PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. Reports Unaudited First Quarter 2024 Earnings

Peoples reported net income of $3.5 million, or $0.49 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2024, a 54.3% decrease when compared to $7.6 million, or $1.05 per diluted share for the comparable period of 2023. Quarterly net income included lower net interest income of $3.7 million due primarily to higher deposit costs, higher operating expenses of $1.6 million, which includes $0.5 million of acquisition related expenses, and lower noninterest income of $0.3 million, partially offset by a lower provision for credit losses of $0.6 million.

Core net income1, a non-GAAP measure, excludes gains or losses on the sale of investment portfolio securities and acquisition related expenses from the previously announced proposed combination further discussed below of $0.5 million incurred during the three months ended March 31, 2024. Core net income1 totaled $3.9 million or $0.55 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to $7.5 million, or $1.04 per share for the comparable period of 2023.

Core pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)1, a non-GAAP measure, excludes the aforementioned pre-tax "non-core" items along with the income tax expense (benefit) and the provisions for credit losses and losses on unfunded commitments, for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $5.6 million or $0.79 per diluted share. The PPNR for the corresponding prior year period was $10.0 million or $1.40 per diluted share.

STRATEGIC COMBINATION WITH FNCB BANCORP, INC.

On September 27, 2023, Peoples announced it had entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger (the "merger agreement") to strategically combine with FNCB Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of FNCB Bank ("FNCB"). The proposed strategic combination is expected to close in the second half of 2024, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. Shareholders of both companies approved the strategic combination at their respective special shareholders' meetings held on March 22, 2024. Highlights of the proposed transaction are expected to include:

Strategic combination that creates a bank holding company with nearly $5.5 billion in assets.

in assets. #2 ranked deposit market share in the Scranton - Wilkes Barre metro statistical area and #5 ranked Pennsylvania -headquartered community bank under $20 billion in total assets.

- metro statistical area and #5 ranked -headquartered community bank under in total assets. Estimated 59% earnings per share ("EPS") accretion to Peoples in 2025, inclusive of all merger synergies, and a 51% dividend increase to Peoples shareholders.

NOTABLES IN THE QUARTER

Core net income 1 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $3.9 million or $0.55 per diluted share.

for the three months ended was or per diluted share. For the three months ended March 31, 2024 , net loan growth was $8.5 million or 1.20% annualized and consisted primarily of growth in commercial loans.

, net loan growth was or 1.20% annualized and consisted primarily of growth in commercial loans. Asset quality remained strong as nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets at March 31, 2024 was 0.21%, compared to 0.13% at December 31, 2023 .

was 0.21%, compared to 0.13% at . Total deposits decreased $75.1 million to $3.2 billion during 2024 due in part to seasonal outflows of municipal deposits.

to during 2024 due in part to seasonal outflows of municipal deposits. At March 31, 2024 , the Company had $110.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, a decrease of $77.4 million from December 31, 2023 . Additional contingent sources of available liquidity total $1.7 billion and include lines of credit at the Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh (FHLB), brokered deposit capacity and unencumbered securities that may be pledged as collateral. The Company's cash and cash equivalents balance and available liquidity represent 49.2% of total assets and 56.3% of total deposits.

, the Company had in cash and cash equivalents, a decrease of from . Additional contingent sources of available liquidity total and include lines of credit at the Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank of (FHLB), brokered deposit capacity and unencumbered securities that may be pledged as collateral. The Company's cash and cash equivalents balance and available liquidity represent 49.2% of total assets and 56.3% of total deposits. At March 31, 2024 , estimated total insured deposits were approximately $2.4 billion , or 75.1% of total deposits; as compared to approximately $2.4 billion , or 73.1% of total deposits at December 31, 2023 . Included in the uninsured total at March 31, 2024 is $345.8 million of municipal deposits collateralized by letters of credit issued by the FHLB and pledged investment securities, and $1.2 million of affiliate company deposits. Total insured and collateralized deposits represent 88.3% of total deposits at March 31, 2024 .

INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW

Calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis, a non-GAAP measure 1 , our net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was 2.29%, a decrease of 1 basis point when compared to the 2.30% for the three months ended December 31, 2023 , and 52 basis points when compared to 2.81% for the same three month period in 2023. The decrease in net interest margin from the prior three month period and year ago period was due to higher funding costs offsetting the increased yield and balance of earning assets.

, our net interest margin for the three months ended was 2.29%, a decrease of 1 basis point when compared to the 2.30% for the three months ended , and 52 basis points when compared to 2.81% for the same three month period in 2023. The decrease in net interest margin from the prior three month period and year ago period was due to higher funding costs offsetting the increased yield and balance of earning assets. The tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets increased 7 basis points to 4.56% during the three months ended March 31, 2024 from 4.49% during the three months ended December 31, 2023 , and increased 40 basis points when compared to 4.16% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 .

from 4.49% during the three months ended , and increased 40 basis points when compared to 4.16% for the three months ended . Our cost of funds, which represents our average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities, increased 10 basis points to 2.96% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 when compared to 2.86% during the three months ended December 31, 2023 and increased 111 basis points compared to 1.85% in the prior year period. We continued to increase interest rates paid on deposits during the quarter to attract new deposits, retain current balances and maintain liquidity.

when compared to 2.86% during the three months ended and increased 111 basis points compared to 1.85% in the prior year period. We continued to increase interest rates paid on deposits during the quarter to attract new deposits, retain current balances and maintain liquidity. Our cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 10 basis points during the current three month period to 2.90% from 2.80% in the prior three month period ended December 31, 2023 , and increased 122 basis points compared to 1.68% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 .

, and increased 122 basis points compared to 1.68% for the three months ended . Our cost of total deposits for the three months ended March 31, 2024 increased 9 basis points to 2.34% from 2.25% during the three months ended December 31, 2023 , and increased 107 basis points compared to 1.27% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 .

First Quarter 2024 Results – Comparison to Prior-Year Quarter

Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure2, for the three months ended March 31, decreased $3.7 million or 15.9% to $19.8 million in 2024 from $23.5 million in 2023. The decrease in tax-equivalent net interest income was due to a $4.7 million increase in tax-equivalent interest income that was offset by an $8.4 million increase in interest expense.

The higher interest income was the result of an increase in yield and average balance of earning assets. Average earning assets were $91.4 million higher in the three month period ended March 31, 2024 when compared to the year ago period. The tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio was 5.04% and 4.66% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. This increase was due to the higher rates on adjustable and floating rate loans, and new loan originations. Loans, net, averaged $2.9 billion for three months ended March 31, 2024 and $2.8 billion for the comparable period in 2023. For the three months ended March 31, the tax-equivalent yield on total investments decreased to 1.80% in 2024 from 1.83% in 2023. Average investments totaled $533.9 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024 and $599.7 million in the three months ended March 31, 2023.

The increased interest expense in the three months ended March 31, 2024 was due primarily to higher rates on consumer, business and municipal deposits driven by the higher interest rate environment. The Company's total cost of deposits increased during the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to the year ago period by 107 basis points to 2.34%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 122 basis points to 2.90% from 1.68% in the previous year three month period. Short-term borrowings averaged $19.7 million in the current period at an average cost of 5.35% compared to $91.5 million in short-term borrowings at an average cost of 4.81% in the prior period.

Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $206.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to the corresponding period last year due primarily to an increase in brokered certificate of deposits. Average noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $128.3 million or 17.2% from the prior period, due in part to a shift to interest-bearing accounts, and represented 19.2% of total average deposits in the current period as compared to 24.2% in the year ago period.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, $0.7 million was recorded to the provision for credit losses compared to $1.3 million in the year ago period. The current period provision was due to a lower calculated allowance for credit losses. The lower calculated allowance was the result of a decline in model loss rates due to a reduction of balances in the existing portfolio and performance of the loan portfolio comparing favorably to peer performance along with lower qualitative adjustments related to a decline in the growth rate of loan balances. The prior period provision was due to higher loan growth and the impact of the economic forecast on portfolio loss rates.

Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $3.4 million, a $0.3 million decrease from the prior year's quarter, primarily due to lower swap income on reduced origination volume.

Noninterest expense increased $1.6 million or 9.6% to $18.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, from $16.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Acquisition related expenses, including legal and consulting and advisory fees, totaled $0.5 million. Salaries and employee benefits decreased $0.2 million or 2.7% due primarily to lower salaries, payroll taxes and benefits, partially offset by lower deferred loan origination costs. Occupancy and equipment expenses increased $0.6 million in the current period due to higher information technology (IT) expense and higher facilities costs from inflationary price pressure. Other expenses increased $0.7 million due primarily to a higher provision for unfunded loan commitments resulting from an update to underlying assumptions in the reserve calculation and FDIC assessments, partially offset by lower loan account processing fees due to lower origination volume.

The provision for income tax expense was $0.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and $1.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, a decrease of $0.9 million due to lower taxable income.

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

At March 31, 2024, total assets, loans and deposits were $3.7 billion, $2.9 billion and $3.2 billion, respectively. During the three month period, federal funds sold were utilized to fund loan growth and seasonal deposit outflows.

Loan growth for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $8.5 million or 1.2%, which is consistent with the Company's current balance sheet strategy to slow loan growth. Commercial loans made up the majority of the growth with residential real estate loans also increasing.

Total investments were $477.8 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $483.9 million at December 31, 2023. At March 31, 2024, the available for sale securities totaled $394.4 million and the held to maturity securities totaled $83.3 million. The unrealized loss on the available for sale securities increased $2.4 million from $51.5 million at December 31, 2023 to $54.0 million at March 31, 2024. The unrealized losses on the held to maturity portfolio totaled $13.3 million and $13.2 million at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Total deposits decreased $75.1 million during the three months ending March 31, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $21.3 million and interest-bearing deposits decreased $53.8 million during the three months ended March 31, 2024. The decrease in deposits was due to a $62.6 million decrease in municipal deposits and $24.3 million decrease in commercial deposits, partially offset by an $11.8 million increase in retail deposits. The Company had $261.0 million of longer-term callable brokered CDs at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023. The Company at any time has the option to call the majority of the CDs. During the three months ended March 31, 2024, deposits declined due in part to seasonal outflows of municipal deposits and commercial depositors drawing down their noninterest-bearing balances.

The deposit base consisted of 42.8% retail accounts, 33.5% commercial accounts, 15.6% municipal relationships and 8.1% brokered deposits at March 31, 2024. At March 31, 2024, total estimated uninsured deposits, were $798.6 million, or approximately 24.9% of total deposits as compared to $883.5 million, or 26.9% of total deposits at December 31, 2023. Included in the uninsured total at March 31, 2024 is $345.8 million of municipal deposits collateralized by letters of credit issued by the FHLB and pledged investment securities, and $1.2 million of affiliate company deposits. As an additional resource to our uninsured depositors, we offer all depositors access to IntraFi's CDARS and ICS programs which allows deposit customers to obtain full FDIC deposit insurance while maintaining their relationship with our Bank.

In addition to deposit gathering and our current long term borrowings, we have additional sources of liquidity available such as cash and cash equivalents, overnight borrowings from the FHLB, the Federal Reserve's Discount Window and Borrower-in-Custody program, correspondent bank lines of credit, brokered deposit capacity and unencumbered securities. At March 31, 2024, the Company had $110.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, a decrease of $77.4 million from December 31, 2023. At March 31, 2024, we had $1.7 billion in available additional liquidity representing 46.2% of total assets, 52.9% of total deposits and 212.3% of uninsured deposits. For additional information on our deposit portfolio and additional sources of liquidity, see the tables on page 14.

The Company maintained its well capitalized position at March 31, 2024. Stockholders' equity equaled $340.0 million or $48.18 per share at March 31, 2024, and $340.4 million or $48.35 per share at December 31, 2023. The decrease in stockholders' equity from December 31, 2023 is primarily attributable to an increase to accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCI") resulting from an increase in the unrealized loss on available for sale securities. The net after tax unrealized loss on available for sale securities included in AOCI at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 was $42.2 million and $40.3 million, respectively.

Tangible stockholders' equity, a non-GAAP measure3, decreased to $39.20 per share at March 31, 2024, from $39.35 per share at December 31, 2023. Dividends declared for the three months ended March 31, 2024 amounted to $0.41 per share, representing a dividend payout ratio of 83.8% of net income.

ASSET QUALITY REVIEW

Asset quality metrics remained strong. Nonperforming assets were $7.7 million or 0.27% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at March 31, 2024, compared to $4.9 million or 0.17% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at December 31, 2023. As a percentage of total assets, nonperforming assets totaled 0.21% at March 31, 2024 compared to 0.13% at December 31, 2023. The increase in nonaccrual loans was primarily due to downgrading one loan totaling $2.65 million to nonaccrual. This loan is well secured and also carries a 70% government agency guaranty. At March 31, 2024, the Company had no foreclosed properties.

During the three month period ended March 31, 2024, net charge-offs were a nominal $6 thousand and our provision for credit losses totaled $0.7 million. The allowance for credit losses equaled $22.6 million or 0.79% of loans, net, at March 31, 2024 compared to $21.9 million or 0.77% of loans, net, at December 31, 2023. Loans charged-off, net of recoveries, for the three months ended March 31, 2024 were $6 thousand, compared to $9 thousand for the comparable period last year.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. is the parent company of Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, a community bank serving Allegheny, Bucks, Lackawanna, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Schuylkill, Susquehanna, and Wyoming Counties in Pennsylvania, Middlesex County in New Jersey and Broome County in New York through 28 offices. Each office, interdependent with the community, offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations and government entities. Peoples' business philosophy includes offering direct access to senior management and other officers and providing friendly, informed and courteous service, local and timely decision making, flexible and reasonable operating procedures and consistently applied credit policies.

In addition to evaluating its results of operations in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), Peoples routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible stockholders' equity, core net income and pre-provision revenue ratios, among others. The reported results included in this release contain items, which Peoples considers non-core, namely acquisition related expenses and gain or loss on the sale of securities available for sale. Peoples believes the reported non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding its operating performance and trends. Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure is provided in the accompanying tables. The non-GAAP financial measures Peoples uses may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures of other financial institutions.

Summary Data Peoples Financial Services Corp. Five Quarter Trend (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)





Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31





2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

Key performance data:































Share and per share amounts:































Net income

$ 0.49

$ 0.51

$ 0.95

$ 1.31

$ 1.05

Core net income (1)

$ 0.55

$ 0.61

$ 1.05

$ 1.31

$ 1.04

Core net income PPNR per share (1)

$ 0.79

$ 0.95

$ 1.23

$ 1.25

$ 1.40

Cash dividends declared

$ 0.41

$ 0.41

$ 0.41

$ 0.41

$ 0.41

Book value

$ 48.18

$ 48.35

$ 46.07

$ 46.53

$ 45.96

Tangible book value (1)

$ 39.20

$ 39.35

$ 37.07

$ 37.64

$ 37.09

Market value:































High

$ 48.84

$ 49.99

$ 48.19

$ 44.60

$ 53.48

Low

$ 38.09

$ 38.58

$ 40.04

$ 30.60

$ 42.52

Closing

$ 43.11

$ 48.70

$ 40.10

$ 43.79

$ 43.35

Market capitalization

$ 304,238

$ 342,889

$ 282,338

$ 312,241

$ 309,985

Common shares outstanding



7,057,258



7,040,852



7,040,852



7,130,409



7,150,757

Selected ratios:































Return on average stockholders' equity



4.09 %

4.40 %

8.05 %

11.42 %

9.43 % Core return on average stockholders' equity (1)



4.59 %

5.26 %

8.91 %

11.54 %

9.35 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity



5.02 %

5.46 %

9.95 %

14.12 %

11.71 % Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity (1)



5.64 %

6.53 %

11.01 %

14.28 %

11.61 % Return on average assets



0.38 %

0.38 %

0.72 %

1.04 %

0.86 % Core return on average assets (1)



0.43 %

0.46 %

0.79 %

1.05 %

0.85 % Stockholders' equity to total assets



9.27 %

9.10 %

8.48 %

9.01 %

8.93 % Efficiency ratio (1)(2)



75.77 %

69.94 %

63.50 %

63.51 %

60.61 % Nonperforming assets to loans, net, and foreclosed assets



0.27 %

0.17 %

0.13 %

0.07 %

0.07 % Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.21 %

0.13 %

0.10 %

0.06 %

0.05 % Net charge-offs to average loans, net



0.00 %

0.39 %

0.01 %

0.00 %

0.00 % Allowance for credit losses to loans, net



0.79 %

0.77 %

0.80 %

0.82 %

0.90 % Interest-bearing assets yield (FTE) (3)



4.56 %

4.49 %

4.40 %

4.31 %

4.16 % Cost of funds



2.96 %

2.86 %

2.61 %

2.29 %

1.85 % Net interest spread (FTE) (3)



1.60 %

1.63 %

1.79 %

2.02 %

2.31 % Net interest margin (FTE) (3)



2.29 %

2.30 %

2.44 %

2.61 %

2.81 %





(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures on pages 16-17. (2) Total noninterest expense less amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related expenses, divided by tax-equivalent net interest income

and noninterest income less net gains (losses) on investment securities available for sale. (3) Tax-equivalent adjustments were calculated using the federal statutory tax rate prevailing during the indicated periods of 21%.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)





Mar 31

Mar 31

Three months ended

2024

2023

Interest income:













Interest and fees on loans:













Taxable

$ 34,041

$ 30,049

Tax-exempt



1,418



1,389

Interest and dividends on investment securities:













Taxable



1,918



2,124

Tax-exempt



371



457

Dividends



2



2

Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks



120



14

Interest on federal funds sold



1,127



243

Total interest income



38,997



34,278

Interest expense:













Interest on deposits



18,704



9,678

Interest on short-term borrowings



262



1,086

Interest on long-term debt



270



27

Interest on subordinated debt



443



443

Total interest expense



19,679



11,234

Net interest income



19,318



23,044

Provision for credit losses



708



1,264

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



18,610



21,780

Noninterest income:













Service charges, fees, commissions and other



2,036



1,965

Merchant services income



115



118

Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities



551



557

Wealth management income



361



398

Mortgage banking income



92



103

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance



279



258

Interest rate swap revenue



(24)



223

Net losses on equity investment securities



(8)



(29)

Net gains on sale of investment securities available for sale









81

Total noninterest income



3,402



3,674

Noninterest expense:













Salaries and employee benefits expense



8,839



9,080

Net occupancy and equipment expense



4,725



4,103

Acquisition related expenses



486







Amortization of intangible assets









29

Other expenses



4,018



3,274

Total noninterest expense



18,068



16,486

Income before income taxes



3,944



8,968

Provision for income tax expense



478



1,389

Net income

$ 3,466

$ 7,579

Other comprehensive income (loss):













Unrealized (losses) gains on investment securities available for sale

$ (2,441)

$ 10,836

Reclassification adjustment for gains on available for sale securities included in net income









(81)

Change in derivative fair value



1,079



(1,970)

Income tax (benefit) expense related to other comprehensive (loss) income



(298)



1,891

Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of income tax (benefit) expense



(1,064)



6,894

Comprehensive income

$ 2,402

$ 14,473

Share and per share amounts:













Net income - basic

$ 0.49

$ 1.06

Net income - diluted



0.49



1.05

Cash dividends declared



0.41



0.41

Average common shares outstanding - basic



7,052,912



7,157,553

Average common shares outstanding - diluted



7,102,112



7,198,970



Peoples Financial Services Corp. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)





Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Three months ended

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

Interest income:































Interest and fees on loans:































Taxable

$ 34,041

$ 33,730

$ 33,095

$ 32,139

$ 30,049

Tax-exempt



1,418



1,423



1,411



1,405



1,389

Interest and dividends on investment securities:































Taxable



1,918



1,939



1,920



1,929



2,124

Tax-exempt



371



372



375



378



457

Dividends



2















2



2

Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks



120



145



91



85



14

Interest on federal funds sold



1,127



2,463



1,873



798



243

Total interest income



38,997



40,072



38,765



36,736



34,278

Interest expense:































Interest on deposits



18,704



18,756



16,481



13,714



9,678

Interest on short-term borrowings



262



330



291



213



1,086

Interest on long-term debt



270



273



273



269



27

Interest on subordinated debt



443



444



443



444



443

Total interest expense



19,679



19,803



17,488



14,640



11,234

Net interest income



19,318



20,269



21,277



22,096



23,044

Provision for (credit to) credit losses



708



1,669



(166)



(2,201)



1,264

Net interest income after provision for (credit to) credit losses



18,610



18,600



21,443



24,297



21,780

Noninterest income:































Service charges, fees, commissions and other



2,036



1,881



1,900



1,982



1,965

Merchant services income



115



151



170



254



118

Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities



551



528



606



528



557

Wealth management income



361



399



393



386



398

Mortgage banking income



92



95



87



105



103

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance



279



277



270



262



258

Interest rate swap revenue



(24)



(122)



266



23



223

Net (losses) gains on investment equity securities



(8)



6









12



(29)

Net gains on sale of investment securities available for sale



























81

Total noninterest income



3,402



3,215



3,692



3,552



3,674

Noninterest expense:































Salaries and employee benefits expense



8,839



8,939



8,784



8,482



9,080

Net occupancy and equipment expense



4,725



4,468



4,298



4,277



4,103

Acquisition related expenses



486



826



869



121







Amortization of intangible assets









19



29



28



29

Net gains on sale of other real estate















(18)













Other expenses



4,018



3,346



3,092



3,706



3,274

Total noninterest expense



18,068



17,598



17,054



16,614



16,486

Income before income taxes



3,944



4,217



8,081



11,235



8,968

Income tax expense



478



587



1,335



1,810



1,389

Net income

$ 3,466

$ 3,630

$ 6,746

$ 9,425

$ 7,579

Other comprehensive (loss) income:































Unrealized (loss) gain on investment securities available for sale

$ (2,441)

$ 19,494

$ (10,378)

$ (5,148)

$ 10,836

Reclassification adjustment for gains on available for sale securities included in net income



























(81)

Change in benefit plan liabilities









1,129



















Change in derivative fair value



1,079



(1,650)



747



2,049



(1,970)

Income tax (benefit) expense related to other comprehensive (loss) income



(298)



3,894



(2,074)



(668)



1,891

Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of income tax (benefit) expense



(1,064)



15,079



(7,557)



(2,431)



6,894

Comprehensive income (loss)

$ 2,402

$ 18,709

$ (811)

$ 6,994

$ 14,473

Share and per share amounts:































Net income - basic

$ 0.49

$ 0.52

$ 0.95

$ 1.32

$ 1.06

Net income - diluted



0.49



0.51



0.95



1.31



1.05

Cash dividends declared



0.41



0.41



0.41



0.41



0.41

Average common shares outstanding - basic



7,052,912



7,040,852



7,088,745



7,145,975



7,157,553

Average common shares outstanding - diluted



7,102,112



7,091,015



7,120,685



7,177,915



7,198,970



Peoples Financial Services Corp. Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) (In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)





Three Months Ended





March 31, 2024



March 31, 2023





Average

Interest Income/

Yield/



Average

Interest Income/

Yield/





Balance

Expense

Rate



Balance

Expense

Rate

Assets:



































Earning assets:



































Loans:



































Taxable

$ 2,632,554

$ 34,041

5.20 %

$ 2,546,068

$ 30,049

4.79 % Tax-exempt



225,293



1,795

3.20





223,917



1,757

3.18

Total loans



2,857,847



35,836

5.04





2,769,985



31,806

4.66

Investments:



































Taxable



446,996



1,920

1.73





499,327



2,126

1.73

Tax-exempt



86,864



470

2.18





100,368



576

2.33

Total investments



533,860



2,390

1.80





599,695



2,702

1.83

Interest-bearing deposits



9,025



120

5.35





1,218



14

4.66

Federal funds sold



80,955



1,127

5.60





19,353



243

5.09

Total earning assets



3,481,687



39,473

4.56 %



3,390,251



34,765

4.16 % Less: allowance for credit losses



22,290















24,557











Other assets



217,353















209,151











Total assets

$ 3,676,750

$ 39,473







$ 3,574,845

$ 34,765





Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:



































Interest-bearing liabilities:



































Money market accounts

$ 754,889

$ 7,135

3.80 %

$ 721,864

$ 4,588

2.58 % Interest-bearing demand and NOW accounts



784,458



4,837

2.48





731,398



2,806

1.56

Savings accounts



422,815



275

0.26





512,655



216

0.17

Time deposits less than $100



409,192



4,337

4.26





192,519



1,181

2.49

Time deposits $100 or more



222,459



2,120

3.83





179,515



887

2.00

Total interest-bearing deposits



2,593,813



18,704

2.90





2,337,951



9,678

1.68

Short-term borrowings



19,687



262

5.35





91,530



1,086

4.81

Long-term debt



25,000



270

4.34





2,482



27

4.41

Subordinated debt



33,000



443

5.40





33,000



443

5.44

Total borrowings



77,687



975

5.05





127,012



1,556

4.97

Total interest-bearing liabilities



2,671,500



19,679

2.96





2,464,963



11,234

1.85

Noninterest-bearing deposits



616,610















744,931











Other liabilities



47,688















38,917











Stockholders' equity



340,952















326,034











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,676,750













$ 3,574,845











Net interest income/spread







$ 19,794

1.60 %







$ 23,531

2.31 % Net interest margin













2.29 %













2.81 % Tax-equivalent adjustments:



































Loans







$ 377













$ 368





Investments









99















119





Total adjustments







$ 476













$ 487









The average balances of assets and liabilities, corresponding interest income and expense and resulting average yields or rates paid are summarized as follows.

Averages for earning assets include nonaccrual loans. Investment averages include available for sale securities at amortized cost. Income on investment securities

and loans is adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis using the prevailing federal statutory tax rate of 21%.



Peoples Financial Services Corp. Details of Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) (In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)





Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Three months ended

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

Net interest income:































Interest income:































Loans, net:































Taxable

$ 34,041

$ 33,730

$ 33,095

$ 32,139

$ 30,049

Tax-exempt



1,795



1,801



1,786



1,780



1,757

Total loans, net



35,836



35,531



34,881



33,919



31,806

Investments:































Taxable



1,920



1,939



1,920



1,931



2,126

Tax-exempt



470



471



475



481



576

Total investments



2,390



2,410



2,395



2,412



2,702

Interest on interest-bearing balances in other banks



120



145



91



85



14

Federal funds sold



1,127



2,463



1,873



798



243

Total interest income



39,473



40,549



39,240



37,214



34,765

Interest expense:































Deposits



18,704



18,756



16,481



13,714



9,678

Short-term borrowings



262



330



291



213



1,086

Long-term debt



270



273



273



269



27

Subordinated debt



443



444



443



444



443

Total interest expense



19,679



19,803



17,488



14,640



11,234

Net interest income

$ 19,794

$ 20,746

$ 21,752

$ 22,574

$ 23,531

Loans, net:































Taxable



5.20 %

5.08 %

5.00 %

4.93 %

4.79 % Tax-exempt



3.20 %

3.14 %

3.13 %

3.17 %

3.18 % Total loans, net



5.04 %

4.93 %

4.85 %

4.79 %

4.66 % Investments:































Taxable



1.73 %

1.71 %

1.68 %

1.65 %

1.73 % Tax-exempt



2.18 %

2.14 %

2.15 %

2.18 %

2.33 % Total investments



1.80 %

1.78 %

1.75 %

1.73 %

1.83 % Interest-bearing balances with banks



5.35 %

5.51 %

5.24 %

5.04 %

4.66 % Federal funds sold



5.60 %

5.52 %

5.52 %

5.24 %

5.09 % Total interest-earning assets



4.56 %

4.49 %

4.40 %

4.31 %

4.16 % Interest expense:































Deposits



2.90 %

2.80 %

2.53 %

2.21 %

1.68 % Short-term borrowings



5.35 %

5.43 %

5.31 %

5.07 %

4.81 % Long-term debt



4.34 %

4.33 %

4.33 %

4.32 %

4.41 % Subordinated debt



5.40 %

5.34 %

5.33 %

5.40 %

5.44 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



2.96 %

2.86 %

2.61 %

2.29 %

1.85 % Net interest spread



1.60 %

1.63 %

1.79 %

2.02 %

2.31 % Net interest margin



2.29 %

2.30 %

2.44 %

2.61 %

2.81 %

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

At period end

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

Assets:































Cash and due from banks

$ 32,009

$ 33,524

$ 39,285

$ 37,774

$ 31,354

Interest-bearing balances in other banks



8,259



9,141



9,550



5,814



7,129

Federal funds sold



69,700



144,700



205,700



93,100



102,100

Investment securities:































Available for sale



394,413



398,927



382,227



395,826



418,125

Equity investments carried at fair value



91



98



92



92



81

Held to maturity



83,306



84,851



86,246



88,211



89,705

Total investments



477,810



483,876



468,565



484,129



507,911

Loans held for sale



300



250



















Loans



2,858,412



2,849,897



2,870,969



2,843,238



2,818,043

Less: allowance for credit losses



22,597



21,895



23,010



23,218



25,444

Net loans



2,835,815



2,828,002



2,847,959



2,820,020



2,792,599

Goodwill



63,370



63,370



63,370



63,370



63,370

Premises and equipment, net



59,097



61,276



61,936



57,712



56,561

Bank owned life insurance



49,673



49,397



49,123



48,857



48,598

Deferred tax assets



14,241



13,770



17,956



16,258



16,015

Accrued interest receivable



13,565



12,734



12,769



11,406



11,678

Other intangible assets, net















19



48



77

Other assets



45,299



42,249



49,567



43,287



41,079

Total assets

$ 3,669,138

$ 3,742,289

$ 3,825,799

$ 3,681,775

$ 3,678,471

Liabilities:































Deposits:































Noninterest-bearing

$ 623,408

$ 644,683

$ 691,071

$ 713,375

$ 746,089

Interest-bearing



2,580,530



2,634,354



2,674,012



2,516,106



2,489,878

Total deposits



3,203,938



3,279,037



3,365,083



3,229,481



3,235,967

Short-term borrowings



20,260



17,590



27,020



19,530



17,280

Long-term debt



25,000



25,000



25,000



25,000



25,000

Subordinated debt



33,000



33,000



33,000



33,000



33,000

Accrued interest payable



5,327



5,765



4,777



4,701



2,304

Other liabilities



41,621



41,475



46,529



38,276



36,286

Total liabilities



3,329,146



3,401,867



3,501,409



3,349,988



3,349,837

Stockholders' equity:































Common stock



14,122



14,093



14,093



14,272



14,323

Capital surplus



122,162



122,130



121,870



125,371



126,231

Retained earnings



249,123



248,550



247,857



244,017



237,522

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(45,415)



(44,351)



(59,430)



(51,873)



(49,442)

Total stockholders' equity



339,992



340,422



324,390



331,787



328,634

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,669,138

$ 3,742,289

$ 3,825,799

$ 3,681,775

$ 3,678,471



Peoples Financial Services Corp. Loan and Asset Quality Data (Unaudited) (In thousands)

At period end

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023 Commercial





























Taxable

$ 400,439

$ 317,245

$ 351,545

$ 384,091

$ 375,033 Non-taxable



224,083



226,470



229,635



225,796



224,343 Total



624,522



543,715



581,180



609,887



599,376 Real estate





























Commercial real estate



1,794,086



1,863,118



1,846,350



1,794,355



1,782,911 Residential



361,490



360,803



357,647



348,911



342,459 Total



2,155,576



2,223,921



2,203,997



2,143,266



2,125,370 Consumer





























Indirect Auto



71,675



75,389



78,953



83,348



86,587 Consumer Other



6,639



6,872



6,839



6,737



6,710 Total



78,314



82,261



85,792



90,085



93,297 Total

$ 2,858,412

$ 2,849,897

$ 2,870,969

$ 2,843,238

$ 2,818,043









































































Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

At quarter end

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

Nonperforming assets:































Nonaccrual/restructured loans

$ 7,056

$ 3,961

$ 3,060

$ 1,900

$ 1,798

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



656



986



700



181



59

Foreclosed assets































Total nonperforming assets

$ 7,712

$ 4,947

$ 3,760

$ 2,081

$ 1,857











































































Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31 Three months ended



2024

2023

2023

2023

2023 Allowance for credit losses:































Beginning balance

$ 21,895

$ 23,010

$ 23,218

$ 25,444

$ 27,472

ASU 2016-13 Transition Adjustment



























(3,283)

Adjusted beginning balance



21,895



23,010



23,218



25,444



24,189

Charge-offs



108



2,808



65



77



75

Recoveries



102



24



23



52



66

Provision for (credit to) credit losses



708



1,669



(166)



(2,201)



1,264

Ending balance

$ 22,597

$ 21,895

$ 23,010

$ 23,218

$ 25,444



Peoples Financial Services Corp. Deposit and Liquidity Detail (Unaudited) (In thousands)

At period end

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023 Interest-bearing deposits:





























Money market accounts

$ 759,305

$ 782,243

$ 767,868

$ 670,669

$ 775,511 Interest-bearing demand and NOW accounts



754,673



796,426



825,066



760,690



698,888 Savings accounts



415,459



429,011



447,684



470,340



500,709 Time deposits less than $250



517,009



505,409



512,646



504,672



400,327 Time deposits $250 or more



134,084



121,265



120,748



109,735



114,443 Total interest-bearing deposits



2,580,530



2,634,354



2,674,012



2,516,106



2,489,878 Noninterest-bearing deposits



623,408



644,683



691,071



713,375



746,089 Total deposits

$ 3,203,938

$ 3,279,037

$ 3,365,083

$ 3,229,481

$ 3,235,967



















































March 31, 2024 At period end



Amount

Percent of Total



Number of accounts

Average Balance Deposit Detail:



















Retail

$ 1,370,187

42.8 %

70,081 $ 20 Commercial



1,072,263

33.5



13,327

80 Municipal



500,493

15.6



1,892

265 Brokered



260,995

8.1



24

10,875 Total Deposits

$ 3,203,938

100.0



85,324 $ 38





















Uninsured



798,573

24.9 %







Insured



2,405,365

75.1





































December 31, 2023 At period end



Amount

Percent of Total



Number of accounts

Average Balance Deposit Detail:



















Retail

$ 1,358,371

41.4 %

70,334 $ 19 Commercial



1,096,547

33.4



13,433

82 Municipal



563,124

17.2



1,856

303 Brokered



260,995

8.0



24

10,875 Total Deposits

$ 3,279,037

100.00



85,647 $ 38





















Uninsured



883,530

26.9 %







Insured



2,395,507

73.1

































































Total Available At March 31, 2024



Total Available



Outstanding



for Future Liquidity FHLB advances

$ 1,246,143

$ 304,954

$ 941,189 Federal Reserve - Discount Window



452,613









452,613 Correspondent bank lines of credit



18,000









18,000 Other sources of liquidity:

















Brokered deposits



366,914



260,995



105,919 Unencumbered securities



177,553









177,553 Total sources of liquidity

$ 2,261,223

$ 565,949

$ 1,695,274

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Average quarterly balances

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

Assets:































Loans, net:































Taxable

$ 2,632,554

$ 2,632,865

$ 2,627,700

$ 2,615,881

$ 2,546,068

Tax-exempt



225,293



227,800



226,628



224,960



223,917

Total loans, net



2,857,847



2,860,665



2,854,328



2,840,841



2,769,985

Investments:































Taxable



446,996



450,533



454,727



469,712



499,327

Tax-exempt



86,864



87,297



87,731



88,371



100,368

Total investments



533,860



537,830



542,458



558,083



599,695

Interest-bearing balances with banks



9,025



10,432



6,893



6,839



1,218

Federal funds sold



80,955



176,983



134,583



61,093



19,353

Total interest-earning assets



3,481,687



3,585,910



3,538,262



3,466,856



3,390,251

Other assets



195,063



188,478



191,781



184,020



184,594

Total assets

$ 3,676,750

$ 3,774,388

$ 3,730,043

$ 3,650,876

$ 3,574,845

Liabilities and stockholders' equity:































Deposits:































Interest-bearing

$ 2,593,813

$ 2,661,156

$ 2,581,691

$ 2,493,680

$ 2,337,951

Noninterest-bearing



616,610



651,182



688,301



711,729



744,931

Total deposits



3,210,423



3,312,338



3,269,992



3,205,409



3,082,882

Short-term borrowings



19,687



24,103



21,759



16,854



91,530

Long-term debt



25,000



25,000



25,000



25,000



2,482

Subordinated debt



33,000



33,000



33,000



33,000



33,000

Other liabilities



47,688



52,760



47,788



39,494



38,917

Total liabilities



3,335,798



3,447,201



3,397,539



3,319,757



3,248,811

Stockholders' equity



340,952



327,187



332,504



331,119



326,034

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,676,750

$ 3,774,388

$ 3,730,043

$ 3,650,876

$ 3,574,845



Peoples Financial Services Corp. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)





Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Three months ended

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

Core net income per share:































Net income GAAP

$ 3,466

$ 3,630

$ 6,746

$ 9,425

$ 7,579

Adjustments:































Less: Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities



























81

Add: Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment



























17

Add: Acquisition related expenses



486



826



869



121







Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment



59



115



144



19







Core net income

$ 3,893

$ 4,341

$ 7,471

$ 9,527

$ 7,515

Average common shares outstanding - diluted



7,102,112



7,091,015



7,120,685



7,177,915



7,198,970

Core net income per share

$ 0.55

$ 0.61

$ 1.05

$ 1.33

$ 1.04



































Tangible book value:































Total stockholders' equity

$ 339,992

$ 340,422

$ 324,390

$ 331,787

$ 328,634

Less: Goodwill



63,370



63,370



63,370



63,370



63,370

Less: Other intangible assets, net















19



48



77

Total tangible stockholders' equity

$ 276,622

$ 277,052

$ 261,001

$ 268,369

$ 265,187

Common shares outstanding



7,057,258



7,040,852



7,040,852



7,130,409



7,150,757

Tangible book value per share

$ 39.20

$ 39.35

$ 37.07

$ 37.64

$ 37.09



































Core return on average stockholders' equity:































Net income GAAP

$ 3,466

$ 3,630

$ 6,746

$ 9,425

$ 7,579

Adjustments:































Less: Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities















—









81

Add: Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment















—









17

Add: Acquisition related expenses



486



826



869



121







Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment



59



115



144



19







Core net income

$ 3,893

$ 4,341

$ 7,471

$ 9,527

$ 7,515

Average stockholders' equity

$ 340,952

$ 327,187

$ 332,504

$ 331,119

$ 326,034

Core return on average stockholders' equity



4.59 %

5.26 %

8.91 %

11.54 %

9.35 %

































Return on average tangible equity:































Net income GAAP

$ 3,466

$ 3,630

$ 6,746

$ 9,425

$ 7,579

Average stockholders' equity

$ 340,952

$ 327,187

$ 332,504

$ 331,119

$ 326,034

Less: average intangibles



63,370



63,380



63,404



63,433



63,461

Average tangible stockholders' equity

$ 277,582

$ 263,807

$ 269,100

$ 267,686

$ 262,573

Return on average tangible stockholders' equity



5.02 %

5.46 %

9.95 %

14.12 %

11.71 %

































Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity:































Net income GAAP

$ 3,466

$ 3,630

$ 6,746

$ 9,425

$ 7,579

Adjustments:































Less: Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities



























81

Add: Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment



























17

Add: Acquisition related expenses



486



826



869



121







Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment



59



115



144



19







Core net income

$ 3,893

$ 4,341

$ 7,471

$ 9,527

$ 7,515

Average stockholders' equity

$ 340,952

$ 327,187

$ 332,504

$ 331,119

$ 326,034

Less: average intangibles



63,370



63,380



63,404



63,433



63,461

Average tangible stockholders' equity

$ 277,582

$ 263,807

$ 269,100

$ 267,686

$ 262,573

Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity



5.64 %

6.53 %

11.01 %

14.28 %

11.61 %

































Core return on average assets:































Net income GAAP

$ 3,466

$ 3,630

$ 6,746

$ 9,425

$ 7,579

Adjustments:































Less: Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities



























81

Add: Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment



























17

Add: Acquisition related expenses



486



826



869



121







Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment



59



115



144



19







Core net income

$ 3,893

$ 4,341

$ 7,471

$ 9,527

$ 7,515

Average assets

$ 3,676,750

$ 3,774,388

$ 3,730,043

$ 3,650,876

$ 3,574,845

Core return on average assets



0.43 %

0.46 %

0.79 %

1.05 %

0.85 %

































Core pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) per share:































Income before taxes (GAAP)

$ 3,944

$ 4,217

$ 8,081

$ 11,235

$ 8,968

Add: Acquisition related expenses



486



826



869



121







Add: Provision for (credit to) provision for credit losses



708



1,669



(166)



(2,201)



1,264

Add: Provision for (credit to) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments



487



(2)



(12)



(171)



(185)

Core PPNR (non-GAAP)

$ 5,625

$ 6,710

$ 8,772

$ 8,984

$ 10,047

Average common shares outstanding-diluted



7,102,112



7,091,015



7,120,685



7,177,915



7,198,970

Core PPNR per share (non-GAAP)

$ 0.79

$ 0.95

$ 1.23

$ 1.25

$ 1.40



Peoples Financial Services Corp. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)

The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures of FTE net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023:

Three months ended March 31

2024

2023

Interest income (GAAP)

$ 38,997

$ 34,278

Adjustment to FTE



476



487

Interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)



39,473



34,765

Interest expense



19,679



11,234

Net interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)

$ 19,794

$ 23,531



















The efficiency ratio is noninterest expenses, less amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related costs, as a percentage of FTE net interest

income plus noninterest income. The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures of the efficiency ratio to GAAP for the three months

ended March 31, 2024 and 2023:

Three months ended March 31

2024

2023

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):













Noninterest expense (GAAP)

$ 18,068

$ 16,486

Less: Amortization of intangible assets expense









29

Less: Acquisition related expenses



486







Noninterest expense (non-GAAP)



17,582



16,457

















Net interest income (GAAP)



19,318



23,044

Plus: Taxable equivalent adjustment



476



487

Noninterest income (GAAP)



3,402



3,674

Less: Net gains (losses) on equity securities



(8)



(29)

Less: Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities









81

Net interest income (FTE) plus noninterest income (non-GAAP)

$ 23,204

$ 27,153

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)



75.77 %

60.61 %

















SOURCE Peoples Financial Services Corp.