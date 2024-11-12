PEPSI® and Regal Are Transforming a New York City Theatre Into the Roman COLAsseum For Exclusive Fan Event Celebrating Paramount Pictures' Highly Anticipated Gladiator II Film

Fans can sign up to RSVP for the free, immersive activation to get hyped for the upcoming Paramount Pictures film Gladiator II, only in theatres everywhere on November 22. They'll be transported to "The Pepsi COLAsseum" at Regal Times Square and be the first to experience the movie in 4DX.

PURCHASE, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, November 19, PEPSI® and Regal are bringing Gladiator II fans into the Roman Colosseum "hypogeum" ahead of the release of Paramount Pictures' Gladiator II, only in theatres Friday, November 22.

Movie-going fans will have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to experience the Roman Empire in the form of "The Pepsi COLAsseum" at Regal Times Square in New York City. Pepsi and Regal have come together to recreate the hype and energy of the "hypogeum," offering a select number of lucky fans the chance to walk through these historic tunnels just as the gladiators were fabled to have done before entering the arena. These lucky fans will discover experiences worthy of a gladiator and be the first to see Gladiator II in 4DX—a fully immersive cinematic experience that makes you feel like you're in the movie with motion-enabled seats and environmental effects including wind, fog, rain, lightning, snow, bubbles, vibration and scents.

Gladiators and spectators can gear up for battle at The Pepsi COLAsseum by:

Customizing a leather koozie or coin purse with their mark or Roman moniker—given to them by a philosopher at the gate.

Trading Roman coins for free food ( Gladiator II -themed snacks and enough popcorn & candy for a champion) and free beverages (PEPSI®, PEPSI® Zero Sugar, MOUNTAIN DEW®, Aquafina®, LIFEWTR®, other Pepsi-Cola® beverages, as well as beer and wine) to drink from a Roman chalice fit for an emperor or empress.

-themed snacks and enough popcorn & candy for a champion) and free beverages (PEPSI®, PEPSI® Zero Sugar, MOUNTAIN DEW®, Aquafina®, LIFEWTR®, other Pepsi-Cola® beverages, as well as beer and wine) to drink from a Roman chalice fit for an emperor or empress. Watching modern performers take on ancient personas as breakdancers and slam poets on mainstage battles.

Exploring authentic costumes worn by actors in the movie including a Praetorian Helmet and Facemask, Praetorian Cuirass, Roman Cavalry Helmet and other genuine cinematic artifacts.

Virtually trying on Gladiator II costumes with augmented reality projected onto a 2-story-tall digital screen.

costumes with augmented reality projected onto a 2-story-tall digital screen. Dropping their Roman Empire and movie history knowledge during philosopher-led trivia.

Stepping into a movie-inspired arena and capturing their gladiator personas with a rotating camera.

Discovering props and costumes from the gladiator-inspired Make Your Gameday Epic™ commercial from Pepsi including an ice chest, regalia and scepter.

Watching Gladiator II at Regal Times Square, home to the largest 4DX auditorium in the world with a record-breaking 296 seats, more than double the average amount of seats for theatres offering this premium format.

"Fans have waited 24 years for a sequel to Gladiator, so we knew we had to create something awesome to complement this epic moment. We're thrilled to bring Gladiator II to life through a Roman-inspired experience that brings together the best of Regal and Pepsi," said Scott Finlow, Chief Marketing Officer, PepsiCo Global Away From Home.

"Enjoying a nice cold Pepsi is a quintessential part of the moviegoing experience at Regal. Through this partnership with Pepsi, we are excited to bring ancient Rome to the future at our Regal Times Square theatre," stated John Curry, Senior Vice President of Commercial at Regal. "The Pepsi COLAsseum highlights the much-anticipated release of Gladiator II with a one-of-a-kind immersive experience where lucky fans will truly feel what it was like to be a gladiator."

From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue and vengeance set in ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.

Gladiator II boasts a stellar cast led by Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, with Connie Nielsen reprising her role from the original film and Academy Award®-winner Denzel Washington.

The film is based on characters created by David Franzoni, with a story by Peter Craig and David Scarpa, and a screenplay by David Scarpa.

Fans based in New York City must reserve their free entry ticket to The Pepsi COLAsseum and Gladiator II exclusive screening at www.pepsicolasseum.com on a first-come, first-served basis (until all tickets are sold out). When booking, fans can make a reservation for themselves and one (1) guest each. Full name, valid email address and guest name is required. Attendees must have a valid reservation to enter.

Select super fans can also receive two (2) movie tickets, Pepsi, drinking chalice and Roman necklace to gear up for Gladiator II at their nearest Regal. Visit www.regmovies.com for local showtimes.

