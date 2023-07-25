PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. Reports Unaudited Second Quarter 2023 Earnings

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

25 Jul, 2023, 19:40 ET

SCRANTON, Pa., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Financial Services Corp. ("Peoples") (NASDAQ: PFIS), the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, today reported unaudited financial results at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

Peoples reported net income of $9.4 million, or $1.31 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2023, a 0.8% increase when compared to $9.4 million, or $1.30 per share for the comparable period of 2022. Quarterly net income included lower net interest income of $1.6 million due to higher funding costs, reduced noninterest income of $0.3 million and higher operating expenses of $1.1 million, offset by a lower provision for credit losses of $3.2 million.

The $2.2 million credit to the provision for credit losses in the current period included the impact of various factors such as updated economic assumptions as well as changes in qualitative adjustments, portfolio composition and asset quality. Changes to qualitative factors related to lower loan growth were partially offset by banking industry concerns which resulted in lower expected credit losses.  The year ago period included a provision for credit losses of $1.0 million based on our legacy allowance for credit losses methodology and then current conditions.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net income was $17.0 million, or $2.37 per diluted share, a 10.4% decrease when compared to $19.0 million, or $2.63 per diluted share for the comparable period of 2022.  Net interest income for the current period decreased $1.1 million when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022 as higher interest income due to increased rates was more than offset by increased funding costs.  Lower net interest income combined with higher operating expenses of $3.4 million were partially offset by a $2.2 million decrease to the provision for credit losses. 

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $17.0 million or $2.37 per diluted share.

  • Dividends paid during the first six months ended June 30, 2023 totaled $0.82 per share representing a 5.1% increase from the comparable period in 2022.

  • Net loan growth for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $113.1 million or 8.4% annualized and consisted primarily of commercial real estate loans.

  • Total deposits grew $182.9 million to $3.2 billion during the first six months of 2023.  Core deposits, excluding brokered deposits, declined $65.1 million or 2.2%. 

  • At June 30, 2023, the Company had $1.7 billion in additional liquidity available in the form of lines of credit at the Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh (FHLB), brokered deposit capacity and unencumbered securities that may be pledged as collateral, representing 46.2% of total assets and 52.6% of total deposits.

  • At June 30, 2023, total estimated uninsured deposits, were approximately $820.6 million, or approximately 25.4% of total deposits; as compared to approximately $1.1 billion, or 36.9% of total deposits at December 31, 2022.  Included in the uninsured total at June 30, 2023 is $344.6 million of municipal deposits collateralized by letters of credit issued by the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh and pledged investment securities, and $1.7 million of affiliate company deposits. 

  • 25,555 shares were purchased during the three months ended June 30, 2023 at an average price per share of $41.89 and retired under the Company's common stock repurchase plan which was restarted in the current three month period.

  • Tangible book value increased 7.0% to $37.64 at June 30, 2023 from $35.19 at December 31, 2022.

  • Asset quality remained strong as nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets at June 30, 2023 was 0.06%, compared to 0.12% and 0.13% at December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022.

NOTABLES

  • On July 10, 2023, Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company completed the relocation of its North Allegheny, Pennsylvania branch to a newly constructed full-service community office serving the Greater Pittsburgh Market.

  • On July 17, 2023, Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company relocated its King of Prussia, Pennsylvania branch to a larger, more visible full-service location on DeKalb Pike to better serve the Greater Delaware Valley market.

INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW 

In March 2022, the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") began increasing the federal funds rate in an attempt to curb inflation.   Since then, there have been ten rate increases, totaling 500 basis points.  There were seven rate hikes in 2022 and three additional increases in 2023 before the FOMC paused at its June 2023 meeting. These increases directly impact our core source of income, net interest income through yields on investments and loans and the cost of funding via deposits and borrowings.  Through June 30, 2023, we have realized higher rates on our existing adjustable and variable rate loans and new originations.  The benefit of higher asset yields however, has been offset by higher funding costs as rate-sensitive depositors seek higher rates.  We anticipate that funding costs will continue to increase in the future as a result of local competition for deposits and the cost of alternative funding.

Calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis, a non-GAAP measure[1], our net interest margin for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was 2.61%, a decrease of 21 basis points when compared to the 2.82% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 45 basis points when compared to 3.06% for the same three month period in 2022.  The decrease in net interest margin from the prior three month period and year ago period was due to higher funding costs offsetting the increased yield and balance of earning assets. The tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets increased 15 basis points to 4.31% during the three months ended June 30, 2023 from 4.16% during the three months ended March 31, 2023, and increased 97 basis points when compared to 3.34% for the three months ended June 30, 2022.  Our cost of funds, which represents our average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities, increased 45 basis points to 2.29% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 when compared to 1.84% during the three months ended March 31, 2023 and increased 190 basis points compared to 0.39% in the prior year period.  We continued to increase interest rates paid on deposits during the quarter to attract new deposits and retain current balances.  Our cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 54 basis points during the current three month period to 2.21% from 1.67% in the prior three month period ended March 31, 2023.  Our cost of total deposits for the three months ended June 30, 2023 increased 46 basis points to 1.72% from 1.26% during the three months ended March 31, 2023.

On a trailing twelve month basis, our average cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 191 basis points, from 0.30% at June 30, 2022 to 2.21% at June 30, 2023, representing a beta on interest-bearing deposits of approximately 54.6%. Our overall cost of total deposits increased 150 basis points from 0.22% at June 30, 2022 to 1.72%, representing a beta on total deposits of approximately 42.9%. 

Second Quarter 2023 Results – Comparison to Prior-Year Quarter

Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure1, for the three months ended June 30, decreased $1.6 million or 6.6% to $22.6 million in 2023 from $24.2 million in 2022. The decrease in tax equivalent net interest income was due to higher tax-equivalent interest income of $10.9 million less elevated interest expense of $12.5 million

The higher interest income was the result of an increase in yield and average balance of earning assets.  Average earning assets were $301.8 million higher in the three month period ended June 30, 2023 when compared to the year ago period.  The tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio was 4.79% and 3.83% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.  This increase was due to the higher rates on adjustable and floating rate loans, and new loan originations.  Loans, net, averaged $2.8 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and $2.5 billion for the comparable period in 2022. For the three months ended June 30, the tax-equivalent yield on total investments increased to 1.73% in 2023 from 1.67% in 2022. Average investments totaled $558.1 million in the three months ended June 30, 2023 and $664.2 million in the three months ended June 30, 2022.

The increased interest expense in the three months ended June 30, 2023 was due primarily to higher rates on consumer, business and municipal deposits driven by the higher interest rate environment.  In addition, as part of the Company's strategy to improve on-balance sheet liquidity, $92.2 million of higher-cost brokered deposits were added.  The Company's total cost of deposits increased during the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the year ago period by 150 basis points to 1.72%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 191 basis points to 2.21% from 0.30% in the previous year three month period. Short-term borrowings averaged $16.9 million in the current period and added $0.2 million of interest expense at an average cost of 5.07% compared to $35.0 million in short-term borrowings in the year ago period at an average cost of 1.40%.

Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $331.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to the corresponding period last year due primarily to an increase in non-maturity and brokered certificate of deposits.  Average noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $44.5 million or 5.9% from the prior period and now represent 22.2% of total deposits.

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, a reversal of $2.2 million was posted to the provision for credit losses compared to a provision of $1.0 million in the year ago period.  The current period provision reversal was due to the impact of various factors such as updated economic assumptions as well as changes in qualitative adjustments, portfolio composition and asset quality. Changes to qualitative factors related to lower loan growth were offset by banking industry concerns which resulted in a lower expected credit losses. The year ago period included a provision for credit losses of $1.0 million based on our legacy allowance for credit losses methodology and then current conditions.

Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $3.6 million, a $0.3 million decrease from the prior year's quarter.  Higher retail and commercial account service charges and a higher FHLB dividend, were offset by lower merchant services and swap related revenue.

Noninterest expense increased $1.1 million or 7.2% to $16.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, from $15.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Salaries and employee benefits increased $0.6 million or 8.0% due to annual merit increases; new hires; lower deferred loan origination costs; and higher employee benefit costs.  Occupancy and equipment expenses were higher by $0.2 million in the current period due to the increase in transactional costs relating to our expansion market volume. Other expenses increased $0.3 million due primarily to higher FDIC assessments and loan account processing fees. 

The provision for income tax expense was $1.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022 with an effective tax rate of 16.1% for each quarter.

Six-Month Results – Comparison to Prior Year First Six Months

Our net interest margin, a non-GAAP measure1, for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was 2.72%, a decrease of 29 basis points over the prior year's period of 3.01%.  Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure1 for the six months ended June 30, decreased $1.1 million, or 2.3%, to $46.2 million in 2023 from $47.2 million in 2022.  The decrease in net interest income was the result of higher loan interest income due to increased volume and rates on new loans and those that are repricing, offset by the higher cost of deposit funding. In addition, the 2023 period included $0.2 million in SBA PPP interest and fees, compared to the $1.5 million in the year ago period. Investments decreased $70.3 million compared to June 30, 2022, as the Company engaged in investment sales to, in part, fund loan growth and repay short-term borrowings.  The yield on earning assets was 4.23% for the first half of 2023 compared to 3.28% for the six month period ended June 30, 2022.  The cost of interest bearing liabilities during the six month period ended June 30, 2023 increased 170 basis points to 2.07% from 0.37% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 as the cost of all deposit products and short-term borrowing costs increased.  Furthermore, the Company, as part of its strategy to improve on-balance sheet liquidity, added $259.0 million of brokered certificate of deposits at an average cost of 5.16% during the first six months of 2023.  

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, a credit to the provision for credit losses of $0.9 million was posted due to various factors including updated economic assumptions as well as changes in qualitative factors, portfolio composition and asset quality.

Noninterest income was $7.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and $7.3 million for the comparable period ended June 30, 2022.  During the period, service charges, fees and commissions increased $0.4 million, due in part to a $0.3 million increase in consumer and commercial deposit service charges, higher revenue related to debit card activity and increased dividends on FHLB stock.  Merchant services income decreased $0.3 million during the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the prior year on lower transaction volume incentives.  Interest rate swap revenue decreased $0.4 million on lower origination volume and market value adjustments.

Noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2023, was $33.2 million, an increase of $3.4 million from $29.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.  The increase was due primarily to $1.7 million in higher salaries and benefits expense due to annual merit increases, expansion market investments and lower deferred loan origination costs, which are recorded as a contra-salary expense, of $0.6 million due to lower loan  origination volume compared to the year ago period.  Occupancy and equipment expenses were higher by $0.3 million in the current period due to transaction cost increases. The year ago period included $0.5 million of gains from the sale of other real estate owned, which is included in noninterest expense, with no comparable transaction in the current period.  Other expenses including professional fees, loan account processing fees, Pennsylvania shares tax and FDIC assessments accounted for an increase of $1.0 million.

The provision for income taxes for the six months ended June 30, 2023 decreased $0.4 million and the effective tax rate was 15.8% as compared to 16.0% in the prior period. 

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

At June 30, 2023, total assets, loans and deposits were $3.7 billion, $2.8 billion and $3.2 billion, respectively. During the six month period, investment sales, deposit growth and FHLB term borrowings were utilized to fund loan growth and repay short-term borrowings.

Loan growth for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $113.1 million or 8.4% annualized.  Growth slowed during the three months ended June 30, 2023 totaling $25.3 million as compared to loan growth of $88.0 million during the first three months of 2023.  Higher interest rates and economic uncertainty may result in lower loan demand and lower growth over the near-term.  Commercial real estate loans made up the majority of the growth with residential real estate loans also increasing.  At June 30, 2023, gross PPP loans remaining totaled $22.1 million and net deferred PPP fees remaining totaled $0.2 million.

Total investments were $484.1 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $569.0 million at December 31, 2022.  At June 30, 2023, the available-for-sale securities totaled $395.9 million and the held-to-maturity securities totaled $88.2 million.  The unrealized losses on the held-to-maturity portfolio totaled $14.2 million and $14.6 million at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.  During the six month period ended June 30, 2023, $65.6 million in U.S. Treasury, tax-exempt municipals and mortgage-backed securities were sold at a net gain of $81 thousand.  The proceeds were used to pay-down higher cost short-term borrowings. 

Total deposits increased $182.9 million during the six months ending June 30, 2023.  Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $59.4 million and interest-bearing deposits increased $242.3 million during the six months ended June 30, 2023.  The increase in deposits was due to a $248.0 million net increase in brokered deposits and a $25.0 million increase in retail and commercial accounts partially offset by a $90.2 million seasonal decrease in municipal deposits.  During the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company added $259.0 million of longer-term callable brokered CDs to improve its on-balance sheet liquidity position and mitigate risk of higher rates.  The Company has the option to call the CDs after an initial three or six month period.

The deposit base consisted of 43.9% retail accounts, 33.4% commercial accounts, 14.4% municipal relationships and 8.4% brokered deposits at June 30, 2023. At June 30, 2023, total estimated uninsured deposits, were approximately $820.6 million, or approximately 25.4% of total deposits as compared to $1.1 billion, or 36.9% of total deposits at December 31, 2022.  Included in the uninsured total at June 30, 2023 is $344.6 million of municipal deposits collateralized by letters of credit issued by the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh and pledged investment securities, and $1.7 million of affiliate company deposits.  As an additional resource to our uninsured depositors, we offer all depositors access to IntraFi's CDARS and ICS programs which allows deposit customers to obtain full FDIC deposit insurance while maintaining their relationship with our Bank.

During the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company utilized a portion of its available line at the FHLB  and increased its long-term debt $25.0 million due to favorable pricing on the borrowings versus alternative funding sources. 

In addition to deposit gathering and our current long term borrowings, we have additional sources of liquidity available such as overnight borrowings from the FHLB, the Federal Reserve's Discount Window and Borrower-in-Custody (BIC) program, correspondent bank lines of credit, brokered deposit capacity and unencumbered securities.  Although we do not plan to access the Federal Reserve's Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP), we have $384.8 million of borrowing capacity based on the par value of unencumbered securities available as collateral under this line. At June 30, 2023, we had $1.7 billion in additional liquidity representing 46.2% of total assets, 52.6% of total deposits and 300.4% of uninsured deposits.  For additional information on our deposit portfolio and additional sources of liquidity see the tables on page 15.

The Company maintained its well capitalized position at June 30, 2023.  Stockholders' equity equaled $331.8 million or $46.53 per share at June 30, 2023, and $315.4 million or $44.06 per share at December 31, 2022. The increase in stockholders' equity from December 31, 2022 is primarily attributable to net income and a decrease to accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCI") resulting from a reduction in the unrealized loss on available for sale securities.  The net after tax unrealized loss on available for sale securities included in AOCI at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 was $47.6 million and $52.0 million, respectively. 

Tangible stockholders' equity, a non-GAAP measure1, increased to $37.64 per share at June 30, 2023, from $35.19 per share at December 31, 2022.  Dividends declared for the six months ended June 30, 2023 amounted to $0.82 per share, a 5.1% increase from the 2022 period, representing a dividend payout ratio of 34.6% of net income.  During the six months ended June 30, 2023, 42,128 shares were purchased and retired under the Company's common stock repurchase plan at an average price per share of $45.00.  The Company restarted the repurchase plan in the second quarter of 2023, which had been temporarily suspended in response to market volatility and economic uncertainty.

ASSET QUALITY REVIEW

Asset quality metrics remained strong and continued to improve.  Nonperforming assets were $2.1 million or 0.07% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at June 30, 2023, compared to $4.1 million or 0.15% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at December 31, 2022.  As a percentage of total assets, nonperforming assets improved to 0.06% at June 30, 2023 compared to 0.12% at December 31, 2022.  The decrease in nonperforming assets was due to the reclassification of accruing troubled debt restructurings due to a change in accounting guidance, reduced levels of loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing, collection activities, and a decline in nonaccrual loans due in part to a $0.5 million principal reduction on a commercial real estate loan.  At June 30, 2023 the Company had no foreclosed properties.

  Effective January 1, 2023, the Company transitioned to ASU 2016-13 Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326), commonly referred to as CECL.  As a result of the transition to CECL, the allowance for credit losses was reduced $3.3 million to $24.2 million effective January 1, 2023 and the reserve for unfunded commitments was increased $270 thousand to $450 thousand.  The cumulative adjustment, net of tax, was recorded as an adjustment to retained earnings effective January 1, 2023. 

In addition to the transition adjustment during the six month period ended June 30, 2023, a $0.9 million credit to loan losses and net charge-offs of $34 thousand were recorded. The allowance for credit losses equaled $23.2 million or 0.82% of loans, net at June 30, 2023 compared to $27.5 million or 1.01% of loans, net, at December 31, 2022.  Loans charged-off, net of recoveries, for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were minimal at $34 thousand, compared to $0.3 million or 0.02% of average loans for the comparable period last year.

About Peoples:

Peoples Financial Services Corp. is the parent company of Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, a community bank serving Allegheny, Bucks, Lackawanna, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Schuylkill, Susquehanna, and Wyoming Counties in Pennsylvania, Middlesex County in New Jersey and Broome County in New York through 28 offices. Each office, interdependent with the community, offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations and government entities. Peoples' business philosophy includes offering direct access to senior management and other officers and providing friendly, informed and courteous service, local and timely decision making, flexible and reasonable operating procedures and consistently applied credit policies.

In addition to evaluating its results of operations in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), Peoples routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible stockholders' equity and core net income ratios.  The reported results included in this release contain items, which Peoples considers non-core, namely the gain or loss on the sale of securities available for sale.  Peoples believes the reported non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding its operating performance and trends.  Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure is provided in the accompanying tables.  The non-GAAP financial measures Peoples uses may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures of other financial institutions.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

We make statements in this press release, and we may from time to time make other statements regarding our outlook or expectations for future financial or operating results and/or other matters regarding or affecting Peoples Financial Services Corp. and Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company (collectively, "Peoples") that are considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "intend" and "potential." For these statements, Peoples claims the protection of the statutory safe harbors for forward-looking statements.

Peoples cautions you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated in any forward-looking statement.  Such factors include, but are not limited to: prevailing economic and political conditions, particularly in our market area; the impact on financial markets from geopolitical conflicts such as the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine; credit risk associated with our lending activities; changes in interest rates, loan demand, deposit flows, real estate values and competition; changes in customer behaviors, including consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits;  changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines including our adoption of Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) methodology, and any potential volatility in the Company's operating results due to application of the CECL methodology; changes in any applicable law, rule, regulation or practice with respect to tax or legal issues; our ability to identify and address cyber-security risks and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting Peoples' operations, pricing, products and services; adverse developments in the financial industry generally, such as recent bank failures, responsive measures to mitigate and manage such developments, related supervisory and regulatory actions and costs, and related impacts on customer and client behavior and other factors that may be described in Peoples' Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

In addition to these risks, acquisitions and business combinations present risks other than those presented by the nature of the business acquired. Acquisitions and business combinations may be substantially more expensive to complete than originally anticipated, and the anticipated benefits may be significantly harder-or take longer-to achieve than expected.  As regulated financial institutions, our pursuit of attractive acquisition and business combination opportunities could be negatively impacted by regulatory delays or other regulatory issues.  Regulatory and/or legal issues related to the pre-acquisition operations of an acquired or combined business may cause reputational harm to Peoples following the acquisition or combination, and integration of the acquired or combined business with ours may result in additional future costs arising as a result of those issues.

The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, Peoples assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

1 See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures on p.18-19

 [TABULAR MATERIAL FOLLOWS]

Summary Data
Peoples Financial Services Corp. 
Five Quarter Trend (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)



June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30


2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Key performance data:















Share and per share amounts:















Net income

$

1.31

$

1.05

$

1.27

$

1.38

$

1.30

Core net income (1)

$

1.31

$

1.04

$

1.49

$

1.38

$

1.30

Cash dividends declared

$

0.41

$

0.41

$

0.40

$

0.40

$

0.39

Book value

$

46.53

$

45.96

$

44.06

$

42.14

$

43.50

Tangible book value (1)

$

37.64

$

37.09

$

35.19

$

33.26

$

34.62

Market value:















High

$

44.60

$

53.48

$

57.60

$

56.09

$

56.99

Low

$

30.60

$

42.52

$

47.00

$

46.84

$

47.41

Closing

$

43.79

$

43.35

$

51.84

$

46.84

$

55.84

Market capitalization

$

312,241

$

309,985

$

371,072

$

335,503

$

400,410

Common shares outstanding

7,130,409

7,150,757

7,158,018

7,162,750

7,170,661

Selected ratios:















Return on average stockholders' equity

11.42

%

9.43

%

11.79

%

12.69

%

11.71

%

Core return on average stockholders'
equity (1)

11.42

%

9.35

%

13.81

%

12.69

%

11.71

%

Return on average tangible
stockholders' equity

14.12

%

11.71

%

14.87

%

15.94

%

14.62

%

Core return on average tangible
stockholders' equity (1)

14.12

%

11.61

%

17.41

%

15.94

%

14.62

%

Return on average assets

1.04

%

0.86

%

1.04

%

1.14

%

1.12

%

Core return on average assets (1)

1.04

%

0.85

%

1.22

%

1.14

%

1.12

%

Stockholders' equity to total assets

9.01

%

8.93

%

8.87

%

8.58

%

9.12

%

Efficiency ratio (1)(2)

63.51

%

60.61

%

60.07

%

54.95

%

54.89

%

Nonperforming assets to loans, net, and
foreclosed assets

0.07

%

0.07

%

0.15

%

0.16

%

0.18

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.06

%

0.05

%

0.12

%

0.12

%

0.13

%

Net charge-offs to average loans, net

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.03

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

Allowance for credit losses to loans, net

0.82

%

0.90

%

1.01

%

1.14

%

1.14

%

Interest-bearing assets yield (FTE) (3)

4.31

%

4.16

%

3.84

%

3.59

%

3.34

%

Cost of funds

2.29

%

1.84

%

1.20

%

0.72

%

0.39

%

Net interest spread (FTE) (3)

2.02

%

2.32

%

2.64

%

2.87

%

2.95

%

Net interest margin (FTE) (3)

2.61

%

2.82

%

2.97

%

3.08

%

3.06

%


(1)

See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures.

(2)

Total noninterest expense less amortization of intangible assets divided by tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income less net gains (losses) on investment securities available for sale.

(3)

Tax-equivalent adjustments were calculated using the federal statutory tax rate prevailing during the indicated periods of 21%.

Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)



June 30

June 30

Six months ended

2023

2022

Interest income:






Interest and fees on loans:






Taxable

$

62,188

$

42,862

Tax-exempt

2,794

2,379

Interest and dividends on investment securities:






Taxable

4,053

4,080

Tax-exempt

835

1,025

Dividends

4

2

Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks

99

20

Interest on federal funds sold

1,041

95

Total interest income

71,014

50,463

Interest expense:






Interest on deposits

23,324

3,065

Interest on short-term borrowings

1,299

122

Interest on long-term debt

296

51

Interest on subordinated debt

887

887

Total interest expense

25,806

4,125

Net interest income

45,208

46,338

(Credit to) provision for credit losses

(937)

1,250

Net interest income after (credit to) provision for credit losses

46,145

45,088

Noninterest income:






Service charges, fees, commissions and other

3,947

3,453

Merchant services income

372

676

Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities

1,085

1,106

Wealth management income

784

725

Mortgage banking income

208

272

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance

520

462

Interest rate swap revenue

246

627

Net (losses) on equity investment securities

(17)

(19)

Net gains on sale of investment securities available for sale

81



Total noninterest income

7,226

7,302

Noninterest expense:






Salaries and employee benefits expense

17,562

15,891

Net occupancy and equipment expense

8,380

8,036

Amortization of intangible assets

57

193

Net gains on sale of other real estate owned




(478)

Other expenses

7,169

6,140

Total noninterest expense

33,168

29,782

Income before income taxes

20,203

22,608

Provision for income tax expense

3,199

3,625

Net income

$

17,004

$

18,983

Other comprehensive income (loss):






Unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities available for sale

$

5,688

$

(51,281)

Reclassification adjustment for gains on available for sale securities included in net income

(81)



Change in derivative fair value

79

(694)

Income tax expense (benefit) related to other comprehensive income (loss)



1,223

(10,915)

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax expense (benefit)

4,463

(41,060)

Comprehensive income (loss)


$

21,467

$

(22,077)

Share and per share amounts:






Net income - basic

$

2.38

$

2.65

Net income - diluted

2.37

2.63

Cash dividends declared

0.82

0.78

Average common shares outstanding - basic

7,151,732

7,172,181

Average common shares outstanding - diluted

7,188,384

7,215,890

Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)



June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Three months ended

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Interest income:















Interest and fees on loans:















Taxable

$

32,139

$

30,049

$

27,515

$

25,128

$

22,009

Tax-exempt

1,405

1,389

1,367

1,338

1,218

Interest and dividends on investment securities:















Taxable

1,929

2,124

2,058

2,096

2,108

Tax-exempt

378

457

520

521

515

Dividends

2

2







2

Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks

85

14

40

41

18

Interest on federal funds sold

798

243

141

106

22

Total interest income

36,736

34,278

31,641

29,230

25,892

Interest expense:















Interest on deposits

13,714

9,610

6,251

3,316

1,597

Interest on short-term borrowings

213

1,086

524

457

122

Interest on long-term debt

269

27

9

16

23

Interest on subordinated debt

444

443

444

443

443

Total interest expense

14,640

11,166

7,228

4,232

2,185

Net interest income

22,096

23,112

24,413

24,998

23,707

(Credit to) provision for credit losses

(2,201)

1,264

(2,149)

450

950

Net interest income after (credit to) provision for credit
losses

24,297

21,848

26,562

24,548

22,757

Noninterest income:















Service charges, fees, commissions and other

1,982

1,965

1,909

1,714

1,761

Merchant services income

254

118

131

157

562

Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities

528

557

532

591

551

Wealth management income

386

398

366

339

374

Mortgage banking income

105

103

104

135

128

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance

262

258

289

269

244

Interest rate swap revenue

23

223

(135)

130

284

Net gains (losses) on investment equity securities

12

(29)

6

(18)

(23)

Net gains (losses) on sale of investment securities available for sale




81

(1,976)






Total noninterest income

3,552

3,674

1,226

3,317

3,881

Noninterest expense:















Salaries and employee benefits expense

8,482

9,080

9,188

8,474

7,851

Net occupancy and equipment expense

4,277

4,103

5,045

4,025

4,083

Amortization of intangible assets

28

29

74

96

97

Net gains on sale of other real estate















(20)

Other expenses

3,827

3,342

2,653

3,340

3,482

Total noninterest expense

16,614

16,554

16,960

15,935

15,493

Income before income taxes

11,235

8,968

10,828

11,930

11,145

Income tax expense

1,810

1,389

1,689

1,962

1,792

Net income

$

9,425

$

7,579

$

9,139

$

9,968

$

9,353

Other comprehensive (loss) income:















Unrealized (loss) gain on investment securities available for sale

$

(5,148)

$

10,836

$

6,356

$

(21,510)

$

(18,669)

Reclassification adjustment for (gains) losses on available for sale
securities included in net income




(81)

1,976






Change in benefit plan liabilities







370






Change in derivative fair value

2,049

(1,970)

12

(46)

(201)

Income tax (benefit) expense related to other comprehensive (loss)
income 



(668)

1,891

1,447

(4,527)

(3,963)

Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of income tax
(benefit) expense

(2,431)

6,894

7,267

(17,029)

(14,907)

Comprehensive (loss) income

$

6,994

$

14,473

$

16,406

$

(7,061)

$

(5,554)

Share and per share amounts:















Net income - basic

$

1.32

$

1.06

$

1.28

$

1.39

$

1.30

Net income - diluted

1.31

1.05

1.27

1.38

1.30

Cash dividends declared

0.41

0.41

0.40

0.40

0.39

Average common shares outstanding - basic

7,145,975

7,157,553

7,158,329

7,169,809

7,171,909

Average common shares outstanding - diluted

7,177,915

7,198,970

7,201,785

7,213,147

7,215,365

Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Net Interest Margin (Unaudited)
(In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)





















Three Months Ended




June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022


Average

Interest Income/

Yield/

Average

Interest Income/

Yield/


Balance  

Expense

Rate  

Balance  

Expense

Rate  

Assets:

















Earning assets:

















Loans:

















Taxable

$

2,615,881

$

32,139

4.93

%

$

2,254,405

$

22,009

3.92

%

Tax-exempt

224,960

1,780

3.17


211,885

1,542

2.92

Total loans

2,840,841

33,919

4.79


2,466,290

23,551

3.83

Investments:

















Taxable

469,712

1,931

1.65


553,078

2,110

1.53

Tax-exempt

88,371

481

2.18


111,138

652

2.35

Total investments

558,083

2,412

1.73


664,216

2,762

1.67

Interest-bearing deposits

6,839

85

4.99


10,694

18

0.68

Federal funds sold

61,093

798

5.24


23,920

22

0.37

Total earning assets

3,466,856

37,214

4.31

%

3,165,120

26,353

3.34

%

Less: allowance for credit losses

25,895







28,839





Other assets

209,915







210,739





Total assets

$

3,650,876

$

37,214



$

3,347,020

$

26,353


Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:

















Interest-bearing liabilities:

















Money market accounts

$

664,451

$

4,958

2.99

%

$

588,222

$

448

0.31

%

Interest bearing demand and NOW
accounts

771,690

3,537

1.84


782,501

577

0.30

Savings accounts

483,385

239

0.20


518,847

99

0.08

Time deposits less than $100

375,799

3,620

3.86


125,653

306

0.98

Time deposits $100 or more

198,355

1,360

2.75


152,346

167

0.44

Total interest-bearing
deposits

2,493,680

13,714

2.21


2,167,569

1,597

0.30

Short-term borrowings

16,854

213

5.07


34,953

122

1.40

Long-term debt

25,000

269

4.32


1,901

23

4.85

Subordinated debt

33,000

444

5.40


33,000

443

5.38

Total borrowings

74,854

926

4.96


69,854

588

3.33

Total interest-bearing
liabilities

2,568,534

14,640

2.29


2,237,423

2,185

0.39

Noninterest-bearing deposits

711,729







756,226





Other liabilities

39,494







33,079





Stockholders' equity

331,119







320,292





Total liabilities and
stockholders' equity

$

3,650,876






$

3,347,020





Net interest income/spread



$

22,574

2.02

%



$

24,168

2.95

%

Net interest margin






2.61

%






3.06

%

Tax-equivalent adjustments:

















Loans



$

375






$

324


Investments




103







137


Total adjustments



$

478






$

461


Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Net Interest Margin (Unaudited)
(In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)



For the Six Months Ended


June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022


Average

Interest Income/

Yield/

Average

Interest Income/

Yield/


Balance  

Expense

Rate  

Balance  

Expense

Rate  

Assets:
















Earning assets:
















Loans:
















Taxable

$

2,581,167

$

62,188

4.86

%

$

2,201,621

$

42,862

3.93

%

Tax-exempt

224,442

3,537

3.18

207,788

3,011

2.92

Total loans

2,805,609

65,725

4.72

2,409,409

45,873

3.84

Investments:
















Taxable

484,437

4,057

1.69

538,342

4,082

1.53

Tax-exempt

94,337

1,057

2.26

110,768

1,298

2.36

Total investments

578,774

5,114

1.78

649,110

5,380

1.67

Interest-bearing deposits

4,044

99

4.94

10,185

20

0.40

Federal funds sold

40,338

1,041

5.20

92,687

95

0.21

Total earning assets

3,428,765

71,979

4.23

%

3,161,391

51,368

3.28

%

Less: allowance for credit losses

25,230






28,779





Other assets

209,535






211,608





Total assets

$

3,613,070

$

71,979


$

3,344,220

$

51,368


Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
















Interest-bearing liabilities:
















Money market accounts

$

692,999

$

9,514

2.77

%

$

592,085

$

833

0.28

%

Interest bearing demand and NOW
accounts

751,655

6,326

1.70

801,155

1,064

0.27

Savings accounts

497,939

455

0.18

512,367

192

0.08

Time deposits less than $100

284,659

4,746

3.36

126,626

608

0.97

Time deposits $100 or more

188,993

2,283

2.44

157,243

368

0.47

Total interest-bearing
deposits

2,416,245

23,324

1.95

2,189,476

3,065

0.28

Short-term borrowings

53,985

1,299

4.85

19,135

122

1.29

Long-term debt

13,803

296

4.32

2,186

51

4.70

Subordinated debt

33,000

887

5.42

33,000

887

5.42

Total borrowings

100,788

2,482

4.97

54,321

1,060

3.94

Total interest-bearing
liabilities

2,517,033

25,806

2.07

2,243,797

4,125

0.37

Noninterest-bearing deposits

728,238






745,348





Other liabilities

39,208






30,816





Stockholders' equity

328,591






324,259





Total liabilities and
stockholders' equity

$

3,613,070





$

3,344,220





Net interest income/spread



$

46,173

2.16

%


$

47,243

2.91

%

Net interest margin






2.72

%





3.01

%

Tax-equivalent adjustments:
















Loans



$

743





$

632


Investments




222






273


Total adjustments



$

965





$

905


Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Details of Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin (Unaudited)
(In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)



















June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Three months ended

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Net interest income:















Interest income:















Loans, net:















Taxable

$

32,139

$

30,049

$

27,515

$

25,128

$

22,009

Tax-exempt

1,780

1,757

1,730

1,694

1,542

Total loans, net

33,919

31,806

29,245

26,822

23,551

Investments:















Taxable

1,931

2,126

2,058

2,096

2,110

Tax-exempt

481

576

658

659

652

Total investments

2,412

2,702

2,716

2,755

2,762

Interest on interest-bearing balances in other banks

85

14

40

41

18

Federal funds sold

798

243

141

106

22

Total interest income

37,214

34,765

32,142

29,724

26,353

Interest expense:















Deposits

13,714

9,610

6,251

3,316

1,597

Short-term borrowings

213

1,086

524

457

122

Long-term debt

269

27

9

16

23

Subordinated debt

444

443

444

443

443

Total interest expense

14,640

11,166

7,228

4,232

2,185

Net interest income

$

22,574

$

23,599

$

24,914

$

25,492

$

24,168

Loans, net:















Taxable

4.93

%

4.79

%

4.47

%

4.19

%

3.92

%

Tax-exempt

3.17

%

3.18

%

3.08

%

2.98

%

2.92

%

Total loans, net

4.79

%

4.66

%

4.35

%

4.09

%

3.83

%

Investments:















Taxable

1.65

%

1.73

%

1.54

%

1.53

%

1.53

%

Tax-exempt

2.18

%

2.33

%

2.35

%

2.34

%

2.35

%

Total investments

1.73

%

1.83

%

1.68

%

1.67

%

1.67

%

Interest-bearing balances with banks

5.04

%

4.66

%

3.41

%

1.77

%

0.68

%

Federal funds sold

5.24

%

5.09

%

3.86

%

3.08

%

0.37

%

Total interest-earning assets

4.31

%

4.16

%

3.84

%

3.59

%

3.34

%

Interest expense:















Deposits

2.21

%

1.67

%

1.08

%

0.59

%

0.30

%

Short-term borrowings

5.07

%

4.81

%

4.20

%

2.30

%

1.40

%

Long-term debt

4.32

%

4.41

%

4.87

%

4.64

%

4.85

%

Subordinated debt

5.40

%

5.44

%

5.33

%

5.33

%

5.38

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2.29

%

1.84

%

1.20

%

0.72

%

0.39

%

Net interest spread

2.02

%

2.32

%

2.64

%

2.87

%

2.95

%

Net interest margin

2.61

%

2.82

%

2.97

%

3.08

%

3.06

%

Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands)



June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

At period end

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Assets:















Cash and due from banks

$

37,774

$

31,354

$

37,675

$

35,000

$

39,693

Interest-bearing balances in other banks

5,814

7,129

193

8,410

8,040

Federal funds sold

93,100

102,100




69,600



Investment securities:















Available for sale

395,826

418,125

477,703

477,590

513,911

Equity investments carried at fair value

92

81

110

103

121

Held to maturity

88,211

89,705

91,179

92,771

94,446

Total investments

484,129

507,911

568,992

570,464

608,478

Loans held for sale










653

681

Loans

2,843,238

2,818,043

2,730,116

2,623,706

2,565,579

Less: allowance for credit losses

23,218

25,444

27,472

29,822

29,374

Net loans

2,820,020

2,792,599

2,702,644

2,593,884

2,536,205

Goodwill

63,370

63,370

63,370

63,370

63,370

Premises and equipment, net

57,712

56,561

55,667

54,394

53,094

Bank owned life insurance

48,857

48,598

48,344

48,235

47,968

Deferred tax assets

16,258

16,015

18,739

20,796

16,269

Accrued interest receivable

11,406

11,678

11,715

10,082

9,303

Other intangible assets, net

48

77

105

179

276

Other assets

43,287

41,079

46,071

41,739

38,162

Total assets

$

3,681,775

$

3,678,471

$

3,553,515

$

3,516,806

$

3,421,539

Liabilities:















Deposits:















Noninterest-bearing

$

713,375

$

746,089

$

772,765

$

769,935

$

747,558

Interest-bearing

2,516,106

2,489,878

2,273,833

2,354,205

2,163,725

Total deposits

3,229,481

3,235,967

3,046,598

3,124,140

2,911,283

Short-term borrowings

19,530

17,280

114,930

14,700

129,170

Long-term debt

25,000

25,000

555

1,104

1,646

Subordinated debt

33,000

33,000

33,000

33,000

33,000

Accrued interest payable

4,701

2,304

903

1,129

1,269

Other liabilities

38,276

36,286

42,179

40,923

33,274

Total liabilities

3,349,988

3,349,837

3,238,165

3,214,996

3,109,642

Stockholders' equity:















Common stock

14,272

14,323

14,321

14,330

14,346

Capital surplus

125,371

126,231

126,850

126,845

126,986

Retained earnings

244,017

237,522

230,515

224,238

217,139

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(51,873)

(49,442)

(56,336)

(63,603)

(46,574)

Total stockholders' equity

331,787

328,634

315,350

301,810

311,897

Total liabilities and stockholders'
equity

$

3,681,775

$

3,678,471

$

3,553,515

$

3,516,806

$

3,421,539

Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Loan and Asset Quality Data (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
















At period end


June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

Commercial














Taxable

$

384,091

$

375,033

$

377,215

$

371,164

$

371,153

Non-taxable

225,796

224,343

222,043

224,764

225,656

Total

609,887

599,376

599,258

595,928

596,809

Real estate














Commercial real estate

1,794,355

1,782,911

1,709,827

1,620,116

1,569,658

Residential

348,911

342,459

330,728

326,223

317,672

Total

2,143,266

2,125,370

2,040,555

1,946,339

1,887,330

Consumer














Indirect Auto

83,348

86,587

76,491

70,006

69,161

Consumer Other

6,737

6,710

13,812

11,433

12,279

Total

90,085

93,297

90,303

81,439

81,440

Total

$

2,843,238

$

2,818,043

$

2,730,116

$

2,623,706

$

2,565,579


June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

At quarter end

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Nonperforming assets:















Nonaccrual/restructured loans

$

1,900

$

1,798

$

3,386

$

3,938

$

4,387

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

181

59

748

280

190

Foreclosed assets















Total nonperforming assets

$

2,081

$

1,857

$

4,134

$

4,218

$

4,577



June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Three months ended

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Allowance for credit losses:















Beginning balance

$

25,444

$

27,472

$

29,822

$

29,374

$

28,407

ASU 2016-13 Transition Adjustment




(3,283)









Adjusted beginning balance

25,444

24,189

29,822

29,374

28,407

Charge-offs

77

75

233

101

98

Recoveries

52

66

32

99

115

(Credit to) provision for credit losses

(2,201)

1,264

(2,149)

450

950

Ending balance

$

23,218

$

25,444

$

27,472

$

29,822

$

29,374

Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Deposit and Liquidity Detail (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
















At period end


June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

Interest-bearing deposits:














Money market accounts

$

670,669

$

775,511

$

685,323

$

706,947

$

592,989

Interest bearing demand and NOW
accounts

760,690

698,888

772,712

813,743

752,397

Savings accounts

470,340

500,709

523,931

530,124

518,146

Time deposits less than $250

504,672

400,327

199,136

224,517

219,690

Time deposits $250 or more

109,735

114,443

92,731

78,874

80,503

Total interest-bearing deposits

2,516,106

2,489,878

2,273,833

2,354,205

2,163,725

Noninterest-bearing deposits

713,375

746,089

772,765

769,935

747,558

Total deposits

$

3,229,481

$

3,235,967

$

3,046,598

$

3,124,140

$

2,911,283



June 30, 2023

At period end

Amount

Percent of Total

Number of accounts

Average Balance

Deposit Detail:









Retail

$

1,416,652

43.9

%

71,122

$

20

Commercial

1,077,276

33.4

13,170

82

Municipal

463,939

14.4

1,752

265

Brokered

271,614

8.4

28

9,701

Total Deposits

$

3,229,481

100.0

86,072

$

38











Uninsured

820,642

25.4

%



Insured

2,408,839

74.6


















December 31, 2022

At period end

Amount

Percent of Total

Number of accounts

Average Balance

Deposit Detail:









Retail

$

1,501,641

49.3

%

71,039

$

21

Commercial

967,244

31.7

11,891

81

Municipal

554,099

18.2

1,623

341

Brokered

23,614

0.8

30

787

Total Deposits

$

3,046,598

100.00

84,583

$

36











Uninsured

1,125,252

36.9

%



Insured

1,921,346

63.1





















Total Available

At June 30, 2023

Total Available

Outstanding

for Future Liquidity

FHLB advances

$

1,212,489

$

284,846

$

927,643

Federal Reserve discount window

272,131




272,131

Correspondent bank lines of credit

18,000




18,000

Other sources of liquidity:








Brokered deposits

368,294

271,614

96,680

Unencumbered securities

384,755




384,755

Total sources of liquidity

$

2,255,669

$

556,460

$

1,699,209

Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands)



















June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Average quarterly balances

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Assets:















Loans, net:















Taxable

$

2,615,881

$

2,546,068

$

2,441,358

$

2,377,803

$

2,254,405

Tax-exempt

224,960

223,917

223,293

225,637

211,885

Total loans, net

2,840,841

2,769,985

2,664,651

2,603,440

2,466,290

Investments:















Taxable

469,712

499,327

528,826

544,782

553,078

Tax-exempt

88,371

100,368

111,206

111,578

111,138

Total investments

558,083

599,695

640,032

656,360

664,216

Interest-bearing balances with banks

6,839

1,218

4,649

9,180

10,694

Federal funds sold

61,093

19,353

14,477

13,665

23,920

Total interest-earning assets

3,466,856

3,390,251

3,323,809

3,282,645

3,165,120

Other assets

184,020

184,594

169,153

180,861

181,900

Total assets

$

3,650,876

$

3,574,845

$

3,492,962

$

3,463,506

$

3,347,020

Liabilities and stockholders' equity:















Deposits:















Interest-bearing

$

2,493,680

$

2,337,951

$

2,301,974

$

2,228,829

$

2,167,569

Noninterest-bearing

711,729

744,931

758,889

770,833

756,225

Total deposits

3,205,409

3,082,882

3,060,863

2,999,662

2,923,794

Short-term borrowings

16,854

91,530

49,444

78,922

34,953

Long-term debt

25,000

2,482

814

1,369

1,901

Subordinated debt

33,000

33,000

33,000

33,000

33,000

Other liabilities

39,494

38,917

41,436

38,840

33,080

Total liabilities

3,319,757

3,248,811

3,185,557

3,151,793

3,026,728

Stockholders' equity

331,119

326,034

307,405

311,713

320,292

Total liabilities and stockholders'
equity

$

3,650,876

$

3,574,845

$

3,492,962

$

3,463,506

$

3,347,020

Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)



















June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Three months ended

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Core net income per share:















Net income GAAP

$

9,425

$

7,579

$

9,139

$

9,968

$

9,353

Adjustments:















Less: Loss on sale of available for sale securities




81

(1,976)






Add: Loss on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment




17

(415)






Core net income

$

9,425

$

7,515

$

10,700

$

9,968

$

9,353

Average common shares outstanding - diluted

7,177,915

7,198,970

7,201,785

7,213,147

7,215,365

Core net income per share

$

1.31

$

1.04

$

1.49

$

1.38

$

1.30

















Tangible book value:















Total stockholders' equity

$

331,787

$

328,634

$

315,350

$

301,810

$

311,897

Less: Goodwill

63,370

63,370

63,370

63,370

63,370

Less: Other intangible assets, net

48

77

105

179

276

Total tangible stockholders' equity

$

268,369

$

265,187

$

251,875

$

238,261

$

248,251

Common shares outstanding

7,130,409

7,150,757

7,158,018

7,162,750

7,170,661

Tangible book value per share

$

37.64

$

37.09

$

35.19

$

33.26

$

34.62

















Core return on average stockholders' equity:















Net income GAAP

$

9,425

$

7,579

$

9,139

$

9,968

$

9,353

Adjustments:















Less: Loss on sale of available for sale securities




81

(1,976)






Add: Loss on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment




17

(415)






Core net income

$

9,425

$

7,515

$

10,700

$

9,968

$

9,353

Average stockholders' equity

$

331,119

$

326,034

$

307,405

$

311,713

$

320,292

Core return on average stockholders' equity

11.42

%

9.35

%

13.81

%

12.69

%

11.71

%

















Return on average tangible equity:















Net income GAAP

$

9,425

$

7,579

$

9,139

$

9,968

$

9,353

Average stockholders' equity

$

331,119

$

326,034

$

307,405

$

311,713

$

320,292

Less: average intangibles

63,433

63,461

63,512

63,549

63,694

Average tangible stockholders' equity

$

267,687

$

262,573

$

243,893

$

248,164

$

256,598

Return on average tangible stockholders' equity

14.12

%

11.71

%

14.87

%

15.94

%

14.62

%

















Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity:















Net income GAAP

$

9,425

$

7,579

$

9,139

$

9,968

$

9,353

Adjustments:















Less: Loss on sale of available for sale securities




81

(1,976)






Add: Loss on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment




17

(415)






Core net income

$

9,425

$

7,515

$

10,700

$

9,968

$

9,353

Average stockholders' equity

$

331,119

$

326,034

$

307,405

$

311,713

$

320,292

Less: average intangibles

63,433

63,461

63,512

63,549

63,694

Average tangible stockholders' equity

$

267,687

$

262,573

$

243,893

$

248,164

$

256,598

Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity

14.12

%

11.61

%

17.41

%

15.94

%

14.62

%

















Core return on average assets:















Net income GAAP

$

9,425

$

7,579

$

9,139

$

9,968

$

9,353

Adjustments:















Less: Loss on sale of available for sale securities




81

(1,976)






Add: Loss on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment




17

(415)






Core net income

$

9,425

$

7,515

$

10,700

$

9,968

$

9,353

Average assets

$

3,650,876

$

3,574,845

$

3,492,962

$

3,463,506

$

3,347,020

Core return on average assets

1.04

%

0.85

%

1.22

%

1.14

%

1.12

%

Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)

The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures of FTE net interest income for the three and six months
ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:

Three months ended June 30

2023

2022

Interest income (GAAP)

$

36,736

$

25,892

Adjustment to FTE

478

461

Interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)

37,214

26,353

Interest expense

14,640

2,185

Net interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)

$

22,574

$

24,168








Six months ended June 30

2023

2022

Interest income (GAAP)

$

71,014

$

50,463

Adjustment to FTE

965

905

Interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)

71,979

51,368

Interest expense

25,806

4,125

Net interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)

$

46,173

$

47,243

The efficiency ratio is noninterest expenses, less amortization of intangible assets, as a percentage of FTE net interest
income plus noninterest income. The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures of the efficiency ratio
to GAAP for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:

Three months ended June 30

2023

2022

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):






Noninterest expense (GAAP)

$

16,614

$

15,493

Less: amortization of intangible assets expense

28

97

Noninterest expense adjusted for amortization of assets expense (non-GAAP)

16,586

15,396








Net interest income (GAAP)

22,096

23,707

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment

478

461

Noninterest income (GAAP)

3,552

3,881

Less: Net gains (losses) on equity securities

12

(23)

Net interest income (FTE) plus noninterest income (non-GAAP)

$

26,114

$

28,072








Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

63.51

%

54.84

%








Six months ended June 30

2023

2022

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):






Noninterest expense (GAAP)

$

33,168

$

29,782

Less: Amortization of intangible assets expense

57

193

Noninterest expense adjusted for amortization of assets expense (non-GAAP)

33,111

29,589








Net interest income (GAAP)

45,208

46,338

Plus: Taxable equivalent adjustment

965

905

Noninterest income (GAAP)

7,226

7,302

Less: Net losses on equity securities

(17)

(19)

Less: Gains on sale of available for sale securities

81



Net interest income (FTE) plus noninterest income (non-GAAP)

$

53,335

$

54,564








Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

62.08

%

54.23

%

SOURCE Peoples Financial Services Corp.

