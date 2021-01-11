Pepsi Kicks Off Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Early with New TV Spot Featuring The Weeknd and Launch of Digital Fan Portal

Pepsi is elevating the moment with its first Super Bowl Halftime Show TV spot featuring the year's headlining artist. The spot debuted during the NFL Super Wild Card games this past weekend and will continue to air throughout the NFL Playoffs and on PepsiHalftime.com - a digital fan portal providing custom AR filters, an in-depth behind-the-scenes look at this year's Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show and more.

"Over the past decade, the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show has become one of the most anticipated, viewed, and talked about moments in music and entertainment. So, this year, instead of buying a traditional 30-second in-game Super Bowl ad, we decided to double down on the 12 minutes Pepsi already has in the middle of the game – the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show," said Todd Kaplan, VP of Marketing – Pepsi. "Coming off of a year that was mostly void of live music, we are reimagining the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show to ensure fans can experience The Weeknd's performance in new ways that have never been done before, with tons of exclusive access and content leading up to the show."

Pepsi is bringing the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show to life across multiple retail and digital components. Retail promotions are in markets around the country now and, in the coming weeks, more content and experiences will roll out for fans online. The campaign includes:

"Get Ready," a new Super Bowl Halftime Show commercial that will replace the brand's traditional :30 in-game ad. The new national spot, featuring The Weeknd and his chart-topping hit "Blinding Lights," debuted this past weekend during the NFL Super Wild Card games and will continue to air nationally leading up to the Big Game on February 7

The new national spot, featuring The Weeknd and his chart-topping hit "Blinding Lights," debuted this past weekend during the NFL Super Wild Card games and will continue to air nationally leading up to the Big Game on Specially marked Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show cans and packaging available at retailers nationwide, while supplies last. This marks the first year ever the Halftime Show logo will appear on Pepsi packaging for sale in retail

available at retailers nationwide, while supplies last. This marks the first year ever the Halftime Show logo will appear on Pepsi packaging for sale in retail A QR code on specially marked packaging will lead consumers to PepsiHalftime.com where they can access exclusive artist and show assets and engaging AR filters

where they can access exclusive artist and show assets and engaging AR filters Retail promotions featuring Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show point-of-sale displays , rolling out across national partners including Kroger, 7-Eleven, Target, Dollar General and more

, rolling out across national partners including Kroger, 7-Eleven, Target, Dollar General and more Much more to be revealed between now and Super Bowl Sunday

About the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show

The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show is the most-watched musical performance on television in the United States, with more than 100 million viewers tuning in to last year's show. Super Bowl LV marks the brand's tenth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 19th year as an NFL partner. Past halftime performances include Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Prince, Madonna, and more. Viewers can expect unprecedented access to the making of pop culture's biggest event and should stay tuned for more details. For ongoing updates on the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show, follow @Pepsi on Instagram and Twitter.

For more information about Super Bowl LV, visit SuperBowl.com.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $67 billion in net revenue in 2019, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

QR Code is a registered trademark of Denso Wave Incorporated.

SOURCE PepsiCo

Related Links

https://www.pepsico.com/

