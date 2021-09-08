Pepsi® and Dapper Dan Unveil Capsule Collection in Celebration of the Kickoff to NFL Season and New York Fashion Week: The Shows

About The Pepsi x Dapper Dan Football Watching Capsule Collection The Pepsi x Dapper Dan Football Watching Capsule Collection features bold (and comfortable) luxury gear perfect for football watching with a signature Pepsi x Dapper Dan logo pattern designed by the "father of logo-mania" himself. The collection's handmade lounger with vegan leather pockets – perfect to hold an ice-cold can of Pepsi or your television remote – hoodie, bucket hat and collectible Pepsi can are designed to nod to classic football jerseys and keep fans fitted for every touchdown, sack and fumble this season.

Tomorrow, September 9 at 10 AM ET, Pepsi and Dapper Dan will drop the capsule on the MadeForFootballWatching.com/DapperDan and MadeForFootballWatching.com pages where fans can score items from the collection while supplies last until September 23, 2021. Capsule items are available to the first 400 eligible consumers that sign up. The first three eligible consumers will receive the custom, one-of-a-kind lounger featured in the capsule collection, handmade in Dapper Dan's Harlem atelier. As part of the brand's "Made for Football Watching" gear program that kicked off in August, fans will also have the opportunity to redeem points to enter for the chance to win the full capsule collection from September 12 - 18 and September 26 - October 2 (multiple drawing deadlines apply). See Official Rules* for details.

"I've been bringing luxury fashion to Harlem for 35 years and let me tell you, you don't always see a true authentic collaboration come to life the way it did here with Pepsi, and right in time for the football season and New York Fashion Week at that," said Dapper Dan. "This capsule collection is equally inspired by the Pepsi brand, football fans, and my one-of-a-kind looks. Fashion and football have never come together like this before. Athleisure has a new name on the block, and it's Pepsi x Dapper Dan."

"With this year's NFL season kicking off at the same time as New York Fashion Week: The Shows, we thought it was the perfect opportunity to celebrate the football watching experience with some fashionable yet comfortable loungewear, perfect for game day on the couch," said Todd Kaplan, VP of Marketing – Pepsi. "While Pepsi has always had deep roots in pop culture and football, we have never brought it all together like we have with The Pepsi x Dapper Dan Football Watching Capsule Collection. Dapper Dan's unique style of merging luxury fashion and streetwear is so bold and unapologetic – just like the Pepsi brand – so we thought he was the perfect partner to blend his visionary taste in streetwear with football fandom in the unique way only he can do."

About the Pepsi "Made for Football Watching" Campaign

A few weeks ago, the Pepsi "Made for Football Watching" campaign returned, giving all football watchers permission (and encouragement) to choose their love of the game over all else. In its second year, the campaign celebrates loyal football fans and inspires them to gear up (literally) for a season of hours upon hours of prime NFL binge watching. Along with the return of national TV spots, this year's program debuted "Football Is Calling," new digital content featuring Billions star and Breaking Bad alum David Costabile, alongside a new program that gave fans a chance to score NFLShop.com merch and exclusive prizes – all to take their watch parties and football marathons to the next level.



About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker Tropicana, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales. Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About Dapper Dan

With his eponymous store on 125th Street, Dapper Dan pioneered streetwear in the early 1980s, co-opting luxury branding to design original garments with high-end detail. Known for using exquisite leathers, furs, and other fine materials, he first drew powerful New York City hustlers as clientele, who all came due to his strong street reputation as a legendary professional gambler and dandy.

He then went on to outfit entertainers and other celebrities, including Eric B. & Rakim, LL Cool J, Salt-N -Pepa, Mike Tyson, Missy Elliott, JAY -Z, Beyoncé, Aaliyah, P. Diddy, Floyd Mayweather, and many more. Dapper Dan has been featured on platforms including The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, W, Vanity Fair, The New Yorker, CNN, and Netflix. His works have been on display at The Smithsonian, The Museum at FIT, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, and The Museum of Modern Art.

Dapper Dan's boutique reopened in 2017 in a major partnership with Gucci. His memoir, "Dapper Dan: Made in Harlem" was released via Random House on Tuesday, July 9th, 2019 and is a New York Times Bestseller.

