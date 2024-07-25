PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. Reports Unaudited Second Quarter and Year to Date 2024 Earnings

SCRANTON, Pa., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Financial Services Corp. ("Peoples" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PFIS), the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, today reported unaudited financial results at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

Peoples reported net income of $3.3 million, or $0.46 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2024, a 65.2% decrease when compared to $9.4 million, or $1.31 per diluted share for the comparable period of 2023. Quarterly net income included lower net interest income of $3.2 million due primarily to higher deposit costs, a higher provision for credit losses of $2.8 million and higher operating expenses of $1.5 million, which included $1.1 million of acquisition related expenses.

Core net income1, a non-GAAP measure, excludes acquisition related expenses from the strategic combination with FNCB Bancorp, Inc. completed July 1, 2024 and further discussed below of $1.1 million and $0.1 million incurred during the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023. Core net income1 totaled $4.2 million or $0.59 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $9.5 million, or $1.33 per share for the comparable period of 2023.

Core pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)1, a non-GAAP measure, which excludes acquisition related expenses, the provision for credit losses and the provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments from income before taxes, for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $5.2 million or $0.73 per diluted share. The PPNR for the corresponding prior year period was $9.0 million or $1.25 per diluted share.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net income was $6.7 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, a 60.3% decrease when compared to $17.0 million, or $2.37 per diluted share for the comparable period of 2023. Net interest income for the current period decreased $7.0 million when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023 as higher interest income due to increased loan rates was more than offset by increased funding costs. Lower net income was due to the reduction in net interest income combined with higher operating expenses of $3.1 million, which included $1.6 million in acquisition related expenses, and a $2.2 million increase in the provision for credit losses.

Core net income1, a non-GAAP measure, totaled $8.1 million or $1.14 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $17.0 million, or $2.37 per share for the comparable period of 2023.

Core pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)1, a non-GAAP measure, for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $10.8 million or $1.52 per diluted share. The PPNR for the corresponding prior year period was $19.0 million or $2.65 per diluted share.

STRATEGIC COMBINATION WITH FNCB BANCORP, INC.

On July 1, 2024, Peoples completed its previously announced merger with FNCB Bancorp, Inc. ("FNCB"), pursuant to which FNCB merged with and into Peoples, and FNCB Bank merged with and into Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company (the "FNCB merger"). The reported results do not include the results of FNCB or reflect the completion of the FNCB merger. As of the date of completion, the combined organization is expected to have approximately $5.5 billion in assets with approximately $4.0 billion in loans and $4.7 billion in deposits throughout its operations spanning Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. All branches of the combined organization will operate under the Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company banner after the integration is completed.

NOTABLES IN THE QUARTER

Core net income 2 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $4.2 million or $0.59 per diluted share. For the six months ended June 30, 2024 , Core net income1 was $8.1 million or $1.14 per diluted share.

for the three months ended was or per diluted share. For the six months ended , Core net income1 was or per diluted share. For the six months ended June 30, 2024 , loans, net grew $19.7 million or 1.4% annualized and consisted primarily of growth in commercial loans.

, loans, net grew or 1.4% annualized and consisted primarily of growth in commercial loans. Asset quality remained strong as nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets at June 30, 2024 was 0.20%, compared to 0.13% at December 31, 2023 .

was 0.20%, compared to 0.13% at . Total deposits decreased $214.1 million to $3.1 billion during 2024 due in part to seasonal outflows of municipal deposits.

to during 2024 due in part to seasonal outflows of municipal deposits. At June 30, 2024 , the Company had $50.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, a decrease of $137.4 million from December 31, 2023 . Additional contingent sources of available liquidity total $1.6 billion and include lines of credit at the Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh (FHLB), brokered deposit capacity and unencumbered securities that may be pledged as collateral. The Company's cash and cash equivalents balance and available liquidity represent 45.4% of total assets and 53.5% of total deposits.

, the Company had in cash and cash equivalents, a decrease of from . Additional contingent sources of available liquidity total and include lines of credit at the Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank of (FHLB), brokered deposit capacity and unencumbered securities that may be pledged as collateral. The Company's cash and cash equivalents balance and available liquidity represent 45.4% of total assets and 53.5% of total deposits. At June 30, 2024 , estimated total insured deposits were approximately $2.3 billion , or 75.7% of total deposits; as compared to approximately $2.4 billion , or 73.1% of total deposits at December 31, 2023 . Included in the uninsured total at June 30, 2024 is $239.5 million of municipal deposits collateralized by letters of credit issued by the FHLB and pledged investment securities, and $0.7 million of affiliate company deposits. Total insured and collateralized deposits represent 85.3% of total deposits at June 30, 2024 .

INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW

Calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis, a non-GAAP measure 1 , our net interest margin for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was 2.29%, consistent with the prior quarter and a decline of 32 basis points when compared to 2.61% for the same three month period in 2023. The decrease in net interest margin from the year ago period was due to higher funding costs offsetting the increased yield and balance of earning assets.

, our net interest margin for the three months ended was 2.29%, consistent with the prior quarter and a decline of 32 basis points when compared to 2.61% for the same three month period in 2023. The decrease in net interest margin from the year ago period was due to higher funding costs offsetting the increased yield and balance of earning assets. The tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets increased 2 basis points to 4.58% during the three months ended June 30, 2024 from 4.56% during the three months ended March 31, 2024 , and increased 27 basis points when compared to 4.31% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 .

from 4.56% during the three months ended , and increased 27 basis points when compared to 4.31% for the three months ended . Our cost of funds, which represents our average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities, increased 5 basis points to 3.01% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 when compared to 2.96% during the three months ended March 31, 2024 and increased 72 basis points compared to 2.29% in the prior year period.

when compared to 2.96% during the three months ended and increased 72 basis points compared to 2.29% in the prior year period. Our cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 2 basis points during the current three month period to 2.92% from 2.90% in the prior three month period ended March 31, 2024 , and increased 71 basis points compared to 2.21% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 .

, and increased 71 basis points compared to 2.21% for the three months ended . Our cost of total deposits for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024 was 2.34%, and increased 62 basis points compared to 1.72% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 .

Second Quarter 2024 Results – Comparison to Prior-Year Quarter

Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure1, for the three months ended June 30, decreased $3.2 million or 14.1% to $19.4 million in 2024 from $22.6 million in 2023. The decrease in tax-equivalent net interest income was due to a $1.6 million increase in tax-equivalent interest income that was offset by a $4.8 million increase in interest expense.

The higher interest income was the result of increases in the yield of earning assets. The tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio was 5.09% and 4.79% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. This increase was due to the higher rates on adjustable and floating rate loans, and new loan originations. Average loans, net, increased $19.0 million when comparing the three months ended June 30, 2024 to the same three month period in 2023. For the three months ended June 30, the tax-equivalent yield on total investments increased to 1.80% in 2024 from 1.73% in 2023. Average investments totaled $529.6 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024 and $558.1 million in the three months ended June 30, 2023. Average federal funds sold decreased $48.4 million to $12.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

The increased interest expense in the three months ended June 30, 2024 was due primarily to higher rates on consumer, business and municipal deposits driven by the higher interest rate environment. The Company's total cost of deposits increased during the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the year ago period by 62 basis points to 2.34%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 71 basis points to 2.92% from 2.21% in the corresponding period of the prior year. Short-term borrowings averaged $45.4 million in the current period at an average cost of 5.61% compared to $16.9 million in short-term borrowings at an average cost of 5.07% in the corresponding period of the prior year.

Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $31.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to the corresponding period last year. Average noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $91.5 million or 12.9% from the corresponding period of the prior year, due in part to a shift to interest-bearing accounts, and represented 19.3% of total average deposits in the three months ended June 30 2024 as compared to 21.7% in the corresponding period of the prior year.

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, $0.6 million was recorded to the provision for credit losses compared to a credit of $2.2 million in the year ago period. The current period provision was due to a higher calculated allowance for credit losses. The higher calculated allowance was due to the establishment of a $0.4 million specific reserve for an individually evaluated commercial real estate loan along with higher pooled loan reserves; additional reserves were required due to loan growth. The prior period credit was due to the impact of various factors such as updated economic assumptions as well as changes in qualitative adjustments, portfolio composition and asset quality. Changes to qualitative factors in the year ago period related to lower loan growth were partially offset by banking industry concerns which resulted in lower expected credit losses.

Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 was $3.5 million.

Noninterest expense increased $1.5 million or 9.3% to $18.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, from $16.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Acquisition related expenses, including legal and consulting and advisory fees, totaled $1.1 million. Salaries and employee benefits were $8.5 million in both periods. Occupancy and equipment expenses increased $0.3 million in the current period due to higher information technology (IT) expense and higher facilities costs from inflationary price pressure. Other expenses increased $0.4 million due primarily to a partial write-down of the former East Stroudsburg branch property.

The provision for income tax expense was $0.4 million or 11.4% of pre-tax income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and $1.8 million or 16.1% of pre-tax income for the three months ended June 30, 2023, a decrease of $1.4 million due to lower taxable income.

Six-Month Results – Comparison to Prior Year First Six Months

Our net interest margin, a non-GAAP measure3, for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was 2.29%, a decrease of 43 basis points over the prior year's period of 2.72%. Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure1 for the six months ended June 30, decreased $7.0 million, or 15.2%, to $39.2 million in 2024 from $46.2 million in 2023. The decrease in net interest income was the result of higher loan interest income due to increased volume and rates on new loans and those that are repricing, offset by the higher cost of deposit funding. Average investments decreased $47.1 million compared to June 30, 2023, as the Company engaged in investment sales in the year ago period to, in part, fund loan growth and repay short-term borrowings. The yield on earning assets was 4.57% for the first half of 2024 compared to 4.23% for the six month period ended June 30, 2023. The cost of interest bearing liabilities during the six month period ended June 30, 2024 increased 92 basis points to 2.99% from 2.07% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 as the cost of interest-bearing deposit products and short-term borrowing costs increased. Furthermore, the Company, as part of its strategy to improve on-balance sheet liquidity, added $259.0 million of brokered certificate of deposits at an average cost of 5.16% during the first six months of 2023.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, a provision for credit losses of $1.3 million was recorded due to the establishment of a $0.4 million specific reserve for an individually evaluated commercial real estate loan along with higher pooled loan reserves. Pooled loan reserves increased due to loan growth and a higher model loss rate that was primarily attributed to the loan portfolio comparing favorably to peer performance and new originations. For the comparable prior year period, a credit to the provision for credit losses of $0.9 million was recorded due to various factors including updated economic assumptions as well as changes in qualitative factors, portfolio composition and asset quality.

Noninterest income was $6.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and $7.2 million for the comparable period ended June 30, 2023. During the period, interest rate swap revenue decreased $0.2 million on lower loan origination volume and market value adjustments. The prior year's period included $0.1 million gains on the sale of investment securities.

Noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2024, was $36.2 million, an increase of $3.0 million from $33.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase was due primarily to acquisition related expenses, occupancy and equipment expenses and other expenses, partially offset by reduced salary and benefits expenses. Salaries and employee benefits expenses decreased $0.3 million compared to the year ago period due to lower benefit costs. Occupancy and equipment expenses were higher by $0.9 million in the current period due to increased technology costs related to system upgrades and increased account and transaction volumes, and higher facilities costs. Acquisition related expenses totaled $1.6 million compared to $0.1 million a year ago. Other expenses increased $1.0 million due primarily to a $0.4 million partial write-down of the former East Stroudsburg branch property and an increase to the provision for unfunded commitments of $0.6 million resulting from a provision of $0.3 million in the current period and a credit of $0.3 million in the year ago period.

The provision for income taxes for the six months ended June 30, 2024 decreased $2.3 million and the effective tax rate was 11.8% as compared to 15.8% in the prior period.

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

At June 30, 2024, total assets, loans and deposits were $3.6 billion, $2.9 billion and $3.1 billion, respectively. During the six month period, federal funds sold were utilized to fund loan growth and seasonal deposit outflows.

Loan growth for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $19.7 million or 1.4%, which is consistent with the Company's current balance sheet strategy to slow loan growth. Commercial loans made up the majority of the growth with residential real estate loans also increasing.

Total investments were $466.9 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $483.9 million at December 31, 2023. At June 30, 2024, the available for sale securities totaled $385.2 million and the held to maturity securities totaled $81.6 million. The unrealized loss on the available for sale securities increased $2.4 million from $51.5 million at December 31, 2023 to $53.9 million at June 30, 2024. The unrealized losses on the held to maturity portfolio totaled $13.4 million and $13.2 million at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Total deposits decreased $214.1 million during the six months ended June 30, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $23.7 million and interest-bearing deposits decreased $190.4 million during the six months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease in deposits was due to a $121.3 million decrease in municipal deposits, $48.1 million decrease in retail deposits and a $32.6 million decrease in commercial deposits. The Company had $248.9 million and $261.0 million of longer-term callable brokered CDs at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. The Company at any time has the option to call the majority of the CDs. Deposits declined due in part to seasonal outflows of municipal deposits and commercial depositors drawing down their noninterest-bearing balances.

The deposit base consisted of 42.8% retail accounts, 34.7% commercial accounts, 14.4% municipal relationships and 8.1% brokered deposits at June 30, 2024. At June 30, 2024, total estimated uninsured deposits, were $744.7 million, or approximately 24.3% of total deposits as compared to $883.5 million, or 26.9% of total deposits at December 31, 2023. Included in the uninsured total at June 30, 2024 is $239.5 million of municipal deposits collateralized by letters of credit issued by the FHLB and pledged investment securities, and $0.7 million of affiliate company deposits. As an additional resource to our uninsured depositors, we offer all depositors access to IntraFi's CDARS and ICS programs which allows deposit customers to obtain full FDIC deposit insurance while maintaining their relationship with our bank.

In addition to deposit gathering and our current long term borrowings, we have additional sources of liquidity available such as cash and cash equivalents, overnight borrowings from the FHLB, the Federal Reserve's Discount Window and Borrower-in-Custody program, correspondent bank lines of credit, brokered deposit capacity and unencumbered securities. At June 30, 2024, the Company had $50.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, a decrease of $137.4 million from December 31, 2023. At June 30, 2024, we had $1.6 billion in available additional liquidity representing 45.4% of total assets, 53.5% of total deposits and 220.4% of uninsured deposits. For additional information on our deposit portfolio and additional sources of liquidity, see the tables on page 15.

The Company maintained its well capitalized position at June 30, 2024. Stockholders' equity equaled $340.8 million or $48.29 per share at June 30, 2024, and $340.4 million or $48.35 per share at December 31, 2023. The increase in stockholders' equity from December 31, 2023 is primarily attributable net income less dividends to shareholders, partially offset by a $0.9 million increase to accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCI") resulting from an increase in the unrealized loss on available for sale securities. The net after tax unrealized loss on available for sale securities included in AOCI at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 was $42.1 million and $40.3 million, respectively.

Tangible stockholders' equity, a non-GAAP measure4, decreased to $39.31 per share at June 30, 2024, from $39.35 per share at December 31, 2023. Dividends declared for the six months ended June 30, 2024 amounted to $0.82 per share, representing a dividend payout ratio of 86.3% of net income.

ASSET QUALITY REVIEW

Asset quality metrics remained strong. Nonperforming assets were $7.1 million or 0.25% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at June 30, 2024, compared to $4.9 million or 0.17% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at December 31, 2023. As a percentage of total assets, nonperforming assets totaled 0.20% at June 30, 2024 compared to 0.13% at December 31, 2023. The increase in nonaccrual loans was primarily due to downgrading one loan totaling $2.65 million to nonaccrual. This loan also carries a 70% government agency guaranty. At June 30, 2024, the Company had one foreclosed property recorded at $27 thousand.

During the six month period ended June 30, 2024, net charge-offs were $76 thousand and our provision for credit losses totaled $1.3 million. The allowance for credit losses equaled $23.1 million or 0.81% of loans, net, at June 30, 2024 compared to $21.9 million or 0.77% of loans, net, at December 31, 2023. Loans charged-off, net of recoveries, for the three months ended June 30, 2024 were $69 thousand, compared to $25 thousand for the comparable period last year.

About Peoples:

Peoples Financial Services Corp. is the parent company of Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, a community bank serving Allegheny, Bucks, Lackawanna, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming Counties in Pennsylvania, Middlesex County in New Jersey and Broome County in New York through 44 offices. Each office, interdependent with the community, offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations and government entities. Peoples' business philosophy includes offering direct access to senior management and other officers and providing friendly, informed and courteous service, local and timely decision making, flexible and reasonable operating procedures and consistently applied credit policies.

In addition to evaluating its results of operations in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), Peoples routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible stockholders' equity, core net income and pre-provision revenue ratios, among others. The reported results included in this release contain items, which Peoples considers non-core, namely acquisition related expenses and gain or loss on the sale of securities available for sale. Peoples believes the reported non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding its operating performance and trends. Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure is provided in the accompanying tables. The non-GAAP financial measures Peoples uses may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures of other financial institutions.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

We make statements in this press release, and we may from time to time make other statements regarding our outlook or expectations for future financial or operating results and/or other matters regarding or affecting Peoples Financial Services Corp. and Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company (collectively, "Peoples") and other statements that are not historical facts that are considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "intend" and "potential." For these statements, Peoples claims the protection of the statutory safe harbors for forward-looking statements.

Peoples cautions you that undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include, but are not limited to: macroeconomic trends, including interest rates and inflation; the effects of any recession in the United States; the impact on financial markets from geopolitical conflicts such as the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the conflict in Israel; risks associated with business combinations, the possibility that the parties may be unable to achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies in the FNCB merger within the expected timeframes or at all and to successfully integrate operations of FNCB and those of Peoples, which may be more difficult, time consuming or costly than expected; the FNCB merger may divert management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; effects of the completion of the FNCB merger on our ability to retain customers and retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with our vendors, and on our operating results and business generally; the dilution caused by Peoples' issuance of additional shares of its capital stock in connection with the FNCB merger; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be threatened or instituted against Peoples; changes in interest rates; economic conditions, particularly in our market area; legislative and regulatory changes and the ability to comply with the significant laws and regulations governing the banking and financial services business; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Department of Treasury and the Federal Reserve System; adverse developments in the financial industry generally, responsive measures to mitigate and manage such developments, related supervisory and regulatory actions and costs, and related impacts on customer and client behavior; credit risk associated with lending activities and changes in the quality and composition of our loan and investment portfolios; demand for loan and other products; deposit flows; competition; changes in the values of real estate and other collateral securing the loan portfolio, particularly in our market area; changes in relevant accounting principles and guidelines; inability of third party service providers to perform; our ability to prevent, detect and respond to cyberattacks; and other factors that may be described in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

In addition to these risks, acquisitions and business combinations present risks other than those presented by the nature of the business acquired. Acquisitions and business combinations and, specifically, the FNCB merger may be substantially more expensive to complete than originally anticipated, and the anticipated benefits may be significantly harder - or take longer - to achieve than expected, if they are achieved at all. As a regulated financial institution, our pursuit of attractive acquisition and business combination opportunities could be negatively impacted by regulatory delays or other regulatory issues. Regulatory and/or legal issues related to the pre-acquisition operations of an acquired or combined business may cause reputational harm to Peoples following the acquisition or combination, and integration of the acquired or combined business with ours may result in additional future costs arising as a result of those issues.

The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, Peoples assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

[TABULAR MATERIAL FOLLOWS]

Summary Data

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Five Quarter Trend (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)





































June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30





2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

Key performance data:































Share and per share amounts:































Net income

$ 0.46

$ 0.49

$ 0.51

$ 0.95

$ 1.31

Core net income (1)

$ 0.59

$ 0.55

$ 0.61

$ 1.05

$ 1.31

Core net income (PPNR) (1)

$ 0.73

$ 0.79

$ 0.95

$ 1.23

$ 1.25

Cash dividends declared

$ 0.41

$ 0.41

$ 0.41

$ 0.41

$ 0.41

Book value

$ 48.29

$ 48.18

$ 48.35

$ 46.07

$ 46.53

Tangible book value (1)

$ 39.31

$ 39.20

$ 39.35

$ 37.07

$ 37.64

Market value:































High

$ 46.25

$ 48.84

$ 49.99

$ 48.19

$ 44.60

Low

$ 36.26

$ 38.09

$ 38.58

$ 40.04

$ 30.60

Closing

$ 45.54

$ 43.11

$ 48.70

$ 40.10

$ 43.79

Market capitalization

$ 321,388

$ 304,238

$ 342,889

$ 282,338

$ 312,241

Common shares outstanding



7,057,258



7,057,258



7,040,852



7,040,852



7,130,409

Selected ratios:































Return on average stockholders'

equity



3.87 %

4.09 %

4.40 %

8.05 %

11.42 % Core return on average stockholders'

equity (1)



5.00 %

4.59 %

5.26 %

8.91 %

11.54 % Return on average tangible

stockholders' equity



4.76 %

5.02 %

5.46 %

9.95 %

14.12 % Core return on average tangible

stockholders' equity (1)



6.14 %

5.64 %

6.53 %

11.01 %

14.28 % Return on average assets



0.37 %

0.38 %

0.38 %

0.72 %

1.04 % Core return on average assets (1)



0.47 %

0.43 %

0.46 %

0.79 %

1.05 % Stockholders' equity to total assets



9.42 %

9.27 %

9.10 %

8.48 %

9.01 % Efficiency ratio (1)(2)



74.49 %

75.77 %

69.94 %

63.50 %

63.51 % Nonperforming assets to loans, net,

and foreclosed assets



0.25 %

0.27 %

0.17 %

0.13 %

0.07 % Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.20 %

0.21 %

0.13 %

0.10 %

0.06 % Net charge-offs to average loans, net



0.01 %

0.00 %

0.39 %

0.01 %

0.00 % Allowance for credit losses to loans,

net



0.81 %

0.79 %

0.77 %

0.80 %

0.82 % Interest-bearing assets yield (FTE)

(3)



4.58 %

4.56 %

4.49 %

4.40 %

4.31 % Cost of funds



3.01 %

2.96 %

2.86 %

2.61 %

2.29 % Net interest spread (FTE) (3)



1.57 %

1.60 %

1.63 %

1.79 %

2.02 % Net interest margin (FTE) (3)



2.29 %

2.29 %

2.30 %

2.44 %

2.61 %





(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures on pages 17-19. (2) Total noninterest expense less amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related expenses, divided by tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income less net gains (losses) on investment securities available for sale. (3) Tax-equivalent adjustments were calculated using the federal statutory tax rate prevailing during the indicated periods of 21%.

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)









June 30

June 30

Six months ended

2024

2023

Interest income:













Interest and fees on loans:













Taxable

$ 68,447

$ 62,188

Tax-exempt



2,817



2,794

Interest and dividends on investment securities:













Taxable



3,822



4,053

Tax-exempt



742



835

Dividends



4



4

Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks



235



99

Interest on federal funds sold



1,306



1,041

Total interest income



77,373



71,014

Interest expense:













Interest on deposits



36,818



23,324

Interest on short-term borrowings



895



1,299

Interest on long-term debt



539



296

Interest on subordinated debt



887



887

Total interest expense



39,139



25,806

Net interest income



38,234



45,208

Provision for (credit to) credit losses



1,304



(937)

Net interest income after provision for (credit to) credit losses



36,930



46,145

Noninterest income:













Service charges, fees, commissions and other



3,921



3,947

Merchant services income



375



372

Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities



1,068



1,085

Wealth management income



777



784

Mortgage banking income



179



208

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance



565



520

Interest rate swap revenue



78



246

Net losses on equity investment securities



(20)



(17)

Net gains on sale of investment securities available for sale









81

Total noninterest income



6,943



7,226

Noninterest expense:













Salaries and employee benefits expense



17,289



17,562

Net occupancy and equipment expense



9,301



8,380

Acquisition related expenses



1,557



121

Amortization of intangible assets









57

Other expenses



8,079



7,048

Total noninterest expense



36,226



33,168

Income before income taxes



7,647



20,203

Provision for income tax expense



899



3,199

Net income

$ 6,748

$ 17,004

Other comprehensive (loss) income :













Unrealized (losses) gains on investment securities available for sale

$ (2,423)

$ 5,688

Reclassification adjustment for gains on available for sale securities included in net income









(81)

Change in derivative fair value



1,239



79

Income tax (benefit) expense related to other comprehensive (loss) income



(260)



1,223

Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of income tax (benefit) expense



(924)



4,463

Comprehensive income

$ 5,824

$ 21,467

Share and per share amounts:













Net income - basic

$ 0.96

$ 2.38

Net income - diluted



0.95



2.37

Cash dividends declared



0.82



0.82

Average common shares outstanding - basic



7,055,085



7,151,732

Average common shares outstanding - diluted



7,108,113



7,188,384



Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)





































June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Three months ended

2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

Interest income:































Interest and fees on loans:































Taxable

$ 34,406

$ 34,041

$ 33,730

$ 33,095

$ 32,139

Tax-exempt



1,399



1,418



1,423



1,411



1,405

Interest and dividends on investment securities:































Taxable



1,904



1,918



1,939



1,920



1,929

Tax-exempt



371



371



372



375



378

Dividends



2



2















2

Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks



115



120



145



91



85

Interest on federal funds sold



179



1,127



2,463



1,873



798

Total interest income



38,376



38,997



40,072



38,765



36,736

Interest expense:































Interest on deposits



18,114



18,704



18,756



16,481



13,714

Interest on short-term borrowings



633



262



330



291



213

Interest on long-term debt



269



270



273



273



269

Interest on subordinated debt



444



443



444



443



444

Total interest expense



19,460



19,679



19,803



17,488



14,640

Net interest income



18,916



19,318



20,269



21,277



22,096

Provision for (credit to) credit losses



596



708



1,669



(166)



(2,201)

Net interest income after provision for (credit to) credit

losses



18,320



18,610



18,600



21,443



24,297

Noninterest income:































Service charges, fees, commissions and other



1,885



2,036



1,881



1,900



1,982

Merchant services income



260



115



151



170



254

Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities



517



551



528



606



528

Wealth management income



416



361



399



393



386

Mortgage banking income



87



92



95



87



105

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance



286



279



277



270



262

Interest rate swap revenue



102



(24)



(122)



266



23

Net (losses) gains on investment equity securities



(12)



(8)



6









12

Total noninterest income



3,541



3,402



3,215



3,692



3,552

Noninterest expense:































Salaries and employee benefits expense



8,450



8,839



8,939



8,784



8,482

Net occupancy and equipment expense



4,576



4,725



4,468



4,298



4,277

Acquisition related expenses



1,071



486



826



869



121

Amortization of intangible assets















19



29



28

Net gains on sale of other real estate





















(18)







Other expenses



4,061



4,018



3,346



3,092



3,706

Total noninterest expense



18,158



18,068



17,598



17,054



16,614

Income before income taxes



3,703



3,944



4,217



8,081



11,235

Income tax expense



421



478



587



1,335



1,810

Net income

$ 3,282

$ 3,466

$ 3,630

$ 6,746

$ 9,425

Other comprehensive (loss) income:































Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities available for sale

$ 18

$ (2,441)

$ 19,494

$ (10,378)

$ (5,148)

Change in benefit plan liabilities















1,129













Change in derivative fair value



160



1,079



(1,650)



747



2,049

Income tax expense (benefit) related to other comprehensive income

(loss)



38



(298)



3,894



(2,074)



(668)

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax

expense (benefit)



140



(1,064)



15,079



(7,557)



(2,431)

Comprehensive income (loss)

$ 3,422

$ 2,402

$ 18,709

$ (811)

$ 6,994

Share and per share amounts:































Net income - basic

$ 0.47

$ 0.49

$ 0.52

$ 0.95

$ 1.32

Net income - diluted



0.46



0.49



0.51



0.95



1.31

Cash dividends declared



0.41



0.41



0.41



0.41



0.41

Average common shares outstanding - basic



7,057,258



7,052,912



7,040,852



7,088,745



7,145,975

Average common shares outstanding - diluted



7,114,115



7,102,112



7,091,015



7,120,685



7,177,915



Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Net Interest Margin (Unaudited)

(In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)









































Three Months Ended





June 30, 2024



June 30, 2023





Average

Interest Income/

Yield/



Average

Interest Income/

Yield/





Balance

Expense

Rate



Balance

Expense

Rate

Assets:



































Earning assets:



































Loans:



































Taxable

$ 2,637,164

$ 34,406

5.25 %

$ 2,615,881

$ 32,139

4.93 % Tax-exempt



222,655



1,771

3.20





224,960



1,780

3.17

Total loans



2,859,819



36,177

5.09





2,840,841



33,919

4.79

Investments:



































Taxable



443,146



1,906

1.73





469,712



1,931

1.65

Tax-exempt



86,418



469

2.19





88,371



481

2.18

Total investments



529,564



2,375

1.80





558,083



2,412

1.73

Interest-bearing deposits



8,763



115

5.28





6,839



85

4.99

Federal funds sold



12,672



179

5.68





61,093



798

5.24

Total earning assets



3,410,818



38,846

4.58 %



3,466,856



37,214

4.31 % Less: allowance for credit losses



23,046















25,895











Other assets



221,294















209,915











Total assets

$ 3,609,066

$ 38,846







$ 3,650,876

$ 37,214





Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:



































Interest-bearing liabilities:



































Money market accounts

$ 714,669

$ 6,749

3.80 %

$ 664,451

$ 4,958

2.99 % Interest-bearing demand and NOW

accounts



729,196



4,400

2.43





771,690



3,537

1.84

Savings accounts



408,883



280

0.28





483,385



239

0.20

Time deposits less than $100



403,069



3,964

3.96





375,799



3,620

3.86

Time deposits $100 or more



240,481



2,721

4.55





198,355



1,360

2.75

Total interest-bearing

deposits



2,496,298



18,114

2.92





2,493,680



13,714

2.21

Short-term borrowings



45,383



633

5.61





16,854



213

5.07

Long-term debt



25,000



269

4.33





25,000



269

4.32

Subordinated debt



33,000



444

5.41





33,000



444

5.40

Total borrowings



103,383



1,346

5.24





74,854



926

4.96

Total interest-bearing

liabilities



2,599,681



19,460

3.01





2,568,534



14,640

2.29

Noninterest-bearing deposits



620,256















711,729











Other liabilities



48,630















39,494











Stockholders' equity



340,499















331,119











Total liabilities and

stockholders' equity

$ 3,609,066













$ 3,650,876











Net interest income/spread







$ 19,386

1.57 %







$ 22,574

2.02 % Net interest margin













2.29 %













2.61 % Tax-equivalent adjustments:



































Loans







$ 372













$ 375





Investments









98















103





Total adjustments







$ 470













$ 478









The average balances of assets and liabilities, corresponding interest income and expense and resulting average yields or rates paid are summarized as follows. Averages for earning assets include nonaccrual loans. Investment averages include available for sale securities at amortized cost. Income on investment securities and loans is adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis using the prevailing federal statutory tax rate of 21%.

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Net Interest Margin (Unaudited)

(In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)







































For the Six Months Ended





June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023





Average

Interest Income/

Yield/

Average

Interest Income/

Yield/





Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Assets:

































Earning assets:

































Loans:

































Taxable

$ 2,634,859

$ 68,447

5.22 % $ 2,581,167

$ 62,188

4.86 % Tax-exempt



223,974



3,566

3.20



224,442



3,537

3.18

Total loans



2,858,833



72,013

5.07



2,805,609



65,725

4.72

Investments:

































Taxable



445,071



3,826

1.73



484,437



4,057

1.69

Tax-exempt



86,641



939

2.18



94,337



1,057

2.26

Total investments



531,712



4,765

1.80



578,774



5,114

1.78

Interest-bearing deposits



8,894



235

5.31



4,044



99

4.94

Federal funds sold



46,813



1,306

5.61



40,338



1,041

5.20

Total earning assets



3,446,252



78,319

4.57 %

3,428,765



71,979

4.23 % Less: allowance for credit losses



22,668













25,230











Other assets



219,324













209,535











Total assets

$ 3,642,908

$ 78,319





$ 3,613,070

$ 71,979





Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:

































Interest-bearing liabilities:

































Money market accounts

$ 734,779

$ 13,884

3.80 % $ 692,999

$ 9,514

2.77 % Interest-bearing demand and NOW

accounts



756,827



9,237

2.45



751,655



6,326

1.70

Savings accounts



415,849



555

0.27



497,939



455

0.18

Time deposits less than $100



406,131



8,301

4.11



284,659



4,746

3.36

Time deposits $100 or more



231,470



4,841

4.21



188,993



2,283

2.44

Total interest-bearing

deposits



2,545,056



36,818

2.91



2,416,245



23,324

1.95

Short-term borrowings



32,535



895

5.53



53,985



1,299

4.85

Long-term debt



25,000



539

4.34



13,803



296

4.32

Subordinated debt



33,000



887

5.41



33,000



887

5.42

Total borrowings



90,535



2,321

5.16



100,788



2,482

4.97

Total interest-bearing

liabilities



2,635,591



39,139

2.99



2,517,033



25,806

2.07

Noninterest-bearing deposits



618,433













728,238











Other liabilities



48,159













39,208











Stockholders' equity



340,725













328,591











Total liabilities and

stockholders' equity

$ 3,642,908











$ 3,613,070











Net interest income/spread







$ 39,180

1.58 %





$ 46,173

2.16 % Net interest margin













2.29 %











2.72 % Tax-equivalent adjustments:

































Loans







$ 749











$ 743





Investments









197













222





Total adjustments







$ 946











$ 965







Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Details of Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin (Unaudited)

(In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)





































June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Three months ended

2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

Net interest income:































Interest income:































Loans, net:































Taxable

$ 34,406

$ 34,041

$ 33,730

$ 33,095

$ 32,139

Tax-exempt



1,771



1,795



1,801



1,786



1,780

Total loans, net



36,177



35,836



35,531



34,881



33,919

Investments:































Taxable



1,906



1,920



1,939



1,920



1,931

Tax-exempt



469



470



471



475



481

Total investments



2,375



2,390



2,410



2,395



2,412

Interest on interest-bearing balances in other banks



115



120



145



91



85

Federal funds sold



179



1,127



2,463



1,873



798

Total interest income



38,846



39,473



40,549



39,240



37,214

Interest expense:































Deposits



18,114



18,704



18,756



16,481



13,714

Short-term borrowings



633



262



330



291



213

Long-term debt



269



270



273



273



269

Subordinated debt



444



443



444



443



444

Total interest expense



19,460



19,679



19,803



17,488



14,640

Net interest income

$ 19,386

$ 19,794

$ 20,746

$ 21,752

$ 22,574

Loans, net:































Taxable



5.25 %

5.20 %

5.08 %

5.00 %

4.93 % Tax-exempt



3.20 %

3.20 %

3.14 %

3.13 %

3.17 % Total loans, net



5.09 %

5.04 %

4.93 %

4.85 %

4.79 % Investments:































Taxable



1.73 %

1.73 %

1.71 %

1.68 %

1.65 % Tax-exempt



2.19 %

2.18 %

2.14 %

2.15 %

2.18 % Total investments



1.80 %

1.80 %

1.78 %

1.75 %

1.73 % Interest-bearing balances with banks



5.28 %

5.35 %

5.51 %

5.24 %

4.99 % Federal funds sold



5.68 %

5.60 %

5.52 %

5.52 %

5.24 % Total interest-earning assets



4.58 %

4.56 %

4.49 %

4.40 %

4.31 % Interest expense:































Deposits



2.92 %

2.90 %

2.80 %

2.53 %

2.21 % Short-term borrowings



5.61 %

5.35 %

5.43 %

5.31 %

5.07 % Long-term debt



4.33 %

4.34 %

4.33 %

4.33 %

4.32 % Subordinated debt



5.41 %

5.40 %

5.34 %

5.33 %

5.40 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



3.01 %

2.96 %

2.86 %

2.61 %

2.29 % Net interest spread



1.57 %

1.60 %

1.63 %

1.79 %

2.02 % Net interest margin



2.29 %

2.29 %

2.30 %

2.44 %

2.61 %

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands)







































June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

At period end

2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

Assets:































Cash and due from banks

$ 41,234

$ 32,009

$ 33,524

$ 39,285

$ 37,774

Interest-bearing balances in other banks



8,722



8,259



9,141



9,550



5,814

Federal funds sold









69,700



144,700



205,700



93,100

Investment securities:































Available for sale



385,240



394,413



398,927



382,227



395,826

Equity investments carried at fair value



78



91



98



92



92

Held to maturity



81,598



83,306



84,851



86,246



88,211

Total investments



466,916



477,810



483,876



468,565



484,129

Loans held for sale









300



250













Loans



2,869,553



2,858,412



2,849,897



2,870,969



2,843,238

Less: allowance for credit losses



23,123



22,597



21,895



23,010



23,218

Net loans



2,846,430



2,835,815



2,828,002



2,847,959



2,820,020

Goodwill



63,370



63,370



63,370



63,370



63,370

Premises and equipment, net



58,565



59,097



61,276



61,936



57,712

Bank owned life insurance



49,955



49,673



49,397



49,123



48,857

Deferred tax assets



14,460



14,241



13,770



17,956



16,258

Accrued interest receivable



13,326



13,565



12,734



12,769



11,406

Other intangible assets, net





















19



48

Other assets



53,077



45,299



42,249



49,567



43,287

Total assets

$ 3,616,055

$ 3,669,138

$ 3,742,289

$ 3,825,799

$ 3,681,775

Liabilities:































Deposits:































Noninterest-bearing

$ 620,971

$ 623,408

$ 644,683

$ 691,071

$ 713,375

Interest-bearing



2,443,988



2,580,530



2,634,354



2,674,012



2,516,106

Total deposits



3,064,959



3,203,938



3,279,037



3,365,083



3,229,481

Short-term borrowings



104,250



20,260



17,590



27,020



19,530

Long-term debt



25,000



25,000



25,000



25,000



25,000

Subordinated debt



33,000



33,000



33,000



33,000



33,000

Accrued interest payable



5,507



5,327



5,765



4,777



4,701

Other liabilities



42,532



41,621



41,475



46,529



38,276

Total liabilities



3,275,248



3,329,146



3,401,867



3,501,409



3,349,988

Stockholders' equity:































Common stock



14,122



14,122



14,093



14,093



14,272

Capital surplus



122,449



122,162



122,130



121,870



125,371

Retained earnings



249,511



249,123



248,550



247,857



244,017

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(45,275)



(45,415)



(44,351)



(59,430)



(51,873)

Total stockholders' equity



340,807



339,992



340,422



324,390



331,787

Total liabilities and stockholders'

equity

$ 3,616,055

$ 3,669,138

$ 3,742,289

$ 3,825,799

$ 3,681,775



Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Loan and Asset Quality Data (Unaudited)

(In thousands)































At period end

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023 Commercial





























Taxable

$ 411,112

$ 400,439

$ 317,245

$ 351,545

$ 384,091 Non-taxable



220,893



224,083



226,470



229,635



225,796 Total



632,005



624,522



543,715



581,180



609,887 Real estate





























Commercial real estate



1,793,652



1,794,086



1,863,118



1,846,350



1,794,355 Residential



369,671



361,490



360,803



357,647



348,911 Total



2,163,323



2,155,576



2,223,921



2,203,997



2,143,266 Consumer





























Indirect Auto



66,792



71,675



75,389



78,953



83,348 Consumer Other



7,433



6,639



6,872



6,839



6,737 Total



74,225



78,314



82,261



85,792



90,085 Total

$ 2,869,553

$ 2,858,412

$ 2,849,897

$ 2,870,969

$ 2,843,238





June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

At quarter end

2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

Nonperforming assets:































Nonaccrual/restructured loans

$ 7,116

$ 7,056

$ 3,961

$ 3,060

$ 1,900

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more









656



986



700



181

Foreclosed assets



27

























Total nonperforming assets

$ 7,143

$ 7,712

$ 4,947

$ 3,760

$ 2,081









June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Three months ended



2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

Allowance for credit losses:































Beginning balance

$ 22,597

$ 21,895

$ 23,010

$ 23,218

$ 25,444

Charge-offs



135



108



2,808



65



77

Recoveries



65



102



24



23



52

Provision for (credit to) credit losses



596



708



1,669



(166)



(2,201)

Ending balance

$ 23,123

$ 22,597

$ 21,895

$ 23,010

$ 23,218



Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Deposit and Liquidity Detail (Unaudited)

(In thousands)































At period end

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023 Interest-bearing deposits:





























Money market accounts

$ 690,631

$ 759,305

$ 782,243

$ 767,868

$ 670,669 Interest-bearing demand and NOW

accounts



715,890



754,673



796,426



825,066



760,690 Savings accounts



397,827



415,459



429,011



447,684



470,340 Time deposits less than $250



504,879



517,009



505,409



512,646



504,672 Time deposits $250 or more



134,761



134,084



121,265



120,748



109,735 Total interest-bearing deposits



2,443,988



2,580,530



2,634,354



2,674,012



2,516,106 Noninterest-bearing deposits



620,971



623,408



644,683



691,071



713,375 Total deposits

$ 3,064,959

$ 3,203,938

$ 3,279,037

$ 3,365,083

$ 3,229,481







June 30, 2024 At period end



Amount

Percent of Total



Number of accounts

Average Balance Deposit Detail:



















Retail

$ 1,310,252

42.8 %

69,658 $ 19 Commercial



1,063,980

34.7



13,469

79 Municipal



441,786

14.4



1,832

241 Brokered



248,941

8.1



21

11,854 Total Deposits

$ 3,064,959

100.0



84,980 $ 36





















Uninsured



744,674

24.3 %







Insured



2,320,285

75.7





































December 31, 2023 At period end



Amount

Percent of Total



Number of accounts

Average Balance Deposit Detail:



















Retail

$ 1,358,371

41.4 %

70,334 $ 19 Commercial



1,096,547

33.4



13,433

82 Municipal



563,124

17.2



1,856

303 Brokered



260,995

8.0



24

10,875 Total Deposits

$ 3,279,037

100.00



85,647 $ 38





















Uninsured



883,530

26.9 %







Insured



2,395,507

73.1













































Total Available At June 30, 2024



Total Available



Outstanding



for Future Liquidity FHLB advances

$ 1,273,642

$ 349,280

$ 924,362 Federal Reserve - Discount Window & Bank Term

Funding Program



413,536









413,536 Correspondent bank lines of credit



18,000









18,000 Other sources of liquidity:

















Brokered deposits



361,606



248,941



112,665 Unencumbered securities



172,346









172,346 Total sources of liquidity

$ 2,239,130

$ 598,221

$ 1,640,909

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands)







































June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Average quarterly balances

2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

Assets:































Loans, net:































Taxable

$ 2,637,164

$ 2,632,554

$ 2,632,865

$ 2,627,700

$ 2,615,881

Tax-exempt



222,655



225,293



227,800



226,628



224,960

Total loans, net



2,859,819



2,857,847



2,860,665



2,854,328



2,840,841

Investments:































Taxable



443,146



446,996



450,533



454,727



469,712

Tax-exempt



86,418



86,864



87,297



87,731



88,371

Total investments



529,564



533,860



537,830



542,458



558,083

Interest-bearing balances with banks



8,763



9,025



10,432



6,893



6,839

Federal funds sold



12,672



80,955



176,983



134,583



61,093

Total interest-earning assets



3,410,818



3,481,687



3,585,910



3,538,262



3,466,856

Other assets



198,248



195,063



188,478



191,781



184,020

Total assets

$ 3,609,066

$ 3,676,750

$ 3,774,388

$ 3,730,043

$ 3,650,876

Liabilities and stockholders' equity:































Deposits:































Interest-bearing

$ 2,496,298

$ 2,593,813

$ 2,661,156

$ 2,581,691

$ 2,493,680

Noninterest-bearing



620,256



616,610



651,182



688,301



711,729

Total deposits



3,116,554



3,210,423



3,312,338



3,269,992



3,205,409

Short-term borrowings



45,383



19,687



24,103



21,759



16,854

Long-term debt



25,000



25,000



25,000



25,000



25,000

Subordinated debt



33,000



33,000



33,000



33,000



33,000

Other liabilities



48,630



47,688



52,760



47,788



39,494

Total liabilities



3,268,567



3,335,798



3,447,201



3,397,539



3,319,757

Stockholders' equity



340,499



340,952



327,187



332,504



331,119

Total liabilities and stockholders'

equity

$ 3,609,066

$ 3,676,750

$ 3,774,388

$ 3,730,043

$ 3,650,876



Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)





































June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Three months ended

2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

Core net income per share:































Net income GAAP

$ 3,282

$ 3,466

$ 3,630

$ 6,746

$ 9,425

Adjustments:































Add: Acquisition related expenses



1,071



486



826



869



121

Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment



122



59



115



144



19

Core net income

$ 4,231

$ 3,893

$ 4,341

$ 7,471

$ 9,527

Average common shares outstanding - diluted



7,114,115



7,102,112



7,091,015



7,120,685



7,177,915

Core net income per share

$ 0.59

$ 0.55

$ 0.61

$ 1.05

$ 1.33



































Tangible book value:































Total stockholders' equity

$ 340,807

$ 339,992

$ 340,422

$ 324,390

$ 331,787

Less: Goodwill



63,370



63,370



63,370



63,370



63,370

Less: Other intangible assets, net





















19



48

Total tangible stockholders' equity

$ 277,437

$ 276,622

$ 277,052

$ 261,001

$ 268,369

Common shares outstanding



7,057,258



7,057,258



7,040,852



7,040,852



7,130,409

Tangible book value per share

$ 39.31

$ 39.20

$ 39.35

$ 37.07

$ 37.64



































Core return on average stockholders' equity:































Net income GAAP

$ 3,282

$ 3,466

$ 3,630

$ 6,746

$ 9,425

Adjustments:































Add: Acquisition related expenses



1,071



486



826



869



121

Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment



122



59



115



144



19

Core net income

$ 4,231

$ 3,893

$ 4,341

$ 7,471

$ 9,527

Average stockholders' equity

$ 340,499

$ 340,952

$ 327,187

$ 332,504

$ 331,119

Core return on average stockholders' equity



5.00 %

4.59 %

5.26 %

8.91 %

11.54 %

































Return on average tangible equity:































Net income GAAP

$ 3,282

$ 3,466

$ 3,630

$ 6,746

$ 9,425

Average stockholders' equity

$ 340,499

$ 340,952

$ 327,187

$ 332,504

$ 331,119

Less: average intangibles



63,370



63,370



63,380



63,404



63,433

Average tangible stockholders' equity

$ 277,129

$ 277,582

$ 263,807

$ 269,100

$ 267,686

Return on average tangible stockholders' equity



4.76 %

5.02 %

5.46 %

9.95 %

14.12 %

































Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity:































Net income GAAP

$ 3,282

$ 3,466

$ 3,630

$ 6,746

$ 9,425

Adjustments:































Add: Acquisition related expenses



1,071



486



826



869



121

Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment



122



59



115



144



19

Core net income

$ 4,231

$ 3,893

$ 4,341

$ 7,471

$ 9,527

Average stockholders' equity

$ 340,499

$ 340,952

$ 327,187

$ 332,504

$ 331,119

Less: average intangibles



63,370



63,370



63,380



63,404



63,433

Average tangible stockholders' equity

$ 277,129

$ 277,582

$ 263,807

$ 269,100

$ 267,686

Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity



6.14 %

5.64 %

6.53 %

11.01 %

14.28 %

































Core return on average assets:































Net income GAAP

$ 3,282

$ 3,466

$ 3,630

$ 6,746

$ 9,425

Adjustments:































Add: Acquisition related expenses



1,071



486



826



869



121

Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment



122



59



115



144



19

Core net income

$ 4,231

$ 3,893

$ 4,341

$ 7,471

$ 9,527

Average assets

$ 3,609,066

$ 3,676,750

$ 3,774,388

$ 3,730,043

$ 3,650,876

Core return on average assets



0.47 %

0.43 %

0.46 %

0.79 %

1.05 %

































Core pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) per share:































Income before taxes (GAAP)

$ 3,703

$ 3,944

$ 4,217

$ 8,081

$ 11,235

Add: Acquisition related expenses



1,071



486



826



869



121

Add: Provision for (credit to) credit losses



596



708



1,669



(166)



(2,201)

Add: Provision for (credit to) credit losses on unfunded

commitments



(197)



487



(2)



(12)



(171)

Core PPNR (non-GAAP)

$ 5,173

$ 5,625

$ 6,710

$ 8,772

$ 8,984

Average common shares outstanding-diluted



7,114,115



7,102,112



7,091,015



7,120,685



7,177,915

Core PPNR per share (non-GAAP)

$ 0.73

$ 0.79

$ 0.95

$ 1.23

$ 1.25



Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)





June 30

June 30

Six months ended

2024

2023

Core net income per share:













Net income GAAP

$ 6,748

$ 17,004

Adjustments:













Less: Gain on sale of available for sale securities









81

Add: Gain on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment









17

Add: Acquisition related expenses



1,557



121

Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment



183



19

Core net income

$ 8,122

$ 17,042

Average common shares outstanding - diluted



7,108,113



7,188,384

Core net income per share

$ 1.14

$ 2.37

















Core return on average stockholders' equity:













Net income GAAP

$ 6,748

$ 17,004

Adjustments:













Less: Gain on sale of available for sale securities









81

Add: Gain on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment









17

Add: Acquisition related expenses



1,557



121

Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment



183



19

Core net income

$ 8,122

$ 17,042

Average stockholders' equity



340,725



328,591

Core return on average stockholders' equity



4.79 %

10.46 %















Return on average tangible equity:













Net income GAAP

$ 6,748

$ 17,004

Average stockholders' equity



340,725



328,591

Less: average intangibles



63,375



63,694

Average tangible stockholders' equity

$ 277,350

$ 264,897

Return on average tangible stockholders' equity



4.89 %

12.94 %















Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity:













Net income GAAP

$ 6,748

$ 17,004

Adjustments:













Less: Gain on sale of available for sale securities









81

Add: Gain on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment









17

Add: Acquisition related expenses



1,557



121

Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment



183



19

Core net income

$ 8,122

$ 17,042

Average stockholders' equity



340,725



328,591

Less: average intangibles



63,375



63,694

Average tangible stockholders' equity

$ 277,350

$ 264,897

Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity



5.89 %

12.97 %















Core return on average assets:













Net income GAAP

$ 6,748

$ 17,004

Adjustments:













Less: Gain on sale of available for sale securities









81

Add: Gain on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment









17

Add: Acquisition related expenses



1,557



121

Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment



183



19

Core net income

$ 8,122

$ 17,042

Average assets



3,642,908



3,613,070

Core return on average assets



0.45 %

0.95 %















Core pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) per share:













Income before taxes (GAAP)

$ 7,647

$ 20,203

Add: Acquisition related expenses



1,557



121

Add: Provision for (credit to) credit losses



1,304



(937)

Add: Provision for (credit to) credit losses on unfunded commitments



290



(356)

Core PPNR (non-GAAP)

$ 10,798

$ 19,031

Average common shares outstanding-diluted



7,108,113



7,188,384

Core PPNR per share (non-GAAP)

$ 1.52

$ 2.65



Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)





The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures of FTE net interest income for the three and six months

ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:





Three months ended June 30

2024

2023

Interest income (GAAP)

$ 38,376

$ 36,736

Adjustment to FTE



470



478

Interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)



38,846



37,214

Interest expense



19,460



14,640

Net interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)

$ 19,386

$ 22,574

















Six months ended June 30

2024

2023

Interest income (GAAP)

$ 77,373

$ 71,014

Adjustment to FTE



946



965

Interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)



78,319



71,979

Interest expense



39,139



25,806

Net interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)

$ 39,180

$ 46,173



The efficiency ratio is noninterest expenses, less amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related costs, as a

percentage of FTE net interest income plus noninterest income. The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial

measures of the efficiency ratio to GAAP for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:

