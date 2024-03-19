PepperPointe Partnerships Announces New Chief Operating Officer

Doctor-owned dental service organization appoints new COO with more than 30 years of experience as a DSO executive.

LEXINGTON, Ky., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PepperPointe Partnerships, the only doctor-owned, doctor-led dental service organization (DSO), proudly announces the appointment of Christy Englehart as its new chief operating officer. PepperPointe welcomed Englehart, a seasoned executive within the dental industry, officially on March 4.

Englehart has an impressive career spanning more than 30 years in the dental industry and brings to PepperPointe her extensive knowledge in strategic planning, customer service, and healthcare. An executive of several notable organizations, Englehart most recently served as COO for Smile Brands Inc., one of the nation's largest DSOs, where she led the support of more than 250 dental practices nationwide.

"I've seen the dramatic changes happening in our industry, and it's so inspiring to be a part of an organization committed to preserving true doctor ownership," said Englehart. "I'm eager to contribute to the continued success of PepperPointe and serve such a talented group of doctor partners and their practices. I believe this unique organization has tremendous opportunities to set the standard in care and service that will propel it forward, and I'm honored to support those efforts."

With a profound understanding of the challenges and opportunities within the dental sector, Englehart will leverage her expertise to further growth, efficiency, and innovation for PepperPointe. Englehart will oversee all field and office-level operations, vendor management, procurement, and clinical practices and strategies to ensure quality patient care.

"Christy is a great addition to our team," said Dr. Greg White, president and CEO of PepperPointe Partnerships. "Not only is she an accomplished and revered leader in the dental industry but she fits in perfectly to the culture at PepperPointe and strongly believes in the importance of our mission. Christy hit the ground running from day one and is quickly making valuable contributions to our organization."

PepperPointe has celebrated significant growth since its formation in 2017, and currently serves 135 practice locations and more than 160 doctors throughout Kentucky, New York, and Virginia. Englehart brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the organization and will play an essential role in serving PepperPointe-supported practices and its continued growth.

About PepperPointe Partnerships

Founded in 2017 and based in Lexington, Ky., PepperPointe Partnerships is the only doctor-owned, doctor-controlled dental service organization (DSO). The unique DSO is committed to preserving true doctor ownership — at every level of the business — in order to protect personalized patient care. Through this patient-centered model, autonomy is maintained and the heart and soul of each individual practice is preserved while doctor owners experience significant financial security from the synergy, growth, and the collaborative network. Learn more at PepperPointe.com.

