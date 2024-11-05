PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter and Year to Date 2024 Earnings

SCRANTON, Pa., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Financial Services Corp. ("Peoples" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PFIS), the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, today reported unaudited financial results at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Peoples reported a net loss of $4.3 million, or $0.43 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to net income of $6.7 million, or $0.95 per diluted share for the comparable period of 2023. Quarterly net income decreased primarily due to the non-recurring charges related to the July 1, 2024 merger of FNCB Bancorp, Inc. into Peoples and the merger of FNCB Bank into Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company (collectively referred to as the "FNCB merger"). Net interest income increased $18.0 million to $39.2 million and the tax-equivalent net interest margin ("NIM") increased 97 basis points to 3.26% due to the combined higher level of earning assets and the $3.7 million net accretion impact of purchase accounting marks on loans, deposits, and borrowings acquired and assumed in the FNCB merger which added 30 basis points of tax-equivalent NIM1, a non-GAAP measure. Non-recurring charges, including a $14.3 million provision for credit losses on non-purchase credit deteriorated ("non-PCD") loans acquired in the FNCB merger and acquisition related expenses of $9.6 million, more than offset the higher level of net interest income.

Core net income and core earnings per share1, non-GAAP measures, exclude non-recurring transactions of $24.0 million and $0.9 million incurred during the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 and totaled $16.5 million or $1.64 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $7.5 million, or $1.05 per diluted share for the comparable period of 2023.

Core pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) and core PPNR per share1, non-GAAP measures, which exclude acquisition related expenses, the provision for credit losses and the provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments from income before taxes, for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was $18.3 million or $1.83 per diluted share. The core PPNR and core PPNR diluted earnings per share for the corresponding prior year period was $8.8 million or $1.23 per diluted share.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net income was $2.4 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, compared to $23.8 million, or $3.31 per diluted share for the comparable period of 2023. Net income for the current period decreased $21.4 million when compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2023 due to $25.5 million of non-recurring charges, including $11.2 million of acquisition expenses and a $14.3 million provision for credit losses on non-PCD loans, which were partially offset by higher interest income due to increased levels of earning assets.

Core net income and core earnings per share1, non-GAAP measures, totaled $25.6 million or $3.17 per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $24.5 million, or $3.42 per share for the comparable period of 2023.

Core pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) and core PPNR per share1, non-GAAP measures, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 were $29.1 million or $3.60 per diluted share. The core PPNR and core PPNR diluted earnings per share for the corresponding prior year period was $28.0 million or $3.90 per diluted share.

Merger with FNCB

Peoples acquired FNCB and its wholly-owned subsidiary FNCB Bank by merger on July 1 2024. The merger and acquisition method of accounting was used to account for the transaction with Peoples as the acquirer. The Company recorded the assets and liabilities of FNCB at their respective fair values as of July 1, 2024. The transaction was valued at approximately $133.7 million. Primary reasons for the merger included: expansion of the branch network and commanding market share positions in northeastern Pennsylvania; attractive low-cost funding base; strong cultural alignment and a deep commitment to shareholders, customers, employees, and communities served by Peoples and FNCB, meaningful value creation to shareholders; and increased trading liquidity for both companies and increased dividends for Peoples shareholders.

At the time of the merger, FNCB contributed, after fair value purchase accounting adjustments, approximately $1.8 billion in assets, $421.9 million in investments, $1.2 billion in loans, $1.4 billion in deposits, $226.3 million in FHLB advances and other borrowings, and $8.0 million in subordinated debt and trust preferred debentures. The excess of the merger consideration over the fair value of the net FNCB assets acquired and liabilities assumed resulted in $13.6 million of goodwill. The FNCB merger also resulted in a core deposit intangible valued at $36.6 million or 5.1% of core deposits.

Subsequent to the FNCB merger, through September 30, 2024, the Company sold $271.2 million par value of the available for sale securities portfolio acquired for net proceeds of $241.2 million and used $189.0 million of the proceeds to repay short-term overnight FHLB advances.

The Company incurred non-recurring expenses of $24.0 million and $25.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively, related to merger and acquisition costs, and an increased allowance for credit losses related to the acquisition of non-PCD loans acquired in the FNCB merger.

The Company's financial results for any periods ended prior to July 1, 2024 reflect Peoples results only on a standalone basis. As a result of this factor and the below listed adjustments related to the FNCB merger, the Company's financial results for the third quarter of 2024 may not be directly comparable to prior reported periods. The following schedule highlights specific merger related activity for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024:

Schedule of Merger & Acquisition Cost and Non-Recurring Merger Related Activity (Unaudited)





















Quarter Ended



Nine Months Ended (dollars in thousands)



September 30, 2024



September 30, 2024













M&A costs and merger related expenses

$ 9,653

$ 11,210 ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans



14,328



14,328 Total net M&A costs and non-recurring transaction costs

$ 23,981

$ 25,538

NOTABLES IN THE QUARTER

Allowance for credit losses to loans, net increased to 0.97% at September 30, 2024 from 0.81% and 0.80% at June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023 , respectively.

from 0.81% and 0.80% at and , respectively. Return on average equity for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was negative 3.58% compared to 8.05% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 ; excluding the non-recurring charges, core return on average equity1, a non-GAAP measure, was 13.61% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to 8.91% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 .

was negative 3.58% compared to 8.05% for the three months ended ; excluding the non-recurring charges, core return on average equity1, a non-GAAP measure, was 13.61% for the three months ended compared to 8.91% for the three months ended . Return on average assets for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was negative 0.33% compared to 0.72% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 ; excluding the non-recurring charges, core return on average assets 1 , a non-GAAP measure, was 1.24% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to 0.79% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 .

was negative 0.33% compared to 0.72% for the three months ended ; excluding the non-recurring charges, core return on average assets , a non-GAAP measure, was 1.24% for the three months ended compared to 0.79% for the three months ended . Tangible book value per common share 1 , a non-GAAP measure, decreased to $36.24 per share at September 30, 2024 compared to $39.31 per share at June 30, 2024 ; this decrease was primarily due to the impact of loan marks associated with the FNCB merger and the net loss incurred for the third quarter of 2024.

, a non-GAAP measure, decreased to per share at compared to per share at ; this decrease was primarily due to the impact of loan marks associated with the FNCB merger and the net loss incurred for the third quarter of 2024. At September 30, 2024 , the Company had $285.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, an increase of $98.1 million from December 31, 2023 . Additional contingent sources of available liquidity total $2.2 billion and include lines of credit at the Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh (FHLB), brokered deposit capacity and unencumbered securities that may be pledged as collateral. The Company's cash and cash equivalents balance and available liquidity represent 47.2% of total assets and 54.5% of total deposits.

, the Company had in cash and cash equivalents, an increase of from . Additional contingent sources of available liquidity total and include lines of credit at the Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank of (FHLB), brokered deposit capacity and unencumbered securities that may be pledged as collateral. The Company's cash and cash equivalents balance and available liquidity represent 47.2% of total assets and 54.5% of total deposits. At September 30, 2024 , estimated total insured deposits were approximately $3.1 billion , or 66.2% of total deposits. Included in the uninsured total at September 30, 2024 is $372.5 million of municipal deposits collateralized by letters of credit issued by the FHLB and pledged investment securities, and $1.7 million of affiliate company deposits. Total insured and collateralized deposits represent 74.3% of total deposits at September 30, 2024 .

INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW

NIM, calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis, a non-GAAP measure 1 , for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was 3.26%, an increase of 97 basis points compared to 2.29% for the prior quarter and an increase of 82 basis points when compared to 2.44% for the corresponding three month period in 2023. The increase in tax-equivalent NIM from the year ago period was primarily from a higher volume of earning assets and the net accretion impact of purchase accounting marks on loans, deposits and borrowings acquired and assumed in the FNCB merger, which totaled $3.7 million of net interest income, and represented 30 basis points of tax-equivalent NIM.

, for the three months ended was 3.26%, an increase of 97 basis points compared to 2.29% for the prior quarter and an increase of 82 basis points when compared to 2.44% for the corresponding three month period in 2023. The increase in tax-equivalent NIM from the year ago period was primarily from a higher volume of earning assets and the net accretion impact of purchase accounting marks on loans, deposits and borrowings acquired and assumed in the FNCB merger, which totaled of net interest income, and represented 30 basis points of tax-equivalent NIM. The tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets, a non-GAAP measure 2 , increased 105 basis points to 5.63% during the three months ended September 30, 2024 from 4.58% during the three months ended June 30, 2024 , and increased 123 basis points when compared to 4.40% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 .

, increased 105 basis points to 5.63% during the three months ended from 4.58% during the three months ended , and increased 123 basis points when compared to 4.40% for the three months ended . The cost of funds, which represents the average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities, decreased 12 basis points to 2.89% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 when compared to 3.01% during the three months ended June 30, 2024 and increased 28 basis points compared to 2.61% in the prior year period.

when compared to 3.01% during the three months ended and increased 28 basis points compared to 2.61% in the prior year period. The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 16 basis points during the three months ended September 30, 2024 to 2.76% from 2.92% in the three months ended June 30, 2024 , and increased 23 basis points compared to 2.53% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 .

to 2.76% from 2.92% in the three months ended , and increased 23 basis points compared to 2.53% for the three months ended . The cost of total deposits for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was 2.33%, a decrease of 1 basis point from 2.34% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 , an increase of 33 basis points compared to 2.00% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 .

Third Quarter 2024 Results – Comparison to Prior-Year Quarter

Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure3, for the three months ended September 30, increased $18.2 million or 83.7% to $40.0 million in 2024 from $21.8 million in 2023. The increase in tax-equivalent net interest income was due to a $29.8 million increase in tax-equivalent interest income that was offset by a $11.6 million increase in interest expense.

Higher interest income was the result of increases in the volume of earning assets due to the FNCB merger and net accretion from purchase accounting loan marks which totaled $4.7 million. Average loans, net, increased $1.2 billion when comparing the three months ended September 30, 2024 to the corresponding three month period in 2023. Average investments totaled $700.6 million in the three months ended September 30, 2024 and $542.5 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023. Average federal funds sold decreased $42.4 million to $92.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

The increase in interest expense in the three months ended September 30, 2024 was $11.6 million due primarily to higher rates paid on consumer, business and municipal deposits coupled with the increased balances contributed by the FNCB merger. The increase in interest expense included $1.0 million in amortization of purchase accounting marks on deposits and borrowings acquired and assumed in the FNCB merger. The Company's total cost of deposits increased 33 basis points to 2.33% during the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the year ago period and the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 23 basis points to 2.76% from 2.53% in the corresponding period of the prior year. Short-term borrowings averaged $43.9 million in the current period at an average cost of 5.53% compared to $21.8 million in short-term borrowings at an average cost of 5.31% in the corresponding period of the prior year.

Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $1.3 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the corresponding period last year primarily due to the FNCB merger. Average noninterest-bearing deposits increased $25.5 million or 3.7% from the corresponding period of the prior year, due in part to a shift to interest-bearing accounts, and represented 15.8% of total average deposits in the three months ended September 30 2024 as compared to 21.0% in the corresponding period of the prior year.

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, $14.5 million was recorded to the provision for credit losses compared to a credit of $0.2 million in the year ago period. The current period provision included a non-recurring provision of $14.3 million for non-PCD loans acquired in the FNCB merger. Excluding the impact of the FNCB merger, the provision for credit losses for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was $0.2 million.

Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 was $5.7 million and $3.7 million, respectively. The increase was primarily due to the FNCB merger and consisted of higher levels of service charges, fees, commissions and other income, wealth management fees and increased cash surrender value of life insurance. These increases were partially offset by lower interest rate swap revenue due to reduced origination volume.

Noninterest expense increased $18.4 million to $35.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, from $17.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Acquisition related expenses, including legal and consulting, core system de-conversion fees and advisory fees, totaled $9.7 million. Salaries and employee benefits were $4.4 million higher due to the addition of 195 full time equivalent employees. Occupancy and equipment expenses increased $2.2 million in the current period due to higher information technology (IT) expense and higher facilities costs from inflationary price pressure and the additional branches from the FNCB merger.

The income tax benefit was $0.7 million or 13.2% of pre-tax loss for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to income tax expense of $1.3 million or 16.5% of pre-tax income for the three months ended September 30, 2023, a change of $2.0 million due to lower taxable income.

Nine-Month Results – Comparison to Prior Year First Nine months

The tax-equivalent NIM, a non-GAAP measure4, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was 2.69%, an increase of 7 basis points over the prior year's period of 2.62%. Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure1 for the nine months ended September 30, increased $11.2 million, or 16.5%, to $79.1 million in 2024 from $67.9 million in 2023. The increase in tax-equivalent net interest income was primarily the result of higher loan interest income due to increased volume and rates on new loans acquired through the FNCB merger and an additional $4.7 million from accretion of purchase accounting marks on loans. Average investments increased $22.2 million compared to September 30, 2023, as the Company engaged in investment sales subsequent to the FNCB merger to repay short-term borrowings. The tax-equivalent yield on earning assets was 5.01% for the first nine months of 2024 compared to 4.29% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The cost of interest bearing liabilities during the nine month period ended September 30, 2024 increased 68 basis points to 2.94% from 2.26% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 as the cost of interest-bearing deposit products and short-term borrowing costs increased. The net impact of the purchase accounting accretion and amortization of the loan, deposit and borrowing marks acquired and assumed in the FNCB merger was $3.7 million and contributed 13 basis points to the NIM.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, a provision for credit losses of $15.8 million was recorded and included a $14.3 million day-one provision for non-PCD loans acquired in the FNCB merger. The balance includes adjustments through September 30, 2024 for individually evaluated and pooled loans.

Noninterest income was $12.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and $10.9 million for the comparable period ended September 30, 2023. During the period, service charges and fees increased $1.5 million , wealth management income increased $0.3 million, bank owned life insurance cash surrender value increased $0.3 million and gains on equity securities increased $0.2 million while interest rate swap revenue decreased $0.5 million on lower loan origination volume and market value adjustments.

Noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was $71.7 million, an increase of $21.5 million from $50.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The increase was due primarily to higher acquisition related expenses, and higher expenses due to additional full time equivalent employees and facilities due to the FNCB merger. Salaries and employee benefits expenses increased $4.1 million compared to the year ago period due to the addition of 195 full time equivalent employees from the FNCB merger. Occupancy and equipment expenses were higher by $3.1 million in the current period due to increased technology costs related to system integration and increased account and transaction volumes, and higher facilities costs. Acquisition related expenses totaled $11.2 million compared to $1.0 million a year ago. The provision for income taxes for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 decreased $4.3 million and the effective tax rate was 9.1% as compared to 16.0% in the prior period.

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

At September 30, 2024, total assets, loans and deposits were $5.4 billion, $4.1 billion and $4.6 billion, respectively.

Loan growth for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $1.2 billion or 42.8%, due primarily to the $1.2 billion in loans acquired in the FNCB merger. Commercial loans made up the majority of the growth with residential real estate loans also increasing.

Total investments were $647.1 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $483.9 million at December 31, 2023. At September 30, 2024, the available for sale securities totaled $563.3 million and the held to maturity securities totaled $79.9 million. The unrealized loss on the available for sale securities decreased $12.7 million from $51.5 million at December 31, 2023 to $38.8 million at September 30, 2024. The unrealized losses on the held to maturity portfolio totaled $10.8 million and $13.2 million at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Total deposits increased $1.4 billion during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 due primarily to the $1.4 billion in deposits acquired in the FNCB merger. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $72.9 million and interest-bearing deposits increased $1.3 billion during the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The Company had $391.6 million and $261.0 million of longer-term callable brokered CDs at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. Of the balance at September 30, 2024, the Company has the option to call $248.9 million of the brokered CDs at any time. Subsequent to quarter-end the Company called $100.7 million of its higher cost brokered CDs in order to reduce its cost of funds.

The Company's deposit base consisted of 38.6% retail accounts, 33.3% commercial accounts, 19.7% municipal relationships and 8.4% brokered deposits at September 30, 2024. At September 30, 2024, total estimated uninsured deposits, were $1.6 billion, or approximately 33.8% of total deposits. Included in the uninsured total at September 30, 2024 is $372.5 million of municipal deposits collateralized by letters of credit issued by the FHLB and pledged investment securities, and $1.7 million of affiliate company deposits. We also offer customers access to IntraFi's CDARS and ICS programs through which their deposits may be allocated to separate FDIC-insured institutions, while they are able to maintain their relationship with the bank.

In addition to deposit gathering and current long-term debt, we have additional sources of liquidity available such as cash and cash equivalents, overnight borrowings from the FHLB, the Federal Reserve's Discount Window and Borrower-in-Custody program, correspondent bank lines of credit, brokered deposit capacity and unencumbered securities. At September 30, 2024, the Company had $97.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, an increase of $63.6 million from December 31, 2023. At September 30, 2024, we had $2.2 billion in available additional liquidity representing 41.8% of total assets, 48.4% of total deposits and 143.1% of uninsured deposits. For additional information on the deposit portfolio and additional sources of liquidity, see the tables on page 17.

The Company maintained its well capitalized position at September 30, 2024. Stockholders' equity equaled $475.1 million or $47.53 per share at September 30, 2024, and $340.4 million or $48.35 per share at December 31, 2023. The increase in stockholders' equity from December 31, 2023 is primarily attributable to the FNCB merger, net income less dividends to shareholders, partially offset by a $9.8 million decrease to accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCL") resulting from a reduction in the unrealized loss on available for sale securities. The net after tax unrealized loss on available for sale securities included in AOCL at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 was $28.6 million and $40.3 million, respectively.

Tangible book value5, a non-GAAP measure, decreased to $36.24 per share at September 30, 2024, from $39.35 per share at December 31, 2023. Dividends declared for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 amounted to $1.4375 per share.

ASSET QUALITY REVIEW

Nonperforming assets were $21.5 million or 0.53% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at September 30, 2024, compared to $4.9 million or 0.17% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at December 31, 2023. Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2024 included $7.6 million of loans acquired in the FNCB merger. As a percentage of total assets, nonperforming assets totaled 0.41% at September 30, 2024 compared to 0.13% at December 31, 2023. At September 30, 2024, the Company had one foreclosed property recorded at $27 thousand.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net charge-offs were $158 thousand and the provision for credit losses totaled $15.8 million. The provision for credit losses included a $14.3 million FNCB merger related adjustment for non-PCD loans. The allowance for credit losses equaled $39.3 million or 0.97% of loans, net, at September 30, 2024 compared to $21.9 million or 0.77% of loans, net, at December 31, 2023. Loans charged-off, net of recoveries, for the three months ended September 30, 2024 were $82 thousand, compared to $42 thousand for the comparable period last year.

About Peoples:

Peoples Financial Services Corp. is the parent company of Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, a community bank serving Allegheny, Bucks, Lackawanna, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming Counties in Pennsylvania, Middlesex County in New Jersey and Broome County in New York through 39 offices. Each office, interdependent with the community, offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations and government entities. Peoples' business philosophy includes offering direct access to senior management and other officers and providing friendly, informed and courteous service, local and timely decision making, flexible and reasonable operating procedures and consistently applied credit policies.

In addition to evaluating its results of operations in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), Peoples routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible stockholders' equity, core net income and pre-provision revenue ratios, among others. The reported results included in this release contain items, which Peoples considers non-core, namely acquisition related expenses and gain or loss on the sale of securities available for sale. Peoples believes the reported non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding its operating performance and trends. Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure is provided in the accompanying tables. The non-GAAP financial measures Peoples uses may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures of other financial institutions.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

We make statements in this press release, and we may from time to time make other statements regarding our outlook or expectations for future financial or operating results and/or other matters regarding or affecting Peoples Financial Services Corp. and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Peoples") and other statements that are not historical facts that are considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "intend" and "potential." For these statements, Peoples claims the protection of the statutory safe harbors for forward-looking statements.

Peoples cautions you that undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include, but are not limited to: macroeconomic trends, including interest rates and inflation; the effects of any recession in the United States; the impact on financial markets from geopolitical conflicts such as the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the conflict in Israel; the possibility that Peoples may be unable to achieve the expected synergies and operating efficiencies of the FNCB merger within the expected timeframes or at all; the possibility that Peoples may be unable to successfully integrate operations of FNCB or that the integration may be more difficult, time consuming or costly than expected; the FNCB merger may divert management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; effects of the FNCB merger on our ability to retain customers and retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with our vendors, and on our operating results and business generally; the dilution caused by Peoples' issuance of additional shares of its capital stock in connection with the FNCB merger; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be threatened or instituted against Peoples; changes in interest rates; economic conditions, particularly in our market area; legislative and regulatory changes and the ability to comply with the significant laws and regulations governing the banking and financial services business; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Department of Treasury and the Federal Reserve System; adverse developments in the financial industry generally, responsive measures to mitigate and manage such developments, related supervisory and regulatory actions and costs, and related impacts on customer and client behavior; credit risk associated with lending activities and changes in the quality and composition of our loan and investment portfolios; demand for loan and other products; deposit flows; competition; changes in the values of real estate and other collateral securing the loan portfolio, particularly in our market area; changes in relevant accounting principles and guidelines; inability of third party service providers to perform; our ability to prevent, detect and respond to cyberattacks; and other factors that may be described in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

In addition to these risks, acquisitions and business combinations present risks other than those presented by the nature of the business acquired. Acquisitions and business combinations and, specifically, the FNCB merger may be substantially more expensive to complete than originally anticipated, and the anticipated benefits may be significantly harder - or take longer - to achieve than expected, if they are achieved at all. As a regulated financial institution, our pursuit of attractive acquisition and business combination opportunities could be negatively impacted by regulatory delays or other regulatory issues. Regulatory and/or legal issues related to the pre-acquisition operations of an acquired or combined business may cause reputational harm to Peoples following the acquisition or combination, and integration of the acquired or combined business with ours may result in additional future costs arising as a result of those issues.

The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, Peoples assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

[TABULAR MATERIAL FOLLOWS]

Summary Data Peoples Financial Services Corp. Five Quarter Trend (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)





































Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30





2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

Key performance data:































Share and per share amounts:































Net (loss) income

$ (0.43)

$ 0.46

$ 0.49

$ 0.51

$ 0.95

Core net income (1)

$ 1.64

$ 0.59

$ 0.55

$ 0.61

$ 1.05

Core net income (PPNR) (1)

$ 1.83

$ 0.73

$ 0.79

$ 0.95

$ 1.23

Cash dividends declared

$ 0.62

$ 0.41

$ 0.41

$ 0.41

$ 0.41

Book value

$ 47.53

$ 48.29

$ 48.18

$ 48.35

$ 46.07

Tangible book value (1)

$ 36.24

$ 39.31

$ 39.20

$ 39.35

$ 37.07

Market value:































High

$ 50.49

$ 46.25

$ 48.84

$ 49.99

$ 48.19

Low

$ 41.44

$ 36.26

$ 38.09

$ 38.58

$ 40.04

Closing

$ 46.88

$ 45.54

$ 43.11

$ 48.70

$ 40.10

Market capitalization

$ 468,549

$ 321,388

$ 304,238

$ 342,889

$ 282,338

Common shares outstanding



9,994,648



7,057,258



7,057,258



7,040,852



7,040,852

Selected ratios:































Return on average stockholders' equity



(3.58) %

3.87 %

4.09 %

4.40 %

8.05 % Core return on average stockholders' equity (1)



13.61 %

5.00 %

4.59 %

5.26 %

8.91 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity



(4.67) %

4.76 %

5.02 %

5.46 %

9.95 % Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity (1)



17.77 %

6.14 %

5.64 %

6.53 %

11.01 % Return on average assets



(0.33) %

0.37 %

0.38 %

0.38 %

0.72 % Core return on average assets (1)



1.24 %

0.47 %

0.43 %

0.46 %

0.79 % Stockholders' equity to total assets



8.86 %

9.42 %

9.27 %

9.10 %

8.48 % Efficiency ratio (1)(2)



53.14 %

74.49 %

75.77 %

69.94 %

63.50 % Nonperforming assets to loans, net, and foreclosed assets



0.53 %

0.25 %

0.27 %

0.17 %

0.13 % Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.41 %

0.20 %

0.21 %

0.13 %

0.10 % Net charge-offs to average loans, net



0.01 %

0.01 %

0.00 %

0.39 %

0.01 % Allowance for credit losses to loans, net



0.97 %

0.81 %

0.79 %

0.77 %

0.80 % Interest-bearing assets yield (FTE) (3)



5.63 %

4.58 %

4.56 %

4.49 %

4.40 % Cost of funds



2.89 %

3.01 %

2.96 %

2.86 %

2.61 % Net interest spread (FTE) (3)



2.74 %

1.57 %

1.60 %

1.63 %

1.79 % Net interest margin (FTE) (3)



3.26 %

2.29 %

2.29 %

2.30 %

2.44 %





(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures on pages 19-21. (2) Total noninterest expense less amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related expenses, divided by tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income less net gains (losses) on investment securities available for sale. (3) Tax-equivalent adjustments were calculated using the federal statutory tax rate prevailing during the indicated periods of 21%.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)

















Sept 30

Sept 30 Nine months ended

2024

2023 Interest income:











Interest and fees on loans:











Taxable

$ 127,859

$ 95,283 Tax-exempt



5,116



4,205 Interest and dividends on investment securities:











Taxable



8,561



5,973 Tax-exempt



1,153



1,210 Dividends



59



4 Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks



632



190 Interest on federal funds sold



2,277



2,914 Total interest income



145,657



109,779 Interest expense:











Interest on deposits



63,216



39,805 Interest on short-term borrowings



1,444



1,590 Interest on long-term debt



1,929



569 Interest on subordinated debt



1,330



1,330 Interest on junior subordinated debt



260





Total interest expense



68,179



43,294 Net interest income



77,478



66,485 Provision for (credit to) credit losses



15,762



(1,103) Net interest income after provision for (credit to) credit losses



61,716



67,588 Noninterest income:











Service charges, fees, commissions and other



7,304



5,847 Merchant services income



598



542 Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities



1,717



1,691 Wealth management income



1,486



1,177 Mortgage banking income



263



295 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance



1,116



790 Interest rate swap revenue



25



512 Net gains (losses) on equity investment securities



155



(17) Net gains on sale of investment securities available for sale



1



81 Total noninterest income



12,665



10,918 Noninterest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits expense



30,459



26,346 Net occupancy and equipment expense



15,745



12,678 Acquisition related expenses



11,210



990 Amortization of intangible assets



1,665



86 Net gains on sale of other real estate owned









(18) Other expenses



12,649



10,140 Total noninterest expense



71,728



50,222 Income before income taxes



2,653



28,284 Provision for income tax expense



242



4,534 Net income

$ 2,411

$ 23,750 Other comprehensive income (loss) :











Unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities available for sale

$ 12,744

$ (4,690) Reclassification adjustment for gains on available for sale securities included in net income



(1)



(81) Change in derivative fair value



(185)



826 Income tax expense (benefit) related to other comprehensive income (loss)



2,748



(851) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax expense (benefit)



9,810



(3,094) Comprehensive income

$ 12,221

$ 20,656 Share and per share amounts:











Net income - basic

$ 0.30

$ 3.33 Net income - diluted



0.30



3.31 Cash dividends declared



1.44



1.23 Average common shares outstanding - basic



8,039,734



7,130,506 Average common shares outstanding - diluted



8,094,036



7,165,570

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)



































Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30 Three months ended

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023 Interest income:





























Interest and fees on loans:





























Taxable

$ 59,412

$ 34,406

$ 34,041

$ 33,730

$ 33,095 Tax-exempt



2,299



1,399



1,418



1,423



1,411 Interest and dividends on investment securities:





























Taxable



4,739



1,904



1,918



1,939



1,920 Tax-exempt



411



371



371



372



375 Dividends



55



2



2











Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks



397



115



120



145



91 Interest on federal funds sold



971



179



1,127



2,463



1,873 Total interest income



68,284



38,376



38,997



40,072



38,765 Interest expense:





























Interest on deposits



26,398



18,114



18,704



18,756



16,481 Interest on short-term borrowings



550



633



262



330



291 Interest on long-term debt



1,389



269



270



273



273 Interest on subordinated debt



443



444



443



444



443 Interest on junior subordinated debt



260























Total interest expense



29,040



19,460



19,679



19,803



17,488 Net interest income



39,244



18,916



19,318



20,269



21,277 Provision for (credit to) credit losses



14,458



596



708



1,669



(166) Net interest income after provision for (credit to) credit losses



24,786



18,320



18,610



18,600



21,443 Noninterest income:





























Service charges, fees, commissions and other



3,384



1,885



2,036



1,881



1,900 Merchant services income



223



260



115



151



170 Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities



649



517



551



528



606 Wealth management income



708



416



361



399



393 Mortgage banking income



84



87



92



95



87 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance



551



286



279



277



270 Interest rate swap revenue



(53)



102



(24)



(122)



266 Net gains (losses) on investment equity securities



175



(12)



(8)



6





Net gains on sale of investment securities available for sale



1























Total noninterest income



5,722



3,541



3,402



3,215



3,692 Noninterest expense:





























Salaries and employee benefits expense



13,170



8,450



8,839



8,939



8,784 Net occupancy and equipment expense



6,436



4,576



4,725



4,468



4,298 Acquisition related expenses



9,653



1071



486



826



869 Amortization of intangible assets



1,665















19



29 Net gains on sale of other real estate



























(18) Other expenses



4,578



4,061



4,018



3,346



3,092 Total noninterest expense



35,502



18,158



18,068



17,598



17,054 Income before income taxes



(4,994)



3,703



3,944



4,217



8,081 Income tax (benefit) expense



(657)



421



478



587



1,335 Net (loss) income

$ (4,337)

$ 3,282

$ 3,466

$ 3,630

$ 6,746 Other comprehensive income (loss):





























Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities available for sale

$ 15,167

$ 18

$ (2,441)

$ 19,494

$ (10,378) Reclassification adjustment for gains on available for sale securities included in net income



(1)























Change in benefit plan liabilities





















1,129





Change in derivative fair value



(1,424)



160



1,079



(1,650)



747 Income tax expense (benefit) related to other comprehensive income (loss)



3,008



38



(298)



3,894



(2,074) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax expense (benefit)



10,734



140



(1,064)



15,079



(7,557) Comprehensive income (loss)

$ 6,397

$ 3,422

$ 2,402

$ 18,709

$ (811) Share and per share amounts:





























Net income - basic

$ (0.43)

$ 0.47

$ 0.49

$ 0.52

$ 0.95 Net income - diluted



(0.43)



0.46



0.49



0.51



0.95 Cash dividends declared



0.62



0.41



0.41



0.41



0.41 Average common shares outstanding - basic



9,987,627



7,057,258



7,052,912



7,040,852



7,088,745 Average common shares outstanding - diluted



10,044,449



7,114,115



7,102,112



7,091,015



7,120,685

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) (In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)









































Three Months Ended





September 30, 2024



September 30, 2023





Average

Interest Income/

Yield/



Average

Interest Income/

Yield/





Balance

Expense

Rate



Balance

Expense

Rate

Assets:



































Earning assets:



































Loans:



































Taxable

$ 3,790,138

$ 59,412

6.24 %

$ 2,627,700

$ 33,095

5.00 % Tax-exempt



278,496



2,910

4.16





226,628



1,786

3.13

Total loans



4,068,634



62,322

6.09





2,854,328



34,881

4.85

Investments:



































Taxable



611,032



4,794

3.12





454,727



1,920

1.68

Tax-exempt



89,532



520

2.31





87,731



475

2.15

Total investments



700,564



5,314

3.02





542,458



2,395

1.75

Interest-bearing deposits



10,820



150

5.55





6,893



91

5.24

Federal funds sold



92,171



1,218

5.26





134,583



1,873

5.52

Total earning assets



4,872,189



69,004

5.63 %



3,538,262



39,240

4.40 % Less: allowance for credit losses



37,535















23,691











Other assets



456,540















215,472











Total assets

$ 5,291,194

$ 69,004







$ 3,730,043

$ 39,240





Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:



































Interest-bearing liabilities:



































Money market accounts

$ 906,842

$ 8,231

3.61 %

$ 697,387

$ 5,945

3.38 % Interest-bearing demand and NOW accounts



1,414,228



6,888

1.94





800,978



4,335

2.15

Savings accounts



518,038



3,420

2.63





462,468



272

0.23

Time deposits less than $100



687,511



4,637

2.68





412,705



4,234

4.07

Time deposits $100 or more



275,786



3,222

4.65





208,153



1,695

3.23

Total interest-bearing deposits



3,802,405



26,398

2.76





2,581,691



16,481

2.53

Short-term borrowings



43,895



550

4.98





21,759



291

5.31

Long-term debt



111,804



1,389

4.94





25,000



273

4.33

Subordinated debt



33,000



443

5.34





33,000



443

5.33

Junior subordinated debt



8,000



260

12.93



















Total borrowings



196,699



2,642

5.34





79,759



1,007

5.01

Total interest-bearing liabilities



3,999,104



29,040

2.89





2,661,450



17,488

2.61

Noninterest-bearing deposits



713,776















688,301











Other liabilities



96,177















47,788











Stockholders' equity



482,137















332,504











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 5,291,194













$ 3,730,043











Net interest income/spread







$ 39,964

2.74 %







$ 21,752

1.79 % Net interest margin













3.26 %













2.44 % Tax-equivalent adjustments:



































Loans







$ 611













$ 375





Investments









109















100





Total adjustments







$ 720













$ 475









The average balances of assets and liabilities, corresponding interest income and expense and resulting average yields or rates paid are summarized as follows. Averages for earning assets include nonaccrual loans. Investment averages include available for sale securities at amortized cost. Income on investment securities and loans is adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis using the prevailing federal statutory tax rate of 21%.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) (In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)







































For the Nine Months Ended





September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023





Average

Interest Income/

Yield/

Average

Interest Income/

Yield/





Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Assets:

































Earning assets:

































Loans:

































Taxable

$ 3,022,988

$ 127,859

5.65 % $ 2,596,848

$ 95,283

4.91 % Tax-exempt



242,293



6,476

3.57



225,178



5,323

3.16

Total loans



3,265,281



134,335

5.50



2,822,026



100,606

4.77

Investments:

































Taxable



501,100



8,620

2.30



474,425



5,977

1.68

Tax-exempt



87,612



1,459

2.22



92,111



1,532

2.22

Total investments



588,712



10,079

2.29



566,536



7,509

1.77

Interest-bearing deposits



9,541



385

5.39



5,004



190

5.08

Federal funds sold



61,635



2,524

5.47



72,098



2,914

5.40

Total earning assets



3,925,169



147,323

5.01 %

3,465,664



111,219

4.29 % Less: allowance for credit losses



27,660













24,711











Other assets



294,186













211,537











Total assets

$ 4,191,695

$ 147,323





$ 3,652,490

$ 111,219





Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:

































Interest-bearing liabilities:

































Money market accounts

$ 792,391

$ 22,116

3.73 % $ 694,478

$ 15,459

2.98 % Interest-bearing demand and NOW accounts



977,722



16,125

2.20



768,277



10,661

1.86

Savings accounts



450,161



3,975

1.18



485,985



727

0.20

Time deposits less than $100



475,194



17,778

5.00



327,810



8,980

3.66

Time deposits $100 or more



271,765



3,222

1.58



195,450



3,978

2.72

Total interest-bearing deposits



2,967,233



63,216

2.85



2,472,000



39,805

2.15

Short-term borrowings



36,349



1,444

5.31



43,125



1,590

4.93

Long-term debt



54,147



1,929

4.76



17,576



569

4.33

Subordinated debt



33,000



1,330

5.38



33,000



1,330

5.39

Junior subordinated debt



2,692



260

12.90

















Total borrowings



126,188



4,963

5.25



93,701



3,489

4.98

Total interest-bearing liabilities



3,093,421



68,179

2.94



2,565,701



43,294

2.26

Noninterest-bearing deposits



650,446













714,779











Other liabilities



59,622













42,101











Stockholders' equity



388,206













329,909











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 4,191,695











$ 3,652,490











Net interest income/spread







$ 79,144

2.07 %





$ 67,925

2.03 % Net interest margin













2.69 %











2.62 % Tax-equivalent adjustments:

































Loans







$ 1,360











$ 1,118





Investments









306













322





Total adjustments







$ 1,666











$ 1,440







Peoples Financial Services Corp. Details of Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) (In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)





































Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

Three months ended

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

Net interest income:































Interest income:































Loans, net:































Taxable

$ 59,412

$ 34,406

$ 34,041

$ 33,730

$ 33,095

Tax-exempt



2,910



1,771



1,795



1,801



1,786

Total loans, net



62,322



36,177



35,836



35,531



34,881

Investments:































Taxable



4,794



1,906



1,920



1,939



1,920

Tax-exempt



520



469



470



471



475

Total investments



5,314



2,375



2,390



2,410



2,395

Interest on interest-bearing balances in other banks



150



115



120



145



91

Federal funds sold



1,218



179



1,127



2,463



1,873

Total interest income



69,004



38,846



39,473



40,549



39,240

Interest expense:































Deposits



26,398



18,114



18,704



18,756



16,481

Short-term borrowings



550



633



262



330



291

Long-term debt



1,389



269



270



273



273

Subordinated debt



443



444



443



444



443

Junior subordinated debt



260

























Total interest expense



29,040



19,460



19,679



19,803



17,488

Net interest income

$ 39,964

$ 19,386

$ 19,794

$ 20,746

$ 21,752

Loans, net:































Taxable



6.24 %

5.25 %

5.20 %

5.08 %

5.00 % Tax-exempt



4.16 %

3.20 %

3.20 %

3.14 %

3.13 % Total loans, net



6.09 %

5.09 %

5.04 %

4.93 %

4.85 % Investments:































Taxable



3.12 %

1.73 %

1.73 %

1.71 %

1.68 % Tax-exempt



2.31 %

2.19 %

2.18 %

2.14 %

2.15 % Total investments



3.02 %

1.80 %

1.80 %

1.78 %

1.75 % Interest-bearing balances with banks



5.55 %

5.28 %

5.35 %

5.51 %

5.24 % Federal funds sold



5.26 %

5.68 %

5.60 %

5.52 %

5.52 % Total interest-earning assets



5.63 %

4.58 %

4.56 %

4.49 %

4.40 % Interest expense:































Deposits



2.76 %

2.92 %

2.90 %

2.80 %

2.53 % Short-term borrowings



4.98 %

5.61 %

5.35 %

5.43 %

5.31 % Long-term debt



4.94 %

4.33 %

4.34 %

4.33 %

4.33 % Subordinated debt



5.34 %

5.41 %

5.40 %

5.34 %

5.33 % Junior subordinated debt



12.93 %























Total interest-bearing liabilities



2.89 %

3.01 %

2.96 %

2.86 %

2.61 % Net interest spread



2.74 %

1.57 %

1.60 %

1.63 %

1.79 % Net interest margin



3.26 %

2.29 %

2.29 %

2.30 %

2.44 %

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)





































Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

At period end

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

Assets:































Cash and due from banks

$ 97,090

$ 41,234

$ 32,009

$ 33,524

$ 39,285

Interest-bearing balances in other banks



10,286



8,722



8,259



9,141



9,550

Federal funds sold



178,093









69,700



144,700



205,700

Investment securities:































Available for sale



562,486



385,240



394,413



398,927



382,227

Equity investments carried at fair value



3,921



78



91



98



92

Held to maturity



79,861



81,598



83,306



84,851



86,246

Total investments



646,268



466,916



477,810



483,876



468,565

Loans held for sale



803









300



250







Loans



4,069,683



2,869,553



2,858,412



2,849,897



2,870,969

Less: allowance for credit losses



39,341



23,123



22,597



21,895



23,010

Net loans



4,030,342



2,846,430



2,835,815



2,828,002



2,847,959

Goodwill



76,958



63,370



63,370



63,370



63,370

Premises and equipment, net



75,877



58,565



59,097



61,276



61,936

Bank owned life insurance



87,401



49,955



49,673



49,397



49,123

Deferred tax assets



33,078



14,460



14,241



13,770



17,956

Accrued interest receivable



17,979



13,326



13,565



12,734



12,769

Other intangible assets, net



35,907





















19

Other assets



70,056



53,077



45,299



42,249



49,567

Total assets

$ 5,360,138

$ 3,616,055

$ 3,669,138

$ 3,742,289

$ 3,825,799

Liabilities:































Deposits:































Noninterest-bearing

$ 717,565

$ 620,971

$ 623,408

$ 644,683

$ 691,071

Interest-bearing



3,920,299



2,443,988



2,580,530



2,634,354



2,674,012

Total deposits



4,637,864



3,064,959



3,203,938



3,279,037



3,365,083

Short-term borrowings



37,346



104,250



20,260



17,590



27,020

Long-term debt



111,489



25,000



25,000



25,000



25,000

Subordinated debt



33,000



33,000



33,000



33,000



33,000

Junior subordinated debt



8,015

























Accrued interest payable



6,829



5,507



5,327



5,765



4,777

Other liabilities



50,544



42,532



41,621



41,475



46,529

Total liabilities



4,885,087



3,275,248



3,329,146



3,401,867



3,501,409

Stockholders' equity:































Common stock



19,993



14,122



14,122



14,093



14,093

Capital surplus



250,578



122,449



122,162



122,130



121,870

Retained earnings



239,021



249,511



249,123



248,550



247,857

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(34,541)



(45,275)



(45,415)



(44,351)



(59,430)

Total stockholders' equity



475,051



340,807



339,992



340,422



324,390

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 5,360,138

$ 3,616,055

$ 3,669,138

$ 3,742,289

$ 3,825,799



Peoples Financial Services Corp. Loan and Asset Quality Data (Unaudited) (In thousands)

































At period end

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

Commercial































Taxable

$ 616,369

$ 411,112

$ 400,439

$ 317,245

$ 351,545

Non-taxable



273,710



220,893



224,083



226,470



229,635

Total



890,079



632,005



624,522



543,715



581,180

Real estate































Commercial real estate



2,309,588



1,793,652



1,794,086



1,863,118



1,846,350

Residential



550,590



369,671



361,490



360,803



357,647

Total



2,860,178



2,163,323



2,155,576



2,223,921



2,203,997

Consumer































Indirect Auto



130,380



66,792



71,675



75,389



78,953

Consumer Other



15,580



7,433



6,639



6,872



6,839

Total



145,960



74,225



78,314



82,261



85,792

Equipment Financing



173,466

























Total

$ 4,069,683

$ 2,869,553

$ 2,858,412

$ 2,849,897

$ 2,870,969







































Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

At quarter end

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

Nonperforming assets:































Nonaccrual/restructured loans

$ 20,949

$ 7,116

$ 7,056

$ 3,961

$ 3,060

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



569









656



986



700

Foreclosed assets



27



27



















Total nonperforming assets

$ 21,545

$ 7,143

$ 7,712

$ 4,947

$ 3,760







































Sept 30 June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30 Three months ended

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023 Allowance for credit losses:































Beginning balance

$ 23,123

$ 22,597

$ 21,895

$ 23,010

$ 23,218

Merger-related adjustments - Non PCD Loans



14,328

























Merger-related adjustments - PCD Loans



1,842

























Charge-offs



534



135



108



2,808



65

Recoveries



452



65



102



24



23

Provision for (credit to) credit losses



130



596



708



1,669



(166)

Ending balance

$ 39,341

$ 23,123

$ 22,597

$ 21,895

$ 23,010



Peoples Financial Services Corp. Deposit and Liquidity Detail (Unaudited) (In thousands)































At period end

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023 Interest-bearing deposits:





























Money market accounts

$ 1,018,575

$ 690,631

$ 759,305

$ 782,243

$ 767,868 Interest-bearing demand and NOW accounts



1,439,382



715,890



754,673



796,426



825,066 Savings accounts



509,412



397,827



415,459



429,011



447,684 Time deposits less than $250



824,791



504,879



517,009



505,409



512,646 Time deposits $250 or more



128,139



134,761



134,084



121,265



120,748 Total interest-bearing deposits



3,920,299



2,443,988



2,580,530



2,634,354



2,674,012 Noninterest-bearing deposits



717,565



620,971



623,408



644,683



691,071 Total deposits

$ 4,637,864

$ 3,064,959

$ 3,203,938

$ 3,279,037

$ 3,365,083





























September 30, 2024 At period end



Amount

Percent of Total



Number of accounts

Average Balance Deposit Detail:



















Retail

$ 1,788,213

38.6 %

100,690 $ 18 Commercial



1,544,269

33.3



19,496

79 Municipal



913,822

19.7



2,578

354 Brokered



391,560

8.4



50

7,831 Total Deposits

$ 4,637,864

100.0



122,814 $ 38





















Uninsured



1,566,710

33.8 %







Insured



3,071,154

66.2





































December 31, 2023 At period end



Amount

Percent of Total



Number of accounts

Average Balance Deposit Detail:



















Retail

$ 1,358,371

41.4 %

70,334 $ 19 Commercial



1,096,547

33.4



13,433

82 Municipal



563,124

17.2



1,856

303 Brokered



260,995

8.0



24

10,875 Total Deposits

$ 3,279,037

100.00



85,647 $ 38





















Uninsured



883,530

26.9 %







Insured



2,395,507

73.1

































































Total Available At September 30, 2024



Total Available



Outstanding



for Future Liquidity FHLB advances

$ 1,446,345

$ 477,617

$ 968,728 Federal Reserve - Discount Window & Bank Term Funding Program



569,771



25,000



544,771 Correspondent bank lines of credit



18,000









18,000 Other sources of liquidity:

















Brokered deposits



804,021



391,560



412,461 Unencumbered securities



298,519









298,519 Total sources of liquidity

$ 3,136,656

$ 894,177

$ 2,242,479

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)





































Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

Average quarterly balances

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

Assets:































Loans, net:































Taxable

$ 3,790,138

$ 2,637,164

$ 2,632,554

$ 2,632,865

$ 2,627,700

Tax-exempt



278,496



222,655



225,293



227,800



226,628

Total loans, net



4,068,634



2,859,819



2,857,847



2,860,665



2,854,328

Investments:































Taxable



611,032



443,146



446,996



450,533



454,727

Tax-exempt



89,532



86,418



86,864



87,297



87,731

Total investments



700,564



529,564



533,860



537,830



542,458

Interest-bearing balances with banks



10,820



8,763



9,025



10,432



6,893

Federal funds sold



92,171



12,672



80,955



176,983



134,583

Total interest-earning assets



4,872,189



3,410,818



3,481,687



3,585,910



3,538,262

Other assets



419,005



198,248



195,063



188,478



191,781

Total assets

$ 5,291,194

$ 3,609,066

$ 3,676,750

$ 3,774,388

$ 3,730,043

Liabilities and stockholders' equity:































Deposits:































Interest-bearing

$ 3,802,405

$ 2,496,298

$ 2,593,813

$ 2,661,156

$ 2,581,691

Noninterest-bearing



713,776



620,256



616,610



651,182



688,301

Total deposits



4,516,181



3,116,554



3,210,423



3,312,338



3,269,992

Short-term borrowings



43,895



45,383



19,687



24,103



21,759

Long-term debt



111,804



25,000



25,000



25,000



25,000

Subordinated debt



33,000



33,000



33,000



33,000



33,000

Other liabilities



96,177



48,630



47,688



52,760



47,788

Total liabilities



4,801,057



3,268,567



3,335,798



3,447,201



3,397,539

Stockholders' equity



482,137



340,499



340,952



327,187



332,504

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 5,283,194

$ 3,609,066

$ 3,676,750

$ 3,774,388

$ 3,730,043

