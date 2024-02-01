PEPSI® Goes Wild for Pepsi Wild Cherry This Super Bowl Weekend

"This year's Vegas Super Bowl is shaping up to be wild, and Pepsi is going to be there every step of the way," said Todd Kaplan, CMO – brand Pepsi. "We have a long history and presence in Las Vegas – undoubtedly the wild capital of the U.S. – so on the heels of our recently launched Pepsi Wild Cherry 'Get Wild' campaign, it made sense to amplify the incredible sights and sounds of our own brand of wild, in Vegas, modernizing our approach to reach fans through different platforms and media opportunities. Core to that strategy is the incredible creative we're developing with some of the world's biggest and most impactful creators, Zach King and Khaby Lame, and we're all thrilled to show the world, with Zach's and Khaby's help, how Pepsi is doing 'wild' in Vegas ahead of Super Bowl LVIII."

WILD TRICKS WITH ZACH KING

In a city known for some of the world's most iconic magicians, Zach King arrived in the entertainment capital of the world to have a little fun with the Pepsi activation on the exterior of Sphere during his own "Wild Night In." While enjoying his own Pepsi® Wild Cherry Sundae and taking a sip of Pepsi Zero Sugar, Zach's unique digital sleight of hand tricks featuring the Pepsi® Wild Cherry Sphere display can be seen in full on his TikTok and Pepsi social channels.

"I loved working with Pepsi Wild Cherry to bring my unique brand of digital magic to the latest wonder of the world, Sphere," said Zach King. "Sphere has had people buzzing for months, so I was thrilled to put my own wild spin on it and interact with this landmark in an entirely new way… all from the comfort of my hotel room, of course."

KHABY'S WILD WEEKEND

In the leadup to next week's Super Bowl LVIII, Vegas is going to be buzzing, and Pepsi, the brand most associated with the Super Bowl, is bringing the action, as always. Everyone knows Vegas is Better with Pepsi, and fans in Vegas will experience the brand's presence through various touchpoints. This year, Pepsi will bring the world's most followed TikToker Khaby Lame to Las Vegas where he'll experience the Super Bowl for the very first time in a way only Pepsi can deliver, all while bringing the wild to his massive following not able to make it to Sin City. Pepsi will grant Khaby unprecedented access to the brand's presence up and down the strip — he'll meet the Pepsi Rookie of the Year, tailgate with Guy Fieri, hang with Pepsi stars like Shaquille O'Neal at The Pepsi Diner and more, all while bringing his followers along for the ride.

"¯\_(ツ)_/¯," said Khaby Lame.

WILD NIGHT IN

While Pepsi will lean all the way into the wild ways of Vegas, Pepsi® Wild Cherry also understands that the wildest thing to do this Super Bowl LVIII Weekend – especially in Vegas, Kansas City and San Francisco – might be to avoid the packed bars, house parties or stadium completely. And though staying in is the new going out – 71% of adults 21+ say they look forward to weekend plans being cancelled, according to a 2022 survey – for football fans in Vegas and the two Super Bowl cities, Kansas City and San Francisco, the expectation will be big parties, late nights and crowded celebrations. In the spirit of being unexpectedly wild, Pepsi® Wild Cherry will support fans going their own wild way and staying in on Super Bowl Weekend by rewarding 58 fans in each city a "Wild Night In." Fans in those three locations can text "WILDNIGHTIN" to the Pepsi® Wild Cherry Hotline at (844) 833-9215 to share how they're staying in– the first 58 qualifying entries in each city will get a Pepsi® Wild Cherry robe, a 2L of Pepsi® Wild Cherry and all of the fixings needed to make an epic Pepsi® Wild Cherry Sundae, which of course wouldn't be complete without a Pepsi® Wild Cherry on top. So, why not get wild by enjoying a sundae in your comfies with Pepsi® Wild Cherry while watching the big game?

Open to U.S. legal residents in San Francisco, CA, Kansas City, MO, and Las Vegas, NV. 18+. Multiple Giveaway end periods apply. Subject to terms and conditions. Void where prohibited. Message and data rates apply. Offer Terms here. Message and data rates may apply. Offer Ends 2/11/24. Subject to Offer Terms here.

The Pepsi Super Bowl activations in Las Vegas are a continuation of the Pepsi® Wild Cherry "Get Wild" campaign, launched earlier this year. As millennials settle into the responsibilities of adulthood, getting 'wild' looks a little different for them, and many take to social media to share how while they may have challenges, they are also not giving up their 'wild' side. Ahead of Wild Card Weekend, Pepsi® Wild Cherry encouraged everyone who is still figuring out adulting to celebrate what their new 'wild' looks like through a suite of engaging marketing activations, including linear national television commercials that have been airing during the NFL playoffs, The Grammys, a Pepsi® Wild Cherry Giveaway for fans who text "GETWILD" to 81234 and more, all month long.

