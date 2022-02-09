PEPSI® Develops New Platform with Verizon to Immerse Fans into Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show with Live 360-degree Mobile Experience

For 12 minutes each year, over a hundred million fans tune into the most buzzed about performance in entertainment. This year, Pepsi is opening a portal for fans to experience Pepsi Halftime in an entirely new dimension with an immersive, live mobile experience that brings fans into SoFi Stadium as the show unfolds in real time as if they were standing directly on the field or the stage. The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show ULTRA PASS Powered by Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband is a first-of-its-kind second screen experience that enhances the broadcast viewing and brings fans everywhere closer to their favorite artists during the performance of a lifetime. The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show ULTRA PASS Powered by Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband is exclusively accessible through the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show app, which is free for consumers to download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

How it Works

As the Pepsi Halftime show begins, consumers can enter the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show ULTRA PASS Powered by Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband through the Pepsi Halftime app to instantly feel transported into the show itself – at home, watching with friends, or beyond.

All 12 minutes of the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show will be streamed using the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband network, powering this one-of-a-kind experience. With the addition of strategically-placed 8K capable 360-degree cameras throughout the stadium, field, and stage, fans will be able to curate their own second screen experience with access to exclusive vantage points not accessible on television.

"This year's Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show performance is already among the most anticipated of all time, so we wanted to provide fans with an unprecedented level of access. Since most people already consume content on their mobile devices while watching the game on TV, we thought it was a great opportunity to create a new, immersive way for fans to experience the performance - as if they were on the stage or in the stadium itself - all from within our Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show mobile app." said Todd Kaplan, VP of Marketing – Pepsi. "The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show ULTRA PASS Powered by Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband takes the second screen experience to a whole new level, as it will truly enhance fan engagement and participation, in what will certainly be a performance for the ages!"

"The scale of this year's show, with five global superstars in the middle of Los Angeles, is truly unparalleled in my decades of producing live events," said Emmy® nominated Halftime Show executive producer, Jesse Collins. "Incorporating the suite of Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show ULTRA PASS Powered by Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband cameras into the performance was a massive undertaking and so important to our mission—to deliver an epic 12 minutes of entertainment. We can't wait to see what people discover as they move through the show, catching every moment and story on the stage this weekend."

"The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show Ultra Pass Powered by Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband is so much more than just a second-screen experience, it lets fans feel as though they are on stage with the artists," said Diego Scotti, CMO, Verizon. "Utilizing 5G Ultra Wideband technology and in close partnership with Pepsi, Roc Nation and the NFL, we are able to enhance one of the most-watched events of the year, in a way that's never been done before, opening the doors for the future of live events."

Pepsi Continues to Reimagine the Pepsi Halftime Experience

The unique Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show ULTRA PASS Powered by Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband immersive mobile experience is just the latest consumer platform Pepsi has rolled out as a part of the brand's fully integrated Pepsi Halftime show ecosystem ranging from retail to media to mobile.

Launched at the start of the year, the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show app is already a hit with fans, featuring behind-the-scenes access, exclusive content, and giveaways including field passes for the performance and signed memorabilia from the artists. The mobile app is also home to The Call, the epic Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show trailer that recently sent the internet ablaze with excitement and received nearly 10 million views on YouTube in the first week.

About the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show is the most-watched musical performance of the year, with nearly 100 million viewers tuning in to recent shows. Super Bowl LVI marks the Pepsi brand's eleventh year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 20th year as an NFL partner. Past halftime performances include Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Prince, Madonna, The Weeknd and more.

Viewers can expect unprecedented access to the making of pop culture's biggest event and should stay tuned for more details. For ongoing updates on the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, follow @Pepsi on Instagram and Twitter, and download the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show App on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

For more information about Super Bowl LVI, visit SuperBowl.com.

