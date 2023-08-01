PeopleScout Expedites Access to Talent with Launch of Accelerate--a Tech-Powered RPO Solution with Two-Week Implementation

PeopleScout

01 Aug, 2023, 11:00 ET

RPO provider's newest recruitment solution combines speed, agility and technology with over 30 years of market experience and insights  

CHICAGO, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) leader PeopleScout is proud to introduce Accelerate, the latest addition to their tech-enabled solutions, designed to meet the unique talent needs of their clients. This turnkey RPO solution promotes agility, streamlines recruitment processes, and delivers an exceptional candidate experience.

Powered by PeopleScout's award-winning Affinix™ talent acquisition technology, Accelerate features pre-configured modules and can be implemented in just two weeks—allowing organizations and talent acquisition leaders to move at lightning speed. Accelerate features everything employers need to attract, engage and hire talent, including career site hosting, CRM, passive candidate sourcing, mobile-first quick apply, screening, interview self-scheduling, analytics, and of course, PeopleScout's team of recruiting professionals.

"Today's market demands a more agile approach to recruitment, and speed of implementation is critical in connecting our clients with the talent they need," said Rick Betori, President of PeopleScout. "Accelerate pairs that speed with PeopleScout's 30 years of expertise to deliver a recruitment experience that is unparalleled in the industry." 

PeopleScout Accelerate delivers a variety of benefits to clients, including:

  • Faster time-to value, delivering the right talent in weeks and avoiding costly, time-consuming implementations
  • Greater candidate flow through a seamless, modern, consumer-like experience powered by Affinix talent technology
  • Expertise and insights from PeopleScout's recruitment experts, with the ability to respond to changing market conditions

Accelerate is an ideal solution for many types of organizations, including:

  • Businesses who need immediate recruiting support and lack the necessary technology to help them compete for today's talent
  • Start-ups or spin-offs from larger corporations who can't wait for a world-class candidate experience to be built as they ramp up their talent acquisition efforts
  • Enterprise organizations requiring rapid, project-based recruiting support through a frictionless process without the traditional time-consuming integration into existing technologies

Learn more about PeopleScout Accelerate here.

About PeopleScout 
PeopleScout, a TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) company, is a leading RPO provider managing talent solutions that span the global economy, with end-to-end MSP and talent advisory capabilities supporting total workforce needs. PeopleScout boasts 96% client retention managing the most complex programs in the industry. The company's thousands of forward-looking talent professionals provide clients with the edge in the people business by consistently delivering now while anticipating what's next. Affinix™, PeopleScout's proprietary talent acquisition platform, empowers faster engagement with the best talent through an AI-driven, consumer-like candidate experience and optimizes the talent process through data and actionable insights. Leveraging the power of data gleaned from engaging millions of candidates and contingent associates every year, PeopleScout has served clients in more than 70 countries with headquarters in Chicago, Sydney and London and global delivery centers in Toronto, Montreal, Bristol, Krakow, Gurgaon and Bangalore. For more information, please visit www.peoplescout.com

Press Contact 
Taylor Winchell
Senior Manager, External Communications
[email protected] 
1-253-680-8291

