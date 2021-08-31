PeopleScout's Affinix™ Talent Technology Wins Two Silver Awards in Brandon Hall Group's 2021 Excellence in Future of Work Awards

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleScout's proprietary talent acquisition technology, Affinix™, has been named a Silver winner for Best Advance in Predictive Analytics and Best Advance in AI for Business Impact in Brandon Hall Group's 2021 Human Capital Management (HCM) Excellence Awards program.

Affinix is a mobile-first, cloud-based platform that creates a consumer-like candidate experience and streamlines the sourcing process. Affinix delivers speed and scalability while leveraging artificial intelligence, recruitment marketing, machine learning, predictive analytics and other emerging technology.

PeopleScout was recognized for providing predictive analytics that allow recruiting teams to take action and optimize the talent process. PeopleScout's Affinix Analytics gives visibility to historic recruiting performance by job class, requisition, location and by hiring manager.

In addition, Affinix disrupts the fragmented talent acquisition technology ecosystem by deploying best-of-breed AI tools to increase efficiency in the sourcing and interview process for both candidates and clients.

"In 2020, we helped clients quickly shift to virtual recruiting models with Affinix; in 2021, we have made it a priority to enhance Affinix Analytics and its AI capabilities to reduce implementation time for new customers, provide new data-drive insights related to DE&I and improve sourcing and matching results," said PeopleScout President Brannon Lacey. "We are honored to have been recognized for these efforts by Brandon Hall and will continue to drive the technology transformation needed to make the recruiting process seamless and efficient for our clients and candidates alike."

Affinix will continue to evolve in the coming years, releasing new functionality on a quarterly basis. Key thematic areas of focus will include expanding actionable insights, digital transformation using emerging technology, diversity and inclusion enhancements, and reskilling and upskilling talent.

PeopleScout continues to lead the talent acquisition industry with its innovative talent technology and solutions. Previous recognition for Affinix includes:

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group is a research and analyst firm, with more than 10,000 clients globally and 25 years of delivering research-based solutions that empower excellence in organizations around the world through our research and tools each and every day. Our vision is to inspire a better workplace experience. Our mission is to empower excellence in organizations around the world through our research and tools each and every day.

About PeopleScout

PeopleScout, a TrueBlue company, is a leading RPO provider managing talent solutions that span the global economy, with end-to-end MSP and talent advisory capabilities supporting total workforce needs. PeopleScout boasts 97% client retention managing the most complex programs in the industry. The company's thousands of forward-looking talent professionals provide clients with the edge in the people business by consistently delivering now while anticipating what's next. Affinix™, PeopleScout's proprietary talent acquisition platform, empowers faster engagement with the best talent through an AI-driven, consumer-like candidate experience with one-point ATS and VMS integration and single sign-on. Leveraging the power of data gleaned from engaging millions of candidates and contingent associates every year, PeopleScout enhances talent intelligence for clients across more than 70 countries with headquarters in Chicago, Sydney and London and global delivery centers in Toronto, Montreal, Bristol, Krakow, Gurgaon and Bangalore. For more information, please visit www.peoplescout.com.

