PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2022 Earnings

Oct 20, 2022, 09:49 ET

SCRANTON, Pa., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Financial Services Corp. ("Peoples") (NASDAQ: PFIS), the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, today reported unaudited financial results at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Peoples reported net income of $10.0 million, or $1.38 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2022, a 9.6% increase when compared to $9.1 million, or $1.26 per share for the comparable period of 2021. The increase in earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2022 is due to a $3.0 million increase to net interest income when compared to the year ago period. Partially offsetting the increases were higher noninterest expenses of $1.8 million due to higher salaries and benefits and occupancy and equipment costs in part due to ongoing investment in the Company's market expansion strategy and digital technology upgrade.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, totaled $29.0 million or $4.01 per diluted share, a 6.8% increase over $27.1 million or $3.74 per diluted share in the prior year's period.  The increase in earnings in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 is a result of increased net interest income of $8.3 million and an increase of $0.3 million in noninterest income. Partially offsetting the increases were a $1.7 million increase in provision for loan losses and an increase of $5.5 million in noninterest expense.  Strong loan growth resulted in a provision for loan losses of $1.7 million in the current nine month period, as compared to no loan loss provision in the year ago period.  Higher noninterest expenses were mainly due to higher salaries and benefits of $2.7 million and higher occupancy and equipment costs of $2.2 million in part due to our continued investment in the market expansion strategy and our recent digital technology upgrade implemented during the second half of 2021.

NOTABLES

  • Record year-to-date earnings of $29.0 million or $4.01 per diluted share.
  • Dividends paid during the first nine months of 2022 totaled $1.18 per share representing a 5.4% increase from the same period in 2021.
  • Net loan growth for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, excluding Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, was $340.7 million or 20.2% annualized.
  • Deposit growth during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, excluding brokered deposits, totaled $230.2 million and $127.4 million, respectively.  During the three months ended September 30, 2022, deposit growth enabled the Company to pay-off its short-term borrowings at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh.
  • Return on average assets ("ROAA") was 1.14% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to 1.17% and 1.21% for the comparable periods in 2021.
  • Return on average equity ("ROE") was 12.69% and 11.93% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to 11.01% and 11.24% for the comparable periods in 2021.
  • Return on average tangible equity, a non-GAAP measure1, was 15.94% and 14.82% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to 13.69% and 14.03% for the comparable periods in 2021.
  • Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure1, increased $8.6 million or 13.4% to $72.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $64.1 million for the same period in 2021.
  • Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets at September 30, 2022 improved to 0.12% as compared to 0.15% at December 31, 2021, and 0.19% at September 30, 2021.

1 See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures on p.17 and 18

INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW

In March 2022, the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") began increasing the federal funds rate in an attempt to curb inflation.   Since then, there have been 5 rate increases, totaling 300 basis points and additional rate hikes are anticipated through year-end. These increases directly impact our core source of income, net interest income through yields on investments and loans and the cost of funding via deposits and borrowings.  Through September 30, 2022, we have realized higher rates on our existing adjustable and variable rate loans and new originations.  The benefit of higher asset yields however, has been partially mitigated by higher funding costs primarily during the three months ended September 30, 2022, as rate-sensitive depositors are seeking higher rates.  We anticipate that funding costs will continue to increase in the future as a result of the FOMC rate adjustments, local competition for deposits or the cost of alternative funding.

Calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE"), a non-GAAP measure1, our net interest margin for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was 3.08%, an increase of 2 basis points when compared to the three months ended June 30 2022, and an increase of 1 basis point when compared to 3.07% for the same three month period in 2021.  The increase in net interest margin from the prior three month period was due to an increase in the volume and yield of earning assets, which offset higher funding costs.  The tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets increased 25 basis points to 3.59% during the three months ended September 30, 2022 from 3.34% during the three months ended June 30, 2022, and increased 22 basis points when compared to 3.37% for the three months ended September 30, 2021.  Our cost of funds, which represents our average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities, increased 33 basis points to 0.72% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 when compared to 0.39% during the three months ended June 30, 2022 and increased 30 basis compared to 0.42% in the prior year period.  Each of these increases was due to the higher costs of deposits and short-term borrowings used to fund loan growth. 

Third Quarter 2022 Results – Comparison to Prior-Year Quarter

Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure1, for the three months ended September 30, increased $3.1 million or 13.9% to $25.5 million in 2022 from $22.4 million in 2021. The increase in tax equivalent net interest income was due to higher tax-equivalent interest income of $5.2 million less higher interest expense of $2.1 million

The higher interest income was the result of an increase in average earning assets, which offset a negative rate variance due to lower yields on the investment portfolio.  Average earning assets were $391.1 million higher in the three month period ended September 30, 2022 when compared to the year ago period.  PPP loans averaged $27.5 million in the three-month period ended September 30, 2022 with interest and net fees totaling approximately $0.2 million compared to average balances of $122.3 million with interest and net fees totaling $2.5 million in the year ago period. The tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio was 4.09% and 4.06% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the tax-equivalent yield of the loan portfolio was 4.10% and 3.83% at September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.   This increase was due to the higher rates on adjustable and floating rate loans, which comprise 49.0% of our portfolio loans, and new loan originations.  Loans, net averaged $2.6 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and $2.2 billion for the comparable period in 2021. For the three months ended September 30, the tax-equivalent yield on total investments decreased to 1.67% in 2022 from 2.01% in 2021. Average investments totaled $656.4 million in 2022 and $365.5 million in 2021.

The increased interest expense in the current three month period is due primarily to higher rates on public funds and customer non-maturity deposits driven by the higher interest rate environment.  The Company's total cost of deposits increased during the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the year ago period by 19 basis points to 0.44%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased to 0.59% from 0.34% in the previous year three month period. The Company utilized short-term FHLB borrowings during the current period which added $0.5 million of interest expense at a cost of 2.30% compared to no short-term borrowings in the year ago period.

Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $297.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to the corresponding period last year due to an increase in non-maturity and public fund deposits and short-term borrowings.  Average noninterest-bearing deposits also increased by 10.8% from the prior period and now represent 25.7% of total deposits.

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, the provision for loan losses was $0.5 million, the result of $62.5 million of non-PPP net loan growth during the quarter.  For the year ago period, the provision for loan losses was $0.4 million due to loan growth,  improved credit quality and the reversal of previous COVID-related asset quality qualitative adjustments.

Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $3.3 million, a $0.1 million decrease from $3.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The decline was due to reduced wealth management fees, which are based on account valuations and have been negatively impacted by stock market fluctuations, as well as mortgage banking revenue which has declined due to lower originations and volumes of mortgages sold into the secondary market as the interest rates on mortgages have risen.

Noninterest expense increased $1.8 million or 12.6% to $15.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, from $14.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Salaries and employee benefits increased $0.6 million or 8.2% due to annual merit increases and the addition of lending teams and credit support staff in our newest expansion markets of Piscataway, New Jersey and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania that opened during the fourth quarter of 2021.  Occupancy and equipment expenses were higher by $0.7 million in the current period due to information technology investments related in part to mobile/digital banking solutions implemented during the second half of 2021.

The provision for income tax expense increased $0.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the year ago period due to higher taxable income in the current period.

Nine-Month Results – Comparison to Prior Year First Nine Months

Calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE"), a non-GAAP measure1, the net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was 3.04%, a decrease of 2 basis points over the prior year's period of 3.06%.   Excluding the impact of PPP loan interest and net fees, the net interest margin increased to 3.00% in the current period from 2.95% in the year ago period.  Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure1, for the nine months ended September 30, increased $8.6 million or 13.4% to $72.7 million in 2022 from $64.1 million in 2021.  The increase in net interest income was driven by an increase in average earning assets of $400.0 million, partially offset by a negative rate variance, and higher funding costs due to an increase of $295.0 million in average interest-bearing liabilities and higher interest rates.  The 2022 period included $1.7 million in SBA PPP interest and fees, a decrease of $4.6 million compared to the $6.3 million in the year ago period. Average loans increased $272.4 million and investments increased $304.5 million compared to September 30, 2021.  The yield on earning assets was 3.39% for the first nine months of 2022 compared to 3.41% in 2021.  The cost of interest bearing liabilities during the nine month period fell slightly to 0.49% from 0.50% a year ago. 

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the provision for loan losses was $1.7 million, primarily the result of $340.7 million growth of non-PPP loans.  For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, there was no provision for loan losses due to improved credit quality and reversal of COVID related asset quality adjustments made in the prior year's period.

Noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $10.6 million, a $0.3 million increase from $10.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. During the period, service charges, fees and commissions increased $0.7 million due in part to the reversal of an accrual of a $0.3 million bank owned life insurance benefit in the year ago period, higher consumer and commercial deposit service charges and higher revenue related to debit card activity.  Mortgage banking income decreased $0.4 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the prior year on lower sales volumes.

Noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $45.7 million, an increase of $5.5 million from $40.2 million for the prior year's period.  The increase was due primarily to $2.7 million in higher salaries and benefits expense due to annual merit increases, our investment into our newest expansion markets and lower deferred loan origination costs, which are recorded as a contra-salary expense.   Occupancy and equipment expenses were higher by $2.2 million in the current period due to information technology investments related to mobile/digital banking solutions implemented during the second half of 2021 and additional costs related to entrance into the Piscataway, New Jersey and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania  markets.  Other expenses, which include professional, consulting and loan processing fees, accounted for an increase of $0.4 million.

The provision for income taxes for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 decreased $0.3 million and the effective tax rate was 16.2% as compared to 17.7% in the prior period.  The lower effective tax rate in 2022 was due to a $0.6 million deferred tax adjustment recorded in 2021 and higher levels of tax-exempt income in the current period.

 BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

At September 30, 2022, total assets, loans and deposits were $3.5 billion, $2.6 billion and $3.1 billion, respectively. Loan growth for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, excluding SBA PPP loans, was $340.7 million or 20.2% annualized due to improved loan demand and organic growth in our newest markets.  Loan growth, excluding PPP loans, during the three months ended September 30, 2022 totaled $62.5 million.  Higher interest rates and economic uncertainty may result in lower loan demand and lower growth over the near-term when compared to the first nine months of 2022.  Commercial real estate loans made up the majority of the growth with tax-exempt loans and residential real estate loans also showing increases.  During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the SBA forgave PPP loans totaling $46.2 million.  Gross SBA PPP loans remaining at September 30, 2022 total $22.7 million.  Net deferred SBA PPP fees remaining at September 30, 2022 totaled $0.3 million and are expected to be earned throughout the remainder of 2022 as the remaining SBA PPP loans are forgiven or repaid.  Total investments were $570.5 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $588.7 million at December 31, 2021.  The decrease to the investment portfolio resulted from the unrealized loss on the available for sale portfolio, maturities and pay-downs, offset in part by purchases completed during the first six months of 2022.  At September 30, 2022, the available-for-sale investment portfolio had an unrealized loss of $74.6 million compared to an unrealized loss of $1.8 million at December 31, 2021, which was the result of the rapid increase in interest rates as the FOMC increased rates five times from March through September 2022 totaling 300 basis points.  Our federal funds sold balance decreased $172.8 million to $69.6 million at September 30, 2022 from $242.4 million at December 31, 2021 and was used to fund our loan growth and investment purchases during the period.  Total deposits increased $160.7 million from December 31, 2021 as we experienced an increase of $109.4 million in public fund deposits.  Non-interest bearing deposits increased $32.2 million, or 4.4% and interest-bearing deposits increased $128.5 million, or 5.8% during the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Short-term borrowings used to fund a portion of our loan growth and offset the deposit outflows in the second quarter were repaid in the third quarter from the increase of $212.9 million in deposits, in part due to seasonal inflows of public fund deposits.

Stockholders' equity equaled $301.8 million or $42.14 per share at September 30, 2022, and $340.1 million or $47.44 per share at December 31, 2021. The decrease in stockholders' equity from December 31, 2021 is primarily attributable to a decrease to accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") resulting from an increase to the unrealized loss on investment securities and dividends paid to shareholders, partially offset by net income.  Tangible stockholders' equity decreased to $33.26 per share at September 30, 2022, from $38.54 per share at December 31, 2021. Dividends declared for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 amounted to $1.18 per share, a 5.4% increase from the 2021 period, representing a dividend payout ratio of 29.4%.  During the three months ended September 30, 2022, 7,911 shares were purchased and retired under the Company's common stock repurchase plan.

ASSET QUALITY REVIEW

Asset quality metrics remained strong and continued to improve.  Nonperforming assets were $4.2 million or 0.16% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at September 30, 2022, compared to $5.0 million or 0.21% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at December 31, 2021.  As a percentage of total assets, nonperforming assets improved to 0.12% at September 30, 2022 compared to 0.15% at December 31, 2021.  The decrease in non-performing assets from the end of the year was primarily due to the sale in the current period of the Company's foreclosed properties which totaled $0.5 million at December 31, 2021; at September 30, 2022 People's had no foreclosed properties.

The Company's allowance for loan losses increased to $29.8 million as net charge-offs of $0.3 million were offset by a provision for loan losses of $1.7 million.  The allowance for loan losses equaled $29.8 million or 1.14% of loans, net at September 30, 2022 compared to $28.4 million or 1.22% of loans, net, at December 31, 2021.   Excluding PPP loans which do not carry an allowance for loan losses due to a 100% government guarantee, the ratio equaled 1.15% at September 30, 2022.  Loans charged-off, net of recoveries, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, equaled $0.3 million or 0.02% of average loans, compared to $0.2 million or 0.02% of average loans for the comparable period last year.

About Peoples:

Peoples Financial Services Corp. is the parent company of Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, a community bank serving Allegheny, Bucks, Lackawanna, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Schuylkill, Susquehanna, and Wyoming Counties in Pennsylvania, Middlesex County in New Jersey and Broome County in New York through 28 offices. Each office, interdependent with the community, offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations and government entities. Peoples' business philosophy includes offering direct access to senior management and other officers and providing friendly, informed and courteous service, local and timely decision making, flexible and reasonable operating procedures and consistently applied credit policies.

In addition to evaluating its results of operations in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), Peoples routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible stockholders' equity and core net income ratios.  The reported results included in this release contain items, which Peoples considers non-core, namely the gain on the sale of the Visa Class B shares.  Peoples believes the reported non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding its operating performance and trends.  Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure is provided in the accompanying tables.  The non-GAAP financial measures Peoples uses may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures of other financial institutions.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

We make statements in this press release, and we may from time to time make other statements regarding our outlook or expectations for future financial or operating results and/or other matters regarding or affecting Peoples Financial Services Corp. and Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company (collectively, "Peoples") that are considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "intend" and "potential." For these statements, Peoples claims the protection of the statutory safe harbors for forward-looking statements.

Peoples cautions you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated in any forward-looking statement.  Such factors include, but are not limited to: prevailing economic and political conditions, particularly in our market area; the COVID-19 crisis and the governmental responses to the crisis; the impact on financial markets from geopolitical conflicts such as the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine; credit risk associated with our lending activities; changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; changes in any applicable law, rule, regulation or practice with respect to tax or legal issues; our ability to identify and address cyber-security risks and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting Peoples' operations, pricing, products and services and other factors that may be described in Peoples' Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

In addition to these risks, acquisitions and business combinations present risks other than those presented by the nature of the business acquired. Acquisitions and business combinations may be substantially more expensive to complete than originally anticipated, and the anticipated benefits may be significantly harder-or take longer-to achieve than expected.  As regulated financial institutions, our pursuit of attractive acquisition and business combination opportunities could be negatively impacted by regulatory delays or other regulatory issues.  Regulatory and/or legal issues related to the pre-acquisition operations of an acquired or combined business may cause reputational harm to Peoples following the acquisition or combination, and integration of the acquired or combined business with ours may result in additional future costs arising as a result of those issues.

The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, Peoples assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

 [TABULAR MATERIAL FOLLOWS]

Summary Data
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Five Quarter Trend (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)



















Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30


2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

Key performance data:















Share and per share amounts:















Net income

$

1.38

$

1.30

$

1.33

$

2.28

$

1.26

Core net income (1)

$

1.38

$

1.30

$

1.33

$

0.95

$

1.26

Cash dividends declared

$

0.40

$

0.39

$

0.39

$

0.38

$

0.38

Book value

$

42.14

$

43.50

$

44.64

$

47.44

$

45.66

Tangible book value (1)

$

33.26

$

34.62

$

35.76

$

38.54

$

36.75

Market value:















High

$

56.09

$

56.99

$

52.99

$

53.06

$

46.92

Low

$

46.84

$

47.41

$

46.35

$

45.64

$

41.91

Closing

$

46.84

$

55.84

$

50.48

$

52.69

$

45.57

Market capitalization

$

335,503

$

400,410

$

362,398

$

377,754

$

327,057

Common shares outstanding

7,162,750

7,170,661

7,179,037

7,169,372

7,177,028

Selected ratios:















Return on average stockholders' equity

12.69

%

11.71

%

11.82

%

19.34

%

11.01

%

Core return on average stockholders' equity (1)

12.69

%

11.71

%

11.82

%

8.03

%

11.01

%

Return on average tangible stockholders' equity

15.94

%

14.62

%

14.65

%

23.87

%

13.69

%

Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity (1)

15.94

%

14.62

%

14.65

%

9.91

%

13.69

%

Return on average assets

1.14

%

1.12

%

1.17

%

1.97

%

1.17

%

Core return on average assets (1)

1.14

%

1.12

%

1.17

%

0.82

%

1.17

%

Stockholders' equity to total assets

8.58

%

9.12

%

9.56

%

10.09

%

10.14

%

Efficiency ratio (1)(2)

54.95

%

54.89

%

53.57

%

59.80

%

54.32

%

Nonperforming assets to loans, net, and foreclosed assets

0.16

%

0.18

%

0.20

%

0.21

%

0.28

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.12

%

0.13

%

0.14

%

0.15

%

0.19

%

Net charge-offs to average loans, net

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.05

%

0.01

%

0.08

%

Allowance for loan losses to loans, net

1.14

%

1.14

%

1.18

%

1.22

%

1.21

%

Interest-bearing assets yield (FTE) (3)

3.59

%

3.34

%

3.22

%

3.08

%

3.37

%

Cost of funds

0.72

%

0.39

%

0.35

%

0.37

%

0.42

%

Net interest spread (FTE) (3)

2.87

%

2.95

%

2.87

%

2.71

%

2.95

%

Net interest margin (FTE) (3)

3.08

%

3.06

%

2.97

%

2.82

%

3.07

%


(1)

See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures.

(2)

Total noninterest expense less amortization of intangible assets divided by tax-equivalent net interest income and
noninterest income less net gains(losses) on investment securities available-for-sale.

(3)

Tax-equivalent adjustments were calculated using the federal statutory tax rate prevailing during the indicated
periods of 21%.

Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)










Sept 30

Sept 30

Nine months ended

2022

2021

Interest income:






Interest and fees on loans:






Taxable

$

67,990

$

62,205

Tax-exempt

3,717

2,859

Interest and dividends on investment securities:






Taxable

6,176

3,804

Tax-exempt

1,546

1,233

Dividends

2

72

Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks

61

6

Interest on federal funds sold

201

228

Total interest income

79,693

70,407

Interest expense:






Interest on deposits

6,381

5,731

Interest on short-term borrowings

579

78

Interest on long-term debt

67

225

Interest on subordinated debt

1,330

1,330

Total interest expense

8,357

7,364

Net interest income

71,336

63,043

Provision for loan losses

1,700



Net interest income after provision for loan losses

69,636

63,043

Noninterest income:






Service charges, fees, commissions and other

5,167

4,476

Merchant services income

833

759

Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities

1,697

1,725

Wealth management income

1,064

1,207

Mortgage banking income

407

764

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance

731

669

Interest rate swap revenue

757

744

Net (losses) gains on equity investment securities

(37)

9

Total noninterest income

10,619

10,353

Noninterest expense:






Salaries and employee benefits expense

24,365

21,649

Net occupancy and equipment expense

11,673

9,464

Amortization of intangible assets

289

375

Net gain on sale of other real estate owned

(478)

(195)

Other expenses

9,868

8,941

Total noninterest expense

45,717

40,234

Income before income taxes

34,538

33,162

Provision for income tax expense

5,587

6,057

Net income

$

28,951

$

27,105

Other comprehensive loss:






Unrealized loss on investment securities available-for-sale

$

(72,791)

$

(8,409)

Change in derivative fair value

(740)

(22)

Income tax benefit related to other comprehensive loss



(15,442)

(1,771)

Other comprehensive loss net of income tax benefit

(58,089)

(6,660)

Comprehensive (loss) income

$

(29,138)

$

20,445

Share and per share amounts:






Net income - basic

$

4.04

$

3.76

Net income - diluted

4.01

3.74

Cash dividends declared

$

1.18

$

1.12

Average common shares outstanding - basic

7,171,382

7,204,399

Average common shares outstanding - diluted

7,214,966

7,239,463

Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)



















Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

Three months ended

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

Interest income:















Interest and fees on loans:















Taxable

$

25,128

$

22,009

$

20,853

$

20,288

$

21,276

Tax-exempt

1,338

1,218

1,161

1,098

1,024

Interest and dividends on investment securities available-for-sale:















Taxable

2,096

2,108

1,972

1,660

1,285

Tax-exempt

521

515

510

498

432

Dividends




2




2

24

Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks

41

18

2

2

2

Interest on federal funds sold

106

22

73

102

124

Total interest income

29,230

25,892

24,571

23,650

24,167

Interest expense:















Interest on deposits

3,316

1,597

1,468

1,579

1,698

Interest on short-term borrowings

457

122









Interest on long-term debt

16

23

28

35

41

Interest on subordinated debt

443

443

444

444

443

Total interest expense

4,232

2,185

1,940

2,058

2,182

Net interest income

24,998

23,707

22,631

21,592

21,985

Provision for loan losses

450

950

300

1,750

400

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

24,548

22,757

22,331

19,842

21,585

Noninterest income:















Service charges, fees, commissions and other

1,714

1,761

1,692

1,693

1,667

Merchant services income

157

562

114

120

158

Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities

591

551

555

548

639

Wealth management income

339

374

351

330

432

Mortgage banking income

135

128

144

211

244

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance

269

244

218

220

225

Interest rate swap revenue

130

284

343

15

79

Net (loss) gain on investment securities

(18)

(23)

4

(7)

5

Net gain on sale of Visa Class B shares










12,153



Total noninterest income

3,317

3,881

3,421

15,283

3,449

Noninterest expense:















Salaries and employee benefits expense

8,474

7,851

8,040

8,087

7,829

Net occupancy and equipment expense

3,898

3,950

3,825

3,384

3,150

Amortization of intangible assets

96

97

96

116

125

Net gains on sale of other real estate




(20)

(458)

(15)

(97)

Other expenses

3,467

3,615

2,786

3,198

3,140

Total noninterest expense

15,935

15,493

14,289

14,770

14,147

Income before income taxes

11,930

11,145

11,463

20,355

10,887

Income tax expense

1,962

1,792

1,833

3,941

1,791

Net income

$

9,968

$

9,353

$

9,630

$

16,414

$

9,096

Other comprehensive (loss) income:















Unrealized (loss) on investment securities available-for-sale

$

(21,510)

$

(18,669)

$

(32,612)

$

(3,078)

$

(3,130)

Change in derivative fair value

(46)

(201)

(493)

(300)

(128)

Income tax (benefit) related to other comprehensive (loss) 



(4,527)

(3,963)

(6,952)

(266)

(684)

Other comprehensive (loss), net of income tax (benefit)

(17,029)

(14,907)

(26,153)

(1,003)

(2,574)

Comprehensive (loss) income


$

(7,061)

$

(5,554)

$

(16,523)

$

15,411

$

6,522

Share and per share amounts:















Net income - basic

$

1.39

$

1.30

$

1.34

$

2.29

$

1.26

Net income - diluted

1.38

1.30

1.33

2.28

1.26

Cash dividends declared

$

0.40

$

0.39

$

0.39

$

0.38

$

0.38

Average common shares outstanding - basic

7,169,809

7,172,181

7,172,455

7,172,501

7,198,125

Average common shares outstanding - diluted

7,213,147

7,215,890

7,216,421

7,207,565

7,233,189

Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Net Interest Margin (Unaudited)
(In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)




















Three Months Ended




September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021


Average

Interest Income/

Yield/

Average

Interest Income/

Yield/


Balance  

Expense

Rate  

Balance  

Expense

Rate  

Assets:
















Earning assets:
















Loans:
















Taxable

$

2,377,803

$

25,128

4.19

%

$

2,033,752

$

21,276

4.15

%

Tax-exempt

225,637

1,694

2.98

169,273

1,296

3.04

Total loans

2,603,440

26,822

4.09

2,203,025

22,572

4.06

Investments:
















Taxable

544,782

2,096

1.53

280,767

1,309

1.85

Tax-exempt

111,578

659

2.34

84,701

547

2.56

Total investments

656,360

2,755

1.67

365,468

1,856

2.01

Interest-bearing deposits

9,180

41

1.77

12,004

2

0.07

Federal funds sold

13,665

106

3.08

311,015

124

0.16

Total earning assets

3,282,645

29,724

3.59

%

2,891,512

24,554

3.37

%

Less: allowance for loan losses

29,863






26,947





Other assets

210,724






229,403





Total assets

$

3,463,506

$

29,724


$

3,093,968

$

24,554


Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
















Interest-bearing liabilities:
















Money market accounts

$

630,165

$

1,228

0.77

%

$

567,971

$

452

0.32

%

NOW accounts

770,582

1,184

0.61

667,867

499

0.30

Savings accounts

527,244

123

0.09

476,966

96

0.08

Time deposits less than $100

132,599

358

1.07

128,846

338

1.04

Time deposits $100 or more

168,239

423

1.00

166,218

313

0.75

Total interest-bearing deposits

2,228,829

3,316

0.59

2,007,868

1,698

0.34

Short-term borrowings

78,922

457

2.30




0.00

Long-term debt

1,369

16

4.64

3,475

41

4.68

Subordinated debt

33,000

443

5.33

33,000

443

5.37

Total borrowings

113,291

916

3.21

36,475

484

0.45

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,342,120

4,232

0.72

2,044,343

2,182

0.42

Noninterest-bearing deposits

770,833






696,331





Other liabilities

38,840






25,635





Stockholders' equity

311,713






327,659





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

3,463,506

4,232


$

3,093,968

2,182


Net interest income/spread



$

25,492

2.87

%


$

22,372

2.95

%

Net interest margin






3.08

%





3.07

%

Tax-equivalent adjustments:
















Loans



$

356





$

272


Investments




138






115


Total adjustments



$

494





$

387


Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Net Interest Margin (Unaudited)
(In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)




















For the Nine Months Ended


September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021


Average

Interest Income/

Yield/

Average

Interest Income/

Yield/


Balance  

Expense

Rate  

Balance  

Expense

Rate  

Assets:
















Earning assets:
















Loans:
















Taxable

$

2,260,993

$

67,990

4.02

%

$

2,054,486

$

62,205

4.05

%

Tax-exempt

213,803

4,705

2.94

147,952

3,619

3.27

Total loans

2,474,796

72,695

3.93

2,202,438

65,824

4.00

Investments:
















Taxable

540,512

6,178

1.53

268,573

3,876

1.93

Tax-exempt

111,041

1,957

2.36

78,512

1,561

2.66

Total investments

651,553

8,135

1.67

347,085

5,437

2.09

Interest-bearing deposits

9,846

61

0.83

11,589

6

0.07

Federal funds sold

66,057

201

0.41

241,103

228

0.13

Total earning assets

3,202,252

81,092

3.39

%

2,802,215

71,495

3.41

%

Less: allowance for loan losses

29,144






27,264





Other assets

216,960






227,297





Total assets

$

3,390,068

$

81,092


$

3,002,248

$

71,495


Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
















Interest-bearing liabilities:
















Money market accounts

$

604,918

$

2,061

0.46

%

$

538,524

$

1,551

0.39

%

NOW accounts

790,852

2,248

0.38

616,518

1,659

0.36

Savings accounts

517,381

316

0.08

462,865

289

0.08

Time deposits less than $100

128,639

965

1.00

128,152

1,100

1.15

Time deposits $100 or more

160,949

791

0.66

175,673

1,132

0.86

Total interest-bearing deposits

2,202,739

6,381

0.39

1,921,732

5,731

0.40

Short-term borrowings

40,401

579

1.92

18,682

77

0.55

Long-term debt

1,911

67

4.69

9,629

226

3.14

Subordinated debt

33,000

1,330

5.39

33,000

1,330

5.37

Total borrowings

75,312

1,976

3.51

61,311

1,633

3.56

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,278,051

8,357

0.49

1,983,043

7,364

0.50

Noninterest-bearing deposits

751,549






670,748





Other liabilities

35,947






25,929





Stockholders' equity

324,521






322,528





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

3,390,068

8,357


$

3,002,248

7,364


Net interest income/spread



$

72,735

2.90

%


$

64,131

2.91

%

Net interest margin






3.04

%





3.06

%

Tax-equivalent adjustments:
















Loans



$

988





$

760


Investments




411






328


Total adjustments



$

1,399





$

1,088


Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Details of Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin (Unaudited)
(In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)



















Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

Three months ended

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

Net interest income:















Interest income:















Loans, net:















Taxable

$

25,128

$

22,009

$

20,853

$

20,288

$

21,276

Tax-exempt

1,694

1,542

1,470

1,390

1,296

Total loans, net

26,822

23,551

22,323

21,678

22,572

Investments:















Taxable

2,096

2,110

1,972

1,662

1,309

Tax-exempt

659

652

646

630

547

Total investments

2,755

2,762

2,618

2,292

1,856

Interest on interest-bearing balances in other banks

41

18

2

2

2

Federal funds sold

106

22

73

102

124

Total interest income

29,724

26,353

25,016

24,074

24,554

Interest expense:















Deposits

3,316

1,597

1,468

1,579

1,698

Short-term borrowings

457

122









Long-term debt

16

23

28

35

41

Subordinated debt

443

443

444

444

443

Total interest expense

4,232

2,185

1,940

2,058

2,182

Net interest income

$

25,492

$

24,168

$

23,076

$

22,016

$

22,372

Loans, net:















Taxable

4.19

%

3.92

%

3.94

%

3.85

%

4.15

%

Tax-exempt

2.98

%

2.92

%

2.93

%

2.97

%

3.04

%

Total loans, net

4.09

%

3.83

%

3.85

%

3.78

%

4.06

%

Investments:















Taxable

1.53

%

1.53

%

1.53

%

1.48

%

1.85

%

Tax-exempt

2.34

%

2.35

%

2.37

%

2.38

%

2.56

%

Total investments

1.67

%

1.67

%

1.68

%

1.65

%

2.01

%

Interest-bearing balances with banks

1.77

%

0.68

%

0.14

%

0.09

%

0.07

%

Federal funds sold

3.08

%

0.37

%

0.18

%

0.15

%

0.16

%

Total interest-earning assets

3.59

%

3.34

%

3.22

%

3.08

%

3.37

%

Interest expense:















Deposits

0.59

%

0.30

%

0.27

%

0.29

%

0.34

%

Short-term borrowings

2.30

%

1.40

%







%

Long-term debt

4.64

%

4.85

%

4.59

%

4.68

%

4.68

%

Subordinated debt

5.33

%

5.38

%

5.38

%

5.38

%

5.37

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

0.72

%

0.39

%

0.35

%

0.37

%

0.42

%

Net interest spread

2.87

%

2.95

%

2.87

%

2.71

%

2.95

%

Net interest margin

3.08

%

3.06

%

2.97

%

2.82

%

3.07

%

Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands)



















Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

At period end

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

Assets:















Cash and due from banks

$

35,000

$

39,693

$

35,863

$

30,415

$

33,662

Interest-bearing balances in other banks

8,410

8,040

4,440

7,093

7,425

Federal funds sold

69,600




101,200

242,425

319,500

Investment securities:















Available-for-sale

477,590

513,911

535,482

517,321

461,372

Equity investments carried at fair value

103

121

144

140

147

Held-to-maturity

92,771

94,446

95,829

71,213

32,848

Loans held for sale

653

681

161

408

997

Loans

2,623,706

2,565,579

2,397,681

2,329,173

2,205,661

Less: allowance for loan losses

29,822

29,374

28,407

28,383

26,693

Net loans

2,593,884

2,536,205

2,369,274

2,300,790

2,178,968

Premises and equipment, net

54,394

53,094

51,977

51,502

50,682

Accrued interest receivable

10,082

9,303

9,221

8,528

8,280

Goodwill

63,370

63,370

63,370

63,370

63,370

Other intangible assets, net

179

276

372

468

584

Bank owned life insurance

48,235

47,968

43,828

42,754

42,734

Other assets

62,535

54,431

41,640

33,056

32,956

Total assets

$

3,516,806

$

3,421,539

$

3,352,801

$

3,369,483

$

3,233,525

Liabilities:















Deposits:















Noninterest-bearing

$

769,935

$

747,558

$

759,986

$

737,756

$

712,601

Interest-bearing

2,354,205

2,163,725

2,204,878

2,225,641

2,128,318

Total deposits

3,124,140

2,911,283

2,964,864

2,963,397

2,840,919

Short-term borrowings

14,700

129,170









Long-term debt

1,104

1,646

2,182

2,711

3,235

Subordinated debt

33,000

33,000

33,000

33,000

33,000

Accrued interest payable

1,129

1,269

844

408

872

Other liabilities

40,923

33,274

31,450

29,841

27,767

Total liabilities

3,214,996

3,109,642

3,032,340

3,029,357

2,905,793

Stockholders' equity:















Common stock

14,330

14,346

14,352

14,341

14,356

Capital surplus

126,845

126,986

127,192

127,549

127,826

Retained earnings

224,238

217,139

210,584

203,750

190,061

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(63,603)

(46,574)

(31,667)

(5,514)

(4,511)

Total stockholders' equity

301,810

311,897

320,461

340,126

327,732

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

3,516,806

$

3,421,539

$

3,352,801

$

3,369,483

$

3,233,525

Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Loan and Deposit Account Detail (Unaudited)
(In thousands)

















At the period end


September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

Commercial















Taxable

$

371,164

$

371,153

$

370,574

$

424,455

$

414,956

Non-taxable

224,764

225,656

210,184

188,672

173,510

Total

595,928

596,809

580,758

613,127

588,466

Real estate















Commercial real estate

1,620,116

1,569,658

1,436,196

1,343,539

1,248,693

Residential

326,223

317,672

306,068

297,624

291,404

Total

1,946,339

1,887,330

1,742,264

1,641,163

1,540,097

Consumer















Indirect Auto

70,006

69,161

64,870

65,791

68,148

Consumer Other

11,433

12,279

9,789

9,092

8,950

Total

81,439

81,440

74,659

74,883

77,098

Total

$

2,623,706

$

2,565,579

$

2,397,681

$

2,329,173

$

2,205,661
































At the period end


September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

Interest-bearing deposits:














Money market accounts

$

706,947

$

592,989

$

605,686

$

588,245

$

571,679

NOW accounts

813,743

752,397

797,333

851,086

780,033

Savings accounts

530,124

518,146

515,169

491,796

478,012

Time deposits less than $250

224,517

219,690

200,345

203,719

208,691

Time deposits $250 or more

78,874

80,503

86,345

90,795

89,903

Total interest-bearing deposits

2,354,205

2,163,725

2,204,878

2,225,641

2,128,318

Noninterest-bearing deposits

769,935

747,558

759,986

737,756

712,601

Total deposits

$

3,124,140

$

2,911,283

$

2,964,864

$

2,963,397

$

2,840,919

Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands)



















Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

Average quarterly balances

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

Assets:















Loans, net:















Taxable

$

2,377,803

$

2,254,405

$

2,148,251

$

2,088,935

$

2,033,752

Tax-exempt

225,637

211,885

203,645

185,471

169,273

Total loans, net

2,603,440

2,466,290

2,351,896

2,274,406

2,203,025

Investments:















Taxable

544,782

553,078

523,301

446,096

280,767

Tax-exempt

111,578

111,138

110,394

105,044

84,701

Total investments

656,360

664,216

633,695

551,140

365,468

Interest-bearing balances with banks

9,180

10,694

5,888

9,739

12,004

Federal funds sold

13,665

23,920

162,218

264,068

311,015

Total interest-earning assets

3,282,645

3,165,120

3,153,697

3,099,353

2,891,512

Other assets

180,862

181,900

187,864

202,123

202,456

Total assets

$

3,463,506

$

3,347,020

$

3,341,561

$

3,301,476

$

3,093,968

Liabilities and stockholders' equity:















Deposits:















Interest-bearing

$

2,228,828

$

2,167,569

$

2,211,629

$

2,176,429

$

2,007,868

Noninterest-bearing

770,833

756,225

734,348

725,414

696,331

Total deposits

2,999,661

2,923,794

2,945,977

2,901,843

2,704,199

Short-term borrowings

78,922

34,953









Long-term debt

1,369

1,901

2,474

2,959

3,475

Subordinated debt

33,000

33,000

33,000

33,000

33,000

Other liabilities

38,841

33,080

29,816

26,924

25,635

Total liabilities

3,151,794

3,026,728

3,011,267

2,964,726

2,766,309

Stockholders' equity

311,713

320,292

330,294

336,750

327,659

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

3,463,506

$

3,347,020

$

3,341,561

$

3,301,476

$

3,093,968

Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Asset Quality Data (Unaudited)
(In thousands)



















Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

At quarter end

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

Nonperforming assets:















Nonaccrual/restructured loans

$

3,938

$

4,387

$

4,573

$

4,461

$

5,559

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

280

190

103

13

78

Foreclosed assets










487

487

Total nonperforming assets

$

4,218

$

4,577

$

4,676

$

4,961

$

6,124

















Three months ended















Allowance for loan losses:















Beginning balance

$

29,374

$

28,407

$

28,383

$

26,693

$

26,739

Charge-offs

101

98

355

105

466

Recoveries

99

115

79

45

20

Provision for loan losses

450

950

300

1,750

400

Ending balance

$

29,822

$

29,374

$

28,407

$

28,383

$

26,693

Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)



















Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

Three months ended

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

Core net income per share:















Net income GAAP

$

9,968

$

9,353

$

9,630

$

16,414

$

9,096

Adjustments:















Less: Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares










12,153



Add: Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares tax adjustment










2,552



Net income Core

$

9,968

$

9,353

$

9,630

$

6,813

$

9,096

Average common shares outstanding - diluted

7,213,147

7,215,365

7,216,421

7,207,565

7,233,189

Core net income per share

$

1.38

$

1.30

$

1.33

$

0.95

$

1.26

















Tangible book value:















Total stockholders' equity

$

301,810

$

311,897

$

320,461

$

340,126

$

327,732

Less: Goodwill

63,370

63,370

63,370

63,370

63,370

Less: Other intangible assets, net

179

276

372

468

584

Total tangible stockholders' equity

$

238,261

$

248,251

$

256,719

$

276,289

$

263,778

Common shares outstanding

7,162,750

7,170,661

7,179,037

7,169,372

7,177,028

Tangible book value per share

$

33.26

$

34.62

$

35.76

$

38.54

$

36.75

















Core return on average stockholders' equity:















Net income GAAP

$

9,968

$

9,353

$

9,630

$

16,414

$

9,096

Adjustments:















Less: Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares










12,153



Add: Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares tax adjustment










2,552



Net income Core

$

9,968

$

9,353

$

9,630

$

6,813

$

9,096

Average stockholders' equity

$

311,713

$

320,292

$

330,294

$

336,750

$

327,659

Core return on average stockholders' equity

12.69

%

11.71

%

11.82

%

8.03

%

11.01

%

















Return on average tangible equity:















Net income GAAP

$

9,968

$

9,353

$

9,630

$

16,414

$

9,096

Average stockholders' equity

$

311,713

$

320,292

$

330,294

$

336,750

$

327,659

Less: average intangibles

63,598

63,694

63,790

63,896

64,017

Average tangible stockholders' equity

$

248,115

$

256,598

$

266,504

$

272,854

$

263,642

Return on average tangible stockholders' equity

15.94

%

14.62

%

14.65

%

23.87

%

13.69

%

















Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity:















Net income GAAP

$

9,968

$

9,353

$

9,630

$

16,414

$

9,096

Adjustments:















Less: Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares










12,153



Add: Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares tax adjustment










2,552



Net income Core

$

9,968

$

9,353

$

9,630

$

6,813

$

9,096

Average stockholders' equity

$

311,713

$

320,292

$

330,294

$

336,750

$

327,659

Less: average intangibles

63,598

63,694

63,790

63,896

64,017

Average tangible stockholders' equity

$

248,115

$

256,598

$

266,504

$

272,854

$

263,642

Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity

15.94

%

14.62

%

14.65

%

9.91

%

13.69

%

















Core return on average assets:















Net income GAAP

$

9,968

$

9,353

$

9,630

$

16,414

$

9,096

Adjustments:















Less: Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares










12,153



Add: Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares tax adjustment










2,552



Net income Core

$

9,968

$

9,353

$

9,630

$

6,813

$

9,096

Average assets

$

3,463,506

$

3,347,020

$

3,341,561

$

3,301,476

$

3,093,968

Core return on average assets

1.14

%

1.12

%

1.17

%

0.82

%

1.17

%

Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)

The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures of FTE net interest income for the three and nine
months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021








Three months ended September 30

2022

2021

Interest income (GAAP)

$

29,230

$

24,167

Adjustment to FTE

494

387

Interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)

29,724

24,554

Interest expense

4,232

2,182

Net interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)

$

25,492

$

22,372








Nine months ended September 30

2022

2021

Interest income (GAAP)

$

79,693

$

70,407

Adjustment to FTE

1,399

1,088

Interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)

81,092

71,495

Interest expense

8,357

7,364

Net interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)

$

72,735

$

64,131

The efficiency ratio is noninterest expenses, less amortization of intangible assets, as a percentage of FTE net interest income plus noninterest income. The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures of the efficiency ratio to GAAP for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:






Three months ended September 30

2022

2021

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):






Noninterest expense (GAAP)

$

15,935

$

14,147

Less: amortization of intangible assets expense

96

125

Noninterest expense adjusted for amortization of assets expense (non-GAAP)

15,839

14,022








Net interest income (GAAP)

24,998

21,985

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment

494

387

Noninterest income (GAAP)

3,317

3,449

Less: net (losses) gains on equity securities

(18)

5

Net interest income (FTE) plus noninterest income (non-GAAP)

$

28,827

$

25,816








Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

54.95

%

54.32

%








Nine months ended September 30

2022

2021

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):






Noninterest expense (GAAP)

$

45,717

$

40,234

Less: amortization of intangible assets expense

289

375

Noninterest expense adjusted for amortization of assets expense (non-GAAP)

45,428

39,859








Net interest income (GAAP)

71,336

63,043

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment

1,399

1,088

Noninterest income (GAAP)

10,619

10,353

Less: net (losses) gains on equity securities

(37)

9

Net interest income (FTE) plus noninterest income (non-GAAP)

$

83,391

$

74,475








Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

54.48

%

53.52

%

SOURCE Peoples Financial Services Corp.

