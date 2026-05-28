PeproMene Bio Announces Oral Presentation at EHA 2026 Highlighting Favorable Safety and Durable Responses with PMB-CT01 (BAFF-R CAR T-Cell Therapy) in B-cell Lymphomas, Including After Prior CD19 CAR T-Cell Failure

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PeproMene Bio, Inc.

May 28, 2026, 07:00 ET

IRVINE, Calif., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PeproMene Bio, Inc. announced today that updated clinical data from its ongoing Phase 1 study evaluating PMB-CT01, an investigational B-cell activating factor receptor (BAFF-R)-targeted CAR T-cell therapy, have been selected for an oral presentation at the 2026 Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA).

This presentation will highlight results from the completed dose-escalation portion of the study in relapsed/refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL), including patients whose cancer has progressed following standard CD19-directed CAR T-cell therapy (NCT05370430).

Among the nine patients treated in this phase, PMB-CT01 demonstrated a promising safety profile with no dose-limiting toxicities, no grade >1 cytokine release syndrome (CRS), and no grade >1 immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS). Seven of nine patients (78%) achieved a complete response (CR). At the last data cutoff, no relapses had occurred and all responses remained ongoing, with the longest response exceeding 3 years. Responding patients also achieved minimal residual disease (MRD)-negative status, indicating deep remissions with no detectable residual cancer cells.

Building on these results, the trial is actively enrolling patients into expansion cohorts for mantle cell lymphoma, large B-cell lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma (FL). Importantly, the first patient treated in this expansion phase – a patient with transformed FL (tFL) who had progressed following CD19 CAR T therapy – achieved a CR at their first disease assessment. tFL is an aggressive form of lymphoma with limited established treatment options.

"When cancer progresses following CD19 CAR T therapy, patients face a significant unmet medical need, with very limited treatment options remaining," said Larry W. Kwak, M.D., Ph.D., scientific founder of PeproMene Bio. "These durable CRs clinically validate BAFF-R as a novel target, while the favorable safety profile observed to date may support future use in outpatient community oncology settings and further exploration in refractory autoimmune diseases."

Presentation Details

Abstract Title: Durable responses and favorable safety of BAFF-R CAR T-cells (PMB-CT01) in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell lymphomas with prior CD19-directed therapy failure or CD19-negative disease

Abstract: EHA-1611 S287

Date/Time: June 14, 11:00 AM - 12:15 AM CEST

Presenter: Larry W. Kwak, M.D., Ph.D.

About PMB-CT01

PMB-CT01 is a first-in-class BAFF-R-targeted autologous CAR T-cell therapy being evaluated in ongoing Phase 1 trials for relapsed/refractory B-NHL and relapsed/refractory B-ALL. BAFF-R is expressed almost exclusively on B cells and is essential for B-cell survival, reducing the likelihood of antigen-loss escape.

About PeproMene Bio

PeproMene Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotech company in Irvine, California developing novel therapies to treat cancers and immune disorders. For more information, contact Hazel Cheng, Ph.D., COO of PeproMene Bio, Inc. at [email protected] or visit https://pepromenebio.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties, including risks related to clinical development, regulatory outcomes, therapeutic potential, and commercialization. PeproMene Bio, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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