Peoples Trust Company selects Finastra to fulfill end-to-end lending vision

To deliver a more streamlined lending experience, Peoples Trust Company sought a technology provider that could modernize and automate what was previously a manual paper flow. Finastra was able to provide a fully-integrated solution that delivered all the necessary functionality – including origination, processing, and document preparation – as well as the ability to integrate seamlessly with the bank's core system. As a result, the bank's loan customers will benefit from increased speed and efficiency throughout the lending process, while the bank itself will benefit from improved compliance and risk management.

"Peoples Trust Company always keeps its customers' needs in mind, with tailor-made service designed to meet and exceed expectations," said Angela M. Poirier, CRCM SVP, Chief Loan Specialist, Peoples Trust Company. "When it came to replacing our current lending platform, we knew we needed a partner that could also deliver on that promise. Finastra offered a complete end-to-end solution that will completely automate the lending process and integrate with our existing core system."

"Finastra's suite of integrated lending products provides a comprehensive and flexible platform that spans the entire lending workflow, from start to finish," said Nadeem Syed, CEO, Finastra. "By automating once manual processes and cutting out complexity, the Peoples Trust Company will be able to offer an improved experience to their borrowers and focus greater attention on what matters: building deeper customer relationships."

Finastra unlocks the potential of people and businesses in finance, creating a platform for open innovation. Formed in 2017 by the combination of Misys and D+H, we provide the broadest portfolio of financial services software in the world today—spanning retail banking, transaction banking, lending, and treasury and capital markets. Our solutions enable customers to deploy mission critical technology on premises or in the cloud. Our scale and geographical reach means that we can serve customers effectively, regardless of their size or geographic location—from global financial institutions, to community banks and credit unions. Through our open, secure and reliable solutions, customers are empowered to accelerate growth, optimize cost, mitigate risk and continually evolve to meet the changing needs of their customers. 48 of the world's top 50 banks use Finastra technology.

