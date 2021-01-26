Pepsi Brings New FOX Primetime Game Show "CHERRIES WILD" to Life with Immersive At-Home and Retail Experiences for Chances to Win Big Anytime, Anywhere

The mobile gaming app is truly the cherry on top for viewers at home who not only want to watch a game show but also want to partake. According to Nielsen, 73% of adults use a digital device while watching TV 1 and 55% of people watching TV with phone in hand are playing games 2 – presenting a ripe opportunity for Pepsi to engage consumers at home on a deeper, more integrated level.

"When we started working with FOX Entertainment on 'CHERRIES WILD,' we set out to deliver a unique game show that would entertain and engage viewers and fans on a deeper level, complementing the traditional TV experience," said Todd Kaplan, Vice President of Marketing at Pepsi. "We know our Pepsi consumers believe in the possibility of winning big and are always up for a challenge, so we are giving them an opportunity to win big anytime, anywhere with our new mobile app."

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with such an iconic and powerful brand like Pepsi on CHERRIES WILD," said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment. "The CHERRIES WILD app takes the excitement of the show from the TV screen into viewers' homes for the ultimate game play experience."

Anyone, anywhere looking for a chance to win will now be able to get in on the "CHERRIES WILD" action any day of the week.

Playing along with the "CHERRIES WILD" show : Each week, as the "CHERRIES WILD" contestants battle it out on TV, viewers at home can participate in their own version of the show during two distinct moments through the mobile app, specifically:

Trivia Rush : The game continues during the commercial break! Consumers will simultaneously compete in a timed sequence to answer different trivia questions for the opportunity to win $2,500 each, with one winner in the East/Central time zone airing and one winner in the Pacific time zone airing.

The CHERRIES WILD app (Beta/version 1) is available today in the Apple App Store and in Google Play. The Scan to Win game is completely free to play and download immediately; the next phase of the app will launch in February, in tandem with the premiere of "CHERRIES WILD."

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Promotion begins at 12:00 AM ET on 1/24/21 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 4/17/21. Open only to legal residents of 50 US/DC, 18+ (19+ AL/NE) years of age. For Official Rules, including how to enter, free method of entry instructions, odds, prize details and restrictions, visit wildcherry.prizelogic.com. Void where prohibited. Subject to Official Rules. Msg&data rates may apply. Sponsor: Pepsi-Cola Company, 1111 Westchester Avenue, White Plains, NY 10604. An entrant cannot participate solely by scanning the code.

About "CHERRIES WILD"

Hosted by Jason Biggs, "CHERRIES WILD" is a primetime trivia game show debuting on Sunday, February 14 (7:00-7:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. It is the latest collaborative effort from Pepsi and FOX Entertainment to provide engaging, interactive programming to their fans and followers at a time when they are spending more time than ever at home.

During each 30-minute episode of "CHERRIES WILD," a team of two contestants must face two high-pressure rounds of pop culture trivia. First, in the "Fact or Fiction" round, they'll need to separate truth from falsehoods in record time. Next, during "One Big Question," the stakes get even higher as what seems like an easy task, answering just one question, proves to be the biggest challenge. For every correct answer, they will earn either a spin, guaranteed cash or capture a coveted Wild Cherry.

To add to the excitement even more and keep the players (and viewers) on the edges of their seats, every episode will feature a "Wild Moment!" At some point during the game, the entire slot machine will spontaneously "Go Wild" and reveal the five spinning reels. Competitors get to stop the reels one-by-one and hope that they land on "Big Cash" or "Free Spins" that they can bank for the final round.

In the final round, the team will lock in the Cherries they accumulated during the trivia rounds and take their first big pull on the five-reel slot machine. With each spin, contestants have a choice: walk away with the cash in their bank or risk it in hopes of locking in a Wild Cherry. To win the ultimate $250,000 jackpot, contestants must collect and spin a total of five Wild Cherries on the slot machine.

Pepsi worked with The Content Collective, the entertainment and content marketing division of Omnicom Media Group and OMD to negotiate and structure the CHERRIES WILD partnership.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $67 billion in net revenue in 2019, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com .

About FOX Alternative Entertainment

FOX Alternative Entertainment (FAE) is the in-house unscripted studio of FOX Entertainment. Formed in 2019 to oversee the production of television's #1 series, THE MASKED SINGER, FAE develops and produces alternative programming for both FOX Network and third-party platforms. In addition to THE MASKED SINGER, FAE currently produces THE MASKED DANCER, I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE, NAME THAT TUNE and FOX'S NEW YEAR'S EVE TOAST & ROAST 2021, as well as co-produces ULTIMATE TAG. FAE nurtures new voices in the unscripted arena while building its portfolio by creating and identifying new formats to produce and distribute in the U.S. and globally.

