Pepsi is Giving Away Cash This Holiday Season, but Doesn't Want You to Keep it

Through unique QR codes found across 12 packs of Pepsi , Diet Pepsi , Pepsi Zero Sugar , Wild Cherry Pepsi and Pepsi Vanilla , as well as Pepsi Mini Can 15 and 10 packs, fans will try their luck at a digital scratch-off game – if three Pepsi globes are revealed, there is a cash prize ranging from $5 to $25,000 that can then be instantly gifted to a friend or a charity. Whether it's gifted to friends, family members, teachers, or to fulfill outstanding IOUs, Pepsi wants you to gift the money forward and spread some holiday cheer!

How "Gift it Forward with Pepsi" Works (subject to Official Rules found at GiftWithPepsi.com):

SCAN: Scan QR codes on specially-marked packs of Pepsi by 12/31/19.

Scan QR codes on specially-marked packs of Pepsi by 12/31/19. MATCH TO WIN: Match three Pepsi Globe icons on your digital scratch card to win a cash prize to be gifted.

Match three Pepsi Globe icons on your digital scratch card to win a cash prize to be gifted. GIFT: Gift your prize to whoever you choose, or you can also donate to charity.

"While the holidays have always been known as the season of giving, finding the right gift to give has always been an underlying stress for people. Our 'Gift it Forward with Pepsi' program is all about disrupting the typical ways that people go about holiday gift giving by enabling people to unapologetically give the gift of cash, adding a new dynamic to the overall holiday experience," said Todd Kaplan, VP of Marketing, Pepsi. "So, whether you gift your winnings to a friend, a family member, or someone else, Pepsi wants to make it easier for you to get into the gifting spirit this holiday season."

Additional Information on "Gift it Forward with Pepsi:"

"Gift it Forward with Pepsi" National Charity : In addition to gifting cash prizes to another person, people can also choose to spread some extra good this holiday season and gift it forward to Pepsi's longstanding charitable partner, the United Way, a national non-profit organization that fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community.





Pepsi is partnering with iHeartMedia's & The Morning Show to give listeners the opportunity to win a once-in-a-lifetime experience this holiday season. Each week throughout November and December, Elvis will receive a "gift" from a variety of artists, celebrities and friends that he will then "gift forward" to one of his listeners. Additionally, over 52 local iHeartMedia radio stations will also participate in the campaign and encourage listeners across the country to get involved. "Gift if Forward with Pepsi" weekly grand prize drawing: Every person that plays "Gift it Forward with Pepsi" and registers for an account on the program's site, will automatically be entered into a weekly Grand Prize Drawing; eight lucky winners will get the chance to explore Puerto Rico for four days, all expenses paid, with roundtrip flights on Pepsi partner JetBlue and hotel accommodations courtesy of Marriott.

For more information and to check out how people are gifting it forward, fans can visit GiftwithPepsi.com and to stay up-to-date on "Gift it Forward" news, follow Pepsi on Instagram and Twitter.

