Peoples Ltd. Declares Cash and Stock Dividend

WYALUSING, Pa., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Peoples Ltd. (OTC: PPLL), the parent company of PS Bank, has declared a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.56 per share and a 5% stock dividend payable on December 18, 2020.

The 2020 fourth quarter dividend represents a 6.9% increase over the regular cash dividend in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The cash dividends paid in 2020 of $2.21 represent an increase of 7.4% over the cash dividends paid in 2019 of $2.06 as adjusted to reflect the 2019 year-end 5% stock dividend.

The cash and stock dividend, declared at the regular meeting of the Board of Directors on October 28, 2020, will be payable to shareholders of record December 4, 2020.

Peoples Ltd. is the holding company for PS Bank. PS Bank is an independent community bank, established 1914, with locations throughout Bradford, Sullivan, Wyoming, Lackawanna, and Susquehanna counties. Stock of Peoples Ltd. is traded in the Over-the-Counter market under the symbol PPLL. Learn more about PS Bank at www.PSBanking.com.

SOURCE Peoples Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.PSBanking.com

