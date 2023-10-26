Peoples Ltd. Declares Cash and Stock Dividend

News provided by

Peoples Ltd.

26 Oct, 2023, 15:37 ET

WYALUSING, Pa., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Peoples Ltd. (OTC:PPLL), the parent company of PS Bank, has declared a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.62 per share and a 5% stock dividend payable on December 15, 2023. 

The 2023 fourth quarter dividend represents an 9.06% increase over the regular cash dividend in the fourth quarter of 2022. 

Total cash dividends paid in 2023 of $2.44 represent an increase of 10.02% over the cash dividends paid in 2022.

The cash and stock dividend, declared at the regular meeting of the Board of Directors on October 25, 2023, will be payable to shareholders of record December 1, 2023.

Peoples Ltd. is the holding company for PS Bank.  PS Bank is an independent community bank, established 1914, with locations throughout Bradford, Sullivan, Wyoming, Lackawanna, and Susquehanna counties.  Stock of Peoples Ltd. is traded in the Over-the-Counter market under the symbol PPLL.  Learn more about PS Bank at www.PSBanking.com. 

SOURCE Peoples Ltd.

