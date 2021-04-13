PEPSI® and MTV Partner to Create Fresh New Reality Dating Series, Match Me If You Can, in Celebration of The Surprisingly Perfect Match - Pepsi Mango

Pepsi Mango and MTV will bring together eight bright stars from the reality TV universe for a new five-part crossover dating series that pairs fan favorites from different franchises together for the first time. As seen with Pepsi Mango, it's often the most surprising pairings that work best together. This perfect match is what inspired show producers to not only bring together two daters from different franchises in each episode, but also set them up with unexpected activities for the ultimate dating experience.

While MTV brings its own expertise in this space, Pepsi and ViacomCBS Velocity also enlisted the help of producer, industry stalwart and founder of TheYearofElan Productions, Elan Gale, to partner on the project. Reality dating show success story, Lauren Speed Hamilton, will host the series. Match Me If You Can welcomes a diverse and exciting roster of reality veterans including Ashley Brooke Mitchell, Eric Bigger, Harry Jowsey, Onyeka Ehie, Natalie Negrotti, Kyra Green, Joey Sasso and Kylie Smith.

"I'm so excited to join Pepsi and MTV as the host of Match Me If You Can," said Lauren Speed Hamilton. "While I was able to find love on reality TV, that combination doesn't work for everyone. So, we're shaking it up by bringing unexpected pairings on surprising dates to try to find that elusive perfect match, just like Pepsi Mango! I can't wait to show the world what we uncovered!"

The first episode of Match Me If You Can will debut during the finale of the 36th season of MTV's hit show, "The Challenge: Double Agents," through commercial break takeovers - a new concept from Pepsi and MTV that merges fandoms and creates a show within a show. In tandem, the first episode will drop on MTV's YouTube channel, YouTube.com/MTV. The remaining four episodes, including the finale, will premiere on MTV's YouTube channel, the first-ever dating show co-produced with a brand to do so. The concept of the show – bringing together unexpected pairs to create sparks and an eventual perfect match – is informed by the popularity of reality dating shows and the surprising perfect match of Pepsi Mango, which hit grocery store shelves nationwide last month and was met with surprise, excitement, and intrigue from consumers.

"With the explosion of reality dating shows and online dating apps, it's clear people are continuing to look for new and different ways to find their perfect match. With the launch of Pepsi Mango, we also know that sometimes a perfect match can be quite surprising," said Todd Kaplan, Vice President of Marketing of Pepsi. "That's why we at Pepsi couldn't be more excited to partner with ViacomCBS and MTV to create a new, unexpected and unconventional reality dating series, Match Me if You Can, bringing together some of the biggest names in reality TV for the chance to find their surprising perfect match."

"We are so thrilled to premiere Match Me if You Can in partnership with Pepsi Mango and MTV. By leveraging consumer insights around modern dating and our creative expertise, we were able to create a fun, unapologetic digital series with an all-star cast and crew that will not only embody everything fans love in a dating show but will also authentically generate excitement and engagement around Pepsi's newest flavor as only Velocity can," said Matthew Newcomb, SVP, Marketing Activation, ViacomCBS Velocity. "Pepsi has been a great partner and we look forward to continuously innovating and engaging fans throughout this series and beyond."

Match Me If You Can debuts on MTV during the finale episode of "The Challenge: Double Agents" and on MTV's YouTube on April 21 at 8 PM ET, with subsequent episodes launching on MTV YouTube each Wednesday. To indulge consumers in one of the most satisfying activities – binge-watching – after the series' initial debut, all five episodes will also be available on demand on Pluto TV.



