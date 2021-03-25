PEPSI Drops Limited-Edition PEPSI® x PEEPS® Marshmallow Cola for Spring

PEPSI and PEEPS® want to help usher in the joyous, relaxing vibes of springtime and give fans one more reason to celebrate the new season. PEPSI and PEEPS® are calling on fans to show the world how they're enjoying their favorite springtime activities – in a safe, socially distant manner – through the #HangingWithMyPEEPS sweepstakes. Fans can submit photos of themselves enjoying the spring with PEEPS® Marshmallow Chicks and Bunnies by tagging @PEPSI, #HangingWithMyPEEPS and #PepsiSweepstakes on Twitter and Instagram for the chance to win a coveted limited-edition three-pack of PEPSI x PEEPS®.

"After what has been a very difficult year, many consumers are looking for new things to smile about. So, to celebrate the start of springtime, Pepsi collaborated with PEEPS® to develop a limited batch of its first-ever marshmallow cola. This PEPSI x PEEPS® collaboration will be available in three bright colors through a distinctive mini-can design and will most certainly have fans buzzing all season long," said Todd Kaplan, VP Marketing – Pepsi. "We know our consumers love our limited product drops, and we believe that PEPSI x PEEPS® will deliver an iconic and delicious pairing that has the potential to become a fan favorite."

"The PEEPS® Brand always finds great joy in teaming up with partners to bring our beloved Marshmallow flavor to fans in new and exciting ways, which is why we're thrilled to collaborate with PEPSI on this limited-edition PEPSI x PEEPS® beverage leading up to the Easter holiday," said PEEPS® Brand Manager Caitlin Servian. "We look forward to seeing how fans express their PEEPSONALITY® as part of the #HangingWithMyPEEPS sweepstakes and hope they enjoy this sweet new cola offering."

The #HangingWithMyPEEPS national sweepstakes kicks off today and, in addition to the three-pack prizes, will award 10 grand prize winners with an epic collector's package of PEPSI x PEEPS®. The unexpected collaboration between the two brands is one more reason to celebrate the official start of spring. PEPSI x PEEPS® mini cans are only available for a limited time, so make sure to get out there and tag your PEEPS® candy!

To celebrate the limited-edition drop, PEEPS® and PEPSI are also collaborating to bring two of the most iconic moments in Pepsi TV ad history to life with PEEPS® dioramas, a pop culture trend evoking nostalgia for many.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Promotion begins at 12:00 AM ET on 3/25/21 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 3/31/21. Open only to legal residents of 50 US/DC, 18+ years of age (19 in AL and NE). For Official Rules, including how to enter, free method of entry instructions, odds, prize details and restrictions, visit http://rules.gselive.com/pepsi-marshmallow.htm. Void where prohibited. Msg&data rates may apply. Sponsor: Pepsi-Cola Company, 1111 Westchester Ave., White Plains, NY 10604

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About Just Born Quality Confections

Just Born Quality Confections is a third-generation family-owned candy manufacturer with its purpose to bring sweetness to people's lives. Just Born is the maker of some of America's most beloved and iconic brands – PEEPS®, MIKE AND IKE®, HOT TAMALES® and GOLDENBERG'S® PEANUT CHEWS®. In 1923, the founder, Sam Born, opened a small candy shop in Brooklyn, New York, where he marketed the freshness of his daily-made candy with a sign that declared, "Just Born." Together with Born's brothers-in-law, Irv and Jack Shaffer, the company thrived and, in 1932, moved its operations to Bethlehem, PA where it has grown to become one of the largest candy companies in the US by giving back to the community, being good environmental stewards and creating a culture where people want to work. For more information, please visit www.justborn.com Follow us: facebook.com/JustBornInc, twitter.com/JustBornInc.

SOURCE PepsiCo

Related Links

http://www.pepsico.com

