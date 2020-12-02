Pepsi, Fat Joe Launch "Your Wildest Dreams" First-Ever Virtual Hip Hop Talent Competition Exclusively on Triller

Starting today, the competition will take place over six weeks and will narrow down to the top three finalists who will have the chance to perform live at the Triller House in Atlanta to compete for the ultimate prize. The winner will receive a mentoring session with the panel of judges where they will get invaluable lessons that up-and-coming talent dream of. The winner will also be featured in a Pepsi Wild Cherry ad in 2021.

"As a brand steeped in music, we're thrilled to partner with the incomparable Fat Joe and Triller to continue our work in spotlighting and supporting emerging artists. This program was inspired by the amazing new hip hop talent we're seeing coming out of cities like Atlanta," said Chauncey Hamlett, CMO South Division, PepsiCo Beverages, North America. "Though this year has changed what typical music and entertainment programming looks like, we are excited to completely transform the traditional talent search and competition show. By going fully virtual, we're able to connect aspiring musicians at home with some of the industry's leading talent and mentors, all while entertaining music fans across the country."

Additionally, to further amplify emerging talent and inspire fans tuning in at home, exclusive "Pepsi Live" performances will drop throughout the competition. These performances filmed at the Triller House in Atlanta will feature several emerging artists such as Yung Baby Tate, Big Havi and Felixx.

"'Your Wildest Dreams' was inspired by my love for both hip hop music and discovering new talent," said Fat Joe. "I've teamed up with Pepsi, a brand with a long history in music and culture, to launch the new competition in the search for the new big hip hop superstar. We have also partnered with some of Atlanta's most influential movers and shakers in the music business to help judge and mentor the talent. I'm excited to see who will rise to the top."

"Ever since it first launched, Triller has been laser-focused on highlighting creators, so we're thrilled to partner with Pepsi and Fat Joe for this amazing competition," said Bonin Bough, Triller's Chief Growth Officer. "'Your Wildest Dreams' will showcase the best and brightest emerging hip hop artists during a year when all artists have worked hard to find new and creative ways to shine, and we're proud to be a part of bringing their talent to the forefront."

Entering a talent search contest has never been easier: aspiring artists upload their audition using the Pepsi Wild Cherry #YourWildestDreams filter and hashtag starting today through December 15, 2020. Fans who may not want to enter the competition but still want to try their luck in winning big can submit their own #YourWildestDreams videos featuring Pepsi Wild Cherry products for the chance at weekly prizes including $250 gift cards for some of the hottest streetwear brands. The competition will culminate in a live stream event from the Triller House in Atlanta, featuring performances by the top three finalists and the ultimate crowning of the grand prize winner.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $67 billion in net revenue in 2019, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit pepsico.com

About Triller

Triller is an AI-driven music and social media experience bringing together creators, artists, and brands around the world. Powered by the motto "You Do You," Triller allows users to create and share videos in seconds with features including an exclusive set of Triller Lenses powered by Snap, interactive Text Over Video, and Mashtraxx music editing technology. Celebrities like Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch, and Eminem regularly use the app to create their own original music videos, while Triller has attracted brands such as Pepsi, Chipotle, Manscaped, Boost Mobile, and more. Triller recently was acquired by Proxima Media. For more information, visit www.triller.co and follow @triller on Instagram.

