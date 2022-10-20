PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2022 Earnings

Oct 20, 2022, 09:49 ET
SCRANTON, Pa., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Financial Services Corp. ("Peoples") (NASDAQ: PFIS), the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, today reported unaudited financial results at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.
Peoples reported net income of $10.0 million, or $1.38 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2022, a 9.6% increase when compared to $9.1 million, or $1.26 per share for the comparable period of 2021. The increase in earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2022 is due to a $3.0 million increase to net interest income when compared to the year ago period. Partially offsetting the increases were higher noninterest expenses of $1.8 million due to higher salaries and benefits and occupancy and equipment costs in part due to ongoing investment in the Company's market expansion strategy and digital technology upgrade.
Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, totaled $29.0 million or $4.01 per diluted share, a 6.8% increase over $27.1 million or $3.74 per diluted share in the prior year's period. The increase in earnings in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 is a result of increased net interest income of $8.3 million and an increase of $0.3 million in noninterest income. Partially offsetting the increases were a $1.7 million increase in provision for loan losses and an increase of $5.5 million in noninterest expense. Strong loan growth resulted in a provision for loan losses of $1.7 million in the current nine month period, as compared to no loan loss provision in the year ago period. Higher noninterest expenses were mainly due to higher salaries and benefits of $2.7 million and higher occupancy and equipment costs of $2.2 million in part due to our continued investment in the market expansion strategy and our recent digital technology upgrade implemented during the second half of 2021.
NOTABLES
- Record year-to-date earnings of $29.0 million or $4.01 per diluted share.
- Dividends paid during the first nine months of 2022 totaled $1.18 per share representing a 5.4% increase from the same period in 2021.
- Net loan growth for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, excluding Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, was $340.7 million or 20.2% annualized.
- Deposit growth during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, excluding brokered deposits, totaled $230.2 million and $127.4 million, respectively. During the three months ended September 30, 2022, deposit growth enabled the Company to pay-off its short-term borrowings at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh.
- Return on average assets ("ROAA") was 1.14% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to 1.17% and 1.21% for the comparable periods in 2021.
- Return on average equity ("ROE") was 12.69% and 11.93% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to 11.01% and 11.24% for the comparable periods in 2021.
- Return on average tangible equity, a non-GAAP measure1, was 15.94% and 14.82% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to 13.69% and 14.03% for the comparable periods in 2021.
- Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure1, increased $8.6 million or 13.4% to $72.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $64.1 million for the same period in 2021.
- Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets at September 30, 2022 improved to 0.12% as compared to 0.15% at December 31, 2021, and 0.19% at September 30, 2021.
(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures on p.17 and 18
INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW
In March 2022, the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") began increasing the federal funds rate in an attempt to curb inflation. Since then, there have been 5 rate increases, totaling 300 basis points and additional rate hikes are anticipated through year-end. These increases directly impact our core source of income, net interest income through yields on investments and loans and the cost of funding via deposits and borrowings. Through September 30, 2022, we have realized higher rates on our existing adjustable and variable rate loans and new originations. The benefit of higher asset yields however, has been partially mitigated by higher funding costs primarily during the three months ended September 30, 2022, as rate-sensitive depositors are seeking higher rates. We anticipate that funding costs will continue to increase in the future as a result of the FOMC rate adjustments, local competition for deposits or the cost of alternative funding.
Calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE"), a non-GAAP measure1, our net interest margin for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was 3.08%, an increase of 2 basis points when compared to the three months ended June 30 2022, and an increase of 1 basis point when compared to 3.07% for the same three month period in 2021. The increase in net interest margin from the prior three month period was due to an increase in the volume and yield of earning assets, which offset higher funding costs. The tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets increased 25 basis points to 3.59% during the three months ended September 30, 2022 from 3.34% during the three months ended June 30, 2022, and increased 22 basis points when compared to 3.37% for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Our cost of funds, which represents our average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities, increased 33 basis points to 0.72% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 when compared to 0.39% during the three months ended June 30, 2022 and increased 30 basis compared to 0.42% in the prior year period. Each of these increases was due to the higher costs of deposits and short-term borrowings used to fund loan growth.
Third Quarter 2022 Results – Comparison to Prior-Year Quarter
Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure1, for the three months ended September 30, increased $3.1 million or 13.9% to $25.5 million in 2022 from $22.4 million in 2021. The increase in tax equivalent net interest income was due to higher tax-equivalent interest income of $5.2 million less higher interest expense of $2.1 million.
The higher interest income was the result of an increase in average earning assets, which offset a negative rate variance due to lower yields on the investment portfolio. Average earning assets were $391.1 million higher in the three month period ended September 30, 2022 when compared to the year ago period. PPP loans averaged $27.5 million in the three-month period ended September 30, 2022 with interest and net fees totaling approximately $0.2 million compared to average balances of $122.3 million with interest and net fees totaling $2.5 million in the year ago period. The tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio was 4.09% and 4.06% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the tax-equivalent yield of the loan portfolio was 4.10% and 3.83% at September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. This increase was due to the higher rates on adjustable and floating rate loans, which comprise 49.0% of our portfolio loans, and new loan originations. Loans, net averaged $2.6 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and $2.2 billion for the comparable period in 2021. For the three months ended September 30, the tax-equivalent yield on total investments decreased to 1.67% in 2022 from 2.01% in 2021. Average investments totaled $656.4 million in 2022 and $365.5 million in 2021.
The increased interest expense in the current three month period is due primarily to higher rates on public funds and customer non-maturity deposits driven by the higher interest rate environment. The Company's total cost of deposits increased during the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the year ago period by 19 basis points to 0.44%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased to 0.59% from 0.34% in the previous year three month period. The Company utilized short-term FHLB borrowings during the current period which added $0.5 million of interest expense at a cost of 2.30% compared to no short-term borrowings in the year ago period.
Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $297.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to the corresponding period last year due to an increase in non-maturity and public fund deposits and short-term borrowings. Average noninterest-bearing deposits also increased by 10.8% from the prior period and now represent 25.7% of total deposits.
For the three months ended September 30, 2022, the provision for loan losses was $0.5 million, the result of $62.5 million of non-PPP net loan growth during the quarter. For the year ago period, the provision for loan losses was $0.4 million due to loan growth, improved credit quality and the reversal of previous COVID-related asset quality qualitative adjustments.
Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $3.3 million, a $0.1 million decrease from $3.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The decline was due to reduced wealth management fees, which are based on account valuations and have been negatively impacted by stock market fluctuations, as well as mortgage banking revenue which has declined due to lower originations and volumes of mortgages sold into the secondary market as the interest rates on mortgages have risen.
Noninterest expense increased $1.8 million or 12.6% to $15.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, from $14.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Salaries and employee benefits increased $0.6 million or 8.2% due to annual merit increases and the addition of lending teams and credit support staff in our newest expansion markets of Piscataway, New Jersey and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania that opened during the fourth quarter of 2021. Occupancy and equipment expenses were higher by $0.7 million in the current period due to information technology investments related in part to mobile/digital banking solutions implemented during the second half of 2021.
The provision for income tax expense increased $0.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the year ago period due to higher taxable income in the current period.
Nine-Month Results – Comparison to Prior Year First Nine Months
Calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE"), a non-GAAP measure1, the net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was 3.04%, a decrease of 2 basis points over the prior year's period of 3.06%. Excluding the impact of PPP loan interest and net fees, the net interest margin increased to 3.00% in the current period from 2.95% in the year ago period. Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure1, for the nine months ended September 30, increased $8.6 million or 13.4% to $72.7 million in 2022 from $64.1 million in 2021. The increase in net interest income was driven by an increase in average earning assets of $400.0 million, partially offset by a negative rate variance, and higher funding costs due to an increase of $295.0 million in average interest-bearing liabilities and higher interest rates. The 2022 period included $1.7 million in SBA PPP interest and fees, a decrease of $4.6 million compared to the $6.3 million in the year ago period. Average loans increased $272.4 million and investments increased $304.5 million compared to September 30, 2021. The yield on earning assets was 3.39% for the first nine months of 2022 compared to 3.41% in 2021. The cost of interest bearing liabilities during the nine month period fell slightly to 0.49% from 0.50% a year ago.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the provision for loan losses was $1.7 million, primarily the result of $340.7 million growth of non-PPP loans. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, there was no provision for loan losses due to improved credit quality and reversal of COVID related asset quality adjustments made in the prior year's period.
Noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $10.6 million, a $0.3 million increase from $10.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. During the period, service charges, fees and commissions increased $0.7 million due in part to the reversal of an accrual of a $0.3 million bank owned life insurance benefit in the year ago period, higher consumer and commercial deposit service charges and higher revenue related to debit card activity. Mortgage banking income decreased $0.4 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the prior year on lower sales volumes.
Noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $45.7 million, an increase of $5.5 million from $40.2 million for the prior year's period. The increase was due primarily to $2.7 million in higher salaries and benefits expense due to annual merit increases, our investment into our newest expansion markets and lower deferred loan origination costs, which are recorded as a contra-salary expense. Occupancy and equipment expenses were higher by $2.2 million in the current period due to information technology investments related to mobile/digital banking solutions implemented during the second half of 2021 and additional costs related to entrance into the Piscataway, New Jersey and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania markets. Other expenses, which include professional, consulting and loan processing fees, accounted for an increase of $0.4 million.
The provision for income taxes for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 decreased $0.3 million and the effective tax rate was 16.2% as compared to 17.7% in the prior period. The lower effective tax rate in 2022 was due to a $0.6 million deferred tax adjustment recorded in 2021 and higher levels of tax-exempt income in the current period.
BALANCE SHEET REVIEW
At September 30, 2022, total assets, loans and deposits were $3.5 billion, $2.6 billion and $3.1 billion, respectively. Loan growth for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, excluding SBA PPP loans, was $340.7 million or 20.2% annualized due to improved loan demand and organic growth in our newest markets. Loan growth, excluding PPP loans, during the three months ended September 30, 2022 totaled $62.5 million. Higher interest rates and economic uncertainty may result in lower loan demand and lower growth over the near-term when compared to the first nine months of 2022. Commercial real estate loans made up the majority of the growth with tax-exempt loans and residential real estate loans also showing increases. During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the SBA forgave PPP loans totaling $46.2 million. Gross SBA PPP loans remaining at September 30, 2022 total $22.7 million. Net deferred SBA PPP fees remaining at September 30, 2022 totaled $0.3 million and are expected to be earned throughout the remainder of 2022 as the remaining SBA PPP loans are forgiven or repaid. Total investments were $570.5 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $588.7 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease to the investment portfolio resulted from the unrealized loss on the available for sale portfolio, maturities and pay-downs, offset in part by purchases completed during the first six months of 2022. At September 30, 2022, the available-for-sale investment portfolio had an unrealized loss of $74.6 million compared to an unrealized loss of $1.8 million at December 31, 2021, which was the result of the rapid increase in interest rates as the FOMC increased rates five times from March through September 2022 totaling 300 basis points. Our federal funds sold balance decreased $172.8 million to $69.6 million at September 30, 2022 from $242.4 million at December 31, 2021 and was used to fund our loan growth and investment purchases during the period. Total deposits increased $160.7 million from December 31, 2021 as we experienced an increase of $109.4 million in public fund deposits. Non-interest bearing deposits increased $32.2 million, or 4.4% and interest-bearing deposits increased $128.5 million, or 5.8% during the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Short-term borrowings used to fund a portion of our loan growth and offset the deposit outflows in the second quarter were repaid in the third quarter from the increase of $212.9 million in deposits, in part due to seasonal inflows of public fund deposits.
Stockholders' equity equaled $301.8 million or $42.14 per share at September 30, 2022, and $340.1 million or $47.44 per share at December 31, 2021. The decrease in stockholders' equity from December 31, 2021 is primarily attributable to a decrease to accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") resulting from an increase to the unrealized loss on investment securities and dividends paid to shareholders, partially offset by net income. Tangible stockholders' equity decreased to $33.26 per share at September 30, 2022, from $38.54 per share at December 31, 2021. Dividends declared for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 amounted to $1.18 per share, a 5.4% increase from the 2021 period, representing a dividend payout ratio of 29.4%. During the three months ended September 30, 2022, 7,911 shares were purchased and retired under the Company's common stock repurchase plan.
ASSET QUALITY REVIEW
Asset quality metrics remained strong and continued to improve. Nonperforming assets were $4.2 million or 0.16% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at September 30, 2022, compared to $5.0 million or 0.21% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at December 31, 2021. As a percentage of total assets, nonperforming assets improved to 0.12% at September 30, 2022 compared to 0.15% at December 31, 2021. The decrease in non-performing assets from the end of the year was primarily due to the sale in the current period of the Company's foreclosed properties which totaled $0.5 million at December 31, 2021; at September 30, 2022 People's had no foreclosed properties.
The Company's allowance for loan losses increased to $29.8 million as net charge-offs of $0.3 million were offset by a provision for loan losses of $1.7 million. The allowance for loan losses equaled $29.8 million or 1.14% of loans, net at September 30, 2022 compared to $28.4 million or 1.22% of loans, net, at December 31, 2021. Excluding PPP loans which do not carry an allowance for loan losses due to a 100% government guarantee, the ratio equaled 1.15% at September 30, 2022. Loans charged-off, net of recoveries, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, equaled $0.3 million or 0.02% of average loans, compared to $0.2 million or 0.02% of average loans for the comparable period last year.
About Peoples:
Peoples Financial Services Corp. is the parent company of Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, a community bank serving Allegheny, Bucks, Lackawanna, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Schuylkill, Susquehanna, and Wyoming Counties in Pennsylvania, Middlesex County in New Jersey and Broome County in New York through 28 offices. Each office, interdependent with the community, offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations and government entities. Peoples' business philosophy includes offering direct access to senior management and other officers and providing friendly, informed and courteous service, local and timely decision making, flexible and reasonable operating procedures and consistently applied credit policies.
In addition to evaluating its results of operations in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), Peoples routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible stockholders' equity and core net income ratios. The reported results included in this release contain items, which Peoples considers non-core, namely the gain on the sale of the Visa Class B shares. Peoples believes the reported non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding its operating performance and trends. Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure is provided in the accompanying tables. The non-GAAP financial measures Peoples uses may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures of other financial institutions.
Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:
We make statements in this press release, and we may from time to time make other statements regarding our outlook or expectations for future financial or operating results and/or other matters regarding or affecting Peoples Financial Services Corp. and Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company (collectively, "Peoples") that are considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "intend" and "potential." For these statements, Peoples claims the protection of the statutory safe harbors for forward-looking statements.
Peoples cautions you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include, but are not limited to: prevailing economic and political conditions, particularly in our market area; the COVID-19 crisis and the governmental responses to the crisis; the impact on financial markets from geopolitical conflicts such as the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine; credit risk associated with our lending activities; changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; changes in any applicable law, rule, regulation or practice with respect to tax or legal issues; our ability to identify and address cyber-security risks and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting Peoples' operations, pricing, products and services and other factors that may be described in Peoples' Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.
In addition to these risks, acquisitions and business combinations present risks other than those presented by the nature of the business acquired. Acquisitions and business combinations may be substantially more expensive to complete than originally anticipated, and the anticipated benefits may be significantly harder-or take longer-to achieve than expected. As regulated financial institutions, our pursuit of attractive acquisition and business combination opportunities could be negatively impacted by regulatory delays or other regulatory issues. Regulatory and/or legal issues related to the pre-acquisition operations of an acquired or combined business may cause reputational harm to Peoples following the acquisition or combination, and integration of the acquired or combined business with ours may result in additional future costs arising as a result of those issues.
The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, Peoples assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.
|
Summary Data
|
Sept 30
|
June 30
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
Sept 30
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
2021
|
Key performance data:
|
Share and per share amounts:
|
Net income
|
$
|
1.38
|
$
|
1.30
|
$
|
1.33
|
$
|
2.28
|
$
|
1.26
|
Core net income (1)
|
$
|
1.38
|
$
|
1.30
|
$
|
1.33
|
$
|
0.95
|
$
|
1.26
|
Cash dividends declared
|
$
|
0.40
|
$
|
0.39
|
$
|
0.39
|
$
|
0.38
|
$
|
0.38
|
Book value
|
$
|
42.14
|
$
|
43.50
|
$
|
44.64
|
$
|
47.44
|
$
|
45.66
|
Tangible book value (1)
|
$
|
33.26
|
$
|
34.62
|
$
|
35.76
|
$
|
38.54
|
$
|
36.75
|
Market value:
|
High
|
$
|
56.09
|
$
|
56.99
|
$
|
52.99
|
$
|
53.06
|
$
|
46.92
|
Low
|
$
|
46.84
|
$
|
47.41
|
$
|
46.35
|
$
|
45.64
|
$
|
41.91
|
Closing
|
$
|
46.84
|
$
|
55.84
|
$
|
50.48
|
$
|
52.69
|
$
|
45.57
|
Market capitalization
|
$
|
335,503
|
$
|
400,410
|
$
|
362,398
|
$
|
377,754
|
$
|
327,057
|
Common shares outstanding
|
7,162,750
|
7,170,661
|
7,179,037
|
7,169,372
|
7,177,028
|
Selected ratios:
|
Return on average stockholders' equity
|
12.69
|
%
|
11.71
|
%
|
11.82
|
%
|
19.34
|
%
|
11.01
|
%
|
Core return on average stockholders' equity (1)
|
12.69
|
%
|
11.71
|
%
|
11.82
|
%
|
8.03
|
%
|
11.01
|
%
|
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity
|
15.94
|
%
|
14.62
|
%
|
14.65
|
%
|
23.87
|
%
|
13.69
|
%
|
Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity (1)
|
15.94
|
%
|
14.62
|
%
|
14.65
|
%
|
9.91
|
%
|
13.69
|
%
|
Return on average assets
|
1.14
|
%
|
1.12
|
%
|
1.17
|
%
|
1.97
|
%
|
1.17
|
%
|
Core return on average assets (1)
|
1.14
|
%
|
1.12
|
%
|
1.17
|
%
|
0.82
|
%
|
1.17
|
%
|
Stockholders' equity to total assets
|
8.58
|
%
|
9.12
|
%
|
9.56
|
%
|
10.09
|
%
|
10.14
|
%
|
Efficiency ratio (1)(2)
|
54.95
|
%
|
54.89
|
%
|
53.57
|
%
|
59.80
|
%
|
54.32
|
%
|
Nonperforming assets to loans, net, and foreclosed assets
|
0.16
|
%
|
0.18
|
%
|
0.20
|
%
|
0.21
|
%
|
0.28
|
%
|
Nonperforming assets to total assets
|
0.12
|
%
|
0.13
|
%
|
0.14
|
%
|
0.15
|
%
|
0.19
|
%
|
Net charge-offs to average loans, net
|
0.00
|
%
|
0.00
|
%
|
0.05
|
%
|
0.01
|
%
|
0.08
|
%
|
Allowance for loan losses to loans, net
|
1.14
|
%
|
1.14
|
%
|
1.18
|
%
|
1.22
|
%
|
1.21
|
%
|
Interest-bearing assets yield (FTE) (3)
|
3.59
|
%
|
3.34
|
%
|
3.22
|
%
|
3.08
|
%
|
3.37
|
%
|
Cost of funds
|
0.72
|
%
|
0.39
|
%
|
0.35
|
%
|
0.37
|
%
|
0.42
|
%
|
Net interest spread (FTE) (3)
|
2.87
|
%
|
2.95
|
%
|
2.87
|
%
|
2.71
|
%
|
2.95
|
%
|
Net interest margin (FTE) (3)
|
3.08
|
%
|
3.06
|
%
|
2.97
|
%
|
2.82
|
%
|
3.07
|
%
|
(1)
|
See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures.
|
(2)
|
Total noninterest expense less amortization of intangible assets divided by tax-equivalent net interest income and
|
(3)
|
Tax-equivalent adjustments were calculated using the federal statutory tax rate prevailing during the indicated
|
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
|
Sept 30
|
Sept 30
|
Nine months ended
|
2022
|
2021
|
Interest income:
|
Interest and fees on loans:
|
Taxable
|
$
|
67,990
|
$
|
62,205
|
Tax-exempt
|
3,717
|
2,859
|
Interest and dividends on investment securities:
|
Taxable
|
6,176
|
3,804
|
Tax-exempt
|
1,546
|
1,233
|
Dividends
|
2
|
72
|
Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|
61
|
6
|
Interest on federal funds sold
|
201
|
228
|
Total interest income
|
79,693
|
70,407
|
Interest expense:
|
Interest on deposits
|
6,381
|
5,731
|
Interest on short-term borrowings
|
579
|
78
|
Interest on long-term debt
|
67
|
225
|
Interest on subordinated debt
|
1,330
|
1,330
|
Total interest expense
|
8,357
|
7,364
|
Net interest income
|
71,336
|
63,043
|
Provision for loan losses
|
1,700
|
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|
69,636
|
63,043
|
Noninterest income:
|
Service charges, fees, commissions and other
|
5,167
|
4,476
|
Merchant services income
|
833
|
759
|
Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities
|
1,697
|
1,725
|
Wealth management income
|
1,064
|
1,207
|
Mortgage banking income
|
407
|
764
|
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
|
731
|
669
|
Interest rate swap revenue
|
757
|
744
|
Net (losses) gains on equity investment securities
|
(37)
|
9
|
Total noninterest income
|
10,619
|
10,353
|
Noninterest expense:
|
Salaries and employee benefits expense
|
24,365
|
21,649
|
Net occupancy and equipment expense
|
11,673
|
9,464
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
289
|
375
|
Net gain on sale of other real estate owned
|
(478)
|
(195)
|
Other expenses
|
9,868
|
8,941
|
Total noninterest expense
|
45,717
|
40,234
|
Income before income taxes
|
34,538
|
33,162
|
Provision for income tax expense
|
5,587
|
6,057
|
Net income
|
$
|
28,951
|
$
|
27,105
|
Other comprehensive loss:
|
Unrealized loss on investment securities available-for-sale
|
$
|
(72,791)
|
$
|
(8,409)
|
Change in derivative fair value
|
(740)
|
(22)
|
Income tax benefit related to other comprehensive loss
|
(15,442)
|
(1,771)
|
Other comprehensive loss net of income tax benefit
|
(58,089)
|
(6,660)
|
Comprehensive (loss) income
|
$
|
(29,138)
|
$
|
20,445
|
Share and per share amounts:
|
Net income - basic
|
$
|
4.04
|
$
|
3.76
|
Net income - diluted
|
4.01
|
3.74
|
Cash dividends declared
|
$
|
1.18
|
$
|
1.12
|
Average common shares outstanding - basic
|
7,171,382
|
7,204,399
|
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
|
7,214,966
|
7,239,463
|
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
|
Sept 30
|
June 30
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
Sept 30
|
Three months ended
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
2021
|
Interest income:
|
Interest and fees on loans:
|
Taxable
|
$
|
25,128
|
$
|
22,009
|
$
|
20,853
|
$
|
20,288
|
$
|
21,276
|
Tax-exempt
|
1,338
|
1,218
|
1,161
|
1,098
|
1,024
|
Interest and dividends on investment securities available-for-sale:
|
Taxable
|
2,096
|
2,108
|
1,972
|
1,660
|
1,285
|
Tax-exempt
|
521
|
515
|
510
|
498
|
432
|
Dividends
|
2
|
2
|
24
|
Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|
41
|
18
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
Interest on federal funds sold
|
106
|
22
|
73
|
102
|
124
|
Total interest income
|
29,230
|
25,892
|
24,571
|
23,650
|
24,167
|
Interest expense:
|
Interest on deposits
|
3,316
|
1,597
|
1,468
|
1,579
|
1,698
|
Interest on short-term borrowings
|
457
|
122
|
Interest on long-term debt
|
16
|
23
|
28
|
35
|
41
|
Interest on subordinated debt
|
443
|
443
|
444
|
444
|
443
|
Total interest expense
|
4,232
|
2,185
|
1,940
|
2,058
|
2,182
|
Net interest income
|
24,998
|
23,707
|
22,631
|
21,592
|
21,985
|
Provision for loan losses
|
450
|
950
|
300
|
1,750
|
400
|
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|
24,548
|
22,757
|
22,331
|
19,842
|
21,585
|
Noninterest income:
|
Service charges, fees, commissions and other
|
1,714
|
1,761
|
1,692
|
1,693
|
1,667
|
Merchant services income
|
157
|
562
|
114
|
120
|
158
|
Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities
|
591
|
551
|
555
|
548
|
639
|
Wealth management income
|
339
|
374
|
351
|
330
|
432
|
Mortgage banking income
|
135
|
128
|
144
|
211
|
244
|
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
|
269
|
244
|
218
|
220
|
225
|
Interest rate swap revenue
|
130
|
284
|
343
|
15
|
79
|
Net (loss) gain on investment securities
|
(18)
|
(23)
|
4
|
(7)
|
5
|
Net gain on sale of Visa Class B shares
|
12,153
|
Total noninterest income
|
3,317
|
3,881
|
3,421
|
15,283
|
3,449
|
Noninterest expense:
|
Salaries and employee benefits expense
|
8,474
|
7,851
|
8,040
|
8,087
|
7,829
|
Net occupancy and equipment expense
|
3,898
|
3,950
|
3,825
|
3,384
|
3,150
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
96
|
97
|
96
|
116
|
125
|
Net gains on sale of other real estate
|
(20)
|
(458)
|
(15)
|
(97)
|
Other expenses
|
3,467
|
3,615
|
2,786
|
3,198
|
3,140
|
Total noninterest expense
|
15,935
|
15,493
|
14,289
|
14,770
|
14,147
|
Income before income taxes
|
11,930
|
11,145
|
11,463
|
20,355
|
10,887
|
Income tax expense
|
1,962
|
1,792
|
1,833
|
3,941
|
1,791
|
Net income
|
$
|
9,968
|
$
|
9,353
|
$
|
9,630
|
$
|
16,414
|
$
|
9,096
|
Other comprehensive (loss) income:
|
Unrealized (loss) on investment securities available-for-sale
|
$
|
(21,510)
|
$
|
(18,669)
|
$
|
(32,612)
|
$
|
(3,078)
|
$
|
(3,130)
|
Change in derivative fair value
|
(46)
|
(201)
|
(493)
|
(300)
|
(128)
|
Income tax (benefit) related to other comprehensive (loss)
|
(4,527)
|
(3,963)
|
(6,952)
|
(266)
|
(684)
|
Other comprehensive (loss), net of income tax (benefit)
|
(17,029)
|
(14,907)
|
(26,153)
|
(1,003)
|
(2,574)
|
Comprehensive (loss) income
|
$
|
(7,061)
|
$
|
(5,554)
|
$
|
(16,523)
|
$
|
15,411
|
$
|
6,522
|
Share and per share amounts:
|
Net income - basic
|
$
|
1.39
|
$
|
1.30
|
$
|
1.34
|
$
|
2.29
|
$
|
1.26
|
Net income - diluted
|
1.38
|
1.30
|
1.33
|
2.28
|
1.26
|
Cash dividends declared
|
$
|
0.40
|
$
|
0.39
|
$
|
0.39
|
$
|
0.38
|
$
|
0.38
|
Average common shares outstanding - basic
|
7,169,809
|
7,172,181
|
7,172,455
|
7,172,501
|
7,198,125
|
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
|
7,213,147
|
7,215,890
|
7,216,421
|
7,207,565
|
7,233,189
|
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
|
Three Months Ended
|
September 30, 2022
|
September 30, 2021
|
Average
|
Interest Income/
|
Yield/
|
Average
|
Interest Income/
|
Yield/
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Rate
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Rate
|
Assets:
|
Earning assets:
|
Loans:
|
Taxable
|
$
|
2,377,803
|
$
|
25,128
|
4.19
|
%
|
$
|
2,033,752
|
$
|
21,276
|
4.15
|
%
|
Tax-exempt
|
225,637
|
1,694
|
2.98
|
169,273
|
1,296
|
3.04
|
Total loans
|
2,603,440
|
26,822
|
4.09
|
2,203,025
|
22,572
|
4.06
|
Investments:
|
Taxable
|
544,782
|
2,096
|
1.53
|
280,767
|
1,309
|
1.85
|
Tax-exempt
|
111,578
|
659
|
2.34
|
84,701
|
547
|
2.56
|
Total investments
|
656,360
|
2,755
|
1.67
|
365,468
|
1,856
|
2.01
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
9,180
|
41
|
1.77
|
12,004
|
2
|
0.07
|
Federal funds sold
|
13,665
|
106
|
3.08
|
311,015
|
124
|
0.16
|
Total earning assets
|
3,282,645
|
29,724
|
3.59
|
%
|
2,891,512
|
24,554
|
3.37
|
%
|
Less: allowance for loan losses
|
29,863
|
26,947
|
Other assets
|
210,724
|
229,403
|
Total assets
|
$
|
3,463,506
|
$
|
29,724
|
$
|
3,093,968
|
$
|
24,554
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Money market accounts
|
$
|
630,165
|
$
|
1,228
|
0.77
|
%
|
$
|
567,971
|
$
|
452
|
0.32
|
%
|
NOW accounts
|
770,582
|
1,184
|
0.61
|
667,867
|
499
|
0.30
|
Savings accounts
|
527,244
|
123
|
0.09
|
476,966
|
96
|
0.08
|
Time deposits less than $100
|
132,599
|
358
|
1.07
|
128,846
|
338
|
1.04
|
Time deposits $100 or more
|
168,239
|
423
|
1.00
|
166,218
|
313
|
0.75
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
2,228,829
|
3,316
|
0.59
|
2,007,868
|
1,698
|
0.34
|
Short-term borrowings
|
78,922
|
457
|
2.30
|
—
|
—
|
0.00
|
Long-term debt
|
1,369
|
16
|
4.64
|
3,475
|
41
|
4.68
|
Subordinated debt
|
33,000
|
443
|
5.33
|
33,000
|
443
|
5.37
|
Total borrowings
|
113,291
|
916
|
3.21
|
36,475
|
484
|
0.45
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
2,342,120
|
4,232
|
0.72
|
2,044,343
|
2,182
|
0.42
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
770,833
|
696,331
|
Other liabilities
|
38,840
|
25,635
|
Stockholders' equity
|
311,713
|
327,659
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
3,463,506
|
4,232
|
$
|
3,093,968
|
2,182
|
Net interest income/spread
|
$
|
25,492
|
2.87
|
%
|
$
|
22,372
|
2.95
|
%
|
Net interest margin
|
3.08
|
%
|
3.07
|
%
|
Tax-equivalent adjustments:
|
Loans
|
$
|
356
|
$
|
272
|
Investments
|
138
|
115
|
Total adjustments
|
$
|
494
|
$
|
387
|
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
|
For the Nine Months Ended
|
September 30, 2022
|
September 30, 2021
|
Average
|
Interest Income/
|
Yield/
|
Average
|
Interest Income/
|
Yield/
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Rate
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Rate
|
Assets:
|
Earning assets:
|
Loans:
|
Taxable
|
$
|
2,260,993
|
$
|
67,990
|
4.02
|
%
|
$
|
2,054,486
|
$
|
62,205
|
4.05
|
%
|
Tax-exempt
|
213,803
|
4,705
|
2.94
|
147,952
|
3,619
|
3.27
|
Total loans
|
2,474,796
|
72,695
|
3.93
|
2,202,438
|
65,824
|
4.00
|
Investments:
|
Taxable
|
540,512
|
6,178
|
1.53
|
268,573
|
3,876
|
1.93
|
Tax-exempt
|
111,041
|
1,957
|
2.36
|
78,512
|
1,561
|
2.66
|
Total investments
|
651,553
|
8,135
|
1.67
|
347,085
|
5,437
|
2.09
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
9,846
|
61
|
0.83
|
11,589
|
6
|
0.07
|
Federal funds sold
|
66,057
|
201
|
0.41
|
241,103
|
228
|
0.13
|
Total earning assets
|
3,202,252
|
81,092
|
3.39
|
%
|
2,802,215
|
71,495
|
3.41
|
%
|
Less: allowance for loan losses
|
29,144
|
27,264
|
Other assets
|
216,960
|
227,297
|
Total assets
|
$
|
3,390,068
|
$
|
81,092
|
$
|
3,002,248
|
$
|
71,495
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Money market accounts
|
$
|
604,918
|
$
|
2,061
|
0.46
|
%
|
$
|
538,524
|
$
|
1,551
|
0.39
|
%
|
NOW accounts
|
790,852
|
2,248
|
0.38
|
616,518
|
1,659
|
0.36
|
Savings accounts
|
517,381
|
316
|
0.08
|
462,865
|
289
|
0.08
|
Time deposits less than $100
|
128,639
|
965
|
1.00
|
128,152
|
1,100
|
1.15
|
Time deposits $100 or more
|
160,949
|
791
|
0.66
|
175,673
|
1,132
|
0.86
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
2,202,739
|
6,381
|
0.39
|
1,921,732
|
5,731
|
0.40
|
Short-term borrowings
|
40,401
|
579
|
1.92
|
18,682
|
77
|
0.55
|
Long-term debt
|
1,911
|
67
|
4.69
|
9,629
|
226
|
3.14
|
Subordinated debt
|
33,000
|
1,330
|
5.39
|
33,000
|
1,330
|
5.37
|
Total borrowings
|
75,312
|
1,976
|
3.51
|
61,311
|
1,633
|
3.56
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
2,278,051
|
8,357
|
0.49
|
1,983,043
|
7,364
|
0.50
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
751,549
|
670,748
|
Other liabilities
|
35,947
|
25,929
|
Stockholders' equity
|
324,521
|
322,528
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
3,390,068
|
8,357
|
$
|
3,002,248
|
7,364
|
Net interest income/spread
|
$
|
72,735
|
2.90
|
%
|
$
|
64,131
|
2.91
|
%
|
Net interest margin
|
3.04
|
%
|
3.06
|
%
|
Tax-equivalent adjustments:
|
Loans
|
$
|
988
|
$
|
760
|
Investments
|
411
|
328
|
Total adjustments
|
$
|
1,399
|
$
|
1,088
|
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
|
Sept 30
|
June 30
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
Sept 30
|
Three months ended
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
2021
|
Net interest income:
|
Interest income:
|
Loans, net:
|
Taxable
|
$
|
25,128
|
$
|
22,009
|
$
|
20,853
|
$
|
20,288
|
$
|
21,276
|
Tax-exempt
|
1,694
|
1,542
|
1,470
|
1,390
|
1,296
|
Total loans, net
|
26,822
|
23,551
|
22,323
|
21,678
|
22,572
|
Investments:
|
Taxable
|
2,096
|
2,110
|
1,972
|
1,662
|
1,309
|
Tax-exempt
|
659
|
652
|
646
|
630
|
547
|
Total investments
|
2,755
|
2,762
|
2,618
|
2,292
|
1,856
|
Interest on interest-bearing balances in other banks
|
41
|
18
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
Federal funds sold
|
106
|
22
|
73
|
102
|
124
|
Total interest income
|
29,724
|
26,353
|
25,016
|
24,074
|
24,554
|
Interest expense:
|
Deposits
|
3,316
|
1,597
|
1,468
|
1,579
|
1,698
|
Short-term borrowings
|
457
|
122
|
Long-term debt
|
16
|
23
|
28
|
35
|
41
|
Subordinated debt
|
443
|
443
|
444
|
444
|
443
|
Total interest expense
|
4,232
|
2,185
|
1,940
|
2,058
|
2,182
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
25,492
|
$
|
24,168
|
$
|
23,076
|
$
|
22,016
|
$
|
22,372
|
Loans, net:
|
Taxable
|
4.19
|
%
|
3.92
|
%
|
3.94
|
%
|
3.85
|
%
|
4.15
|
%
|
Tax-exempt
|
2.98
|
%
|
2.92
|
%
|
2.93
|
%
|
2.97
|
%
|
3.04
|
%
|
Total loans, net
|
4.09
|
%
|
3.83
|
%
|
3.85
|
%
|
3.78
|
%
|
4.06
|
%
|
Investments:
|
Taxable
|
1.53
|
%
|
1.53
|
%
|
1.53
|
%
|
1.48
|
%
|
1.85
|
%
|
Tax-exempt
|
2.34
|
%
|
2.35
|
%
|
2.37
|
%
|
2.38
|
%
|
2.56
|
%
|
Total investments
|
1.67
|
%
|
1.67
|
%
|
1.68
|
%
|
1.65
|
%
|
2.01
|
%
|
Interest-bearing balances with banks
|
1.77
|
%
|
0.68
|
%
|
0.14
|
%
|
0.09
|
%
|
0.07
|
%
|
Federal funds sold
|
3.08
|
%
|
0.37
|
%
|
0.18
|
%
|
0.15
|
%
|
0.16
|
%
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
3.59
|
%
|
3.34
|
%
|
3.22
|
%
|
3.08
|
%
|
3.37
|
%
|
Interest expense:
|
Deposits
|
0.59
|
%
|
0.30
|
%
|
0.27
|
%
|
0.29
|
%
|
0.34
|
%
|
Short-term borrowings
|
2.30
|
%
|
1.40
|
%
|
%
|
Long-term debt
|
4.64
|
%
|
4.85
|
%
|
4.59
|
%
|
4.68
|
%
|
4.68
|
%
|
Subordinated debt
|
5.33
|
%
|
5.38
|
%
|
5.38
|
%
|
5.38
|
%
|
5.37
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
0.72
|
%
|
0.39
|
%
|
0.35
|
%
|
0.37
|
%
|
0.42
|
%
|
Net interest spread
|
2.87
|
%
|
2.95
|
%
|
2.87
|
%
|
2.71
|
%
|
2.95
|
%
|
Net interest margin
|
3.08
|
%
|
3.06
|
%
|
2.97
|
%
|
2.82
|
%
|
3.07
|
%
|
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
|
Sept 30
|
June 30
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
Sept 30
|
At period end
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
2021
|
Assets:
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
35,000
|
$
|
39,693
|
$
|
35,863
|
$
|
30,415
|
$
|
33,662
|
Interest-bearing balances in other banks
|
8,410
|
8,040
|
4,440
|
7,093
|
7,425
|
Federal funds sold
|
69,600
|
101,200
|
242,425
|
319,500
|
Investment securities:
|
Available-for-sale
|
477,590
|
513,911
|
535,482
|
517,321
|
461,372
|
Equity investments carried at fair value
|
103
|
121
|
144
|
140
|
147
|
Held-to-maturity
|
92,771
|
94,446
|
95,829
|
71,213
|
32,848
|
Loans held for sale
|
653
|
681
|
161
|
408
|
997
|
Loans
|
2,623,706
|
2,565,579
|
2,397,681
|
2,329,173
|
2,205,661
|
Less: allowance for loan losses
|
29,822
|
29,374
|
28,407
|
28,383
|
26,693
|
Net loans
|
2,593,884
|
2,536,205
|
2,369,274
|
2,300,790
|
2,178,968
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
54,394
|
53,094
|
51,977
|
51,502
|
50,682
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
10,082
|
9,303
|
9,221
|
8,528
|
8,280
|
Goodwill
|
63,370
|
63,370
|
63,370
|
63,370
|
63,370
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
179
|
276
|
372
|
468
|
584
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
48,235
|
47,968
|
43,828
|
42,754
|
42,734
|
Other assets
|
62,535
|
54,431
|
41,640
|
33,056
|
32,956
|
Total assets
|
$
|
3,516,806
|
$
|
3,421,539
|
$
|
3,352,801
|
$
|
3,369,483
|
$
|
3,233,525
|
Liabilities:
|
Deposits:
|
Noninterest-bearing
|
$
|
769,935
|
$
|
747,558
|
$
|
759,986
|
$
|
737,756
|
$
|
712,601
|
Interest-bearing
|
2,354,205
|
2,163,725
|
2,204,878
|
2,225,641
|
2,128,318
|
Total deposits
|
3,124,140
|
2,911,283
|
2,964,864
|
2,963,397
|
2,840,919
|
Short-term borrowings
|
14,700
|
129,170
|
Long-term debt
|
1,104
|
1,646
|
2,182
|
2,711
|
3,235
|
Subordinated debt
|
33,000
|
33,000
|
33,000
|
33,000
|
33,000
|
Accrued interest payable
|
1,129
|
1,269
|
844
|
408
|
872
|
Other liabilities
|
40,923
|
33,274
|
31,450
|
29,841
|
27,767
|
Total liabilities
|
3,214,996
|
3,109,642
|
3,032,340
|
3,029,357
|
2,905,793
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
Common stock
|
14,330
|
14,346
|
14,352
|
14,341
|
14,356
|
Capital surplus
|
126,845
|
126,986
|
127,192
|
127,549
|
127,826
|
Retained earnings
|
224,238
|
217,139
|
210,584
|
203,750
|
190,061
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(63,603)
|
(46,574)
|
(31,667)
|
(5,514)
|
(4,511)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
301,810
|
311,897
|
320,461
|
340,126
|
327,732
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
3,516,806
|
$
|
3,421,539
|
$
|
3,352,801
|
$
|
3,369,483
|
$
|
3,233,525
|
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
|
At the period end
|
September 30, 2022
|
June 30, 2022
|
March 31, 2022
|
December 31, 2021
|
September 30, 2021
|
Commercial
|
Taxable
|
$
|
371,164
|
$
|
371,153
|
$
|
370,574
|
$
|
424,455
|
$
|
414,956
|
Non-taxable
|
224,764
|
225,656
|
210,184
|
188,672
|
173,510
|
Total
|
595,928
|
596,809
|
580,758
|
613,127
|
588,466
|
Real estate
|
Commercial real estate
|
1,620,116
|
1,569,658
|
1,436,196
|
1,343,539
|
1,248,693
|
Residential
|
326,223
|
317,672
|
306,068
|
297,624
|
291,404
|
Total
|
1,946,339
|
1,887,330
|
1,742,264
|
1,641,163
|
1,540,097
|
Consumer
|
Indirect Auto
|
70,006
|
69,161
|
64,870
|
65,791
|
68,148
|
Consumer Other
|
11,433
|
12,279
|
9,789
|
9,092
|
8,950
|
Total
|
81,439
|
81,440
|
74,659
|
74,883
|
77,098
|
Total
|
$
|
2,623,706
|
$
|
2,565,579
|
$
|
2,397,681
|
$
|
2,329,173
|
$
|
2,205,661
|
At the period end
|
September 30, 2022
|
June 30, 2022
|
March 31, 2022
|
December 31, 2021
|
September 30, 2021
|
Interest-bearing deposits:
|
Money market accounts
|
$
|
706,947
|
$
|
592,989
|
$
|
605,686
|
$
|
588,245
|
$
|
571,679
|
NOW accounts
|
813,743
|
752,397
|
797,333
|
851,086
|
780,033
|
Savings accounts
|
530,124
|
518,146
|
515,169
|
491,796
|
478,012
|
Time deposits less than $250
|
224,517
|
219,690
|
200,345
|
203,719
|
208,691
|
Time deposits $250 or more
|
78,874
|
80,503
|
86,345
|
90,795
|
89,903
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
2,354,205
|
2,163,725
|
2,204,878
|
2,225,641
|
2,128,318
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
769,935
|
747,558
|
759,986
|
737,756
|
712,601
|
Total deposits
|
$
|
3,124,140
|
$
|
2,911,283
|
$
|
2,964,864
|
$
|
2,963,397
|
$
|
2,840,919
|
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
|
Sept 30
|
June 30
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
Sept 30
|
Average quarterly balances
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
2021
|
Assets:
|
Loans, net:
|
Taxable
|
$
|
2,377,803
|
$
|
2,254,405
|
$
|
2,148,251
|
$
|
2,088,935
|
$
|
2,033,752
|
Tax-exempt
|
225,637
|
211,885
|
203,645
|
185,471
|
169,273
|
Total loans, net
|
2,603,440
|
2,466,290
|
2,351,896
|
2,274,406
|
2,203,025
|
Investments:
|
Taxable
|
544,782
|
553,078
|
523,301
|
446,096
|
280,767
|
Tax-exempt
|
111,578
|
111,138
|
110,394
|
105,044
|
84,701
|
Total investments
|
656,360
|
664,216
|
633,695
|
551,140
|
365,468
|
Interest-bearing balances with banks
|
9,180
|
10,694
|
5,888
|
9,739
|
12,004
|
Federal funds sold
|
13,665
|
23,920
|
162,218
|
264,068
|
311,015
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
3,282,645
|
3,165,120
|
3,153,697
|
3,099,353
|
2,891,512
|
Other assets
|
180,862
|
181,900
|
187,864
|
202,123
|
202,456
|
Total assets
|
$
|
3,463,506
|
$
|
3,347,020
|
$
|
3,341,561
|
$
|
3,301,476
|
$
|
3,093,968
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:
|
Deposits:
|
Interest-bearing
|
$
|
2,228,828
|
$
|
2,167,569
|
$
|
2,211,629
|
$
|
2,176,429
|
$
|
2,007,868
|
Noninterest-bearing
|
770,833
|
756,225
|
734,348
|
725,414
|
696,331
|
Total deposits
|
2,999,661
|
2,923,794
|
2,945,977
|
2,901,843
|
2,704,199
|
Short-term borrowings
|
78,922
|
34,953
|
Long-term debt
|
1,369
|
1,901
|
2,474
|
2,959
|
3,475
|
Subordinated debt
|
33,000
|
33,000
|
33,000
|
33,000
|
33,000
|
Other liabilities
|
38,841
|
33,080
|
29,816
|
26,924
|
25,635
|
Total liabilities
|
3,151,794
|
3,026,728
|
3,011,267
|
2,964,726
|
2,766,309
|
Stockholders' equity
|
311,713
|
320,292
|
330,294
|
336,750
|
327,659
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
3,463,506
|
$
|
3,347,020
|
$
|
3,341,561
|
$
|
3,301,476
|
$
|
3,093,968
|
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
|
Sept 30
|
June 30
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
Sept 30
|
At quarter end
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
2021
|
Nonperforming assets:
|
Nonaccrual/restructured loans
|
$
|
3,938
|
$
|
4,387
|
$
|
4,573
|
$
|
4,461
|
$
|
5,559
|
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|
280
|
190
|
103
|
13
|
78
|
Foreclosed assets
|
487
|
487
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
$
|
4,218
|
$
|
4,577
|
$
|
4,676
|
$
|
4,961
|
$
|
6,124
|
Three months ended
|
Allowance for loan losses:
|
Beginning balance
|
$
|
29,374
|
$
|
28,407
|
$
|
28,383
|
$
|
26,693
|
$
|
26,739
|
Charge-offs
|
101
|
98
|
355
|
105
|
466
|
Recoveries
|
99
|
115
|
79
|
45
|
20
|
Provision for loan losses
|
450
|
950
|
300
|
1,750
|
400
|
Ending balance
|
$
|
29,822
|
$
|
29,374
|
$
|
28,407
|
$
|
28,383
|
$
|
26,693
|
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
|
Sept 30
|
June 30
|
Mar 31
|
Dec 31
|
Sept 30
|
Three months ended
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
2021
|
Core net income per share:
|
Net income GAAP
|
$
|
9,968
|
$
|
9,353
|
$
|
9,630
|
$
|
16,414
|
$
|
9,096
|
Adjustments:
|
Less: Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares
|
12,153
|
Add: Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares tax adjustment
|
2,552
|
Net income Core
|
$
|
9,968
|
$
|
9,353
|
$
|
9,630
|
$
|
6,813
|
$
|
9,096
|
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
|
7,213,147
|
7,215,365
|
7,216,421
|
7,207,565
|
7,233,189
|
Core net income per share
|
$
|
1.38
|
$
|
1.30
|
$
|
1.33
|
$
|
0.95
|
$
|
1.26
|
Tangible book value:
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
$
|
301,810
|
$
|
311,897
|
$
|
320,461
|
$
|
340,126
|
$
|
327,732
|
Less: Goodwill
|
63,370
|
63,370
|
63,370
|
63,370
|
63,370
|
Less: Other intangible assets, net
|
179
|
276
|
372
|
468
|
584
|
Total tangible stockholders' equity
|
$
|
238,261
|
$
|
248,251
|
$
|
256,719
|
$
|
276,289
|
$
|
263,778
|
Common shares outstanding
|
7,162,750
|
7,170,661
|
7,179,037
|
7,169,372
|
7,177,028
|
Tangible book value per share
|
$
|
33.26
|
$
|
34.62
|
$
|
35.76
|
$
|
38.54
|
$
|
36.75
|
Core return on average stockholders' equity:
|
Net income GAAP
|
$
|
9,968
|
$
|
9,353
|
$
|
9,630
|
$
|
16,414
|
$
|
9,096
|
Adjustments:
|
Less: Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares
|
12,153
|
Add: Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares tax adjustment
|
2,552
|
Net income Core
|
$
|
9,968
|
$
|
9,353
|
$
|
9,630
|
$
|
6,813
|
$
|
9,096
|
Average stockholders' equity
|
$
|
311,713
|
$
|
320,292
|
$
|
330,294
|
$
|
336,750
|
$
|
327,659
|
Core return on average stockholders' equity
|
12.69
|
%
|
11.71
|
%
|
11.82
|
%
|
8.03
|
%
|
11.01
|
%
|
Return on average tangible equity:
|
Net income GAAP
|
$
|
9,968
|
$
|
9,353
|
$
|
9,630
|
$
|
16,414
|
$
|
9,096
|
Average stockholders' equity
|
$
|
311,713
|
$
|
320,292
|
$
|
330,294
|
$
|
336,750
|
$
|
327,659
|
Less: average intangibles
|
63,598
|
63,694
|
63,790
|
63,896
|
64,017
|
Average tangible stockholders' equity
|
$
|
248,115
|
$
|
256,598
|
$
|
266,504
|
$
|
272,854
|
$
|
263,642
|
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity
|
15.94
|
%
|
14.62
|
%
|
14.65
|
%
|
23.87
|
%
|
13.69
|
%
|
Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity:
|
Net income GAAP
|
$
|
9,968
|
$
|
9,353
|
$
|
9,630
|
$
|
16,414
|
$
|
9,096
|
Adjustments:
|
Less: Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares
|
12,153
|
Add: Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares tax adjustment
|
2,552
|
Net income Core
|
$
|
9,968
|
$
|
9,353
|
$
|
9,630
|
$
|
6,813
|
$
|
9,096
|
Average stockholders' equity
|
$
|
311,713
|
$
|
320,292
|
$
|
330,294
|
$
|
336,750
|
$
|
327,659
|
Less: average intangibles
|
63,598
|
63,694
|
63,790
|
63,896
|
64,017
|
Average tangible stockholders' equity
|
$
|
248,115
|
$
|
256,598
|
$
|
266,504
|
$
|
272,854
|
$
|
263,642
|
Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity
|
15.94
|
%
|
14.62
|
%
|
14.65
|
%
|
9.91
|
%
|
13.69
|
%
|
Core return on average assets:
|
Net income GAAP
|
$
|
9,968
|
$
|
9,353
|
$
|
9,630
|
$
|
16,414
|
$
|
9,096
|
Adjustments:
|
Less: Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares
|
12,153
|
Add: Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares tax adjustment
|
2,552
|
Net income Core
|
$
|
9,968
|
$
|
9,353
|
$
|
9,630
|
$
|
6,813
|
$
|
9,096
|
Average assets
|
$
|
3,463,506
|
$
|
3,347,020
|
$
|
3,341,561
|
$
|
3,301,476
|
$
|
3,093,968
|
Core return on average assets
|
1.14
|
%
|
1.12
|
%
|
1.17
|
%
|
0.82
|
%
|
1.17
|
%
|
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
|
The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures of FTE net interest income for the three and nine
|
Three months ended September 30
|
2022
|
2021
|
Interest income (GAAP)
|
$
|
29,230
|
$
|
24,167
|
Adjustment to FTE
|
494
|
387
|
Interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)
|
29,724
|
24,554
|
Interest expense
|
4,232
|
2,182
|
Net interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
25,492
|
$
|
22,372
|
Nine months ended September 30
|
2022
|
2021
|
Interest income (GAAP)
|
$
|
79,693
|
$
|
70,407
|
Adjustment to FTE
|
1,399
|
1,088
|
Interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)
|
81,092
|
71,495
|
Interest expense
|
8,357
|
7,364
|
Net interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
72,735
|
$
|
64,131
The efficiency ratio is noninterest expenses, less amortization of intangible assets, as a percentage of FTE net interest income plus noninterest income. The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures of the efficiency ratio to GAAP for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:
|
Three months ended September 30
|
2022
|
2021
|
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):
|
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
|
$
|
15,935
|
$
|
14,147
|
Less: amortization of intangible assets expense
|
96
|
125
|
Noninterest expense adjusted for amortization of assets expense (non-GAAP)
|
15,839
|
14,022
|
Net interest income (GAAP)
|
24,998
|
21,985
|
Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment
|
494
|
387
|
Noninterest income (GAAP)
|
3,317
|
3,449
|
Less: net (losses) gains on equity securities
|
(18)
|
5
|
Net interest income (FTE) plus noninterest income (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
28,827
|
$
|
25,816
|
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
|
54.95
|
%
|
54.32
|
%
|
Nine months ended September 30
|
2022
|
2021
|
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):
|
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
|
$
|
45,717
|
$
|
40,234
|
Less: amortization of intangible assets expense
|
289
|
375
|
Noninterest expense adjusted for amortization of assets expense (non-GAAP)
|
45,428
|
39,859
|
Net interest income (GAAP)
|
71,336
|
63,043
|
Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment
|
1,399
|
1,088
|
Noninterest income (GAAP)
|
10,619
|
10,353
|
Less: net (losses) gains on equity securities
|
(37)
|
9
|
Net interest income (FTE) plus noninterest income (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
83,391
|
$
|
74,475
|
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
|
54.48
|
%
|
53.52
|
%
SOURCE Peoples Financial Services Corp.
