PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. Reports Unaudited First Quarter 2024 Earnings

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Apr 25, 2024, 16:05 ET

SCRANTON, Pa., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Financial Services Corp. ("Peoples") (NASDAQ: PFIS), the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, today reported unaudited financial results at and for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Peoples reported net income of $3.5 million, or $0.49 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2024, a 54.3% decrease when compared to $7.6 million, or $1.05 per diluted share for the comparable period of 2023. Quarterly net income included lower net interest income of $3.7 million due primarily to higher deposit costs, higher operating expenses of $1.6 million, which includes $0.5 million of acquisition related expenses, and lower noninterest income of $0.3 million, partially offset by a lower provision for credit losses of $0.6 million

Core net income1, a non-GAAP measure, excludes gains or losses on the sale of investment portfolio securities and acquisition related expenses from the previously announced proposed combination further discussed below of $0.5 million incurred during the three months ended March 31, 2024. Core net income1 totaled $3.9 million or $0.55 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to $7.5 million, or $1.04 per share for the comparable period of 2023. 

Core pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)1, a non-GAAP measure, excludes the aforementioned pre-tax "non-core" items along with the income tax expense (benefit) and the provisions for credit losses and losses on unfunded commitments, for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $5.6 million or $0.79 per diluted share.  The PPNR for the corresponding prior year period was $10.0 million or $1.40 per diluted share.

STRATEGIC COMBINATION WITH FNCB BANCORP, INC.

On September 27, 2023, Peoples announced it had entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger (the "merger agreement") to strategically combine with FNCB Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of FNCB Bank ("FNCB").  The proposed strategic combination is expected to close in the second half of 2024, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.  Shareholders of both companies approved the strategic combination at their respective special shareholders' meetings held on March 22, 2024.  Highlights of the proposed transaction are expected to include:

  • Strategic combination that creates a bank holding company with nearly $5.5 billion in assets.
  • #2 ranked deposit market share in the Scranton-Wilkes Barre metro statistical area and #5 ranked Pennsylvania-headquartered community bank under $20 billion in total assets.
  • Estimated 59% earnings per share ("EPS") accretion to Peoples in 2025, inclusive of all merger synergies, and a 51% dividend increase to Peoples shareholders.

NOTABLES IN THE QUARTER

  • Core net income1 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $3.9 million or $0.55 per diluted share.
  • For the three months ended March 31, 2024, net loan growth was $8.5 million or 1.20% annualized and consisted primarily of growth in commercial loans.
  • Asset quality remained strong as nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets at March 31, 2024 was 0.21%, compared to 0.13% at December 31, 2023.
  • Total deposits decreased $75.1 million to $3.2 billion during 2024 due in part to seasonal outflows of municipal deposits.
  • At March 31, 2024, the Company had $110.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, a decrease of $77.4 million from December 31, 2023. Additional contingent sources of available liquidity total $1.7 billion and include lines of credit at the Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh (FHLB), brokered deposit capacity and unencumbered securities that may be pledged as collateral. The Company's cash and cash equivalents balance and available liquidity represent 49.2% of total assets and 56.3% of total deposits.
  • At March 31, 2024, estimated total insured deposits were approximately $2.4 billion, or 75.1% of total deposits; as compared to approximately $2.4 billion, or 73.1% of total deposits at December 31, 2023. Included in the uninsured total at March 31, 2024 is $345.8 million of municipal deposits collateralized by letters of credit issued by the FHLB and pledged investment securities, and $1.2 million of affiliate company deposits. Total insured and collateralized deposits represent 88.3% of total deposits at March 31, 2024.

  INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW

  • Calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis, a non-GAAP measure1, our net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was 2.29%, a decrease of 1 basis point when compared to the 2.30% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, and 52 basis points when compared to 2.81% for the same three month period in 2023. The decrease in net interest margin from the prior three month period and year ago period was due to higher funding costs offsetting the increased yield and balance of earning assets.
  • The tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets increased 7 basis points to 4.56% during the three months ended March 31, 2024 from 4.49% during the three months ended December 31, 2023, and increased 40 basis points when compared to 4.16% for the three months ended March 31, 2023.
  • Our cost of funds, which represents our average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities, increased 10 basis points to 2.96% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 when compared to 2.86% during the three months ended December 31, 2023 and increased 111 basis points compared to 1.85% in the prior year period. We continued to increase interest rates paid on deposits during the quarter to attract new deposits, retain current balances and maintain liquidity.
  • Our cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 10 basis points during the current three month period to 2.90% from 2.80% in the prior three month period ended December 31, 2023, and increased 122 basis points compared to 1.68% for the three months ended March 31, 2023.
  • Our cost of total deposits for the three months ended March 31, 2024 increased 9 basis points to 2.34% from 2.25% during the three months ended December 31, 2023, and increased 107 basis points compared to 1.27% for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2024 Results – Comparison to Prior-Year Quarter

Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure2, for the three months ended March 31, decreased $3.7 million or 15.9% to $19.8 million in 2024 from $23.5 million in 2023. The decrease in tax-equivalent net interest income was due to a $4.7 million increase in tax-equivalent interest income that was offset by an $8.4 million increase in interest expense.

The higher interest income was the result of an increase in yield and average balance of earning assets.  Average earning assets were $91.4 million higher in the three month period ended March 31, 2024 when compared to the year ago period.  The tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio was 5.04% and 4.66% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.  This increase was due to the higher rates on adjustable and floating rate loans, and new loan originations.  Loans, net, averaged $2.9 billion for three months ended March 31, 2024 and $2.8 billion for the comparable period in 2023. For the three months ended March 31, the tax-equivalent yield on total investments decreased to 1.80% in 2024 from 1.83% in 2023. Average investments totaled $533.9 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024 and $599.7 million in the three months ended March 31, 2023.

The increased interest expense in the three months ended March 31, 2024 was due primarily to higher rates on consumer, business and municipal deposits driven by the higher interest rate environment.  The Company's total cost of deposits increased during the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to the year ago period by 107 basis points to 2.34%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 122 basis points to 2.90% from 1.68% in the previous year three month period. Short-term borrowings averaged $19.7 million in the current period at an average cost of 5.35% compared to $91.5 million in short-term borrowings at an average cost of 4.81% in the prior period.

Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $206.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to the corresponding period last year due primarily to an increase in brokered certificate of deposits.  Average noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $128.3 million or 17.2% from the prior period, due in part to a shift to interest-bearing accounts, and represented 19.2% of total average deposits in the current period as compared to 24.2% in the year ago period.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, $0.7 million was recorded to the provision for credit losses compared to $1.3 million in the year ago period.  The current period provision was due to a lower calculated allowance for credit losses.  The lower calculated allowance was the result of a decline in model loss rates due to a reduction of balances in the existing portfolio and performance of the loan portfolio comparing favorably to peer performance along with lower qualitative adjustments related to a decline in the growth rate of loan balances.  The prior period provision was due to higher loan growth and the impact of the economic forecast on portfolio loss rates.

Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $3.4 million, a $0.3 million decrease from the prior year's quarter, primarily due to lower swap income on reduced origination volume.

Noninterest expense increased $1.6 million or 9.6% to $18.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, from $16.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Acquisition related expenses, including legal and consulting and advisory fees, totaled $0.5 million. Salaries and employee benefits decreased $0.2 million or 2.7% due primarily to lower salaries, payroll taxes and benefits, partially offset by lower deferred loan origination costs.   Occupancy and equipment expenses increased $0.6 million in the current period due to higher information technology (IT) expense and higher facilities costs from inflationary price pressure. Other expenses increased $0.7 million due primarily to a higher provision for unfunded loan commitments resulting from an update to underlying assumptions in the reserve calculation and FDIC assessments, partially offset by lower loan account processing fees due to lower origination volume.

The provision for income tax expense was $0.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and $1.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, a decrease of $0.9 million due to lower taxable income.

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

At March 31, 2024, total assets, loans and deposits were $3.7 billion, $2.9 billion and $3.2 billion, respectively. During the three month period, federal funds sold were utilized to fund loan growth and seasonal deposit outflows.  

Loan growth for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $8.5 million or 1.2%, which is consistent with the Company's current balance sheet strategy to slow loan growth.  Commercial loans made up the majority of the growth with residential real estate loans also increasing.

Total investments were $477.8 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $483.9 million at December 31, 2023.  At March 31, 2024, the available for sale securities totaled $394.4 million and the held to maturity securities totaled $83.3 million. The unrealized loss on the available for sale securities increased $2.4 million from $51.5 million at December 31, 2023 to $54.0 million at March 31, 2024.  The unrealized losses on the held to maturity portfolio totaled $13.3 million and $13.2 million at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. 

Total deposits decreased $75.1 million during the three months ending March 31, 2024.  Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $21.3 million and interest-bearing deposits decreased $53.8 million during the three months ended March 31, 2024.  The decrease in deposits was due to a $62.6 million decrease in municipal deposits and $24.3 million decrease in commercial deposits, partially offset by an $11.8 million increase in retail deposits.  The Company had $261.0 million of longer-term callable brokered CDs at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023.  The Company at any time has the option to call the majority of the CDs.  During the three months ended March 31, 2024, deposits declined due in part to seasonal outflows of municipal deposits and commercial depositors drawing down their noninterest-bearing balances.

The deposit base consisted of 42.8% retail accounts, 33.5% commercial accounts, 15.6% municipal relationships and 8.1% brokered deposits at March 31, 2024. At March 31, 2024, total estimated uninsured deposits, were $798.6 million, or approximately 24.9% of total deposits as compared to $883.5 million, or 26.9% of total deposits at December 31, 2023.  Included in the uninsured total at March 31, 2024 is $345.8 million of municipal deposits collateralized by letters of credit issued by the FHLB and pledged investment securities, and $1.2 million of affiliate company deposits.  As an additional resource to our uninsured depositors, we offer all depositors access to IntraFi's CDARS and ICS programs which allows deposit customers to obtain full FDIC deposit insurance while maintaining their relationship with our Bank.

In addition to deposit gathering and our current long term borrowings, we have additional sources of liquidity available such as cash and cash equivalents, overnight borrowings from the FHLB, the Federal Reserve's Discount Window and Borrower-in-Custody program, correspondent bank lines of credit, brokered deposit capacity and unencumbered securities.  At March 31, 2024, the Company had $110.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, a decrease of $77.4 million from December 31, 2023.  At March 31, 2024, we had $1.7 billion in available additional liquidity representing 46.2% of total assets, 52.9% of total deposits and 212.3% of uninsured deposits.  For additional information on our deposit portfolio and additional sources of liquidity, see the tables on page 14.

The Company maintained its well capitalized position at March 31, 2024.  Stockholders' equity equaled $340.0 million or $48.18 per share at March 31, 2024, and $340.4 million or $48.35 per share at December 31, 2023. The decrease in stockholders' equity from December 31, 2023 is primarily attributable to an increase to accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCI") resulting from an increase in the unrealized loss on available for sale securities.  The net after tax unrealized loss on available for sale securities included in AOCI at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 was $42.2 million and $40.3 million, respectively. 

Tangible stockholders' equity, a non-GAAP measure3, decreased to $39.20 per share at March 31, 2024, from $39.35 per share at December 31, 2023.  Dividends declared for the three months ended March 31, 2024 amounted to $0.41 per share, representing a dividend payout ratio of 83.8% of net income.  

ASSET QUALITY REVIEW 

Asset quality metrics remained strong.  Nonperforming assets were $7.7 million or 0.27% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at March 31, 2024, compared to $4.9 million or 0.17% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at December 31, 2023.  As a percentage of total assets, nonperforming assets totaled 0.21% at March 31, 2024 compared to 0.13% at December 31, 2023.  The increase in nonaccrual loans was primarily due to downgrading one loan totaling $2.65 million to nonaccrual.  This loan is well secured and also carries a 70% government agency guaranty.  At March 31, 2024, the Company had no foreclosed properties.

During the three month period ended March 31, 2024, net charge-offs were a nominal $6 thousand and our provision for credit losses totaled $0.7 million. The allowance for credit losses equaled $22.6 million or 0.79% of loans, net, at March 31, 2024 compared to $21.9 million or 0.77% of loans, net, at December 31, 2023.  Loans charged-off, net of recoveries, for the three months ended March 31, 2024 were $6 thousand, compared to $9 thousand for the comparable period last year.

Summary Data

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Five Quarter Trend (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31


2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

Key performance data:















Share and per share amounts:















Net income

$

0.49

$

0.51

$

0.95

$

1.31

$

1.05

Core net income (1)

$

0.55

$

0.61

$

1.05

$

1.31

$

1.04

Core net income PPNR per share (1)

$

0.79

$

0.95

$

1.23

$

1.25

$

1.40

Cash dividends declared

$

0.41

$

0.41

$

0.41

$

0.41

$

0.41

Book value

$

48.18

$

48.35

$

46.07

$

46.53

$

45.96

Tangible book value (1)

$

39.20

$

39.35

$

37.07

$

37.64

$

37.09

Market value:















High

$

48.84

$

49.99

$

48.19

$

44.60

$

53.48

Low

$

38.09

$

38.58

$

40.04

$

30.60

$

42.52

Closing

$

43.11

$

48.70

$

40.10

$

43.79

$

43.35

Market capitalization

$

304,238

$

342,889

$

282,338

$

312,241

$

309,985

Common shares outstanding

7,057,258

7,040,852

7,040,852

7,130,409

7,150,757

Selected ratios:















Return on average stockholders' equity

4.09

%

4.40

%

8.05

%

11.42

%

9.43

%

Core return on average stockholders' equity (1)

4.59

%

5.26

%

8.91

%

11.54

%

9.35

%

Return on average tangible stockholders' equity

5.02

%

5.46

%

9.95

%

14.12

%

11.71

%

Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity (1)

5.64

%

6.53

%

11.01

%

14.28

%

11.61

%

Return on average assets

0.38

%

0.38

%

0.72

%

1.04

%

0.86

%

Core return on average assets (1)

0.43

%

0.46

%

0.79

%

1.05

%

0.85

%

Stockholders' equity to total assets

9.27

%

9.10

%

8.48

%

9.01

%

8.93

%

Efficiency ratio (1)(2)

75.77

%

69.94

%

63.50

%

63.51

%

60.61

%

Nonperforming assets to loans, net, and foreclosed assets

0.27

%

0.17

%

0.13

%

0.07

%

0.07

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.21

%

0.13

%

0.10

%

0.06

%

0.05

%

Net charge-offs to average loans, net

0.00

%

0.39

%

0.01

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

Allowance for credit losses to loans, net

0.79

%

0.77

%

0.80

%

0.82

%

0.90

%

Interest-bearing assets yield (FTE) (3)

4.56

%

4.49

%

4.40

%

4.31

%

4.16

%

Cost of funds

2.96

%

2.86

%

2.61

%

2.29

%

1.85

%

Net interest spread (FTE) (3)

1.60

%

1.63

%

1.79

%

2.02

%

2.31

%

Net interest margin (FTE) (3)

2.29

%

2.30

%

2.44

%

2.61

%

2.81

%


(1)

See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures on pages 16-17.

(2)

Total noninterest expense less amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related expenses, divided by tax-equivalent net interest income
and noninterest income less net gains (losses) on investment securities available for sale.

(3)

Tax-equivalent adjustments were calculated using the federal statutory tax rate prevailing during the indicated periods of 21%.

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)



Mar 31

Mar 31

Three months ended

2024

2023

Interest income:






Interest and fees on loans:






Taxable

$

34,041

$

30,049

Tax-exempt

1,418

1,389

Interest and dividends on investment securities:






Taxable

1,918

2,124

Tax-exempt

371

457

Dividends

2

2

Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks

120

14

Interest on federal funds sold

1,127

243

Total interest income

38,997

34,278

Interest expense:






Interest on deposits

18,704

9,678

Interest on short-term borrowings

262

1,086

Interest on long-term debt

270

27

Interest on subordinated debt

443

443

Total interest expense

19,679

11,234

Net interest income

19,318

23,044

Provision for credit losses

708

1,264

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

18,610

21,780

Noninterest income:






Service charges, fees, commissions and other

2,036

1,965

Merchant services income

115

118

Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities

551

557

Wealth management income

361

398

Mortgage banking income

92

103

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance

279

258

Interest rate swap revenue

(24)

223

Net losses on equity investment securities

(8)

(29)

Net gains on sale of investment securities available for sale




81

Total noninterest income

3,402

3,674

Noninterest expense:






Salaries and employee benefits expense

8,839

9,080

Net occupancy and equipment expense

4,725

4,103

Acquisition related expenses

486



Amortization of intangible assets




29

Other expenses

4,018

3,274

Total noninterest expense

18,068

16,486

Income before income taxes

3,944

8,968

Provision for income tax expense

478

1,389

Net income

$

3,466

$

7,579

Other comprehensive income (loss):






Unrealized (losses) gains on investment securities available for sale

$

(2,441)

$

10,836

Reclassification adjustment for gains on available for sale securities included in net income




(81)

Change in derivative fair value

1,079

(1,970)

Income tax (benefit) expense related to other comprehensive (loss) income

(298)

1,891

Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of income tax (benefit) expense



(1,064)

6,894

Comprehensive income

$

2,402

$

14,473

Share and per share amounts:






Net income - basic

$

0.49

$

1.06

Net income - diluted

0.49

1.05

Cash dividends declared

0.41

0.41

Average common shares outstanding - basic

7,052,912

7,157,553

Average common shares outstanding - diluted

7,102,112

7,198,970

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)



Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Three months ended

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

Interest income:















Interest and fees on loans:















Taxable

$

34,041

$

33,730

$

33,095

$

32,139

$

30,049

Tax-exempt

1,418

1,423

1,411

1,405

1,389

Interest and dividends on investment securities:















Taxable

1,918

1,939

1,920

1,929

2,124

Tax-exempt

371

372

375

378

457

Dividends

2







2

2

Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks

120

145

91

85

14

Interest on federal funds sold

1,127

2,463

1,873

798

243

Total interest income

38,997

40,072

38,765

36,736

34,278

Interest expense:















Interest on deposits

18,704

18,756

16,481

13,714

9,678

Interest on short-term borrowings

262

330

291

213

1,086

Interest on long-term debt

270

273

273

269

27

Interest on subordinated debt

443

444

443

444

443

Total interest expense

19,679

19,803

17,488

14,640

11,234

Net interest income

19,318

20,269

21,277

22,096

23,044

Provision for (credit to) credit losses

708

1,669

(166)

(2,201)

1,264

Net interest income after provision for (credit to) credit losses

18,610

18,600

21,443

24,297

21,780

Noninterest income:















Service charges, fees, commissions and other

2,036

1,881

1,900

1,982

1,965

Merchant services income

115

151

170

254

118

Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities

551

528

606

528

557

Wealth management income

361

399

393

386

398

Mortgage banking income

92

95

87

105

103

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance

279

277

270

262

258

Interest rate swap revenue

(24)

(122)

266

23

223

Net (losses) gains on investment equity securities

(8)

6




12

(29)

Net gains on sale of investment securities available for sale













81

Total noninterest income

3,402

3,215

3,692

3,552

3,674

Noninterest expense:















Salaries and employee benefits expense

8,839

8,939

8,784

8,482

9,080

Net occupancy and equipment expense

4,725

4,468

4,298

4,277

4,103

Acquisition related expenses

486

826

869

121



Amortization of intangible assets




19

29

28

29

Net gains on sale of other real estate









(18)






Other expenses

4,018

3,346

3,092

3,706

3,274

Total noninterest expense

18,068

17,598

17,054

16,614

16,486

Income before income taxes

3,944

4,217

8,081

11,235

8,968

Income tax expense

478

587

1,335

1,810

1,389

Net income

$

3,466

$

3,630

$

6,746

$

9,425

$

7,579

Other comprehensive (loss) income:















Unrealized (loss) gain on investment securities available for sale

$

(2,441)

$

19,494

$

(10,378)

$

(5,148)

$

10,836

Reclassification adjustment for gains on available for sale securities included in net income













(81)

Change in benefit plan liabilities




1,129









Change in derivative fair value

1,079

(1,650)

747

2,049

(1,970)

Income tax (benefit) expense related to other comprehensive (loss) income 



(298)

3,894

(2,074)

(668)

1,891

Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of income tax (benefit) expense

(1,064)

15,079

(7,557)

(2,431)

6,894

Comprehensive income (loss)


$

2,402

$

18,709

$

(811)

$

6,994

$

14,473

Share and per share amounts:















Net income - basic

$

0.49

$

0.52

$

0.95

$

1.32

$

1.06

Net income - diluted

0.49

0.51

0.95

1.31

1.05

Cash dividends declared

0.41

0.41

0.41

0.41

0.41

Average common shares outstanding - basic

7,052,912

7,040,852

7,088,745

7,145,975

7,157,553

Average common shares outstanding - diluted

7,102,112

7,091,015

7,120,685

7,177,915

7,198,970

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Net Interest Margin (Unaudited)

(In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)



Three Months Ended




March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023


Average

Interest Income/

Yield/

Average

Interest Income/

Yield/


Balance  

Expense

Rate  

Balance  

Expense

Rate  

Assets:

















Earning assets:

















Loans:

















Taxable

$

2,632,554

$

34,041

5.20

%

$

2,546,068

$

30,049

4.79

%

Tax-exempt

225,293

1,795

3.20


223,917

1,757

3.18

Total loans

2,857,847

35,836

5.04


2,769,985

31,806

4.66

Investments:

















Taxable

446,996

1,920

1.73


499,327

2,126

1.73

Tax-exempt

86,864

470

2.18


100,368

576

2.33

Total investments

533,860

2,390

1.80


599,695

2,702

1.83

Interest-bearing deposits

9,025

120

5.35


1,218

14

4.66

Federal funds sold

80,955

1,127

5.60


19,353

243

5.09

Total earning assets

3,481,687

39,473

4.56

%

3,390,251

34,765

4.16

%

Less: allowance for credit losses

22,290







24,557





Other assets

217,353







209,151





Total assets

$

3,676,750

$

39,473



$

3,574,845

$

34,765


Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:

















Interest-bearing liabilities:

















Money market accounts

$

754,889

$

7,135

3.80

%

$

721,864

$

4,588

2.58

%

Interest-bearing demand and NOW accounts

784,458

4,837

2.48


731,398

2,806

1.56

Savings accounts

422,815

275

0.26


512,655

216

0.17

Time deposits less than $100

409,192

4,337

4.26


192,519

1,181

2.49

Time deposits $100 or more

222,459

2,120

3.83


179,515

887

2.00

Total interest-bearing deposits

2,593,813

18,704

2.90


2,337,951

9,678

1.68

Short-term borrowings

19,687

262

5.35


91,530

1,086

4.81

Long-term debt

25,000

270

4.34


2,482

27

4.41

Subordinated debt

33,000

443

5.40


33,000

443

5.44

Total borrowings

77,687

975

5.05


127,012

1,556

4.97

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,671,500

19,679

2.96


2,464,963

11,234

1.85

Noninterest-bearing deposits

616,610







744,931





Other liabilities

47,688







38,917





Stockholders' equity

340,952







326,034





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

3,676,750






$

3,574,845





Net interest income/spread



$

19,794

1.60

%



$

23,531

2.31

%

Net interest margin






2.29

%






2.81

%

Tax-equivalent adjustments:

















Loans



$

377






$

368


Investments




99







119


Total adjustments



$

476






$

487



The average balances of assets and liabilities, corresponding interest income and expense and resulting average yields or rates paid are summarized as follows.
Averages for earning assets include nonaccrual loans. Investment averages include available for sale securities at amortized cost. Income on investment securities
and loans is adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis using the prevailing federal statutory tax rate of 21%. 

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Details of Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin (Unaudited)

(In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)



Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Three months ended

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

Net interest income:















Interest income:















Loans, net:















Taxable

$

34,041

$

33,730

$

33,095

$

32,139

$

30,049

Tax-exempt

1,795

1,801

1,786

1,780

1,757

Total loans, net

35,836

35,531

34,881

33,919

31,806

Investments:















Taxable

1,920

1,939

1,920

1,931

2,126

Tax-exempt

470

471

475

481

576

Total investments

2,390

2,410

2,395

2,412

2,702

Interest on interest-bearing balances in other banks

120

145

91

85

14

Federal funds sold

1,127

2,463

1,873

798

243

Total interest income

39,473

40,549

39,240

37,214

34,765

Interest expense:















Deposits

18,704

18,756

16,481

13,714

9,678

Short-term borrowings

262

330

291

213

1,086

Long-term debt

270

273

273

269

27

Subordinated debt

443

444

443

444

443

Total interest expense

19,679

19,803

17,488

14,640

11,234

Net interest income

$

19,794

$

20,746

$

21,752

$

22,574

$

23,531

Loans, net:















Taxable

5.20

%

5.08

%

5.00

%

4.93

%

4.79

%

Tax-exempt

3.20

%

3.14

%

3.13

%

3.17

%

3.18

%

Total loans, net

5.04

%

4.93

%

4.85

%

4.79

%

4.66

%

Investments:















Taxable

1.73

%

1.71

%

1.68

%

1.65

%

1.73

%

Tax-exempt

2.18

%

2.14

%

2.15

%

2.18

%

2.33

%

Total investments

1.80

%

1.78

%

1.75

%

1.73

%

1.83

%

Interest-bearing balances with banks

5.35

%

5.51

%

5.24

%

5.04

%

4.66

%

Federal funds sold

5.60

%

5.52

%

5.52

%

5.24

%

5.09

%

Total interest-earning assets

4.56

%

4.49

%

4.40

%

4.31

%

4.16

%

Interest expense:















Deposits

2.90

%

2.80

%

2.53

%

2.21

%

1.68

%

Short-term borrowings

5.35

%

5.43

%

5.31

%

5.07

%

4.81

%

Long-term debt

4.34

%

4.33

%

4.33

%

4.32

%

4.41

%

Subordinated debt

5.40

%

5.34

%

5.33

%

5.40

%

5.44

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2.96

%

2.86

%

2.61

%

2.29

%

1.85

%

Net interest spread

1.60

%

1.63

%

1.79

%

2.02

%

2.31

%

Net interest margin

2.29

%

2.30

%

2.44

%

2.61

%

2.81

%

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands) 



Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

At period end

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

Assets:















Cash and due from banks

$

32,009

$

33,524

$

39,285

$

37,774

$

31,354

Interest-bearing balances in other banks

8,259

9,141

9,550

5,814

7,129

Federal funds sold

69,700

144,700

205,700

93,100

102,100

Investment securities:















Available for sale

394,413

398,927

382,227

395,826

418,125

Equity investments carried at fair value

91

98

92

92

81

Held to maturity

83,306

84,851

86,246

88,211

89,705

Total investments

477,810

483,876

468,565

484,129

507,911

Loans held for sale

300

250









Loans

2,858,412

2,849,897

2,870,969

2,843,238

2,818,043

Less: allowance for credit losses

22,597

21,895

23,010

23,218

25,444

Net loans

2,835,815

2,828,002

2,847,959

2,820,020

2,792,599

Goodwill

63,370

63,370

63,370

63,370

63,370

Premises and equipment, net

59,097

61,276

61,936

57,712

56,561

Bank owned life insurance

49,673

49,397

49,123

48,857

48,598

Deferred tax assets

14,241

13,770

17,956

16,258

16,015

Accrued interest receivable

13,565

12,734

12,769

11,406

11,678

Other intangible assets, net







19

48

77

Other assets

45,299

42,249

49,567

43,287

41,079

Total assets

$

3,669,138

$

3,742,289

$

3,825,799

$

3,681,775

$

3,678,471

Liabilities:















Deposits:















Noninterest-bearing

$

623,408

$

644,683

$

691,071

$

713,375

$

746,089

Interest-bearing

2,580,530

2,634,354

2,674,012

2,516,106

2,489,878

Total deposits

3,203,938

3,279,037

3,365,083

3,229,481

3,235,967

Short-term borrowings

20,260

17,590

27,020

19,530

17,280

Long-term debt

25,000

25,000

25,000

25,000

25,000

Subordinated debt

33,000

33,000

33,000

33,000

33,000

Accrued interest payable

5,327

5,765

4,777

4,701

2,304

Other liabilities

41,621

41,475

46,529

38,276

36,286

Total liabilities

3,329,146

3,401,867

3,501,409

3,349,988

3,349,837

Stockholders' equity:















Common stock

14,122

14,093

14,093

14,272

14,323

Capital surplus

122,162

122,130

121,870

125,371

126,231

Retained earnings

249,123

248,550

247,857

244,017

237,522

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(45,415)

(44,351)

(59,430)

(51,873)

(49,442)

Total stockholders' equity

339,992

340,422

324,390

331,787

328,634

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

3,669,138

$

3,742,289

$

3,825,799

$

3,681,775

$

3,678,471

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Loan and Asset Quality Data (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

At period end


March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

Commercial














Taxable

$

400,439

$

317,245

$

351,545

$

384,091

$

375,033

Non-taxable

224,083

226,470

229,635

225,796

224,343

Total

624,522

543,715

581,180

609,887

599,376

Real estate














Commercial real estate         

1,794,086

1,863,118

1,846,350

1,794,355

1,782,911

Residential

361,490

360,803

357,647

348,911

342,459

Total

2,155,576

2,223,921

2,203,997

2,143,266

2,125,370

Consumer














Indirect Auto

71,675

75,389

78,953

83,348

86,587

Consumer Other

6,639

6,872

6,839

6,737

6,710

Total

78,314

82,261

85,792

90,085

93,297

Total

$

2,858,412

$

2,849,897

$

2,870,969

$

2,843,238

$

2,818,043




































Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

At quarter end

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

Nonperforming assets:















Nonaccrual/restructured loans

$

7,056

$

3,961

$

3,060

$

1,900

$

1,798

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

656

986

700

181

59

Foreclosed assets















Total nonperforming assets

$

7,712

$

4,947

$

3,760

$

2,081

$

1,857





































Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Three months ended

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

Allowance for credit losses:















Beginning balance

$

21,895

$

23,010

$

23,218

$

25,444

$

27,472

ASU 2016-13 Transition Adjustment













(3,283)

Adjusted beginning balance

21,895

23,010

23,218

25,444

24,189

Charge-offs

108

2,808

65

77

75

Recoveries

102

24

23

52

66

Provision for (credit to) credit losses

708

1,669

(166)

(2,201)

1,264

Ending balance

$

22,597

$

21,895

$

23,010

$

23,218

$

25,444

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Deposit and Liquidity Detail (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

At period end


March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

Interest-bearing deposits:














Money market accounts

$

759,305

$

782,243

$

767,868

$

670,669

$

775,511

Interest-bearing demand and NOW accounts

754,673

796,426

825,066

760,690

698,888

Savings accounts

415,459

429,011

447,684

470,340

500,709

Time deposits less than $250

517,009

505,409

512,646

504,672

400,327

Time deposits $250 or more

134,084

121,265

120,748

109,735

114,443

Total interest-bearing deposits

2,580,530

2,634,354

2,674,012

2,516,106

2,489,878

Noninterest-bearing deposits

623,408

644,683

691,071

713,375

746,089

Total deposits

$

3,203,938

$

3,279,037

$

3,365,083

$

3,229,481

$

3,235,967

























March 31, 2024

At period end

Amount

Percent of Total

Number of accounts

Average Balance

Deposit Detail:                                                                               









Retail

$

1,370,187

42.8

%

70,081

$

20

Commercial

1,072,263

33.5

13,327

80

Municipal

500,493

15.6

1,892

265

Brokered

260,995

8.1

24

10,875

Total Deposits

$

3,203,938

100.0

85,324

$

38











Uninsured

798,573

24.9

%



Insured

2,405,365

75.1


















December 31, 2023

At period end

Amount

Percent of Total

Number of accounts

Average Balance

Deposit Detail:









Retail

$

1,358,371

41.4

%

70,334

$

19

Commercial

1,096,547

33.4

13,433

82

Municipal

563,124

17.2

1,856

303

Brokered

260,995

8.0

24

10,875

Total Deposits

$

3,279,037

100.00

85,647

$

38











Uninsured

883,530

26.9

%



Insured

2,395,507

73.1































Total Available

At March 31, 2024

Total Available

Outstanding

for Future Liquidity

FHLB advances

$

1,246,143

$

304,954

$

941,189

Federal Reserve - Discount Window                                                                        

452,613




452,613

Correspondent bank lines of credit

18,000




18,000

Other sources of liquidity:








Brokered deposits

366,914

260,995

105,919

Unencumbered securities

177,553




177,553

Total sources of liquidity

$

2,261,223

$

565,949

$

1,695,274

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Average quarterly balances

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

Assets:















Loans, net:















Taxable

$

2,632,554

$

2,632,865

$

2,627,700

$

2,615,881

$

2,546,068

Tax-exempt

225,293

227,800

226,628

224,960

223,917

Total loans, net

2,857,847

2,860,665

2,854,328

2,840,841

2,769,985

Investments:















Taxable

446,996

450,533

454,727

469,712

499,327

Tax-exempt

86,864

87,297

87,731

88,371

100,368

Total investments

533,860

537,830

542,458

558,083

599,695

Interest-bearing balances with banks

9,025

10,432

6,893

6,839

1,218

Federal funds sold

80,955

176,983

134,583

61,093

19,353

Total interest-earning assets

3,481,687

3,585,910

3,538,262

3,466,856

3,390,251

Other assets

195,063

188,478

191,781

184,020

184,594

Total assets

$

3,676,750

$

3,774,388

$

3,730,043

$

3,650,876

$

3,574,845

Liabilities and stockholders' equity:















Deposits:















Interest-bearing

$

2,593,813

$

2,661,156

$

2,581,691

$

2,493,680

$

2,337,951

Noninterest-bearing

616,610

651,182

688,301

711,729

744,931

Total deposits

3,210,423

3,312,338

3,269,992

3,205,409

3,082,882

Short-term borrowings

19,687

24,103

21,759

16,854

91,530

Long-term debt

25,000

25,000

25,000

25,000

2,482

Subordinated debt

33,000

33,000

33,000

33,000

33,000

Other liabilities

47,688

52,760

47,788

39,494

38,917

Total liabilities

3,335,798

3,447,201

3,397,539

3,319,757

3,248,811

Stockholders' equity

340,952

327,187

332,504

331,119

326,034

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

3,676,750

$

3,774,388

$

3,730,043

$

3,650,876

$

3,574,845

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Three months ended

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

Core net income per share:















Net income GAAP

$

3,466

$

3,630

$

6,746

$

9,425

$

7,579

Adjustments:















Less: Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities













81

Add: Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment













17

Add: Acquisition related expenses

486

826

869

121



Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment

59

115

144

19



Core net income

$

3,893

$

4,341

$

7,471

$

9,527

$

7,515

Average common shares outstanding - diluted

7,102,112

7,091,015

7,120,685

7,177,915

7,198,970

Core net income per share

$

0.55

$

0.61

$

1.05

$

1.33

$

1.04

















Tangible book value:















Total stockholders' equity

$

339,992

$

340,422

$

324,390

$

331,787

$

328,634

Less: Goodwill

63,370

63,370

63,370

63,370

63,370

Less: Other intangible assets, net







19

48

77

Total tangible stockholders' equity

$

276,622

$

277,052

$

261,001

$

268,369

$

265,187

Common shares outstanding

7,057,258

7,040,852

7,040,852

7,130,409

7,150,757

Tangible book value per share

$

39.20

$

39.35

$

37.07

$

37.64

$

37.09

















Core return on average stockholders' equity:















Net income GAAP

$

3,466

$

3,630

$

6,746

$

9,425

$

7,579

Adjustments:















Less: Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities












81

Add: Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment












17

Add: Acquisition related expenses

486

826

869

121



Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment

59

115

144

19



Core net income

$

3,893

$

4,341

$

7,471

$

9,527

$

7,515

Average stockholders' equity

$

340,952

$

327,187

$

332,504

$

331,119

$

326,034

Core return on average stockholders' equity

4.59

%

5.26

%

8.91

%

11.54

%

9.35

%

















Return on average tangible equity:















Net income GAAP

$

3,466

$

3,630

$

6,746

$

9,425

$

7,579

Average stockholders' equity

$

340,952

$

327,187

$

332,504

$

331,119

$

326,034

Less: average intangibles

63,370

63,380

63,404

63,433

63,461

Average tangible stockholders' equity

$

277,582

$

263,807

$

269,100

$

267,686

$

262,573

Return on average tangible stockholders' equity

5.02

%

5.46

%

9.95

%

14.12

%

11.71

%

















Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity:















Net income GAAP

$

3,466

$

3,630

$

6,746

$

9,425

$

7,579

Adjustments:















Less: Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities













81

Add: Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment













17

Add: Acquisition related expenses

486

826

869

121



Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment

59

115

144

19



Core net income

$

3,893

$

4,341

$

7,471

$

9,527

$

7,515

Average stockholders' equity

$

340,952

$

327,187

$

332,504

$

331,119

$

326,034

Less: average intangibles

63,370

63,380

63,404

63,433

63,461

Average tangible stockholders' equity

$

277,582

$

263,807

$

269,100

$

267,686

$

262,573

Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity

5.64

%

6.53

%

11.01

%

14.28

%

11.61

%

















Core return on average assets:















Net income GAAP

$

3,466

$

3,630

$

6,746

$

9,425

$

7,579

Adjustments:















Less: Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities













81

Add: Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment













17

Add: Acquisition related expenses

486

826

869

121



Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment

59

115

144

19



Core net income

$

3,893

$

4,341

$

7,471

$

9,527

$

7,515

Average assets

$

3,676,750

$

3,774,388

$

3,730,043

$

3,650,876

$

3,574,845

Core return on average assets

0.43

%

0.46

%

0.79

%

1.05

%

0.85

%

















Core pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) per share:















Income before taxes (GAAP)

$

3,944

$

4,217

$

8,081

$

11,235

$

8,968

Add: Acquisition related expenses

486

826

869

121



Add: Provision for (credit to) provision for credit losses

708

1,669

(166)

(2,201)

1,264

Add: Provision for (credit to) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments

487

(2)

(12)

(171)

(185)

Core PPNR (non-GAAP)

$

5,625

$

6,710

$

8,772

$

8,984

$

10,047

Average common shares outstanding-diluted

7,102,112

7,091,015

7,120,685

7,177,915

7,198,970

Core PPNR per share (non-GAAP)

$

0.79

$

0.95

$

1.23

$

1.25

$

1.40

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures of FTE net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023:

Three months ended March 31

2024

2023

Interest income (GAAP)

$

38,997

$

34,278

Adjustment to FTE

476

487

Interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)

39,473

34,765

Interest expense

19,679

11,234

Net interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)

$

19,794

$

23,531









The efficiency ratio is noninterest expenses, less amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related costs, as a percentage of FTE net interest
income plus noninterest income. The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures of the efficiency ratio to GAAP for the three months
ended March 31, 2024 and 2023:

Three months ended March 31

2024

2023

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):






Noninterest expense (GAAP)

$

18,068

$

16,486

Less: Amortization of intangible assets expense




29

Less: Acquisition related expenses

486



Noninterest expense (non-GAAP)

17,582

16,457








Net interest income (GAAP)

19,318

23,044

Plus: Taxable equivalent adjustment

476

487

Noninterest income (GAAP)

3,402

3,674

Less: Net gains (losses) on equity securities

(8)

(29)

Less: Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities




81

Net interest income (FTE) plus noninterest income (non-GAAP)

$

23,204

$

27,153

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

75.77

%

60.61

%








SOURCE Peoples Financial Services Corp.

