $39.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Salaries and employee benefits increased $2.4 million or 11.3% due to annual merit increases and additional staffing in support of our organic growth strategy. Occupancy and equipment expenses also increased due to our market expansion when comparing the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 as those expenses increased $0.6 million or 7.2%. In addition, during the nine months ended September 30, 2019, increases to other expenses and donations, were more than offset by decreases in professional fees and outside services, amortization expense recognized and FDIC insurance premiums and assessments. Noninterest expense increased $1.5 million or 12.3% to $14.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, from $12.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Salaries and employee benefits increased $1.1 million or 16.0% due to annual merit increases and continued investment in our expansion. Occupancy and equipment expenses also increased due to our market expansion when comparing the three months ending September 30, 2019 and 2018 as those expenses increased $0.3 million or 11.8%. In the other noninterest expense categories, increases in professional fees and outside services, donations and other expenses were partially offset by decreases in amortization expense and FDIC insurance and assessments.

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

At September 30, 2019, total assets, loans and deposits were $2.4 billion, $1.9 billion and $2.0 billion, respectively. Loans, net increased $57.8 million or 4.2% annualized from December 31, 2018. The growth in loans was primarily from commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans. Total deposits increased $126.3 million or 9.0% annualized from December 31, 2018 due in part to seasonal inflows of public deposits and growth in commercial balances. Non-interest bearing deposits increased $30.3 million or 9.9% annualized while interest-bearing deposits increased $96.0 million or 8.8% annualized during the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The growth in deposits has allowed us to pay down short-term debt and resulted in a federal funds sold position of $10.1 million at September 30, 2019. Total investments were $276.9 million at September 30, 2019, including $268.8 million securities classified as available-for-sale and $7.8 million classified as held-to-maturity.

Stockholders' equity equaled $296.2 million or $40.08 per share at September 30, 2019, and $278.6 million or $37.66 per share at December 31, 2018. Tangible stockholders' equity improved to $31.27 per share at September 30, 2019, from $28.78 per share at December 31, 2018. Dividends declared for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 amounted to $1.02 per share, a 4.1% increase from the year ago period, representing a dividend payout ratio of 36.4%.

ASSET QUALITY REVIEW

Nonperforming assets were $11.5 million or 0.61% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at September 30, 2019, compared to $10.0 million or 0.55% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at December 31, 2018. The increase in nonperforming assets was primarily due to placing a $2.6 million commercial credit on non-accrual. The allowance for loan losses equaled $22.4 million or 1.19% of loans, net at September 30, 2019 compared to $21.4 million or 1.17% of loans, net, at December 31, 2018. Loans charged-off, net of recoveries, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, equaled $1.1 million or 0.08% of average loans, compared to $1.7 million or 0.10% of average loans for the comparable period last year.

[TABULAR MATERIAL FOLLOWS]

Summary Data Peoples Financial Services Corp. Five Quarter Trend (In thousands, except share and per share data)





Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30





2019

2019

2019

2018

2018

Key performance data:































Per share data:































Net income

$ 0.97

$ 0.96

$ 0.87

$ 0.86

$ 0.91

Core net income (1)

$ 0.97

$ 0.96

$ 0.87

$ 0.86

$ 0.91

Cash dividends declared

$ 0.34

$ 0.34

$ 0.34

$ 0.33

$ 0.33

Book value

$ 40.08

$ 39.41

$ 38.46

$ 37.66

$ 36.89

Tangible book value (1)

$ 31.27

$ 30.58

$ 29.61

$ 28.78

$ 27.99

Market value:































High

$ 48.38

$ 45.41

$ 46.74

$ 44.06

$ 48.10

Low

$ 42.90

$ 42.00

$ 40.34

$ 40.00

$ 42.40

Closing

$ 45.29

$ 44.99

$ 45.24

$ 44.06

$ 42.40

Market capitalization

$ 334,637

$ 332,885

$ 334,733

$ 326,002

$ 313,720

Common shares outstanding



7,388,759



7,399,078



7,399,054



7,399,054



7,399,054

Selected ratios:































Return on average stockholders' equity



9.65 %

9.98 %

9.26 %

9.21 %

9.81 % Core return on average stockholders' equity (1)



9.63 %

9.97 %

9.26 %

9.21 %

9.79 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity



12.40 %

12.93 %

12.08 %

12.10 %

12.95 % Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity (1)



12.38 %

12.91 %

12.08 %

12.10 %

12.93 % Return on average assets



1.21 %

1.24 %

1.13 %

1.12 %

1.19 % Core return on average assets (1)



1.21 %

1.24 %

1.13 %

1.12 %

1.19 % Stockholders' equity to total assets



12.48 %

12.55 %

12.28 %

12.17 %

12.09 % Efficiency ratio (2)



59.65 %

61.15 %

60.03 %

59.42 %

57.00 % Nonperforming assets to loans, net, and foreclosed assets



0.61 %

0.68 %

0.76 %

0.55 %

0.65 % Net charge-offs to average loans, net



0.05 %

0.11 %

0.07 %

0.02 %

0.05 % Allowance for loan losses to loans, net



1.19 %

1.18 %

1.20 %

1.17 %

1.15 % Interest-bearing assets yield (FTE) (3)



4.42 %

4.49 %

4.44 %

4.38 %

4.25 % Cost of funds



1.10 %

1.17 %

1.14 %

0.99 %

0.89 % Net interest spread (FTE) (3)



3.32 %

3.32 %

3.30 %

3.39 %

3.36 % Net interest margin (FTE) (3)



3.61 %

3.62 %

3.58 %

3.63 %

3.57 %

(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures. (2) Total noninterest expense less amortization of intangible assets divided by tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income less net gains(losses) on investment securities available-for-sale. (3) Tax-equivalent adjustments were calculated using the federal statutory tax rate prevailing during the indicated periods of 21%.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data)





Sept 30

Sept 30

Nine Months Ended

2019

2018

Interest income:













Interest and fees on loans:













Taxable

$ 61,684

$ 54,546

Tax-exempt



3,274



2,660

Interest and dividends on investment securities:













Taxable



3,127



2,790

Tax-exempt



1,493



2,001

Dividends



60



51

Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks



50



131

Interest on federal funds sold



77







Total interest income



69,765



62,179

Interest expense:













Interest on deposits



11,090



6,135

Interest on short-term borrowings



1,491



2,317

Interest on long-term debt



923



936

Total interest expense



13,504



9,388

Net interest income



56,261



52,791

Provision for loan losses



2,100



3,150

Net interest income after provision for loan losses



54,161



49,641

Noninterest income:













Service charges, fees, commissions



6,650



5,856

Merchant services income



837



687

Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities



1,568



1,552

Wealth management income



1,142



1,048

Mortgage banking income



457



472

Life insurance investment income



567



568

Net gain on investment securities



29



14

Net gains on sale of credit card loans









291

Total noninterest income



11,250



10,488

Noninterest expense:













Salaries and employee benefits expense



23,688



21,291

Net occupancy and equipment expense



8,807



8,215

Merchant services expense









6

Amortization of intangible assets



557



670

Other expenses



8,946



8,932

Total noninterest expense



41,998



39,114

Income before income taxes



23,413



21,015

Provision for income tax expense



2,709



2,487

Net income

$ 20,704

$ 18,528

Other comprehensive income (loss):













Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities available-for-sale

$ 5,211

$ (4,394)

Reclassification adjustment for gains included in net income



(23)







Change in derivative fair value



659







Income tax related to other comprehensive income (loss)



1,228



(925)

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes



4,619



(3,469)

Comprehensive income

$ 25,323

$ 15,059

Per share data:













Net income

$ 2.80

$ 2.50

Cash dividends declared

$ 1.02

$ 0.98

Average common shares outstanding



7,397,768



7,397,373



Peoples Financial Services Corp. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data)





Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

Three months ended

2019

2019

2019

2018

2018

Interest income:































Interest and fees on loans:































Taxable

$ 20,940

$ 20,641

$ 20,103

$ 19,806

$ 18,798

Tax-exempt



1,066



1,109



1,099



1,006



919

Interest and dividends on investment securities available-for-sale:































Taxable



1,092



1,025



1,012



1,009



998

Tax-exempt



411



520



562



620



639

Dividends



19



22



19



21



16

Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks



27



15



6



20



49

Interest on federal funds sold



77

























Total interest income



23,632



23,332



22,801



22,482



21,419

Interest expense:































Interest on deposits



3,966



3,713



3,411



3,211



2,342

Interest on short-term borrowings



83



595



813



421



809

Interest on long-term debt



347



296



280



302



315

Total interest expense



4,396



4,604



4,504



3,934



3,466

Net interest income



19,236



18,728



18,297



18,548



17,953

Provision for loan losses



700



350



1,050



1,050



1,050

Net interest income after provision for loan losses



18,536



18,378



17,247



17,498



16,903

Noninterest income:































Service charges, fees, commissions



2,161



2,490



1,999



1,822



1,883

Merchant services income



182



457



198



122



128

Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities



569



492



507



484



570

Wealth management income



395



370



377



399



305

Mortgage banking income



172



137



148



155



163

Life insurance investment income



189



192



186



189



190

Net gain on investment securities



14



14



1









14

Total noninterest income



3,682



4,152



3,416



3,171



3,253

Noninterest expense:































Salaries and employee benefits expense



8,056



8,037



7,595



7,116



6,946

Net occupancy and equipment expense



2,997



2,849



2,961



2,682



2,681

Amortization of intangible assets



183



182



192



211



220

Other expenses



2,843



3,361



2,742



3,364



2,690

Total noninterest expense



14,079



14,429



13,490



13,373



12,537

Income before income taxes



8,139



8,101



7,173



7,296



7,619

Income tax expense



991



957



761



904



902

Net income

$ 7,148

$ 7,144

$ 6,412

$ 6,392

$ 6,717

Other comprehensive income (loss):































Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities available-for-sale

$ 161

$ 2,611

$ 2,439

$ 2,380

$ (1,179)

Reclassification adjustment for gains included in net income









(23)



















Change in pension liability





















(591)







Change in derivative fair value



153



443



63



246







Income tax related to other comprehensive income (loss)



66



637



525



429



(248)

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes



248



2,394



1,977



1,606



(931)

Comprehensive income

$ 7,396

$ 9,538

$ 8,389

$ 7,998

$ 5,786

Per share data:































Net income

$ 0.97

$ 0.96

$ 0.87

$ 0.86

$ 0.91

Cash dividends declared

$ 0.34

$ 0.34

$ 0.34

$ 0.33

$ 0.33

Average common shares outstanding



7,394,992



7,399,302



7,399,054



7,399,054



7,399,054

