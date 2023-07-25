PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. Reports Unaudited Second Quarter 2023 Earnings

SCRANTON, Pa., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Financial Services Corp. ("Peoples") (NASDAQ: PFIS), the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, today reported unaudited financial results at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

Peoples reported net income of $9.4 million, or $1.31 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2023, a 0.8% increase when compared to $9.4 million, or $1.30 per share for the comparable period of 2022. Quarterly net income included lower net interest income of $1.6 million due to higher funding costs, reduced noninterest income of $0.3 million and higher operating expenses of $1.1 million, offset by a lower provision for credit losses of $3.2 million.

The $2.2 million credit to the provision for credit losses in the current period included the impact of various factors such as updated economic assumptions as well as changes in qualitative adjustments, portfolio composition and asset quality. Changes to qualitative factors related to lower loan growth were partially offset by banking industry concerns which resulted in lower expected credit losses. The year ago period included a provision for credit losses of $1.0 million based on our legacy allowance for credit losses methodology and then current conditions.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net income was $17.0 million, or $2.37 per diluted share, a 10.4% decrease when compared to $19.0 million, or $2.63 per diluted share for the comparable period of 2022. Net interest income for the current period decreased $1.1 million when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022 as higher interest income due to increased rates was more than offset by increased funding costs. Lower net interest income combined with higher operating expenses of $3.4 million were partially offset by a $2.2 million decrease to the provision for credit losses.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $17.0 million or $2.37 per diluted share.





was or per diluted share. Dividends paid during the first six months ended June 30, 2023 totaled $0.82 per share representing a 5.1% increase from the comparable period in 2022.





totaled per share representing a 5.1% increase from the comparable period in 2022. Net loan growth for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $113.1 million or 8.4% annualized and consisted primarily of commercial real estate loans.





was or 8.4% annualized and consisted primarily of commercial real estate loans. Total deposits grew $182.9 million to $3.2 billion during the first six months of 2023. Core deposits, excluding brokered deposits, declined $65.1 million or 2.2%.





to during the first six months of 2023. Core deposits, excluding brokered deposits, declined or 2.2%. At June 30, 2023 , the Company had $1.7 billion in additional liquidity available in the form of lines of credit at the Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh (FHLB), brokered deposit capacity and unencumbered securities that may be pledged as collateral, representing 46.2% of total assets and 52.6% of total deposits.





, the Company had in additional liquidity available in the form of lines of credit at the Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank of (FHLB), brokered deposit capacity and unencumbered securities that may be pledged as collateral, representing 46.2% of total assets and 52.6% of total deposits. At June 30, 2023 , total estimated uninsured deposits, were approximately $820.6 million , or approximately 25.4% of total deposits; as compared to approximately $1.1 billion , or 36.9% of total deposits at December 31 , 2022. Included in the uninsured total at June 30, 2023 is $344.6 million of municipal deposits collateralized by letters of credit issued by the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh and pledged investment securities, and $1.7 million of affiliate company deposits.





, total estimated uninsured deposits, were approximately , or approximately 25.4% of total deposits; as compared to approximately , or 36.9% of total deposits at , 2022. Included in the uninsured total at is of municipal deposits collateralized by letters of credit issued by the Federal Home Loan Bank of and pledged investment securities, and of affiliate company deposits. 25,555 shares were purchased during the three months ended June 30, 2023 at an average price per share of $41.89 and retired under the Company's common stock repurchase plan which was restarted in the current three month period.





at an average price per share of and retired under the Company's common stock repurchase plan which was restarted in the current three month period. Tangible book value increased 7.0% to $37.64 at June 30, 2023 from $35.19 at December 31, 2022 .





at from at . Asset quality remained strong as nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets at June 30, 2023 was 0.06%, compared to 0.12% and 0.13% at December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022 .

NOTABLES

On July 10, 2023 , Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company completed the relocation of its North Allegheny, Pennsylvania branch to a newly constructed full-service community office serving the Greater Pittsburgh Market.





, Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company completed the relocation of its branch to a newly constructed full-service community office serving the Greater Pittsburgh Market. On July 17, 2023 , Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company relocated its King of Prussia, Pennsylvania branch to a larger, more visible full-service location on DeKalb Pike to better serve the Greater Delaware Valley market.

INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW

In March 2022, the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") began increasing the federal funds rate in an attempt to curb inflation. Since then, there have been ten rate increases, totaling 500 basis points. There were seven rate hikes in 2022 and three additional increases in 2023 before the FOMC paused at its June 2023 meeting. These increases directly impact our core source of income, net interest income through yields on investments and loans and the cost of funding via deposits and borrowings. Through June 30, 2023, we have realized higher rates on our existing adjustable and variable rate loans and new originations. The benefit of higher asset yields however, has been offset by higher funding costs as rate-sensitive depositors seek higher rates. We anticipate that funding costs will continue to increase in the future as a result of local competition for deposits and the cost of alternative funding.

Calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis, a non-GAAP measure[1], our net interest margin for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was 2.61%, a decrease of 21 basis points when compared to the 2.82% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 45 basis points when compared to 3.06% for the same three month period in 2022. The decrease in net interest margin from the prior three month period and year ago period was due to higher funding costs offsetting the increased yield and balance of earning assets. The tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets increased 15 basis points to 4.31% during the three months ended June 30, 2023 from 4.16% during the three months ended March 31, 2023, and increased 97 basis points when compared to 3.34% for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Our cost of funds, which represents our average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities, increased 45 basis points to 2.29% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 when compared to 1.84% during the three months ended March 31, 2023 and increased 190 basis points compared to 0.39% in the prior year period. We continued to increase interest rates paid on deposits during the quarter to attract new deposits and retain current balances. Our cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 54 basis points during the current three month period to 2.21% from 1.67% in the prior three month period ended March 31, 2023. Our cost of total deposits for the three months ended June 30, 2023 increased 46 basis points to 1.72% from 1.26% during the three months ended March 31, 2023.

On a trailing twelve month basis, our average cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 191 basis points, from 0.30% at June 30, 2022 to 2.21% at June 30, 2023, representing a beta on interest-bearing deposits of approximately 54.6%. Our overall cost of total deposits increased 150 basis points from 0.22% at June 30, 2022 to 1.72%, representing a beta on total deposits of approximately 42.9%.

Second Quarter 2023 Results – Comparison to Prior-Year Quarter

Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure1, for the three months ended June 30, decreased $1.6 million or 6.6% to $22.6 million in 2023 from $24.2 million in 2022. The decrease in tax equivalent net interest income was due to higher tax-equivalent interest income of $10.9 million less elevated interest expense of $12.5 million.

The higher interest income was the result of an increase in yield and average balance of earning assets. Average earning assets were $301.8 million higher in the three month period ended June 30, 2023 when compared to the year ago period. The tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio was 4.79% and 3.83% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. This increase was due to the higher rates on adjustable and floating rate loans, and new loan originations. Loans, net, averaged $2.8 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and $2.5 billion for the comparable period in 2022. For the three months ended June 30, the tax-equivalent yield on total investments increased to 1.73% in 2023 from 1.67% in 2022. Average investments totaled $558.1 million in the three months ended June 30, 2023 and $664.2 million in the three months ended June 30, 2022.

The increased interest expense in the three months ended June 30, 2023 was due primarily to higher rates on consumer, business and municipal deposits driven by the higher interest rate environment. In addition, as part of the Company's strategy to improve on-balance sheet liquidity, $92.2 million of higher-cost brokered deposits were added. The Company's total cost of deposits increased during the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the year ago period by 150 basis points to 1.72%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 191 basis points to 2.21% from 0.30% in the previous year three month period. Short-term borrowings averaged $16.9 million in the current period and added $0.2 million of interest expense at an average cost of 5.07% compared to $35.0 million in short-term borrowings in the year ago period at an average cost of 1.40%.

Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $331.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to the corresponding period last year due primarily to an increase in non-maturity and brokered certificate of deposits. Average noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $44.5 million or 5.9% from the prior period and now represent 22.2% of total deposits.

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, a reversal of $2.2 million was posted to the provision for credit losses compared to a provision of $1.0 million in the year ago period. The current period provision reversal was due to the impact of various factors such as updated economic assumptions as well as changes in qualitative adjustments, portfolio composition and asset quality. Changes to qualitative factors related to lower loan growth were offset by banking industry concerns which resulted in a lower expected credit losses. The year ago period included a provision for credit losses of $1.0 million based on our legacy allowance for credit losses methodology and then current conditions.

Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $3.6 million, a $0.3 million decrease from the prior year's quarter. Higher retail and commercial account service charges and a higher FHLB dividend, were offset by lower merchant services and swap related revenue.

Noninterest expense increased $1.1 million or 7.2% to $16.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, from $15.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Salaries and employee benefits increased $0.6 million or 8.0% due to annual merit increases; new hires; lower deferred loan origination costs; and higher employee benefit costs. Occupancy and equipment expenses were higher by $0.2 million in the current period due to the increase in transactional costs relating to our expansion market volume. Other expenses increased $0.3 million due primarily to higher FDIC assessments and loan account processing fees.

The provision for income tax expense was $1.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022 with an effective tax rate of 16.1% for each quarter.

Six-Month Results – Comparison to Prior Year First Six Months

Our net interest margin, a non-GAAP measure1, for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was 2.72%, a decrease of 29 basis points over the prior year's period of 3.01%. Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure1 for the six months ended June 30, decreased $1.1 million, or 2.3%, to $46.2 million in 2023 from $47.2 million in 2022. The decrease in net interest income was the result of higher loan interest income due to increased volume and rates on new loans and those that are repricing, offset by the higher cost of deposit funding. In addition, the 2023 period included $0.2 million in SBA PPP interest and fees, compared to the $1.5 million in the year ago period. Investments decreased $70.3 million compared to June 30, 2022, as the Company engaged in investment sales to, in part, fund loan growth and repay short-term borrowings. The yield on earning assets was 4.23% for the first half of 2023 compared to 3.28% for the six month period ended June 30, 2022. The cost of interest bearing liabilities during the six month period ended June 30, 2023 increased 170 basis points to 2.07% from 0.37% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 as the cost of all deposit products and short-term borrowing costs increased. Furthermore, the Company, as part of its strategy to improve on-balance sheet liquidity, added $259.0 million of brokered certificate of deposits at an average cost of 5.16% during the first six months of 2023.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, a credit to the provision for credit losses of $0.9 million was posted due to various factors including updated economic assumptions as well as changes in qualitative factors, portfolio composition and asset quality.

Noninterest income was $7.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and $7.3 million for the comparable period ended June 30, 2022. During the period, service charges, fees and commissions increased $0.4 million, due in part to a $0.3 million increase in consumer and commercial deposit service charges, higher revenue related to debit card activity and increased dividends on FHLB stock. Merchant services income decreased $0.3 million during the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the prior year on lower transaction volume incentives. Interest rate swap revenue decreased $0.4 million on lower origination volume and market value adjustments.

Noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2023, was $33.2 million, an increase of $3.4 million from $29.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The increase was due primarily to $1.7 million in higher salaries and benefits expense due to annual merit increases, expansion market investments and lower deferred loan origination costs, which are recorded as a contra-salary expense, of $0.6 million due to lower loan origination volume compared to the year ago period. Occupancy and equipment expenses were higher by $0.3 million in the current period due to transaction cost increases. The year ago period included $0.5 million of gains from the sale of other real estate owned, which is included in noninterest expense, with no comparable transaction in the current period. Other expenses including professional fees, loan account processing fees, Pennsylvania shares tax and FDIC assessments accounted for an increase of $1.0 million.

The provision for income taxes for the six months ended June 30, 2023 decreased $0.4 million and the effective tax rate was 15.8% as compared to 16.0% in the prior period.

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

At June 30, 2023, total assets, loans and deposits were $3.7 billion, $2.8 billion and $3.2 billion, respectively. During the six month period, investment sales, deposit growth and FHLB term borrowings were utilized to fund loan growth and repay short-term borrowings.

Loan growth for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $113.1 million or 8.4% annualized. Growth slowed during the three months ended June 30, 2023 totaling $25.3 million as compared to loan growth of $88.0 million during the first three months of 2023. Higher interest rates and economic uncertainty may result in lower loan demand and lower growth over the near-term. Commercial real estate loans made up the majority of the growth with residential real estate loans also increasing. At June 30, 2023, gross PPP loans remaining totaled $22.1 million and net deferred PPP fees remaining totaled $0.2 million.

Total investments were $484.1 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $569.0 million at December 31, 2022. At June 30, 2023, the available-for-sale securities totaled $395.9 million and the held-to-maturity securities totaled $88.2 million. The unrealized losses on the held-to-maturity portfolio totaled $14.2 million and $14.6 million at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. During the six month period ended June 30, 2023, $65.6 million in U.S. Treasury, tax-exempt municipals and mortgage-backed securities were sold at a net gain of $81 thousand. The proceeds were used to pay-down higher cost short-term borrowings.

Total deposits increased $182.9 million during the six months ending June 30, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $59.4 million and interest-bearing deposits increased $242.3 million during the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in deposits was due to a $248.0 million net increase in brokered deposits and a $25.0 million increase in retail and commercial accounts partially offset by a $90.2 million seasonal decrease in municipal deposits. During the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company added $259.0 million of longer-term callable brokered CDs to improve its on-balance sheet liquidity position and mitigate risk of higher rates. The Company has the option to call the CDs after an initial three or six month period.

The deposit base consisted of 43.9% retail accounts, 33.4% commercial accounts, 14.4% municipal relationships and 8.4% brokered deposits at June 30, 2023. At June 30, 2023, total estimated uninsured deposits, were approximately $820.6 million, or approximately 25.4% of total deposits as compared to $1.1 billion, or 36.9% of total deposits at December 31, 2022. Included in the uninsured total at June 30, 2023 is $344.6 million of municipal deposits collateralized by letters of credit issued by the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh and pledged investment securities, and $1.7 million of affiliate company deposits. As an additional resource to our uninsured depositors, we offer all depositors access to IntraFi's CDARS and ICS programs which allows deposit customers to obtain full FDIC deposit insurance while maintaining their relationship with our Bank.

During the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company utilized a portion of its available line at the FHLB and increased its long-term debt $25.0 million due to favorable pricing on the borrowings versus alternative funding sources.

In addition to deposit gathering and our current long term borrowings, we have additional sources of liquidity available such as overnight borrowings from the FHLB, the Federal Reserve's Discount Window and Borrower-in-Custody (BIC) program, correspondent bank lines of credit, brokered deposit capacity and unencumbered securities. Although we do not plan to access the Federal Reserve's Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP), we have $384.8 million of borrowing capacity based on the par value of unencumbered securities available as collateral under this line. At June 30, 2023, we had $1.7 billion in additional liquidity representing 46.2% of total assets, 52.6% of total deposits and 300.4% of uninsured deposits. For additional information on our deposit portfolio and additional sources of liquidity see the tables on page 15.

The Company maintained its well capitalized position at June 30, 2023. Stockholders' equity equaled $331.8 million or $46.53 per share at June 30, 2023, and $315.4 million or $44.06 per share at December 31, 2022. The increase in stockholders' equity from December 31, 2022 is primarily attributable to net income and a decrease to accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCI") resulting from a reduction in the unrealized loss on available for sale securities. The net after tax unrealized loss on available for sale securities included in AOCI at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 was $47.6 million and $52.0 million, respectively.

Tangible stockholders' equity, a non-GAAP measure1, increased to $37.64 per share at June 30, 2023, from $35.19 per share at December 31, 2022. Dividends declared for the six months ended June 30, 2023 amounted to $0.82 per share, a 5.1% increase from the 2022 period, representing a dividend payout ratio of 34.6% of net income. During the six months ended June 30, 2023, 42,128 shares were purchased and retired under the Company's common stock repurchase plan at an average price per share of $45.00. The Company restarted the repurchase plan in the second quarter of 2023, which had been temporarily suspended in response to market volatility and economic uncertainty.

ASSET QUALITY REVIEW

Asset quality metrics remained strong and continued to improve. Nonperforming assets were $2.1 million or 0.07% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at June 30, 2023, compared to $4.1 million or 0.15% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at December 31, 2022. As a percentage of total assets, nonperforming assets improved to 0.06% at June 30, 2023 compared to 0.12% at December 31, 2022. The decrease in nonperforming assets was due to the reclassification of accruing troubled debt restructurings due to a change in accounting guidance, reduced levels of loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing, collection activities, and a decline in nonaccrual loans due in part to a $0.5 million principal reduction on a commercial real estate loan. At June 30, 2023 the Company had no foreclosed properties.

Effective January 1, 2023, the Company transitioned to ASU 2016-13 Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326), commonly referred to as CECL. As a result of the transition to CECL, the allowance for credit losses was reduced $3.3 million to $24.2 million effective January 1, 2023 and the reserve for unfunded commitments was increased $270 thousand to $450 thousand. The cumulative adjustment, net of tax, was recorded as an adjustment to retained earnings effective January 1, 2023.

In addition to the transition adjustment during the six month period ended June 30, 2023, a $0.9 million credit to loan losses and net charge-offs of $34 thousand were recorded. The allowance for credit losses equaled $23.2 million or 0.82% of loans, net at June 30, 2023 compared to $27.5 million or 1.01% of loans, net, at December 31, 2022. Loans charged-off, net of recoveries, for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were minimal at $34 thousand, compared to $0.3 million or 0.02% of average loans for the comparable period last year.

Summary Data

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Five Quarter Trend (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)





June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30





2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Key performance data:































Share and per share amounts:































Net income

$ 1.31

$ 1.05

$ 1.27

$ 1.38

$ 1.30

Core net income (1)

$ 1.31

$ 1.04

$ 1.49

$ 1.38

$ 1.30

Cash dividends declared

$ 0.41

$ 0.41

$ 0.40

$ 0.40

$ 0.39

Book value

$ 46.53

$ 45.96

$ 44.06

$ 42.14

$ 43.50

Tangible book value (1)

$ 37.64

$ 37.09

$ 35.19

$ 33.26

$ 34.62

Market value:































High

$ 44.60

$ 53.48

$ 57.60

$ 56.09

$ 56.99

Low

$ 30.60

$ 42.52

$ 47.00

$ 46.84

$ 47.41

Closing

$ 43.79

$ 43.35

$ 51.84

$ 46.84

$ 55.84

Market capitalization

$ 312,241

$ 309,985

$ 371,072

$ 335,503

$ 400,410

Common shares outstanding



7,130,409



7,150,757



7,158,018



7,162,750



7,170,661

Selected ratios:































Return on average stockholders' equity



11.42 %

9.43 %

11.79 %

12.69 %

11.71 % Core return on average stockholders'

equity (1)



11.42 %

9.35 %

13.81 %

12.69 %

11.71 % Return on average tangible

stockholders' equity



14.12 %

11.71 %

14.87 %

15.94 %

14.62 % Core return on average tangible

stockholders' equity (1)



14.12 %

11.61 %

17.41 %

15.94 %

14.62 % Return on average assets



1.04 %

0.86 %

1.04 %

1.14 %

1.12 % Core return on average assets (1)



1.04 %

0.85 %

1.22 %

1.14 %

1.12 % Stockholders' equity to total assets



9.01 %

8.93 %

8.87 %

8.58 %

9.12 % Efficiency ratio (1)(2)



63.51 %

60.61 %

60.07 %

54.95 %

54.89 % Nonperforming assets to loans, net, and

foreclosed assets



0.07 %

0.07 %

0.15 %

0.16 %

0.18 % Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.06 %

0.05 %

0.12 %

0.12 %

0.13 % Net charge-offs to average loans, net



0.00 %

0.00 %

0.03 %

0.00 %

0.00 % Allowance for credit losses to loans, net



0.82 %

0.90 %

1.01 %

1.14 %

1.14 % Interest-bearing assets yield (FTE) (3)



4.31 %

4.16 %

3.84 %

3.59 %

3.34 % Cost of funds



2.29 %

1.84 %

1.20 %

0.72 %

0.39 % Net interest spread (FTE) (3)



2.02 %

2.32 %

2.64 %

2.87 %

2.95 % Net interest margin (FTE) (3)



2.61 %

2.82 %

2.97 %

3.08 %

3.06 %





(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures. (2) Total noninterest expense less amortization of intangible assets divided by tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income less net gains (losses) on investment securities available for sale. (3) Tax-equivalent adjustments were calculated using the federal statutory tax rate prevailing during the indicated periods of 21%.

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)





June 30

June 30

Six months ended

2023

2022

Interest income:













Interest and fees on loans:













Taxable

$ 62,188

$ 42,862

Tax-exempt



2,794



2,379

Interest and dividends on investment securities:













Taxable



4,053



4,080

Tax-exempt



835



1,025

Dividends



4



2

Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks



99



20

Interest on federal funds sold



1,041



95

Total interest income



71,014



50,463

Interest expense:













Interest on deposits



23,324



3,065

Interest on short-term borrowings



1,299



122

Interest on long-term debt



296



51

Interest on subordinated debt



887



887

Total interest expense



25,806



4,125

Net interest income



45,208



46,338

(Credit to) provision for credit losses



(937)



1,250

Net interest income after (credit to) provision for credit losses



46,145



45,088

Noninterest income:













Service charges, fees, commissions and other



3,947



3,453

Merchant services income



372



676

Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities



1,085



1,106

Wealth management income



784



725

Mortgage banking income



208



272

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance



520



462

Interest rate swap revenue



246



627

Net (losses) on equity investment securities



(17)



(19)

Net gains on sale of investment securities available for sale



81







Total noninterest income



7,226



7,302

Noninterest expense:













Salaries and employee benefits expense



17,562



15,891

Net occupancy and equipment expense



8,380



8,036

Amortization of intangible assets



57



193

Net gains on sale of other real estate owned









(478)

Other expenses



7,169



6,140

Total noninterest expense



33,168



29,782

Income before income taxes



20,203



22,608

Provision for income tax expense



3,199



3,625

Net income

$ 17,004

$ 18,983

Other comprehensive income (loss):













Unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities available for sale

$ 5,688

$ (51,281)

Reclassification adjustment for gains on available for sale securities included in net income



(81)







Change in derivative fair value



79



(694)

Income tax expense (benefit) related to other comprehensive income (loss)



1,223



(10,915)

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax expense (benefit)



4,463



(41,060)

Comprehensive income (loss)

$ 21,467

$ (22,077)

Share and per share amounts:













Net income - basic

$ 2.38

$ 2.65

Net income - diluted



2.37



2.63

Cash dividends declared



0.82



0.78

Average common shares outstanding - basic



7,151,732



7,172,181

Average common shares outstanding - diluted



7,188,384



7,215,890



Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)





June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Three months ended

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Interest income:































Interest and fees on loans:































Taxable

$ 32,139

$ 30,049

$ 27,515

$ 25,128

$ 22,009

Tax-exempt



1,405



1,389



1,367



1,338



1,218

Interest and dividends on investment securities:































Taxable



1,929



2,124



2,058



2,096



2,108

Tax-exempt



378



457



520



521



515

Dividends



2



2















2

Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks



85



14



40



41



18

Interest on federal funds sold



798



243



141



106



22

Total interest income



36,736



34,278



31,641



29,230



25,892

Interest expense:































Interest on deposits



13,714



9,610



6,251



3,316



1,597

Interest on short-term borrowings



213



1,086



524



457



122

Interest on long-term debt



269



27



9



16



23

Interest on subordinated debt



444



443



444



443



443

Total interest expense



14,640



11,166



7,228



4,232



2,185

Net interest income



22,096



23,112



24,413



24,998



23,707

(Credit to) provision for credit losses



(2,201)



1,264



(2,149)



450



950

Net interest income after (credit to) provision for credit

losses



24,297



21,848



26,562



24,548



22,757

Noninterest income:































Service charges, fees, commissions and other



1,982



1,965



1,909



1,714



1,761

Merchant services income



254



118



131



157



562

Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities



528



557



532



591



551

Wealth management income



386



398



366



339



374

Mortgage banking income



105



103



104



135



128

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance



262



258



289



269



244

Interest rate swap revenue



23



223



(135)



130



284

Net gains (losses) on investment equity securities



12



(29)



6



(18)



(23)

Net gains (losses) on sale of investment securities available for sale









81



(1,976)













Total noninterest income



3,552



3,674



1,226



3,317



3,881

Noninterest expense:































Salaries and employee benefits expense



8,482



9,080



9,188



8,474



7,851

Net occupancy and equipment expense



4,277



4,103



5,045



4,025



4,083

Amortization of intangible assets



28



29



74



96



97

Net gains on sale of other real estate



























(20)

Other expenses



3,827



3,342



2,653



3,340



3,482

Total noninterest expense



16,614



16,554



16,960



15,935



15,493

Income before income taxes



11,235



8,968



10,828



11,930



11,145

Income tax expense



1,810



1,389



1,689



1,962



1,792

Net income

$ 9,425

$ 7,579

$ 9,139

$ 9,968

$ 9,353

Other comprehensive (loss) income:































Unrealized (loss) gain on investment securities available for sale

$ (5,148)

$ 10,836

$ 6,356

$ (21,510)

$ (18,669)

Reclassification adjustment for (gains) losses on available for sale

securities included in net income









(81)



1,976













Change in benefit plan liabilities















370













Change in derivative fair value



2,049



(1,970)



12



(46)



(201)

Income tax (benefit) expense related to other comprehensive (loss)

income



(668)



1,891



1,447



(4,527)



(3,963)

Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of income tax

(benefit) expense



(2,431)



6,894



7,267



(17,029)



(14,907)

Comprehensive (loss) income

$ 6,994

$ 14,473

$ 16,406

$ (7,061)

$ (5,554)

Share and per share amounts:































Net income - basic

$ 1.32

$ 1.06

$ 1.28

$ 1.39

$ 1.30

Net income - diluted



1.31



1.05



1.27



1.38



1.30

Cash dividends declared



0.41



0.41



0.40



0.40



0.39

Average common shares outstanding - basic



7,145,975



7,157,553



7,158,329



7,169,809



7,171,909

Average common shares outstanding - diluted



7,177,915



7,198,970



7,201,785



7,213,147



7,215,365



Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Net Interest Margin (Unaudited)

(In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)









































Three Months Ended





June 30, 2023



June 30, 2022





Average

Interest Income/

Yield/



Average

Interest Income/

Yield/





Balance

Expense

Rate



Balance

Expense

Rate

Assets:



































Earning assets:



































Loans:



































Taxable

$ 2,615,881

$ 32,139

4.93 %

$ 2,254,405

$ 22,009

3.92 % Tax-exempt



224,960



1,780

3.17





211,885



1,542

2.92

Total loans



2,840,841



33,919

4.79





2,466,290



23,551

3.83

Investments:



































Taxable



469,712



1,931

1.65





553,078



2,110

1.53

Tax-exempt



88,371



481

2.18





111,138



652

2.35

Total investments



558,083



2,412

1.73





664,216



2,762

1.67

Interest-bearing deposits



6,839



85

4.99





10,694



18

0.68

Federal funds sold



61,093



798

5.24





23,920



22

0.37

Total earning assets



3,466,856



37,214

4.31 %



3,165,120



26,353

3.34 % Less: allowance for credit losses



25,895















28,839











Other assets



209,915















210,739











Total assets

$ 3,650,876

$ 37,214







$ 3,347,020

$ 26,353





Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:



































Interest-bearing liabilities:



































Money market accounts

$ 664,451

$ 4,958

2.99 %

$ 588,222

$ 448

0.31 % Interest bearing demand and NOW

accounts



771,690



3,537

1.84





782,501



577

0.30

Savings accounts



483,385



239

0.20





518,847



99

0.08

Time deposits less than $100



375,799



3,620

3.86





125,653



306

0.98

Time deposits $100 or more



198,355



1,360

2.75





152,346



167

0.44

Total interest-bearing

deposits



2,493,680



13,714

2.21





2,167,569



1,597

0.30

Short-term borrowings



16,854



213

5.07





34,953



122

1.40

Long-term debt



25,000



269

4.32





1,901



23

4.85

Subordinated debt



33,000



444

5.40





33,000



443

5.38

Total borrowings



74,854



926

4.96





69,854



588

3.33

Total interest-bearing

liabilities



2,568,534



14,640

2.29





2,237,423



2,185

0.39

Noninterest-bearing deposits



711,729















756,226











Other liabilities



39,494















33,079











Stockholders' equity



331,119















320,292











Total liabilities and

stockholders' equity

$ 3,650,876













$ 3,347,020











Net interest income/spread







$ 22,574

2.02 %







$ 24,168

2.95 % Net interest margin













2.61 %













3.06 % Tax-equivalent adjustments:



































Loans







$ 375













$ 324





Investments









103















137





Total adjustments







$ 478













$ 461







Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Net Interest Margin (Unaudited)

(In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)





For the Six Months Ended





June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022





Average

Interest Income/

Yield/

Average

Interest Income/

Yield/





Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Assets:

































Earning assets:

































Loans:

































Taxable

$ 2,581,167

$ 62,188

4.86 % $ 2,201,621

$ 42,862

3.93 % Tax-exempt



224,442



3,537

3.18



207,788



3,011

2.92

Total loans



2,805,609



65,725

4.72



2,409,409



45,873

3.84

Investments:

































Taxable



484,437



4,057

1.69



538,342



4,082

1.53

Tax-exempt



94,337



1,057

2.26



110,768



1,298

2.36

Total investments



578,774



5,114

1.78



649,110



5,380

1.67

Interest-bearing deposits



4,044



99

4.94



10,185



20

0.40

Federal funds sold



40,338



1,041

5.20



92,687



95

0.21

Total earning assets



3,428,765



71,979

4.23 %

3,161,391



51,368

3.28 % Less: allowance for credit losses



25,230













28,779











Other assets



209,535













211,608











Total assets

$ 3,613,070

$ 71,979





$ 3,344,220

$ 51,368





Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:

































Interest-bearing liabilities:

































Money market accounts

$ 692,999

$ 9,514

2.77 % $ 592,085

$ 833

0.28 % Interest bearing demand and NOW

accounts



751,655



6,326

1.70



801,155



1,064

0.27

Savings accounts



497,939



455

0.18



512,367



192

0.08

Time deposits less than $100



284,659



4,746

3.36



126,626



608

0.97

Time deposits $100 or more



188,993



2,283

2.44



157,243



368

0.47

Total interest-bearing

deposits



2,416,245



23,324

1.95



2,189,476



3,065

0.28

Short-term borrowings



53,985



1,299

4.85



19,135



122

1.29

Long-term debt



13,803



296

4.32



2,186



51

4.70

Subordinated debt



33,000



887

5.42



33,000



887

5.42

Total borrowings



100,788



2,482

4.97



54,321



1,060

3.94

Total interest-bearing

liabilities



2,517,033



25,806

2.07



2,243,797



4,125

0.37

Noninterest-bearing deposits



728,238













745,348











Other liabilities



39,208













30,816











Stockholders' equity



328,591













324,259











Total liabilities and

stockholders' equity

$ 3,613,070











$ 3,344,220











Net interest income/spread







$ 46,173

2.16 %





$ 47,243

2.91 % Net interest margin













2.72 %











3.01 % Tax-equivalent adjustments:

































Loans







$ 743











$ 632





Investments









222













273





Total adjustments







$ 965











$ 905







Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Details of Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin (Unaudited)

(In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)





































June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Three months ended

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Net interest income:































Interest income:































Loans, net:































Taxable

$ 32,139

$ 30,049

$ 27,515

$ 25,128

$ 22,009

Tax-exempt



1,780



1,757



1,730



1,694



1,542

Total loans, net



33,919



31,806



29,245



26,822



23,551

Investments:































Taxable



1,931



2,126



2,058



2,096



2,110

Tax-exempt



481



576



658



659



652

Total investments



2,412



2,702



2,716



2,755



2,762

Interest on interest-bearing balances in other banks



85



14



40



41



18

Federal funds sold



798



243



141



106



22

Total interest income



37,214



34,765



32,142



29,724



26,353

Interest expense:































Deposits



13,714



9,610



6,251



3,316



1,597

Short-term borrowings



213



1,086



524



457



122

Long-term debt



269



27



9



16



23

Subordinated debt



444



443



444



443



443

Total interest expense



14,640



11,166



7,228



4,232



2,185

Net interest income

$ 22,574

$ 23,599

$ 24,914

$ 25,492

$ 24,168

Loans, net:































Taxable



4.93 %

4.79 %

4.47 %

4.19 %

3.92 % Tax-exempt



3.17 %

3.18 %

3.08 %

2.98 %

2.92 % Total loans, net



4.79 %

4.66 %

4.35 %

4.09 %

3.83 % Investments:































Taxable



1.65 %

1.73 %

1.54 %

1.53 %

1.53 % Tax-exempt



2.18 %

2.33 %

2.35 %

2.34 %

2.35 % Total investments



1.73 %

1.83 %

1.68 %

1.67 %

1.67 % Interest-bearing balances with banks



5.04 %

4.66 %

3.41 %

1.77 %

0.68 % Federal funds sold



5.24 %

5.09 %

3.86 %

3.08 %

0.37 % Total interest-earning assets



4.31 %

4.16 %

3.84 %

3.59 %

3.34 % Interest expense:































Deposits



2.21 %

1.67 %

1.08 %

0.59 %

0.30 % Short-term borrowings



5.07 %

4.81 %

4.20 %

2.30 %

1.40 % Long-term debt



4.32 %

4.41 %

4.87 %

4.64 %

4.85 % Subordinated debt



5.40 %

5.44 %

5.33 %

5.33 %

5.38 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



2.29 %

1.84 %

1.20 %

0.72 %

0.39 % Net interest spread



2.02 %

2.32 %

2.64 %

2.87 %

2.95 % Net interest margin



2.61 %

2.82 %

2.97 %

3.08 %

3.06 %

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands)





June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

At period end

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Assets:































Cash and due from banks

$ 37,774

$ 31,354

$ 37,675

$ 35,000

$ 39,693

Interest-bearing balances in other banks



5,814



7,129



193



8,410



8,040

Federal funds sold



93,100



102,100









69,600







Investment securities:































Available for sale



395,826



418,125



477,703



477,590



513,911

Equity investments carried at fair value



92



81



110



103



121

Held to maturity



88,211



89,705



91,179



92,771



94,446

Total investments



484,129



507,911



568,992



570,464



608,478

Loans held for sale





















653



681

Loans



2,843,238



2,818,043



2,730,116



2,623,706



2,565,579

Less: allowance for credit losses



23,218



25,444



27,472



29,822



29,374

Net loans



2,820,020



2,792,599



2,702,644



2,593,884



2,536,205

Goodwill



63,370



63,370



63,370



63,370



63,370

Premises and equipment, net



57,712



56,561



55,667



54,394



53,094

Bank owned life insurance



48,857



48,598



48,344



48,235



47,968

Deferred tax assets



16,258



16,015



18,739



20,796



16,269

Accrued interest receivable



11,406



11,678



11,715



10,082



9,303

Other intangible assets, net



48



77



105



179



276

Other assets



43,287



41,079



46,071



41,739



38,162

Total assets

$ 3,681,775

$ 3,678,471

$ 3,553,515

$ 3,516,806

$ 3,421,539

Liabilities:































Deposits:































Noninterest-bearing

$ 713,375

$ 746,089

$ 772,765

$ 769,935

$ 747,558

Interest-bearing



2,516,106



2,489,878



2,273,833



2,354,205



2,163,725

Total deposits



3,229,481



3,235,967



3,046,598



3,124,140



2,911,283

Short-term borrowings



19,530



17,280



114,930



14,700



129,170

Long-term debt



25,000



25,000



555



1,104



1,646

Subordinated debt



33,000



33,000



33,000



33,000



33,000

Accrued interest payable



4,701



2,304



903



1,129



1,269

Other liabilities



38,276



36,286



42,179



40,923



33,274

Total liabilities



3,349,988



3,349,837



3,238,165



3,214,996



3,109,642

Stockholders' equity:































Common stock



14,272



14,323



14,321



14,330



14,346

Capital surplus



125,371



126,231



126,850



126,845



126,986

Retained earnings



244,017



237,522



230,515



224,238



217,139

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(51,873)



(49,442)



(56,336)



(63,603)



(46,574)

Total stockholders' equity



331,787



328,634



315,350



301,810



311,897

Total liabilities and stockholders'

equity

$ 3,681,775

$ 3,678,471

$ 3,553,515

$ 3,516,806

$ 3,421,539



Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Loan and Asset Quality Data (Unaudited)

(In thousands)































At period end

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022 Commercial





























Taxable

$ 384,091

$ 375,033

$ 377,215

$ 371,164

$ 371,153 Non-taxable



225,796



224,343



222,043



224,764



225,656 Total



609,887



599,376



599,258



595,928



596,809 Real estate





























Commercial real estate



1,794,355



1,782,911



1,709,827



1,620,116



1,569,658 Residential



348,911



342,459



330,728



326,223



317,672 Total



2,143,266



2,125,370



2,040,555



1,946,339



1,887,330 Consumer





























Indirect Auto



83,348



86,587



76,491



70,006



69,161 Consumer Other



6,737



6,710



13,812



11,433



12,279 Total



90,085



93,297



90,303



81,439



81,440 Total

$ 2,843,238

$ 2,818,043

$ 2,730,116

$ 2,623,706

$ 2,565,579





June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

At quarter end

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Nonperforming assets:































Nonaccrual/restructured loans

$ 1,900

$ 1,798

$ 3,386

$ 3,938

$ 4,387

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



181



59



748



280



190

Foreclosed assets































Total nonperforming assets

$ 2,081

$ 1,857

$ 4,134

$ 4,218

$ 4,577









June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30 Three months ended



2023

2023

2022

2022

2022 Allowance for credit losses:































Beginning balance

$ 25,444

$ 27,472

$ 29,822

$ 29,374

$ 28,407

ASU 2016-13 Transition Adjustment









(3,283)



















Adjusted beginning balance



25,444



24,189



29,822



29,374



28,407

Charge-offs



77



75



233



101



98

Recoveries



52



66



32



99



115

(Credit to) provision for credit losses



(2,201)



1,264



(2,149)



450



950

Ending balance

$ 23,218

$ 25,444

$ 27,472

$ 29,822

$ 29,374



Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Deposit and Liquidity Detail (Unaudited)

(In thousands)































At period end

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022 Interest-bearing deposits:





























Money market accounts

$ 670,669

$ 775,511

$ 685,323

$ 706,947

$ 592,989 Interest bearing demand and NOW

accounts



760,690



698,888



772,712



813,743



752,397 Savings accounts



470,340



500,709



523,931



530,124



518,146 Time deposits less than $250



504,672



400,327



199,136



224,517



219,690 Time deposits $250 or more



109,735



114,443



92,731



78,874



80,503 Total interest-bearing deposits



2,516,106



2,489,878



2,273,833



2,354,205



2,163,725 Noninterest-bearing deposits



713,375



746,089



772,765



769,935



747,558 Total deposits

$ 3,229,481

$ 3,235,967

$ 3,046,598

$ 3,124,140

$ 2,911,283







June 30, 2023 At period end



Amount

Percent of Total



Number of accounts

Average Balance Deposit Detail:



















Retail

$ 1,416,652

43.9 %

71,122 $ 20 Commercial



1,077,276

33.4



13,170

82 Municipal



463,939

14.4



1,752

265 Brokered



271,614

8.4



28

9,701 Total Deposits

$ 3,229,481

100.0



86,072 $ 38





















Uninsured



820,642

25.4 %







Insured



2,408,839

74.6





































December 31, 2022 At period end



Amount

Percent of Total



Number of accounts

Average Balance Deposit Detail:



















Retail

$ 1,501,641

49.3 %

71,039 $ 21 Commercial



967,244

31.7



11,891

81 Municipal



554,099

18.2



1,623

341 Brokered



23,614

0.8



30

787 Total Deposits

$ 3,046,598

100.00



84,583 $ 36





















Uninsured



1,125,252

36.9 %







Insured



1,921,346

63.1













































Total Available At June 30, 2023

Total Available

Outstanding

for Future Liquidity FHLB advances

$ 1,212,489

$ 284,846

$ 927,643 Federal Reserve discount window



272,131









272,131 Correspondent bank lines of credit



18,000









18,000 Other sources of liquidity:

















Brokered deposits



368,294



271,614



96,680 Unencumbered securities



384,755









384,755 Total sources of liquidity

$ 2,255,669

$ 556,460

$ 1,699,209

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands)





































June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Average quarterly balances

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Assets:































Loans, net:































Taxable

$ 2,615,881

$ 2,546,068

$ 2,441,358

$ 2,377,803

$ 2,254,405

Tax-exempt



224,960



223,917



223,293



225,637



211,885

Total loans, net



2,840,841



2,769,985



2,664,651



2,603,440



2,466,290

Investments:































Taxable



469,712



499,327



528,826



544,782



553,078

Tax-exempt



88,371



100,368



111,206



111,578



111,138

Total investments



558,083



599,695



640,032



656,360



664,216

Interest-bearing balances with banks



6,839



1,218



4,649



9,180



10,694

Federal funds sold



61,093



19,353



14,477



13,665



23,920

Total interest-earning assets



3,466,856



3,390,251



3,323,809



3,282,645



3,165,120

Other assets



184,020



184,594



169,153



180,861



181,900

Total assets

$ 3,650,876

$ 3,574,845

$ 3,492,962

$ 3,463,506

$ 3,347,020

Liabilities and stockholders' equity:































Deposits:































Interest-bearing

$ 2,493,680

$ 2,337,951

$ 2,301,974

$ 2,228,829

$ 2,167,569

Noninterest-bearing



711,729



744,931



758,889



770,833



756,225

Total deposits



3,205,409



3,082,882



3,060,863



2,999,662



2,923,794

Short-term borrowings



16,854



91,530



49,444



78,922



34,953

Long-term debt



25,000



2,482



814



1,369



1,901

Subordinated debt



33,000



33,000



33,000



33,000



33,000

Other liabilities



39,494



38,917



41,436



38,840



33,080

Total liabilities



3,319,757



3,248,811



3,185,557



3,151,793



3,026,728

Stockholders' equity



331,119



326,034



307,405



311,713



320,292

Total liabilities and stockholders'

equity

$ 3,650,876

$ 3,574,845

$ 3,492,962

$ 3,463,506

$ 3,347,020



Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)





































June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Three months ended

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Core net income per share:































Net income GAAP

$ 9,425

$ 7,579

$ 9,139

$ 9,968

$ 9,353

Adjustments:































Less: Loss on sale of available for sale securities









81



(1,976)













Add: Loss on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment









17



(415)













Core net income

$ 9,425

$ 7,515

$ 10,700

$ 9,968

$ 9,353

Average common shares outstanding - diluted



7,177,915



7,198,970



7,201,785



7,213,147



7,215,365

Core net income per share

$ 1.31

$ 1.04

$ 1.49

$ 1.38

$ 1.30



































Tangible book value:































Total stockholders' equity

$ 331,787

$ 328,634

$ 315,350

$ 301,810

$ 311,897

Less: Goodwill



63,370



63,370



63,370



63,370



63,370

Less: Other intangible assets, net



48



77



105



179



276

Total tangible stockholders' equity

$ 268,369

$ 265,187

$ 251,875

$ 238,261

$ 248,251

Common shares outstanding



7,130,409



7,150,757



7,158,018



7,162,750



7,170,661

Tangible book value per share

$ 37.64

$ 37.09

$ 35.19

$ 33.26

$ 34.62



































Core return on average stockholders' equity:































Net income GAAP

$ 9,425

$ 7,579

$ 9,139

$ 9,968

$ 9,353

Adjustments:































Less: Loss on sale of available for sale securities









81



(1,976)













Add: Loss on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment









17



(415)













Core net income

$ 9,425

$ 7,515

$ 10,700

$ 9,968

$ 9,353

Average stockholders' equity

$ 331,119

$ 326,034

$ 307,405

$ 311,713

$ 320,292

Core return on average stockholders' equity



11.42 %

9.35 %

13.81 %

12.69 %

11.71 %

































Return on average tangible equity:































Net income GAAP

$ 9,425

$ 7,579

$ 9,139

$ 9,968

$ 9,353

Average stockholders' equity

$ 331,119

$ 326,034

$ 307,405

$ 311,713

$ 320,292

Less: average intangibles



63,433



63,461



63,512



63,549



63,694

Average tangible stockholders' equity

$ 267,687

$ 262,573

$ 243,893

$ 248,164

$ 256,598

Return on average tangible stockholders' equity



14.12 %

11.71 %

14.87 %

15.94 %

14.62 %

































Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity:































Net income GAAP

$ 9,425

$ 7,579

$ 9,139

$ 9,968

$ 9,353

Adjustments:































Less: Loss on sale of available for sale securities









81



(1,976)













Add: Loss on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment









17



(415)













Core net income

$ 9,425

$ 7,515

$ 10,700

$ 9,968

$ 9,353

Average stockholders' equity

$ 331,119

$ 326,034

$ 307,405

$ 311,713

$ 320,292

Less: average intangibles



63,433



63,461



63,512



63,549



63,694

Average tangible stockholders' equity

$ 267,687

$ 262,573

$ 243,893

$ 248,164

$ 256,598

Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity



14.12 %

11.61 %

17.41 %

15.94 %

14.62 %

































Core return on average assets:































Net income GAAP

$ 9,425

$ 7,579

$ 9,139

$ 9,968

$ 9,353

Adjustments:































Less: Loss on sale of available for sale securities









81



(1,976)













Add: Loss on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment









17



(415)













Core net income

$ 9,425

$ 7,515

$ 10,700

$ 9,968

$ 9,353

Average assets

$ 3,650,876

$ 3,574,845

$ 3,492,962

$ 3,463,506

$ 3,347,020

Core return on average assets



1.04 %

0.85 %

1.22 %

1.14 %

1.12 %

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures of FTE net interest income for the three and six months

ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:

Three months ended June 30

2023

2022

Interest income (GAAP)

$ 36,736

$ 25,892

Adjustment to FTE



478



461

Interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)



37,214



26,353

Interest expense



14,640



2,185

Net interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)

$ 22,574

$ 24,168

















Six months ended June 30

2023

2022

Interest income (GAAP)

$ 71,014

$ 50,463

Adjustment to FTE



965



905

Interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)



71,979



51,368

Interest expense



25,806



4,125

Net interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)

$ 46,173

$ 47,243



The efficiency ratio is noninterest expenses, less amortization of intangible assets, as a percentage of FTE net interest

income plus noninterest income. The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures of the efficiency ratio

to GAAP for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:

Three months ended June 30

2023

2022

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):













Noninterest expense (GAAP)

$ 16,614

$ 15,493

Less: amortization of intangible assets expense



28



97

Noninterest expense adjusted for amortization of assets expense (non-GAAP)



16,586



15,396

















Net interest income (GAAP)



22,096



23,707

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment



478



461

Noninterest income (GAAP)



3,552



3,881

Less: Net gains (losses) on equity securities



12



(23)

Net interest income (FTE) plus noninterest income (non-GAAP)

$ 26,114

$ 28,072

















Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)



63.51 %

54.84 %















Six months ended June 30

2023

2022

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):













Noninterest expense (GAAP)

$ 33,168

$ 29,782

Less: Amortization of intangible assets expense



57



193

Noninterest expense adjusted for amortization of assets expense (non-GAAP)



33,111



29,589

















Net interest income (GAAP)



45,208



46,338

Plus: Taxable equivalent adjustment



965



905

Noninterest income (GAAP)



7,226



7,302

Less: Net losses on equity securities



(17)



(19)

Less: Gains on sale of available for sale securities



81







Net interest income (FTE) plus noninterest income (non-GAAP)

$ 53,335

$ 54,564

















Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)



62.08 %

54.23 %

SOURCE Peoples Financial Services Corp.