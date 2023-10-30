PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2023 Earnings

SCRANTON, Pa., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Financial Services Corp. ("Peoples") (NASDAQ: PFIS), the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, today reported unaudited financial results at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Peoples reported net income of $6.7 million, or $0.95 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2023, a 32.3% decrease when compared to $10.0 million, or $1.38 per share for the comparable period of 2022. Quarterly net income included lower net interest income of $3.7 million due to higher deposit costs, and higher operating expenses of $1.1 million mainly due to acquisition related expenses as noted below, partially offset by a lower provision for credit losses of $0.6 million and higher noninterest income of $0.4 million.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net income was $23.8 million, or $3.31 per diluted share, a 17.5% decrease when compared to $29.0 million, or $4.01 per diluted share for the comparable period of 2022. Net interest income for the current period decreased $4.9 million when compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022 as higher interest income due to increased rates was more than offset by increased funding costs. Higher operating expenses of $4.5 million were partially offset by a $2.8 million decrease to the provision for credit losses and a $0.3 million increase in noninterest income.

Core net income, a non-GAAP measure1, excludes acquisition related expenses from the previously announced combination further discussed below, of $869 thousand and $990 thousand incurred during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively. Core net income totaled $7.5 million or $1.05 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to $10.0 million, or $1.38 per share for the comparable period of 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, core net income was $24.5 million and $3.42 per diluted share, compared to $29.0 million and $4.01 per diluted share in the year ago period.

STRATEGIC COMBINATION WITH FNCB BANCORP, INC.

On September 27, 2023, Peoples announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to strategically combine with FNCB Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of FNCB Bank ("FNCB"). The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2024, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and shareholder approval from both Peoples and FNCB shareholders. Highlights of the proposed transaction include:

Strategic merger that creates a bank holding company with nearly $5.5 billion in assets.

in assets. #2 ranked deposit market share in the Scranton - Wilkes Barre metro statistical area and #5 ranked Pennsylvania -headquartered community bank under $20 billion in total assets.

- metro statistical area and #5 ranked -headquartered community bank under in total assets. The proposed transaction is projected to deliver estimated 59% EPS accretion to Peoples in 2025, inclusive of all merger synergies, and a 51% dividend increase to Peoples shareholders.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $23.8 million or $3.31 per diluted share.

was or per diluted share. Dividends paid during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 totaled $1.23 per share representing a 4.2% increase from the comparable period in 2022.

totaled per share representing a 4.2% increase from the comparable period in 2022. Net loan growth for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $27.7 million and $140.9 million and consisted primarily of commercial real estate loans.

was and and consisted primarily of commercial real estate loans. Total deposits grew $318.5 million to $3.4 billion during the first nine months of 2023 with core deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increasing $70.5 million or 2.3% during the same period. Core deposits increased $135.6 million during the three months ended September 30, 2023 due in part to seasonal inflows of municipal deposits.

to during the first nine months of 2023 with core deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increasing or 2.3% during the same period. Core deposits increased during the three months ended due in part to seasonal inflows of municipal deposits. At September 30, 2023 , the Company had $254.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, an increase of $216.7 million from December 31, 2022 . Additional contingent sources of available liquidity total $1.6 billion and include lines of credit at the Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh (FHLB), brokered deposit capacity and unencumbered securities that may be pledged as collateral. The Company's cash and cash equivalents balance and available liquidity represent 48.5% of total assets and 55.1% of total deposits.

, the Company had in cash and cash equivalents, an increase of from . Additional contingent sources of available liquidity total and include lines of credit at the Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank of (FHLB), brokered deposit capacity and unencumbered securities that may be pledged as collateral. The Company's cash and cash equivalents balance and available liquidity represent 48.5% of total assets and 55.1% of total deposits. At September 30, 2023 , total estimated insured deposits, were approximately $2.4 billion , or 71.6% of total deposits; as compared to approximately $1.9 billion , or 63.1% of total deposits at December 31, 2022 . Included in the uninsured total at September 30, 2023 is $475.7 million of municipal deposits collateralized by letters of credit issued by the FHLB and pledged investment securities, and $0.2 million of affiliate company deposits. Total insured and collateralized deposits represent 85.7% and 77.9% of total deposits at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 , respectively.

, total estimated insured deposits, were approximately , or 71.6% of total deposits; as compared to approximately , or 63.1% of total deposits at . Included in the uninsured total at is of municipal deposits collateralized by letters of credit issued by the FHLB and pledged investment securities, and of affiliate company deposits. Total insured and collateralized deposits represent 85.7% and 77.9% of total deposits at and , respectively. 89,558 shares were repurchased during the three months ended September 30, 2023 at an average price per share of $43.95 and retired under the Company's common stock repurchase plan, which was terminated during the quarter.

at an average price per share of and retired under the Company's common stock repurchase plan, which was terminated during the quarter. Tangible book value increased 5.3% to $37.07 at September 30, 2023 from $35.19 at December 31, 2022 .

at from at . Asset quality remained strong as nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets at September 30, 2023 was 0.10%, compared to 0.12% and 0.12% at December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022 .

INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW

Calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis, a non-GAAP measure 1 , our net interest margin for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was 2.44%, a decrease of 17 basis points when compared to the 2.61% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 64 basis points when compared to 3.08% for the same three month period in 2022. The decrease in net interest margin from the prior three month period and year ago period was due to higher funding costs offsetting the increased yield and balance of earning assets.

, our net interest margin for the three months ended was 2.44%, a decrease of 17 basis points when compared to the 2.61% for the three months ended and 64 basis points when compared to 3.08% for the same three month period in 2022. The decrease in net interest margin from the prior three month period and year ago period was due to higher funding costs offsetting the increased yield and balance of earning assets. The tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets increased 9 basis points to 4.40% during the three months ended September 30, 2023 from 4.31% during the three months ended June 30, 2023 , and increased 81 basis points when compared to 3.59% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 .

from 4.31% during the three months ended , and increased 81 basis points when compared to 3.59% for the three months ended . Our cost of funds, which represents our average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities, increased 32 basis points to 2.61% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 when compared to 2.29% during the three months ended June 30, 2023 and increased 189 basis points compared to 0.72% in the prior year period. We continued to increase interest rates paid on deposits during the quarter to attract new deposits, retain current balances and maintain liquidity.

when compared to 2.29% during the three months ended and increased 189 basis points compared to 0.72% in the prior year period. We continued to increase interest rates paid on deposits during the quarter to attract new deposits, retain current balances and maintain liquidity. Our cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 32 basis points during the current three month period to 2.53% from 2.21% in the prior three month period ended June 30, 2023 , and increased 194 basis points compared to 0.59% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 .

, and increased 194 basis points compared to 0.59% for the three months ended . Our cost of total deposits for the three months ended September 30, 2023 increased 28 basis points to 2.00% from 1.72% during the three months ended June 30, 2023 , and increased 156 basis points compared to 0.44% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 .

Third Quarter 2023 Results – Comparison to Prior-Year Quarter

Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure1, for the three months ended September 30, decreased $3.7 million or 14.5% to $21.8 million in 2023 from $25.5 million in 2022. The decrease in tax equivalent net interest income was due to higher tax-equivalent interest income of $9.5 million less elevated interest expense of $13.2 million.

The higher interest income was the result of an increase in yield and average balance of earning assets. Average earning assets were $255.6 million higher in the three month period ended September 30, 2023 when compared to the year ago period. The tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio was 4.85% and 4.09% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. This increase was due to the higher rates on adjustable and floating rate loans, and new loan originations. Loans, net, averaged $2.9 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and $2.6 billion for the comparable period in 2022. For the three months ended September 30, the tax-equivalent yield on total investments increased to 1.75% in 2023 from 1.67% in 2022. Average investments totaled $542.5 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023 and $656.4 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022.

The increased interest expense in the three months ended September 30, 2023 was due primarily to higher rates on consumer, business and municipal deposits driven by the higher interest rate environment. The Company's total cost of deposits increased during the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the year ago period by 156 basis points to 2.00%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 194 basis points to 2.53% from 0.59% in the previous year three month period. Short-term borrowings averaged $21.8 million in the current period and added $0.3 million of interest expense at an average cost of 5.31% compared to $78.9 million in short-term borrowings and interest expense of $0.5 million in the year ago period at an average cost of 2.30%.

Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $319.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the corresponding period last year due primarily to an increase in non-maturity and brokered certificate of deposits. Average noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $82.5 million or 10.7% from the prior period and represented 21.0% of total average deposits in the period, due in part to a shift to interest-bearing accounts.

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, a credit of $0.2 million was recorded to the provision for credit losses compared to a provision of $0.5 million in the year ago period. The current period provision credit was due to the impact of various factors such as updated economic assumptions as well as changes in qualitative adjustments, portfolio composition and asset quality. Changes to qualitative factors related to lower loan growth. The year ago period included a provision for credit losses of $0.5 million based on our previous allowance for credit losses methodology and then current conditions.

Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was $3.7 million, a $0.4 million increase from the prior year's quarter. Higher retail and commercial account service charges and swap related revenue, was partially offset by lower mortgage banking fees.

Noninterest expense increased $1.1 million or 7.0% to $17.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, from $15.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Acquisition related expenses, including legal and consulting and advisory fees, totaled $0.9 million. Salaries and employee benefits increased $0.3 million or 3.7% due to annual merit increases; new hires; lower deferred loan origination costs; and higher employee benefit costs. Occupancy and equipment expenses were higher by $0.3 million in the current period due to the increase in information technology expenses and higher facilities maintenance costs. Other expenses decreased $0.2 million due primarily to lower Pennsylvania shares taxes, partially offset by higher FDIC assessments and loan account processing fees.

The provision for income tax expense was $1.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and $2.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of $0.7 million due to lower taxable income.

Nine-Month Results – Comparison to Prior Year First Nine Months

Our net interest margin, a non-GAAP measure1, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was 2.62%, a decrease of 42 basis points over the prior year's period of 3.04%. Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure1, for the nine months ended September 30 decreased $4.8 million, or 6.6%, to $67.9 million in 2023 from $72.7 million in 2022. The decrease in net interest income was the result of higher loan interest income due to increased volume and rates on new loans and those that are repricing, offset by the higher cost of deposit funding. In addition, the 2023 period included $0.2 million in Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) interest and fees, compared to the $1.7 million in the year ago period. Investments decreased $85.0 million compared to September 30, 2022, as the Company engaged in investment sales during the first three months of 2023 to, in part, fund loan growth and repay short-term borrowings. The yield on earning assets was 4.29% for the first nine months of 2023 compared to 3.39% for the nine month period ended September 30, 2022. The cost of interest bearing liabilities during the nine month period ended September 30, 2023 increased 177 basis points to 2.26% from 0.49% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 as the cost of all deposit products and short-term borrowing costs increased. Furthermore, the Company, as part of its strategy to improve on-balance sheet liquidity, added $259.0 million of brokered certificate of deposits at an average cost of 5.16% during the first nine months of 2023.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, a credit to the provision for credit losses of $1.1 million was recorded due to various factors including updated economic assumptions as well as changes in qualitative factors, portfolio composition and improved asset quality.

Noninterest income was $10.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and $10.6 million for the comparable period ended September 30, 2022. During the period, service charges, fees and commissions increased $0.6 million, due in part to a $0.4 million increase in consumer and commercial deposit service charges and increased dividends on FHLB stock. Merchant services income decreased $0.3 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the prior year on lower transaction volume incentives. Interest rate swap revenue decreased $0.2 million on lower origination volume and market value adjustments.

Noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was $50.2 million, an increase of $4.5 million from $45.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The increase was due primarily to $2.0 million in higher salaries and benefits expense due to annual merit increases, expansion market investments and lower deferred loan origination costs, which are recorded as a contra-salary expense, of $0.7 million due to lower loan origination volume compared to the year ago period. Occupancy and equipment expenses were higher by $0.6 million in the current period due to higher technology costs related to increased account and transaction volumes and increased facility expenses. The year ago period included $0.5 million of gains from the sale of other real estate owned, which is included in noninterest expense. Acquisition related expenses totaled $1.0 million. Other expenses including professional fees, loan account processing fees, Pennsylvania shares tax and FDIC assessments accounted for an increase of $0.7 million.

The provision for income taxes for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 decreased $1.1 million and the effective tax rate was 16.0% as compared to 16.2% in the prior period.

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

At September 30, 2023, total assets, loans and deposits were $3.8 billion, $2.9 billion and $3.4 billion, respectively. During the nine month period, investment sales, deposit growth and FHLB term borrowings were utilized to fund loan growth and repay short-term borrowings.

Loan growth for nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $140.9 million or 6.9% annualized. Growth slowed during the three months ended September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, totaling $27.7 million and $25.2 million, respectively, when compared to loan growth of $88.0 million during the first three months of 2023. The Company has intentionally slowed loan growth and has focused on building liquidity due to economic uncertainty. Commercial real estate loans made up the majority of the growth with residential real estate loans also increasing. At September 30, 2023, gross PPP loans remaining totaled $22.0 million and net deferred PPP fees remaining totaled $0.2 million.

Total investments were $468.6 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $569.0 million at December 31, 2022. At September 30, 2023, the available-for-sale securities totaled $382.2 million and the held-to-maturity securities totaled $86.2 million. The unrealized losses on the held-to-maturity portfolio totaled $17.4 million and $14.6 million at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. During the three month period ended March 31, 2023, $65.6 million in U.S. Treasury, tax-exempt municipals and mortgage-backed securities were sold at a net gain of $81 thousand. The proceeds were used to pay-down higher cost short-term borrowings.

Total deposits increased $318.5 million during the nine months ending September 30, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $81.7 million and interest-bearing deposits increased $400.2 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The increase in deposits was due to a $248.0 million net increase in brokered deposits, $135.3 million in commercial deposits and a $53.7 million increase in municipal deposits, partially offset by $118.4 million in reduced retail deposits. The Company added $259.0 million of longer-term callable brokered CDs during the first six months of 2023 to improve its on-balance sheet liquidity position and mitigate risk of higher rates. The Company has the option to call the CDs after an initial three or six month period.

The deposit base consisted of 41.0% retail accounts, 32.8% commercial accounts, 18.1% municipal relationships and 8.1% brokered deposits at September 30, 2023. At September 30, 2023, total estimated uninsured deposits, were $955.9 million, or approximately 28.4% of total deposits as compared to $1.1 billion, or 36.9% of total deposits at December 31, 2022. Included in the uninsured total at September 30, 2023 is $475.7 million of municipal deposits collateralized by letters of credit issued by the FHLB and pledged investment securities, and $0.2 million of affiliate company deposits. As an additional resource to our uninsured depositors, we offer all depositors access to IntraFi's CDARS and ICS programs which allows deposit customers to obtain full FDIC deposit insurance while maintaining their relationship with our Bank.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company utilized a portion of its available line at the FHLB and increased its long-term debt $25.0 million due to favorable pricing on the borrowings versus alternative funding sources.

In addition to deposit gathering and our current long term borrowings, we have additional sources of liquidity available such as cash and cash equivalents, overnight borrowings from the FHLB, the Federal Reserve's Discount Window and Borrower-in-Custody program, correspondent bank lines of credit, brokered deposit capacity and unencumbered securities. At September 30, 2023, the Company had $254.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, an increase of $216.7 million from December 31, 2022. Although we do not plan to access the Federal Reserve's Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP), we have $4.0 million in collateral availability and an additional $371.4 million of borrowing capacity based on the par value of unencumbered securities available as collateral under this line. At September 30, 2023, we had $1.6 billion in available additional liquidity representing 41.8% of total assets, 47.5% of total deposits and 167.3% of uninsured deposits. For additional information on our deposit portfolio and additional sources of liquidity, see the tables on page 16.

The Company maintained its well capitalized position at September 30, 2023. Stockholders' equity equaled $324.4 million or $46.07 per share at September 30, 2023, and $315.4 million or $44.06 per share at December 31, 2022. The increase in stockholders' equity from December 31, 2022 is primarily attributable to net income offset in part by an increase to accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCI") resulting from an increase in the unrealized loss on available for sale securities. The net after tax unrealized loss on available for sale securities included in AOCI at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 was $55.7 million and $52.0 million, respectively.

Tangible stockholders' equity, a non-GAAP measure1, increased to $37.07 per share at September 30, 2023, from $35.19 per share at December 31, 2022. Dividends declared for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 amounted to $1.23 per share, a 4.2% increase from the 2022 period, representing a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% of net income. During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, 131,686 shares were purchased and retired under the Company's common stock repurchase plan at an average price per share of $44.29.

ASSET QUALITY REVIEW

Asset quality metrics remained strong and continued to improve. Nonperforming assets were $3.8 million or 0.13% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at September 30, 2023, compared to $4.1 million or 0.15% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at December 31, 2022. As a percentage of total assets, nonperforming assets improved to 0.10% at September 30, 2023 compared to 0.12% at December 31, 2022. The decrease in nonperforming assets was due to the reclassification of accruing troubled debt restructurings due to the January 1, 2023 change in accounting guidance noted below, reduced levels of loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing and collection activities. At September 30, 2023, the Company had no foreclosed properties.

Effective January 1, 2023, the Company transitioned to ASU 2016-13 Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326), commonly referred to as Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL). As a result of the transition to CECL, the allowance for credit losses was reduced $3.3 million to $24.2 million effective January 1, 2023 and the reserve for unfunded commitments was increased $270 thousand to $450 thousand. The cumulative adjustment, net of tax, was recorded as an adjustment to retained earnings effective January 1, 2023.

During the nine month period ended September 30, 2023, a $1.1 million credit to loan losses and net charge-offs of $76 thousand were recorded. The allowance for credit losses equaled $23.0 million or 0.80% of loans, net at September 30, 2023 compared to $27.5 million or 1.01% of loans, net, at December 31, 2022. Loans charged-off, net of recoveries, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were minimal at $76 thousand, compared to $261 thousand or 0.02% of average loans for the comparable period last year.

About Peoples:

Peoples Financial Services Corp. is the parent company of Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, a community bank serving Allegheny, Bucks, Lackawanna, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Schuylkill, Susquehanna, and Wyoming Counties in Pennsylvania, Middlesex County in New Jersey and Broome County in New York through 28 offices. Each office, interdependent with the community, offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations and government entities. Peoples' business philosophy includes offering direct access to senior management and other officers and providing friendly, informed and courteous service, local and timely decision making, flexible and reasonable operating procedures and consistently applied credit policies.

In addition to evaluating its results of operations in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), Peoples routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible stockholders' equity and core net income ratios. The reported results included in this release contain items, which Peoples considers non-core, namely acquisition related expenses and gain or loss on the sale of securities available for sale. Peoples believes the reported non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding its operating performance and trends. Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure is provided in the accompanying tables. The non-GAAP financial measures Peoples uses may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures of other financial institutions.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

We make statements in this press release, and we may from time to time make other statements regarding our outlook or expectations for future financial or operating results and/or other matters regarding or affecting Peoples Financial Services Corp. and Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company (collectively, "Peoples") that are considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "intend" and "potential." For these statements, Peoples claims the protection of the statutory safe harbors for forward-looking statements.

Peoples cautions you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include, but are not limited to: prevailing economic and political conditions, particularly in our market area; the impact on financial markets from geopolitical conflicts such as the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the developing conflict in Israel; credit risk associated with our lending activities; changes in interest rates, loan demand, deposit flows, real estate values and competition; changes in customer behaviors, including consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines including our adoption of Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) methodology, and any potential volatility in the Company's operating results due to application of the CECL methodology; changes in any applicable law, rule, regulation or practice with respect to tax or legal issues; our ability to identify and address cyber-security risks and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting Peoples' operations, pricing, products and services; adverse developments in the financial industry generally, such as recent bank failures, responsive measures to mitigate and manage such developments, related supervisory and regulatory actions and costs, and related impacts on customer and client behavior and other factors that may be described in Peoples' Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

In addition to these risks, acquisitions and business combinations present risks other than those presented by the nature of the business acquired. Acquisitions and business combinations and, specifically, the pending strategic combination involving the merger of FNCB with and into Peoples (the "Merger") may be substantially more expensive to complete than originally anticipated, and the anticipated benefits may be significantly harder-or take longer-to achieve than expected. As regulated financial institutions, our pursuit of attractive acquisition and business combination opportunities could be negatively impacted by regulatory delays or other regulatory issues. Regulatory and/or legal issues related to the pre-acquisition operations of an acquired or combined business may cause reputational harm to Peoples following the acquisition or combination, and integration of the acquired or combined business with ours may result in additional future costs arising as a result of those issues.

The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, Peoples assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Additional Information regarding the Merger and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed Merger, Peoples will file a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC. The registration statement will include a joint proxy statement of Peoples and FNCB, which also constitutes a prospectus of Peoples, that will be sent to shareholders of Peoples and shareholders of FNCB seeking certain approvals related to the proposed transaction.

The information contained in this release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. INVESTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS OF PEOPLES AND FNCB AND THEIR RESPECTIVE AFFILIATES ARE URGED TO READ, WHEN AVAILABLE, THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4, THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS TO BE INCLUDED WITHIN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4 AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED OR TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT PEOPLES, FNCB AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION.

Investors and shareholders will be able to obtain a free copy of the registration statement, including the joint proxy statement/prospectus as well as other relevant documents filed with the SEC containing information about Peoples and FNCB without charge, at the SEC s website www.sec.gov. Copies of documents filed with the SEC by Peoples will be made available free of charge in the "Investor Relations" section of Peoples' website, www.psbt.com under the heading "SEC Filings." Copies of documents filed with the SEC by FNCB will be made available free of charge in the "About FNCB" section of FNCB's website,www.fncb.com.

[TABULAR MATERIAL FOLLOWS]

Summary Data Peoples Financial Services Corp. Five Quarter Trend (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)





Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30





2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

Key performance data:































Share and per share amounts:































Net income

$ 0.95

$ 1.31

$ 1.05

$ 1.27

$ 1.38

Core net income (1)

$ 1.05

$ 1.31

$ 1.04

$ 1.49

$ 1.38

Cash dividends declared

$ 0.41

$ 0.41

$ 0.41

$ 0.40

$ 0.40

Book value

$ 46.07

$ 46.53

$ 45.96

$ 44.06

$ 42.14

Tangible book value (1)

$ 37.07

$ 37.64

$ 37.09

$ 35.19

$ 33.26

Market value:































High

$ 48.19

$ 44.60

$ 53.48

$ 57.60

$ 56.09

Low

$ 40.04

$ 30.60

$ 42.52

$ 47.00

$ 46.84

Closing

$ 40.10

$ 43.79

$ 43.35

$ 51.84

$ 46.84

Market capitalization

$ 282,338

$ 312,241

$ 309,985

$ 371,072

$ 335,503

Common shares outstanding



7,040,852



7,130,409



7,150,757



7,158,017



7,162,750

Selected ratios:































Return on average stockholders' equity



8.05 %

11.42 %

9.43 %

11.79 %

12.69 % Core return on average stockholders' equity (1)



8.91 %

11.54 %

9.35 %

13.81 %

12.69 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity



9.95 %

14.12 %

11.71 %

14.87 %

15.94 % Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity (1)



11.01 %

14.28 %

11.61 %

17.41 %

15.94 % Return on average assets



0.72 %

1.04 %

0.86 %

1.04 %

1.14 % Core return on average assets (1)



0.79 %

1.05 %

0.85 %

1.22 %

1.14 % Stockholders' equity to total assets



8.48 %

9.01 %

8.93 %

8.87 %

8.58 % Efficiency ratio (1)(2)



63.50 %

63.51 %

60.61 %

60.07 %

54.95 % Nonperforming assets to loans, net, and foreclosed assets



0.13 %

0.07 %

0.07 %

0.15 %

0.16 % Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.10 %

0.06 %

0.05 %

0.12 %

0.12 % Net charge-offs to average loans, net



0.01 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.03 %

0.00 % Allowance for credit losses to loans, net



0.80 %

0.82 %

0.90 %

1.01 %

1.14 % Interest-bearing assets yield (FTE) (3)



4.40 %

4.31 %

4.16 %

3.84 %

3.59 % Cost of funds



2.61 %

2.29 %

1.84 %

1.20 %

0.72 % Net interest spread (FTE) (3)



1.79 %

2.02 %

2.32 %

2.64 %

2.87 % Net interest margin (FTE) (3)



2.44 %

2.61 %

2.82 %

2.97 %

3.08 %





(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures on pages 18-20. (2) Total noninterest expense less amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related expenses, divided by tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income less net gains (losses) on investment securities available for sale. (3) Tax-equivalent adjustments were calculated using the federal statutory tax rate prevailing during the indicated periods of 21%.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)





Sept 30

Sept 30

Nine months ended

2023

2022

Interest income:













Interest and fees on loans:













Taxable

$ 95,283

$ 67,990

Tax-exempt



4,205



3,717

Interest and dividends on investment securities:













Taxable



5,973



6,176

Tax-exempt



1,210



1,546

Dividends



4



2

Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks



190



61

Interest on federal funds sold



2,914



201

Total interest income



109,779



79,693

Interest expense:













Interest on deposits



39,805



6,381

Interest on short-term borrowings



1,590



579

Interest on long-term debt



569



67

Interest on subordinated debt



1,330



1,330

Total interest expense



43,294



8,357

Net interest income



66,485



71,336

(Credit to) provision for credit losses



(1,103)



1,700

Net interest income after (credit to) provision for credit losses



67,588



69,636

Noninterest income:













Service charges, fees, commissions and other



5,847



5,167

Merchant services income



542



833

Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities



1,691



1,697

Wealth management income



1,177



1,064

Mortgage banking income



295



407

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance



790



731

Interest rate swap revenue



512



757

Net (losses) on equity investment securities



(17)



(37)

Net gains on sale of investment securities available for sale



81







Total noninterest income



10,918



10,619

Noninterest expense:













Salaries and employee benefits expense



26,346



24,365

Net occupancy and equipment expense



12,678



12,061

Acquisition related expenses



990







Amortization of intangible assets



86



289

Net gains on sale of other real estate owned



(18)



(478)

Other expenses



10,140



9,480

Total noninterest expense



50,222



45,717

Income before income taxes



28,284



34,538

Provision for income tax expense



4,534



5,587

Net income

$ 23,750

$ 28,951

Other comprehensive loss:













Unrealized losses on investment securities available for sale

$ (4,690)

$ (72,791)

Reclassification adjustment for (gains) on available for sale securities included in net income



(81)







Change in derivative fair value



826



(740)

Income tax benefit related to other comprehensive (loss)



(851)



(15,442)

Other comprehensive loss, net of income tax benefit



(3,094)



(58,089)

Comprehensive income (loss)

$ 20,656

$ (29,138)

Share and per share amounts:













Net income - basic

$ 3.33

$ 4.04

Net income - diluted



3.31



4.01

Cash dividends declared



1.23



1.18

Average common shares outstanding - basic



7,130,506



7,171,382

Average common shares outstanding - diluted



7,165,570



7,214,966



Peoples Financial Services Corp. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)





Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

Three months ended

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

Interest income:































Interest and fees on loans:































Taxable

$ 33,095

$ 32,139

$ 30,049

$ 27,515

$ 25,128

Tax-exempt



1,411



1,405



1,389



1,367



1,338

Interest and dividends on investment securities:































Taxable



1,920



1,929



2,124



2,058



2,096

Tax-exempt



375



378



457



520



521

Dividends









2



2













Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks



91



85



14



40



41

Interest on federal funds sold



1,873



798



243



141



106

Total interest income



38,765



36,736



34,278



31,641



29,230

Interest expense:































Interest on deposits



16,481



13,714



9,610



6,251



3,316

Interest on short-term borrowings



291



213



1,086



524



457

Interest on long-term debt



273



269



27



9



16

Interest on subordinated debt



443



444



443



444



443

Total interest expense



17,488



14,640



11,166



7,228



4,232

Net interest income



21,277



22,096



23,112



24,413



24,998

(Credit to) provision for credit losses



(166)



(2,201)



1,264



(2,149)



450

Net interest income after (credit to) provision for credit losses



21,443



24,297



21,848



26,562



24,548

Noninterest income:































Service charges, fees, commissions and other



1,900



1,982



1,965



1,909



1,714

Merchant services income



170



254



118



131



157

Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities



606



528



557



532



591

Wealth management income



393



386



398



366



339

Mortgage banking income



87



105



103



104



135

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance



270



262



258



289



269

Interest rate swap revenue



266



23



223



(135)



130

Net gains (losses) on investment equity securities









12



(29)



6



(18)

Net gains (losses) on sale of investment securities available for sale















81



(1,976)







Total noninterest income



3,692



3,552



3,674



1,226



3,317

Noninterest expense:































Salaries and employee benefits expense



8,784



8,482



9,080



9,188



8,474

Net occupancy and equipment expense



4,298



4,277



4,103



5,045



4,025

Acquisition related expenses



869



121



















Amortization of intangible assets



29



28



29



74



96

Net gains on sale of other real estate



(18)

























Other expenses



3,092



3,706



3,342



2,653



3,340

Total noninterest expense



17,054



16,614



16,554



16,960



15,935

Income before income taxes



8,081



11,235



8,968



10,828



11,930

Income tax expense



1,335



1,810



1,389



1,689



1,962

Net income

$ 6,746

$ 9,425

$ 7,579

$ 9,139

$ 9,968

Other comprehensive (loss) income:































Unrealized (loss) gain on investment securities available for sale

$ (10,378)

$ (5,148)

$ 10,836

$ 6,356

$ (21,510)

Reclassification adjustment for (gains) losses on available for sale securities included in net income















(81)



1,976







Change in benefit plan liabilities





















370







Change in derivative fair value



747



2,049



(1,970)



12



(46)

Income tax (benefit) expense related to other comprehensive (loss) income



(2,074)



(668)



1,891



1,447



(4,527)

Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of income tax (benefit) expense



(7,557)



(2,431)



6,894



7,267



(17,029)

Comprehensive (loss) income

$ (811)

$ 6,994

$ 14,473

$ 16,406

$ (7,061)

Share and per share amounts:































Net income - basic

$ 0.95

$ 1.32

$ 1.06

$ 1.28

$ 1.39

Net income - diluted



0.95



1.31



1.05



1.27



1.38

Cash dividends declared



0.41



0.41



0.41



0.40



0.40

Average common shares outstanding - basic



7,088,745



7,145,975



7,157,553



7,158,329



7,169,809

Average common shares outstanding - diluted



7,120,685



7,177,915



7,198,970



7,201,785



7,213,147



Peoples Financial Services Corp. Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) (In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)





Three Months Ended





September 30, 2023



September 30, 2022





Average

Interest Income/

Yield/



Average

Interest Income/

Yield/





Balance

Expense

Rate



Balance

Expense

Rate

Assets:



































Earning assets:



































Loans:



































Taxable

$ 2,627,700

$ 33,095

5.00 %

$ 2,377,803

$ 25,128

4.19 % Tax-exempt



226,628



1,786

3.13





225,637



1,694

2.98

Total loans



2,854,328



34,881

4.85





2,603,440



26,822

4.09

Investments:



































Taxable



454,727



1,920

1.68





544,782



2,096

1.53

Tax-exempt



87,731



475

2.15





111,578



659

2.34

Total investments



542,458



2,395

1.75





656,360



2,755

1.67

Interest-bearing deposits



6,893



91

5.24





9,180



41

1.77

Federal funds sold



134,583



1,873

5.52





13,665



106

3.08

Total earning assets



3,538,262



39,240

4.40 %



3,282,645



29,724

3.59 % Less: allowance for credit losses



23,691















29,863











Other assets



215,472















210,724











Total assets

$ 3,730,043

$ 39,240







$ 3,463,506

$ 29,724





Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:



































Interest-bearing liabilities:



































Money market accounts

$ 697,387

$ 5,945

3.38 %

$ 630,165

$ 1,228

0.77 % Interest-bearing demand and NOW accounts



800,978



4,335

2.15





770,582



1,184

0.61

Savings accounts



462,468



272

0.23





527,244



123

0.09

Time deposits less than $100



412,705



4,234

4.07





132,599



358

1.07

Time deposits $100 or more



208,153



1,695

3.23





168,239



423

1.00

Total interest-bearing deposits



2,581,691



16,481

2.53





2,228,829



3,316

0.59

Short-term borrowings



21,759



291

5.31





78,922



457

2.30

Long-term debt



25,000



273

4.33





1,369



16

4.64

Subordinated debt



33,000



443

5.33





33,000



443

5.33

Total borrowings



79,759



1,007

5.01





113,291



916

3.21

Total interest-bearing liabilities



2,661,450



17,488

2.61





2,342,120



4,232

0.72

Noninterest-bearing deposits



688,301















770,833











Other liabilities



47,788















38,840











Stockholders' equity



332,504















311,713











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,730,043













$ 3,463,506











Net interest income/spread







$ 21,752

1.79 %







$ 25,492

2.87 % Net interest margin













2.44 %













3.08 % Tax-equivalent adjustments:



































Loans







$ 375













$ 356





Investments









100















138





Total adjustments







$ 475













$ 494









The average balances of assets and liabilities, corresponding interest income and expense and resulting average yields or rates paid are summarized as follows. Averages for earning assets include nonaccrual loans. Investment averages include available for sale securities at amortized cost. Income on investment securities and loans is adjusted to a tax equivalent basis using the prevailing federal statutory tax rate of 21%.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) (In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)





For the Nine Months Ended





September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022





Average

Interest Income/

Yield/

Average

Interest Income/

Yield/





Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Assets:

































Earning assets:

































Loans:

































Taxable

$ 2,596,848

$ 95,283

4.91 % $ 2,260,993

$ 67,990

4.02 % Tax-exempt



225,178



5,323

3.16



213,803



4,705

2.94

Total loans



2,822,026



100,606

4.77



2,474,796



72,695

3.93

Investments:

































Taxable



474,425



5,977

1.68



540,512



6,178

1.53

Tax-exempt



92,111



1,532

2.22



111,041



1,957

2.36

Total investments



566,536



7,509

1.77



651,553



8,135

1.67

Interest-bearing deposits



5,004



190

5.08



9,846



61

0.83

Federal funds sold



72,098



2,914

5.40



66,057



201

0.41

Total earning assets



3,465,664



111,219

4.29 %

3,202,252



81,092

3.39 % Less: allowance for credit losses



24,711













29,144











Other assets



211,537













216,960











Total assets

$ 3,652,490

$ 111,219





$ 3,390,068

$ 81,092





Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:

































Interest-bearing liabilities:

































Money market accounts

$ 694,478

$ 15,459

2.98 % $ 604,918

$ 2,061

0.46 % Interest bearing demand and NOW accounts



768,277



10,661

1.86



790,852



2,248

0.38

Savings accounts



485,985



727

0.20



517,381



316

0.08

Time deposits less than $100



327,810



8,980

3.66



128,639



965

1.00

Time deposits $100 or more



195,450



3,978

2.72



160,949



791

0.66

Total interest-bearing deposits



2,472,000



39,805

2.15



2,202,739



6,381

0.39

Short-term borrowings



43,125



1,590

4.93



40,401



579

1.92

Long-term debt



17,576



569

4.33



1,911



67

4.69

Subordinated debt



33,000



1,330

5.39



33,000



1,330

5.39

Total borrowings



93,701



3,489

4.98



75,312



1,976

3.51

Total interest-bearing liabilities



2,565,701



43,294

2.26



2,278,051



8,357

0.49

Noninterest-bearing deposits



714,779













751,549











Other liabilities



42,101













35,947











Stockholders' equity



329,909













324,521











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,652,490











$ 3,390,068











Net interest income/spread







$ 67,925

2.03 %





$ 72,735

2.90 % Net interest margin













2.62 %











3.04 % Tax-equivalent adjustments:

































Loans







$ 1,118











$ 988





Investments









322













411





Total adjustments







$ 1,440











$ 1,399









The average balances of assets and liabilities, corresponding interest income and expense and resulting average yields or rates paid are summarized as follows. Averages for earning assets include nonaccrual loans. Investment averages include available for sale securities at amortized cost. Income on investment securities and loans is adjusted to a tax equivalent basis using the prevailing federal statutory tax rate of 21%.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Details of Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) (In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)





Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

Three months ended

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

Net interest income:































Interest income:































Loans, net:































Taxable

$ 33,095

$ 32,139

$ 30,049

$ 27,515

$ 25,128

Tax-exempt



1,786



1,780



1,757



1,730



1,694

Total loans, net



34,881



33,919



31,806



29,245



26,822

Investments:































Taxable



1,920



1,931



2,126



2,058



2,096

Tax-exempt



475



481



576



658



659

Total investments



2,395



2,412



2,702



2,716



2,755

Interest on interest-bearing balances in other banks



91



85



14



40



41

Federal funds sold



1,873



798



243



141



106

Total interest income



39,240



37,214



34,765



32,142



29,724

Interest expense:































Deposits



16,481



13,714



9,610



6,251



3,316

Short-term borrowings



291



213



1,086



524



457

Long-term debt



273



269



27



9



16

Subordinated debt



443



444



443



444



443

Total interest expense



17,488



14,640



11,166



7,228



4,232

Net interest income

$ 21,752

$ 22,574

$ 23,599

$ 24,914

$ 25,492

Loans, net:































Taxable



5.00 %

4.93 %

4.79 %

4.47 %

4.19 % Tax-exempt



3.13 %

3.17 %

3.18 %

3.08 %

2.98 % Total loans, net



4.85 %

4.79 %

4.66 %

4.35 %

4.09 % Investments:































Taxable



1.68 %

1.65 %

1.73 %

1.54 %

1.53 % Tax-exempt



2.15 %

2.18 %

2.33 %

2.35 %

2.34 % Total investments



1.75 %

1.73 %

1.83 %

1.68 %

1.67 % Interest-bearing balances with banks



5.24 %

5.04 %

4.66 %

3.41 %

1.77 % Federal funds sold



5.52 %

5.24 %

5.09 %

3.86 %

3.08 % Total interest-earning assets



4.40 %

4.31 %

4.16 %

3.84 %

3.59 % Interest expense:































Deposits



2.53 %

2.21 %

1.67 %

1.08 %

0.59 % Short-term borrowings



5.31 %

5.07 %

4.81 %

4.20 %

2.30 % Long-term debt



4.33 %

4.32 %

4.41 %

4.87 %

4.64 % Subordinated debt



5.33 %

5.40 %

5.44 %

5.33 %

5.33 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



2.61 %

2.29 %

1.84 %

1.20 %

0.72 % Net interest spread



1.79 %

2.02 %

2.32 %

2.64 %

2.87 % Net interest margin



2.44 %

2.61 %

2.82 %

2.97 %

3.08 %

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

At period end

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

Assets:































Cash and due from banks

$ 39,285

$ 37,774

$ 31,354

$ 37,675

$ 35,000

Interest-bearing balances in other banks



9,550



5,814



7,129



193



8,410

Federal funds sold



205,700



93,100



102,100









69,600

Investment securities:































Available for sale



382,227



395,826



418,125



477,703



477,590

Equity investments carried at fair value



92



92



81



110



103

Held to maturity



86,246



88,211



89,705



91,179



92,771

Total investments



468,565



484,129



507,911



568,992



570,464

Loans held for sale



























653

Loans



2,870,969



2,843,238



2,818,043



2,730,116



2,623,706

Less: allowance for credit losses



23,010



23,218



25,444



27,472



29,822

Net loans



2,847,959



2,820,020



2,792,599



2,702,644



2,593,884

Goodwill



63,370



63,370



63,370



63,370



63,370

Premises and equipment, net



61,936



57,712



56,561



55,667



54,394

Bank owned life insurance



49,123



48,857



48,598



48,344



48,235

Deferred tax assets



17,956



16,258



16,015



18,739



20,796

Accrued interest receivable



12,769



11,406



11,678



11,715



10,082

Other intangible assets, net



19



48



77



105



179

Other assets



49,567



43,287



41,079



46,071



41,739

Total assets

$ 3,825,799

$ 3,681,775

$ 3,678,471

$ 3,553,515

$ 3,516,806

Liabilities:































Deposits:































Noninterest-bearing

$ 691,071

$ 713,375

$ 746,089

$ 772,765

$ 769,935

Interest-bearing



2,674,012



2,516,106



2,489,878



2,273,833



2,354,205

Total deposits



3,365,083



3,229,481



3,235,967



3,046,598



3,124,140

Short-term borrowings



27,020



19,530



17,280



114,930



14,700

Long-term debt



25,000



25,000



25,000



555



1,104

Subordinated debt



33,000



33,000



33,000



33,000



33,000

Accrued interest payable



4,777



4,701



2,304



903



1,129

Other liabilities



46,529



38,276



36,286



42,179



40,923

Total liabilities



3,501,409



3,349,988



3,349,837



3,238,165



3,214,996

Stockholders' equity:































Common stock



14,093



14,272



14,323



14,321



14,330

Capital surplus



121,870



125,371



126,231



126,850



126,845

Retained earnings



247,857



244,017



237,522



230,515



224,238

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(59,430)



(51,873)



(49,442)



(56,336)



(63,603)

Total stockholders' equity



324,390



331,787



328,634



315,350



301,810

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,825,799

$ 3,681,775

$ 3,678,471

$ 3,553,515

$ 3,516,806



Peoples Financial Services Corp. Loan and Asset Quality Data (Unaudited) (In thousands)

At period end

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022 Commercial





























Taxable

$ 351,545

$ 384,091

$ 375,033

$ 377,215

$ 371,164 Non-taxable



229,635



225,796



224,343



222,043



224,764 Total



581,180



609,887



599,376



599,258



595,928 Real estate





























Commercial real estate



1,846,350



1,794,355



1,782,911



1,709,827



1,620,116 Residential



357,647



348,911



342,459



330,728



326,223 Total



2,203,997



2,143,266



2,125,370



2,040,555



1,946,339 Consumer





























Indirect Auto



78,953



83,348



86,587



76,491



70,006 Consumer Other



6,839



6,737



6,710



13,812



11,433 Total



85,792



90,085



93,297



90,303



81,439 Total

$ 2,870,969

$ 2,843,238

$ 2,818,043

$ 2,730,116

$ 2,623,706







































Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

At quarter end

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

Nonperforming assets:































Nonaccrual/restructured loans

$ 3,060

$ 1,900

$ 1,798

$ 3,386

$ 3,938

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



700



181



59



748



280

Foreclosed assets































Total nonperforming assets

$ 3,760

$ 2,081

$ 1,857

$ 4,134

$ 4,218







































Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

Three months ended

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

Allowance for credit losses:































Beginning balance

$ 23,218

$ 25,444

$ 27,472

$ 29,822

$ 29,374

ASU 2016-13 Transition Adjustment















(3,283)













Adjusted beginning balance



23,218



25,444



24,189



29,822



29,374

Charge-offs



65



77



75



233



101

Recoveries



23



52



66



32



99

(Credit to) provision for credit losses



(166)



(2,201)



1,264



(2,149)



450

Ending balance

$ 23,010

$ 23,218

$ 25,444

$ 27,472

$ 29,822



Peoples Financial Services Corp. Deposit and Liquidity Detail (Unaudited) (In thousands)

At period end

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022 Interest-bearing deposits:





























Money market accounts

$ 767,868

$ 670,669

$ 775,511

$ 685,323

$ 706,947 Interest bearing demand and NOW accounts



825,066



760,690



698,888



772,712



813,743 Savings accounts



447,684



470,340



500,709



523,931



530,124 Time deposits less than $250



512,646



504,672



400,327



199,136



224,517 Time deposits $250 or more



120,748



109,735



114,443



92,731



78,874 Total interest-bearing deposits



2,674,012



2,516,106



2,489,878



2,273,833



2,354,205 Noninterest-bearing deposits



691,071



713,375



746,089



772,765



769,935 Total deposits

$ 3,365,083

$ 3,229,481

$ 3,235,967

$ 3,046,598

$ 3,124,140





























September 30, 2023 At period end



Amount

Percent of Total



Number of accounts

Average Balance Deposit Detail:



















Retail

$ 1,383,211

41.0 %

70,835 $ 20 Commercial



1,102,473

32.8



13,288

83 Municipal



607,785

18.1



1,811

336 Brokered



271,614

8.1



28

9,701 Total Deposits

$ 3,365,083

100.0



85,962 $ 39





















Uninsured



955,942

28.4 %







Insured



2,409,141

71.6





































December 31, 2022 At period end



Amount

Percent of Total



Number of accounts

Average Balance Deposit Detail:



















Retail

$ 1,501,641

49.3 %

71,039 $ 21 Commercial



967,244

31.7



11,891

81 Municipal



554,099

18.2



1,623

341 Brokered



23,614

0.8



30

787 Total Deposits

$ 3,046,598

100.00



84,583 $ 36





















Uninsured



1,125,252

36.9 %







Insured



1,921,346

63.1

































































Total Available At September 30, 2023



Total Available



Outstanding



for Future Liquidity FHLB advances

$ 1,234,264

$ 405,951

$ 828,313 Federal Reserve - Discount Window



266,519









266,519 Correspondent bank lines of credit



18,000









18,000 Federal Reserve - Bank Term Funding Program



4,000









4,000 Other sources of liquidity:

















Brokered deposits



382,580



271,614



110,966 Unencumbered securities



371,444









371,444 Total sources of liquidity

$ 2,276,807

$ 677,565

$ 1,599,242

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

Average quarterly balances

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

Assets:































Loans, net:































Taxable

$ 2,627,700

$ 2,615,881

$ 2,546,068

$ 2,441,358

$ 2,377,803

Tax-exempt



226,628



224,960



223,917



223,293



225,637

Total loans, net



2,854,328



2,840,841



2,769,985



2,664,651



2,603,440

Investments:































Taxable



454,727



469,712



499,327



528,826



544,782

Tax-exempt



87,731



88,371



100,368



111,206



111,578

Total investments



542,458



558,083



599,695



640,032



656,360

Interest-bearing balances with banks



6,893



6,839



1,218



4,649



9,180

Federal funds sold



134,583



61,093



19,353



14,477



13,665

Total interest-earning assets



3,538,262



3,466,856



3,390,251



3,323,809



3,282,645

Other assets



191,781



184,020



184,594



169,153



180,861

Total assets

$ 3,730,043

$ 3,650,876

$ 3,574,845

$ 3,492,962

$ 3,463,506

Liabilities and stockholders' equity:































Deposits:































Interest-bearing

$ 2,581,691

$ 2,493,680

$ 2,337,951

$ 2,301,974

$ 2,228,829

Noninterest-bearing



688,301



711,729



744,931



758,889



770,833

Total deposits



3,269,992



3,205,409



3,082,882



3,060,863



2,999,662

Short-term borrowings



21,759



16,854



91,530



49,444



78,922

Long-term debt



25,000



25,000



2,482



814



1,369

Subordinated debt



33,000



33,000



33,000



33,000



33,000

Other liabilities



47,788



39,494



38,917



41,436



38,840

Total liabilities



3,397,539



3,319,757



3,248,811



3,185,557



3,151,793

Stockholders' equity



332,504



331,119



326,034



307,405



311,713

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,730,043

$ 3,650,876

$ 3,574,845

$ 3,492,962

$ 3,463,506



Peoples Financial Services Corp. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)





Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

Three months ended

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

Core net income per share:































Net income GAAP

$ 6,746

$ 9,425

$ 7,579

$ 9,139

$ 9,968

Adjustments:

































































Less: Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities















81



(1,976)







Add: Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment















17



(415)







Add: Acquisition related expenses



869



121



















Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment



144



19





















































Core net income

$ 7,471

$ 9,527

$ 7,515

$ 10,700

$ 9,968

Average common shares outstanding - diluted



7,120,685



7,177,915



7,198,970



7,201,785



7,213,147

Core net income per share

$ 1.05

$ 1.33

$ 1.04

$ 1.49

$ 1.38



































Tangible book value:































Total stockholders' equity

$ 324,390

$ 331,787

$ 328,634

$ 315,350

$ 301,810

Less: Goodwill



63,370



63,370



63,370



63,370



63,370

Less: Other intangible assets, net



19



48



77



105



179

Total tangible stockholders' equity

$ 261,001

$ 268,369

$ 265,187

$ 251,875

$ 238,261

Common shares outstanding



7,040,851



7,130,409



7,150,757



7,158,017



7,162,750

Tangible book value per share

$ 37.07

$ 37.64

$ 37.09

$ 35.19

$ 33.26



































Core return on average stockholders' equity:































Net income GAAP

$ 6,746

$ 9,425

$ 7,579

$ 9,139

$ 9,968

Adjustments:































Less: Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities









—



81



(1,976)







Add: Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment









—



17



(415)







Add: Acquisition related expenses



869



121



















Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment



144



19



















Core net income

$ 7,471

$ 9,527

$ 7,515

$ 10,700

$ 9,968

Average stockholders' equity

$ 332,504

$ 331,119

$ 326,034

$ 307,405

$ 311,713

Core return on average stockholders' equity



8.91 %

11.54 %

9.35 %

13.81 %

12.69 %

































Return on average tangible equity:































Net income GAAP

$ 6,746

$ 9,425

$ 7,579

$ 9,139

$ 9,968

Average stockholders' equity

$ 332,504

$ 331,119

$ 326,034

$ 307,405

$ 311,713

Less: average intangibles



63,404



63,433



63,461



63,512



63,549

Average tangible stockholders' equity

$ 269,101

$ 267,686

$ 262,573

$ 243,893

$ 248,164

Return on average tangible stockholders' equity



9.95 %

14.12 %

11.71 %

14.87 %

15.94 %

































Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity:































Net income GAAP

$ 6,746

$ 9,425

$ 7,579

$ 9,139

$ 9,968

Adjustments:































Less: Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities















81



(1,976)







Add: Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment















17



(415)







Add: Acquisition related expenses



869



121



















Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment



144



19



















Core net income

$ 7,471

$ 9,527

$ 7,515

$ 10,700

$ 9,968

Average stockholders' equity

$ 332,504

$ 331,119

$ 326,034

$ 307,405

$ 311,713

Less: average intangibles



63,404



63,433



63,461



63,512



63,549

Average tangible stockholders' equity

$ 269,101

$ 267,686

$ 262,573

$ 243,893

$ 248,164

Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity



11.01 %

14.28 %

11.61 %

17.41 %

15.94 %

































Core return on average assets:































Net income GAAP

$ 6,746

$ 9,425

$ 7,579

$ 9,139

$ 9,968

Adjustments:































Less: Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities















81



(1,976)







Add: Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment















17



(415)







Add: Acquisition related expenses



869



121



















Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment



144



19



















Core net income

$ 7,471

$ 9,527

$ 7,515

$ 10,700

$ 9,968

Average assets

$ 3,730,043

$ 3,650,876

$ 3,574,845

$ 3,492,962

$ 3,463,506

Core return on average assets



0.79 %

1.05 %

0.85 %

1.22 %

1.14 %

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)





Sept 30

Sept 30

Nine months ended

2023

2022

Core net income per share:













Net income GAAP

$ 23,750

$ 28,951

Adjustments:













Less: Gain on sale of available for sale securities



81







Add: Gain on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment



17







Add: Acquisition related expenses



990







Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment



163







Core net income

$ 24,513

$ 28,951

Average common shares outstanding - diluted



7,165,570



7,214,966

Core net income per share

$ 3.42

$ 4.01

















Core return on average stockholders' equity:













Net income GAAP

$ 23,750

$ 28,951

Adjustments:













Less: Gain on sale of available for sale securities



81







Add: Gain on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment



17







Add: Acquisition related expenses



990







Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment



163







Core net income

$ 24,513

$ 28,951

Average stockholders' equity



329,909



324,521

Core return on average stockholders' equity



9.93 %

11.93 %















Return on average tangible equity:













Net income GAAP

$ 23,750

$ 28,951

Average stockholders' equity



329,909



324,521

Less: average intangibles



63,432



63,694

Average tangible stockholders' equity

$ 266,477

$ 260,827

Return on average tangible stockholders' equity



11.92 %

14.84 %















Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity:













Net income GAAP

$ 23,750

$ 28,951

Adjustments:













Less: Gain on sale of available for sale securities



81







Add: Gain on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment



17







Add: Acquisition related expenses



990







Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment



163







Core net income

$ 24,513

$ 28,951

Average stockholders' equity



329,909



324,521

Less: average intangibles



63,432



63,694

Average tangible stockholders' equity

$ 266,477

$ 260,827

Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity



12.30 %

14.84 %















Core return on average assets:













Net income GAAP

$ 23,750

$ 28,951

Adjustments:













Less: Gain on sale of available for sale securities



81







Add: Gain on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment



17







Add: Acquisition related expenses



990







Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment



163







Core net income

$ 24,513

$ 28,951

Average assets



3,652,490



3,390,068

Core return on average assets



0.90 %

1.14 %