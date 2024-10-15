PEPSI® and Baskin-Robbins® Are Giving Away Free Ice Cream Floats for a Year and Name Alan Bersten "Chief Floats Officer" In Honor of the Sweet Treat's 150th Anniversary

Alan Bersten will show fellow ice cream float fans that Baskin-Robbins' endless ice cream flavors are Better With Pepsi

PURCHASE, N.Y., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To commemorate the 150th anniversary of the ice cream float, PEPSI® and Baskin-Robbins are giving one lucky winner one (1) free ice cream float a week for an entire year. The pair are also thrilled to announce the one-day position of their new Chief Floats Officer, professional dancer Alan Bersten, to celebrate this momentous occasion.

To commemorate the 150th anniversary of the ice cream float, PEPSI® and Baskin-Robbins are giving one lucky winner a free ice cream float a week for a year

Alan shares in the belief that a sweet treat should be part of his every day, and after a long day of dance rehearsals, an ice cream float is Alan's favorite way to cool down. As the new "CFO" for the day, Alan will help spread the word of Pepsi and Baskin-Robbins' free float giveaway and toast the 150th anniversary.

"After a long day of rehearsals and training, nothing beats unwinding with a Pepsi Float at Baskin-Robbins," said Alan Bersten. "My love for ice cream makes this partnership even sweeter, and I couldn't be more excited to have been appointed the role as the CFO aka the Chief Floats Officer at Baskin-Robbins!"

The ice cream float has been a beloved sweet treat since it was serendipitously created in 1874 by Robert M. Green. On a hot day in Philadelphia, Green ran out of cream for the soda creams he was selling at a semicentennial celebration, so he borrowed vanilla ice cream from a nearby vendor, inventing the now famous ice cream float.

Starting Tuesday, October 15 to Tuesday, November 12, eligible individuals who order an ice cream float made with any PepsiCo beverage from Baskin-Robbins (or two scoops of ice cream + a PepsiCo beverage) and text FLOAT with a picture of their receipt to 23955 will have the chance to win free ice cream floats for a year. Additionally, 150 lucky fans will win $20 Baskin-Robbins gift cards. Fans can also enter without a purchase. See Official Rules here for details.*

"We are thrilled to celebrate this historic ice cream float anniversary by bringing together Pepsi and Baskin-Robbins to honor the timeless treat, an IRL moment of unapologetic enjoyment," said Justin Schwarz, Senior Director of Marketing at PepsiCo Away From Home. "We're excited to invite fans of the ice cream float to join us in this celebration with some fun giveaways and prizes."

Baskin-Robbins was founded on the idea that ice cream should be an everyday treat. That's why the founders launched 31 flavors – so guests could have a new flavor to enjoy every day of the month. Almost 80 years later, Baskin-Robbins has introduced over 1,400 flavors, living up to the credo that there's a scoop for everyone, for every day, and for every occasion. Paired with Pepsi Zero Sugar, the best-tasting cola in the zero-sugar category, fans can choose from endless ice cream float combinations for every taste.

"At Baskin-Robbins, we see happiness not as a lottery you win, but as a choice you can make, and this ice cream float anniversary is all about indulging in one of life's simple pleasures," said Jerid Grandinetti, Vice President of Marketing & Culinary at Baskin-Robbins. "Pairing our wide range of ice cream flavors with Pepsi Zero Sugar creates surprisingly delicious floats – and the opportunity to dream up unique flavor combinations, which has always been at the core of our business."

Visit www.baskinrobbins.com to find the ice cream shop nearest you.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Msg & Data Rates May Apply. 50 US/DC, 18+ (19+ in AL/NE). Ends 11/12/24. You agree to receive up to 5 text messages from Sponsor. Rules/free entry: ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­bit.ly/3XCFgm3. Void where prohibited.

Media Contact

Cassi DePasquale, [email protected]

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $91 billion in net revenue in 2023, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow @PepsiCo on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Baskin-Robbins

Baskin-Robbins, founded in 1945, is the world's largest chain of ice cream specialty shops, with more than 7,700 retail shops in 33 global markets. Baskin-Robbins is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit BaskinRobbins.com and InspireBrands.com.

SOURCE PepsiCo